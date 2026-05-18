Times: Princess Kate ‘has never been, and doesn’t want to be, edgy’

While it’s difficult to extend any sympathy to either side of this particular equation, it’s sort of hilariously pathetic how everyone halfway acknowledges the scam. Last week, the Princess of Wales was sent to Italy, specifically because the Duke and Duchess of Sussex continue to travel and conduct their international tours with great success. Kate’s two-day Italian visit was devoid of substance, and seemingly set up purely for the optics of “a princess went vroom on a plane and took photos with children!” The royal reporters know this and come close to openly acknowledging it. But still, this is all they’ve got. They’re stuck with the sorry task of embiggening Kate and her meager busywork. Some highlights from Roya Nikkhah’s “An energised Princess of Wales back in action is just what the monarchy needs right now.”
What the monarchy needs now. Wholesome images of the princess making pasta, crouching down to introduce herself to children as “Caterina” and nattering away in Italian learnt in Florence on her gap year were the perfect antidote to months of unwholesome news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and his unwholesome friends.
3000 people came out to see Kate: That she still doesn’t take her popularity for granted is refreshing in a family whose “principals” are acclimatised to flummery. Let’s be honest: most of the crowds were not there to understand the science of prioritising a child’s early years. They were there because Kate is box office wherever she goes. After the recent royal scandals, that is important.
Whacks for the Early Years: Not everyone is transfixed by Kate’s early years mission to focus minds on how and why a child’s first five years can shape the rest of their life and to share the science and best practice far and wide. There are plenty of naysayers who question whether it all cuts through during a cost of living crisis, when many families are struggling just to make ends meet. Others think it’s all too “safe”. Why, some ask, doesn’t this Princess of Wales pick up the mantle of the most famous woman in the world to have held the title? Why isn’t Kate a bid edgier, a bit more like Diana, who campaigned to raise awareness of HIV and Aids?
Kate doesn’t want to be edgy: To pose those questions is to fundamentally misunderstand this princess, who has never been, and doesn’t want to be, edgy. Kate wants to be authentic. She wants to pursue what she really cares about. And, boy, does she care about giving children the best chance in life in their first five years. Over two days in Italy she listened intently to children, teachers, practitioners and scientists and spoke passionately about her eagerness to learn more and spread the word. I joined her for a long afternoon of learning at the Loris Malaguzzi centre, a hub for the Reggio Emilia approach. I’ll admit that as Kate rolled up her sleeves and got stuck into a clay workshop, I may have briefly glanced at my watch. But as she left the centre more than an hour and a half later, she told her hosts: “I wish I could stay longer.”
Kate is determined to do it her way. Her closest aides say the princess is “allergic to advice on a PR basis” and will “never do something because she thinks the media will like it”. Her dedication to her early years work shows her sticking to her guns. Some like it; some don’t. Despite what many people assume, Kate doesn’t feel she needs to please everyone all the time.
Kensington Palace told me the princess returned from Italy feeling optimistic about this work. She “hopes to help convene a more international dialogue around the development of the whole child and encourage greater collaboration between researchers, educators, communities and leaders across the world”.
[From The Times]
I will never understand why anyone (Kate, royalists, the press) thinks being “allergic to advice on a PR basis” is a good thing, especially given Kate and William’s record as lazy 40-something bums. Their whole JOBS should be PR, soft diplomacy, optics. They’ve staggered from PR crisis to PR crisis for years, and the only reason they haven’t been called out for it is because they’re coddled by their clownish advisors and the sycophantic press. Being “allergic to advice” is not a flex, I’m just saying. As for Roya’s sneaky criticism of Kate and her Early Years BS… as I said, no one is a believer, not even Kate. If Kate took advice, and if she had advisors worth a damn, they would have told her to stop yammering and jazz-handing years ago. She should simply find some good children’s charities and become a patron. She wastes all of this time, money and energy on being keen, centering herself and providing photo-ops for a bored press… when she could be ensuring the funding of nursery schools and daycare centers and doing actual work to improve the lives of children.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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13/05/2026. Reggio Emilia, Italy. The Princess of Wales during a visit to the Loris Malaguzzi International Centre, the principal hub for the promotion and teaching of the Reggio Emilia Approach. Her Royal Highness met educators and practitioners to learn more about the philosophy and principles that underpin this globally respected educational model. The Princess then took part in an immersive clay atelier workshop.,Image: 1098633512, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever. All rights reserved., Model Release: no , Credit line: Andrew Parsons/Kensington Palace/Avalon
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13/05/2026. Reggio Emilia, Italy. The Princess of Wales during a visit to the Scuola Comunale d’Infanzia Anna Frank to see how the Approach supports early childhood development. Her Royal Highness was introduced to members of the school community in the central piazza before visiting a classroom and spoke to teachers and parents. The Princess then visited the school’s atelier, where the in-house atelieristas led a creative session with a small group of children.,Image: 1098633643, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever. All rights reserved., Model Release: no , Credit line: Andrew Parsons/Kensington Palace/Avalon
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14/05/2026. Reggio Emilia, Italy. The Princess of Wales during a visit to the Salvador Allende pre‑school to observe how nature‑based learning is embedded within the Reggio Emilia Approach. Her Royal Highness spent time with children learning outdoors and met the educators whose commitment to nature shapes the design and ethos of the school. The Princess then joined a class of children for their outdoor morning assembly. Her Royal Highness also met an atelierista, who guided her around the grounds. The Princess then meet parents who volunteer at the school, to understand the strong community involvement that supports the pre-school.,Image: 1098940707, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no , Credit line: Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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The Princess of Wales in Italy on the second day of her visit, visiting Remida, the city’s ‘creative recycling centre’, where she met with local business leaders who support early childhood by
providing materials to use in pre-schools
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Reggio Emilia, Italy
When: 14 May 2026
Credit: Cover Images
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The Princess of Wales in Italy on the second day of her visit, visiting Remida, the city’s ‘creative recycling centre’, where she met with local business leaders who support early childhood by
providing materials to use in pre-schools
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Reggio Emilia, Italy
When: 14 May 2026
Credit: Cover Images
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The Princess of Wales during her visit to “Salvador Allende” Scuola dell’infanzia in Reggio Emilia, to view education in nature, on the second day of her visit to Italy.
The visit to the area focuses on early childhood development and forms part of a high-level fact-finding mission to explore leading international approaches to supporting young children and those who care for them
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Reggio Emilia, Italy
When: 14 May 2026
Credit: Cover Images
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The Princess of Wales during her visit to “Salvador Allende” Scuola dell’infanzia in Reggio Emilia, to view education in nature, on the second day of her visit to Italy.
The visit to the area focuses on early childhood development and forms part of a high-level fact-finding mission to explore leading international approaches to supporting young children and those who care for them
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Reggio Emilia, Italy
When: 14 May 2026
Credit: Cover Images
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The Princess of Wales during her visit to “Salvador Allende” Scuola dell’infanzia in Reggio Emilia, to view education in nature, on the second day of her visit to Italy.
The visit to the area focuses on early childhood development and forms part of a high-level fact-finding mission to explore leading international approaches to supporting young children and those who care for them
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Reggio Emilia, Italy
When: 14 May 2026
Credit: Cover Images
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The Princess of Wales during a visit to rural Agriturismo ‘Al Vigneto’ in Reggio Emilia, to celebrate the power of inter-generational connection, on the second day of her visit to Italy. The visit to the area will focus on early childhood development and forms part of a high-level fact-finding mission to explore leading international approaches to supporting young children and those who care for them.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Reggio Emilia, Italy
When: 14 May 2026
Credit: Phil Noble/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
What I find truly funny about all this is that what kate did was no more than a celebrity tour. And what Meghan did was pure philanthropy. However, the hate press will always find a way to make kate sound like a generous person and Meghan like a grifter. I asked AI mode if the uk tabloids have credibility in the UK. This is the answer (source yougov) : “UK tabloids generally lack credibility as objective news sources, with polling consistently showing that the vast majority of the British public does not trust them. While they have massive reach and significant influence over public discourse, they are widely viewed as highly sensationalist, politically biased, and prone to prioritizing outrage over facts.”
Kan’t “ has never been and doesn’t want to be USEFUL “! There I fixed it for you Katie. She is only a maniacal smile, jazz hands, asks stupid questions and poses for pictures. That’s it and that’s all. If you’re expecting nothing from her than you won’t be disappointed!!
Never mind Kkkate wants to be authentic. How can anyone who’s observed her in the wild think she’s authentic at anything other than grifting and doing nothing?
Royyah sounds like she was bored out of her mind but what choice does she have after she has planted her head to far up Willy and kitty azzzes but to stay there and nod off
Exactly this! She doesn’t want to be edgy, she just wants to copy everyone else, especially Meghan. If you look closely at many of the photos, her eyes are so empty and the smiles so forced. And her penchant for copying Meghan’s neutrals is failing miserable. They wash her out completely.
Hear Hear .. Susan
Thats it in a nutshell ..
Jazzy hands plus her accent is just so false ..
After this trip nothing is done
So much more could be done in life with their platform
Its all about photo ops ..then she disappears …and all is forgotten..
Princess Diana was being authentic when she chose the cause she supported and greeted aids patients with kindness and touch that wasn’t edgy and I find it insulting that a royal being kind to the sick is now classified as edgy to prop this useless left over.
It’s awful when Diana is put down to try to elevate vacuous keen.
Keen is no Diana
Diana cared about her charities and causes.
Above all Diana cared about people, particularly the most disadvantaged.
Of course Kate isn’t edgy.
Edgy would require an imagination, curiosity, originality and some effort.
I think “edgy” is the wrong word but I get what roya is going for with that – Kate chooses safe things that no one can really criticize in theory. Of course children should have the best possible start in life. Who’s saying otherwise?
Diana with AIDS patients was riskier because there was so much stigma around AIDS at that time. And because it was riskier it had more of an impact.
I worked in the medical field back then and ignorance was rampant even in the medical community they actually used red markers on the folders files of aids patients as a way to say the patient had aids without actually telling you the diagnosis.. Princess Diana pushed back on that ignorance and that should be celebrated not bastardized to prop up waity and her vanity projects.. I understand your point I guess I’m tired of WanK perverting Princess Diana’s life and choice to prop themselves up instead of actually making a difference of their own.
You explained perfectly the meaning of “edgy” for Diana. Kate and her PR machine want to play safe. After all, she can’t really support any deeper, meaningful cause. She lacks the interest, the empathy and the seriousness to promote any important issue. She’s there just as a presence to smile and wave. And for Roya it seems it’s enough.
@Hypocrisy I get what you’re saying. This line – “I’m tired of WanK perverting Princess Diana’s life and choice to prop themselves up instead of actually making a difference of their own” you could use for almost any article drawing any comparison or contrast between Kate and Diana. It’s tiresome because Diana actually WAS authentic. When she hugged AIDS patients, it wasn’t a photo op for her, it was a moment of compassion and love.
Hillary Mantel called this years ago. Kate is simply a shop window mannequin with no personality of her own.
( I disagree on the no personality part because she has unwittingly shown her personality is that of an insecure jealous woman)
Keen has nothing to contribute to early childhood she has no experience or expertise. She preen s and grins. Why is that messy pasta making with her hair hanging down wholesome. And her trying to channel.fraulein Maria sitting with the kids.
The lack of substance, accountability. And work ethic is not loss on many and the rest are only interested in optics(crowd sizes and clothes worn). Obviously the Wales have no shame because if they did, the would abandon EarthShot and this Early years nonsense by rolling up their sleeves and getting to work for the folks who support them. As long as the majority support this nonsense it will continue.
Then there is keen preening for cameras trying to make herself the star of Wimbledon not the champion players.
So she went to a small town Italy that rarely gets celebrity visitors and had the press hype the visit up prior to her arrival so people thought she was going to something of substance? The result was a visit that got a big crowd of curious people but not much else. I’m in the UK and the visit barely made a ripple here. It got a couple of front pages but didn’t attract much organic interest. It wasn’t anything different to what she does in the uk. I expect lots of people don’t even realise she went but somehow this photo opportunity is helping the royal family? How? It was boring and everyone, except Kate fans have almost forgotten about it already…
Why is the Murdoch press making something out of nothing. It wasn’t even a proper tour, just a visit.
She never wanted to be edgy but she sure loves being lazy. Let them keep fluffing up their limp English rose 🥀 and leave Meghan alone.
Does she really care about “giving children the best chance in life in their first five years”? How do we know that? Because she pops around a preschool or attends a conference once a year? What has she done to improve children’s lives?
I think that’s really why so many people (not just those of us on here) are skeptical of this whole thing. She wants to make childrens’ lives better, hooray! Sounds great! Yay for Kate!!
But if you ask any of these RRs or anyone from KP the next question – which should be “how, exactly, is she making their lives better?” they wouldn’t have an answer. Listening and learning and making pasta is not making childrens’ lives better.
We’ve said this over and over again, but the issue with William and Kate is that they refuse to work regularly and they refuse to PUT IN the work behind the scenes. So they talk about wanting to do impact events or big projects instead of bread and butter events but we dont see those big projects, at least not in any way that’s meaningful and suggests W&K actually worked on those projects behind the scenes. And they refuse to do the bread and butter events that would increase visibility and publicity.
So they just kind of hang out in this royal purgatory or something, that they made for themselves.
And their whole “big projects over bread and butter ones” has always been annoying bs. Anne has been majorly involved in Save the Children for decades, Charles had the Prince’s trust for decades, Philip had the Duke of Edinburgh awards for, you guessed it, decades. All had demonstrable impact and they still managed to simultaneously carry out thousands of regular engagements over that same period. It’s not an either or choice. W&K just want to be seen as being “modern” but they’re really just looking for excuses to slack off.
Yes, exactly! The “senior royals” have typically done both – projects and regular engagements. QEII didnt but she obviously had a very different role than Anne for example.
It really is just that W&K are using the term “modernizing” when what they mean is “we’re lazy.”
So this is what her handlers call her life’s work? Going around and visiting early childhood programs and taking notes? It’s been almost 10 years of this and still no report, recommendations or changes to the system that is to serve actual children. But at least she got to play in an Italian pasta kitchen and mug it up for the “non p.r.” Cameras. And the tabs play along and praise her for her dedication and focus. Meghan taking Harry away from that disfunctional cesspool and doing real work was the best thing that ever happened to both of them
She could have completed a PhD on early childhood over all these years she’s claimed to be interested in in the subject. She certainly had enough time on her hands.
Founded with the mission to alleviate the impact of childhood poverty, we provide practical help as quickly as possible.
We provide high-quality new and pre-loved essential items to families with children aged 0-12, including clothing, toiletries, baby equipment and books. The families we support are facing a range of challenges, including homelessness, financial hardship and domestic abuse.
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Shouldn’t Kate as Countess of Chester be supporting this wonderful charity helping babies and older children living in poverty?
I guess this kind of support to a charity would be considered “edgy ” for her.
Authentic? Well, I believe she authentically does not want to do too much work. That seems very real and true. But hey she went to Italy for 2 days.
Kate authentically is jealous of Meghan and will do anything to try and outshine her. That part is real. Caring about a cause? Not so much.
Well, she can count it as a foreign work trip! Such a sacrifice being away from her very small children and her mommy for 48 hours! /s
What is the point of “listening and learning”? And the academics and educators are already in global conversation. Early Years is not AIDS where people were in denial or not enough cared etc.
What they want is for the government to listen to them and implement policies to help children. Kate won’t ever help with that so all she does is listen and people lap it up like she’s some groundbreaking expert.
To do any meaningful change, you have to be a bit “edgy”.
The thing is, done appropriately, supporting early childhood education is, in fact, edgy. It is routinely underfunded in the UK and essentially, to the extent it is funded at all, in the US, and one of the first things to be cut even in the counties that heavily underwrite it when there is a budget crunch. There is a nascent right wing movement throughout the western world to remove men from any caretaking equation and women from the work force, and providing no support for ECE is a huge part of that platform. She doesn’t “support” ECE, she just takes photos and highlights either one off projects for a small populace or something like Reggio Emilia which is ingrained and supported by the state. Well, what is everyone else suppose to do with that?
Everything written in this piece the opposite is the truth. If Kate was really allergic to PR Advice she wouldn’t have gone to Italy in the first place. She went to Italy because the press is on her and William for not doing royal tours. That pressure was ramped up after Harry and Meghan went to Australia. Plus it’s clear that the press are not buying her early years work and think it’s boring. Most of the papers didn’t put her on the front page last week.
The white princess is simply better, we pinky swear!
“I wish I could stay longer” is rich. Who set the parameters for the visit? LOL
Katie really gave it away with the “I’ll admit that as Kate rolled up her sleeves and got stuck into a clay workshop, I may have briefly glanced at my watch. But as she left the centre more than an hour and a half later,”, admitting that even a seasoned royal “expert” was shocked that Kate stayed anywhere for an hour and a half.
A whole 92 minutes! Woo!
Anything not edgy is effectively escapist. Her job is to be soothing. Which would be authentic, if she actually had a peacemaking temperament. But we know — hilariously — she’s a petty, sharp-elbowed vicious little thing. Too mean even for Real Housewives.
“Kate is box office wherever she goes.”
LOL sure, dude.
Kate! is as interesting as an empty box. Though that’s unfair to empty boxes which, unlike Kate, have value to little kids in their early years for imaginative play.
Exactly! LOL! Those empty boxes have contributed more to kid’s imaginations, playtime and socialization than Cannot ever has! Her expensive yet useless busywork is a travesty and a joke!
She’s incapable of that and whatever else she’s trying to do in her life. Such a messy failure.
“I’ll admit that as Kate rolled up her sleeves and got stuck into a clay workshop” is an insane thing for a royal stenographer to write.
These people are really openly admitting that they are bored while watching this woman. This is crazy!
Edgy isn’t the same as utter lack of substance, character and work ethic. She never launched into adulthood and will never be a force in any cause because she really doesn’t want to be. She is vapid and likes having her picture taken. She likes carefully choreographed photo ops that feature loads of photoshop on her face afterwards. She doesn’t like the fact that she doesn’t equal Meghan on any level despite having a (supposedly) superior title, but will never hire a great stylist, work on her public speaking/small talk skills prepare for events or be willing to deep dive into any cause because she doesn’t care as long as she lives the good life tax payers expense.
That photo of her at the table with the clay? With nobody else around? Nothing screams ‘photo op’ more than this. And nothing says ‘pointless trip’ like the pasta-making session. Good gad!
She would do well to take some PR advice from a true professional.
And what did cooking have to do with the rest? Is that to dispell the fact she doesn’t cook at all because she has a battalion of servants?
If Kate wants to sit with kids and play with clay, no one can advise her otherwise. That’s the royal fortitude that will bring the monarchy into the future.
Diminishing what Diana did with AIDS patients, landmines and leprosy to edgy is just so damn insulting.
They have to now pretend that kate is doing work than will help kids, when in reality it is only done to boost her image.
No British child will get help after this visit. Because the decade plus it takes to learn things that have existed for decades will not magically turn into programs in their lifetimes.
Reading that silly talking point/essay from KP. Out off all those words, Kate would recognize ‘more’ and ‘child’. Maybe.