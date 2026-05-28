The Windsors will renovate Frogmore Cottage to ‘get rid of any trace’ of the Sussexes

In Prince Harry’s Spare, he described asking his grandmother for some kind of family home on royal property. During Harry and then-Meghan Markle’s engagement, and in the first months of their marriage, they lived in Nottingham Cottage, one of the cramped little houses adjacent to Kensington Palace. They were not given some grand royal property or large palace apartment as a wedding gift. It took Harry asking QEII months after the wedding for anything to happen. QEII came up with Frogmore Cottage, a dilapidated little place close to Windsor Castle. The renovation took months, and Meghan reportedly brought in Soho House designer Vicky Charles to help with the interior design. Harry and Meghan moved into Frogmore Cottage in the spring of 2019, just before Archie was born. Even after the Sussexes moved to California, Frogmore was still their British home, where they were still paying for their active lease and had paid back the cost of renovations, up until early 2023. That’s when Harry’s father evicted the Sussexes out of spite because Harry’s Spare came out. Since mid-2023, Frogmore has been sitting empty, although I’ve always had some conspiracies about certain people “secretly” using it. Well, there’s an update on Frogmore. Apparently, the Windsors plan to renovate the property again so that Frogmore can be de-Sussexed.

The last traces of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to be wiped from their former royal marital home. Plans are underway to reverse the £2.4million renovations done for Prince Harry and wife Meghan at Frogmore Cottage, Windsor — three years after they were evicted. The pad was converted from two semi-detached houses into one larger family property after the late Queen gave it to them as a wedding present in 2018. The pair splashed cash on transforming the home — only to step down as working royals and move to California in 2020. Harry paid back the £2.4million six months after leaving the royals and was officially evicted by the King in 2023, weeks after publishing his memoir Spare. Options are being looked at and one may be subdividing the property, it is understood. Assessments are being done to see if the house can be separated again, say sources, but building has not yet begun. Insiders claim it will need major and expensive renovation to bring it back to the “pre­Meghan and Harry era”. Frogmore is owned by the Crown Estate. Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor rejected bids to move him there as part of his Royal Lodge eviction talks. A source said: “It’s been empty for three years. Even Andrew thought it wasn’t good enough for him to move in. Maybe if they get rid of any trace of Harry and Meghan, then someone within the royal household will fancy it. It would draw the line under Frogmore Cottage’s controversial history and return it to the pre-Meghan and Harry era.”

[From The Sun]

“It’s been empty for three years…” Yeah, because the Windsors arranged it that way. If the Sussexes hadn’t been evicted, it’s likely that Princess Eugenie and her family would still be subletting the property from the Sussexes. King Charles forced Eugenie and Jack out too, all so he could “offer” it to Andrew. “Maybe if they get rid of any trace of Harry and Meghan, then someone within the royal household will fancy it….” First of all, y’all know they just want to burn down every royal property which housed a Black woman. Second of all, it’s hilarious that Meghan’s good taste is being smeared by a bunch of inbred losers who think stolen jewels, buttons, and wigs akimbo are the height of sophistication. From what we saw of the Sussex-era Frogmore Cottage, it was tastefully decorated and judiciously renovated. How in the world is it “cost effective” for the Crown Estate to “undo” a $2 million renovation?