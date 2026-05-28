The Windsors will renovate Frogmore Cottage to ‘get rid of any trace’ of the Sussexes

In Prince Harry’s Spare, he described asking his grandmother for some kind of family home on royal property. During Harry and then-Meghan Markle’s engagement, and in the first months of their marriage, they lived in Nottingham Cottage, one of the cramped little houses adjacent to Kensington Palace. They were not given some grand royal property or large palace apartment as a wedding gift. It took Harry asking QEII months after the wedding for anything to happen. QEII came up with Frogmore Cottage, a dilapidated little place close to Windsor Castle. The renovation took months, and Meghan reportedly brought in Soho House designer Vicky Charles to help with the interior design. Harry and Meghan moved into Frogmore Cottage in the spring of 2019, just before Archie was born. Even after the Sussexes moved to California, Frogmore was still their British home, where they were still paying for their active lease and had paid back the cost of renovations, up until early 2023. That’s when Harry’s father evicted the Sussexes out of spite because Harry’s Spare came out. Since mid-2023, Frogmore has been sitting empty, although I’ve always had some conspiracies about certain people “secretly” using it. Well, there’s an update on Frogmore. Apparently, the Windsors plan to renovate the property again so that Frogmore can be de-Sussexed.
The last traces of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to be wiped from their former royal marital home. Plans are underway to reverse the £2.4million renovations done for Prince Harry and wife Meghan at Frogmore Cottage, Windsor — three years after they were evicted.
The pad was converted from two semi-detached houses into one larger family property after the late Queen gave it to them as a wedding present in 2018. The pair splashed cash on transforming the home — only to step down as working royals and move to California in 2020. Harry paid back the £2.4million six months after leaving the royals and was officially evicted by the King in 2023, weeks after publishing his memoir Spare.
Options are being looked at and one may be subdividing the property, it is understood. Assessments are being done to see if the house can be separated again, say sources, but building has not yet begun.
Insiders claim it will need major and expensive renovation to bring it back to the “preMeghan and Harry era”.
Frogmore is owned by the Crown Estate. Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor rejected bids to move him there as part of his Royal Lodge eviction talks.
A source said: “It’s been empty for three years. Even Andrew thought it wasn’t good enough for him to move in. Maybe if they get rid of any trace of Harry and Meghan, then someone within the royal household will fancy it. It would draw the line under Frogmore Cottage’s controversial history and return it to the pre-Meghan and Harry era.”
“It’s been empty for three years…” Yeah, because the Windsors arranged it that way. If the Sussexes hadn’t been evicted, it’s likely that Princess Eugenie and her family would still be subletting the property from the Sussexes. King Charles forced Eugenie and Jack out too, all so he could “offer” it to Andrew. “Maybe if they get rid of any trace of Harry and Meghan, then someone within the royal household will fancy it….” First of all, y’all know they just want to burn down every royal property which housed a Black woman. Second of all, it’s hilarious that Meghan’s good taste is being smeared by a bunch of inbred losers who think stolen jewels, buttons, and wigs akimbo are the height of sophistication. From what we saw of the Sussex-era Frogmore Cottage, it was tastefully decorated and judiciously renovated. How in the world is it “cost effective” for the Crown Estate to “undo” a $2 million renovation?
Photos and screencaps courtesy of Backgrid, Netflix. 2023 cover courtesy of The Sun.
This is absolutely sick.. my god these people are beyond insane and disgusting. May karma slap back even harder on these people.
💯 and I hope the karma bus comes soon. All their dirty deeds and crimes need to be exposed.
Wouldn’t it be nice to see Harry okay the publication of the 400 pages he held back from Spare right about now?
I don’t believe a word of it. Another Sussex non story by desperate media and ‘journalists’ trying to make money off writing about Harry and Meghan.
The jealousy just burns, doesn’t it?
I still think that they have to reno it because Willy went in and smashed it up in drunken rages.
Totally agree. I’m also imagining him literally pissing and shitting all over the place.
I believe that you’re right, Cat! The picture that the royal press has painted of William makes this an altogether believable reason for yet another renovation.
The way I could imagine that as a possibility. Take that, Harold.
Oh my gosh! 😀 That’s exactly what I thought as well, tee hee.
As if the Sussexes care what they do with that property. The crown estate seems to have unlimited funding so have at it. Never-mind folks are starving in Britain, optics have never bothered those folks. We want no trace that a Black woman lived there. Such a self own.
Do these people think stories like this make the BRF look good? Even Andrew didn’t think it was good enough for him? Yes, let’s highlight how the accused sex trafficker thinks he’s better than the black woman, as we chortle into our tea. And yet they’ll still be confused as to why they have historically low popularity.
It was always stupid and spiteful to evict Harry and Meghan. Which is why they can miss me with all the sad Grandpa stories. They had somewhere within a ring of security where they could stay, and you made sure that wasn’t the case 3 years ago.
Now when people are taking a closer look at your finances, and wondering why you all get to stay in 130 room mansions for ” peppercorns”, you decide to renovate a place that was just renovated to the tune of 2 million less than 10 years ago? To get the ” stink” of the black woman off? I hope they get the reaction they deserve.
Right? The British press must be as racist as the BRF – or more so – if they think this makes anyone besides H&M look good. The property wasn’t good enough for Andrew? They want to erase all traces of H&M and are willing to spend millions doing so? Gee, William was right, this is “very much not a racist family.”
Also, IIRC, it wasnt a “gift” from the queen -there was a lease, which is more than what we’ve heard of for any Wales property besides Forest Lodge. KP1A, Anmer, Adelaide – those were all gifts or grace and favor homes. Now the difference may be that Frogmore was owned by the Crown Estate (as opposed to Anmer which is part of the private Sandringham estate) – but what about 1A? who owns that?
And where did the money go that Harry repaid for the renovations? Renovations that NEEDED TO BE DONE anyway.
Did Andrew not want to live in it after demolition William (BIll the unbuilder) had done his thing? It could be a reason, especially if it had been used as a toilet?
In the midst of a cost of living crisis, and a housing crisis, which are independent phenomena, mutually intertwined in a kind of UK-specific death spiral, this is a really poor look. My god.
So incredibly childish. They may as well have said “ew, cooties!”.
Are they trying to flex on the recent renovations insanity?
Like “look, the royal family can afford utterly pointless, multi-million dollar renovations. Bet the Sussexes are jeeaaalous!”
Last week they attacked the kitchen in their home and now they are attacking the renovation they paid out of pocket for at Frogmore.. something is definitely broken in their brains..
Ironically, this is the exact behaviour Tom Sykes and his cronies were complaining about – rich people doing unnecessary renovations of perfectly livable places just because they can!
So are they going to turn it back into staff housing?
This is so obviously racist from a “not at all a racist family”. They make it sound like the place is afflicted with a roach or rodent infestation. They’re getting Frogmore confused with the Trump-trashed White House which really will require a total fumigation and remodel.
Exactly @Brassy Rebel! This is very much giving the Las Vegas Hotel draining its whites only pool just because Dorothy Dandridge the gorgeous Black Hollywood actress who was performing there stuck her toe in the pool. They then double down on the racism by stating the house they made the Black lady pay for wasn’t good enough to give to the White sex trafficking prince as a free gift. Even writing Frogmore Cottage needs to be remodeled to get rid of the Harry and Meghan stench when Andrew’s former home and the scene of multiple crimes is standing vacant is reminding readers that the royal family doesn’t take Andrew’s crimes seriously.
I really do wonder who the audience is for this. Do they think Harry and Meghan are reading this? Do they think the British populace will think this is a good use of tax payer funds? There is no way those “gold standard advisors” and comms teams think stories like this are going to help their cratering approval ratings.
This is why I never believed the theory that William was secretly living there. None of these people want to live in a house that was once occupied by a black woman. That’s probably the real reason why it’s been empty for 3 years.
I dont think he lives there – why would he, he has plenty of other options, including a daily helicopter to 1A – but I can believe he went there in a drunken rage and smashed things up or something.
What an absolute waste of money. Strip them of their sovereign grant.
This. What a waste of money. The sussexes could be leasing it and providing the CE with market rate rent. Instead, the CE is losing money and now they’re going to spend money to covert it back into separate housing spaces? Seriously??? What a bad look. And again, a waste of money. They disgust me.
Charles is a self righteous hypocrite. His authorized biography by dimbleby in 1994 contained Charles complaints about his parents and he was not evicted from his residence or punished.
And scooter wanted to move into royal lodge despite it being uncle Andrew s long term home. He may yet acquire it. Rampant hypocrisy
Scooter is a racist who was okay moving into a home that a pedophile who has a weird and disgusting fascination with stuffed animals and dolls on his bed because Andrew is white and not black or biracial like the woman his brother married. I think the only reason they moved to Windsor was because Scooter couldn’t stand that that woman of color was so close to the Queen and had more of an opportunity to form a close relationship with her. His racism is why he was willing to believe the racist staff who for over a year and a half were leaking and calling her derogatory names in the media without any pushback from him as their boss. That’s why he was willing to believe those racist who think like him over his own brother. This reminds me of the Victoria and Abdul story which coincidentally the royals didn’t want him living in Frogmore Cottage either. The racist irony of this family.
The “pre-Meghan and Harry era” Frogmore was staffing quarters so run down that it took over $2 million to renovate(reminder that the sussexes paid for the fixings and superficial upgrades back in 2019; the extra 2.4 million+ they paid back in 2020 was for the heavy structural renovations needed to make it livable for a family).
Really? So Before H & M made renovations it was a shack? Why would QEII give Harry and Meghan a shack to live in? I had no idea that QEII was such a nasty person. The more I learn about her the less I like her. Basically the less I like any of them. I don’t understand why they treated Harry so poorly.
Well, per Spare, she did offer them another place first – I think one of the KP apartments. And harry felt it was “too fancy” for them and also that it was too close to William and Kate.
Even having to pay for the fixings and superficial upgrades themselves was BS. W&K never did. Charles and the late queen funded their renovations, however superficial.
By the end I think Frogmore was perfect for them – they decorated it to their style, they seemed to love the location, etc. It just became this toxic thing used to punish them in the press while W&K just move from forever home to forever home with barely a whimper.
What do they even mean? If they renovate to its pre-Sussex state, wouldn’t it just be, essentially, an upscale shithole in a ritzy neighborhood?
Also, if anyone is in search of a drag name, Wigs Akimbo…
Yeah, reduce the house back to an unlivable state. That’ll show Harry and Meghan!
Man, these people are unbelievable.
I wonder how much it will cost to get the stench of Andrew out of Royal Lodge. They’ll have to hire an exorcist.
There isn’t enough sage in the world to cleanse the aura at RL.
😂
Yeah, I don’t think it makes the BRF look great to remind people that Andrew, who hasn’t been a “working” royal for years and is involved in an ongoing police investigation, was given any choice at all in his living situation. Let alone that he apparently refused Frogmore, which the Windsors thought was enough space for entire family.
I’m assuming the plans to divide it again are because they want it for staff, because I can’t think of anyone else “within the royal household” that could or would move in there.
I cant think of another royal that would move there AND pay rent or a lease like the Sussexes did. Maybe Eugenie if the price is right, since I think she likes having a London/Windsor base.
in a perfect world any kind of lease or rent agreement would be under scrutiny and would be actual market rate, not a market rate like the Wales pay for forest Lodge. But I doubt that will happen.
Maybe! Getting market rate rent for it would be great, but I believe it’s in Windsor Park proper inside of the security zone, so they can’t just put it on Zillow. And the cousins mostly all have their own properties and (probably) wouldn’t have the means or the will to live within such a public property. Maybe there’s some rich foreign royalty or government envoy out there that will move in as a favour.
Or maybe it’s all going to be repurposed as Kate’s Royal Centre for Early Childhood Learning…
Initial funding was from the sovereign grant to which the Sussex contributed later on. What is going on now can’t be that major. I would think and update on the inside (painting, luminary…). I guess they found a new tenant or plan to. In terms of stupidity, this story is with the top 10.
Meg and Harry have a death us do part marriage and have two much loved children. Harry will ALWAYS be the son of Charles and Diana and his two children are their grandchildren. These four people are closely related to the previous monarch, the current monarch and the future monarch. They are not going to silently live in a cave and pretend not to exist for the convenience of haters. They are individuals as well as family members who have the right to contribute to society as they see fit. They can’t be erased and replaced like a discarded lamp fitting!! This article is very mean and demeaning and presents The Firm in the worst possible light. How low can you go?
This is @LadyDigby, that is *it* and you have given it the form of words that finally hit the right note. They have a right to contribute to society in any way they see fit. Remember when Margaret Thatcher said, “there’s no such thing as society?” That was as close to nihilism as any British PM has cruised in my lifetime. I don’t remember it, I was too young, but if I had ever heard it, god. It rivals Trump for sheer soullessness. I doubt very much that the late Queen shared the sentiment, and she was always happy to see people contribute in their own ways.
The property was renovated at the cost of several million dollars just a few years ago, and they think it needs new renovations? Is it going to be used by another lazy royal who will pay a pittance in rent if any? I doubt that they plan on renting it out to the public because of where it is located. If they do want to rent it out, they would get a higher price for it by leaving it alone for historical value.
I want to ask why British taxpayers allow this but I’m sitting here in the US with a President that doesn’t care about taxpayers either. I think the US and the UK both need a reset. We both are saddled with leaders who don’t seem to give a damn about anything that doesn’t benefit them.
So…. All that wailing and crying about taxpayers paying to renovate that property is just gone now? Taxpayers are perfectly okay with paying to renovate an already updated property. Meanwhile other property’s are still dilapidated on crown property.
All for spite and because they could not accept a biracial American woman
What, was it too Olive Garden? 🙄
I’m not even a huge fan of Olive Garden but all this discussion has me wanting to go to one😂
their chicken alfredo is to die for!
I like Olive Garden (runs and hides lol.) but I like it for what it is – I dont think I’m going for authentic Italian food. To me its just….Olive Garden.
Listen, y’all are convincing me to go there soon.
I suspect that there is more to it than that. My theory? Frogmore Cottage has sitting “empty” all these years precisely because although Harry and Meghan “made a contribution” of £2.4 million to cover the legally necessary costs of bringing the dilapidated structures into a structurally sound one and turn them into a HOME, they have not been compensated for the “fixtures and fittings” and their representative (or Harry himself) has insisted on getting these back or full and fair compensation. If they did indeed snatch back all of their fixtures and fittings at some point, leaving just the four walls, then of course Frogmore would need to be “renovated” and options for subdividing it once again could be looked at, even though this would be a waste of Crown Estates’ (i.e., taxpayers’) funds. But they would have more egg on their faces if they admitted that H+M took what was rightfully theirs, so instead they are putting out this story about “removing all traces” of the Sussexes.
Now do I think that in the interim, other people have been using Frogmore Cottage on the down-low? Yes, especially people like William (and let’s face it, they all wanted to get a look inside, AND give their reporter friends a look inside – look how close they got to the house to photograph it from within the grounds after the Sussexes had moved out. They just can’t publish the photographs or describe the interior as they would be proving Harry’s point about invasion of privacy and the fact that the royals are in bed with the media which are harassing them on a daily basis).
The only other reason for this curious new narrative could be that someone with massive anger issues (guess who?) so thoroughly trashed the place after they left that it NEEDS to be totally renovated.
I also hate the way they are describing the massive (and necessary) structural redevelopment which Harry and Meghan paid for as “renovation”. As though the rundown series of shacks which the royals failed to maintain had been perfectly fine and ready to move into.
This could all be very fake but regardless – a HUGE part of the smear campaign of meghan in 2019 (in the papers, but also on every talk show/morning tv show daily) was that she was spending way too much money renovating it and building private yoga studios for her mother etc. They all argued meghan was wasting money used it to turn the public against her.
To then turn around and renovate it out of pure spite would of course be on theme for them, but truly just proves all the press/royals care about is themselves and they just hated her for no reason. Just evil all around.
The current president did the same to the white house after the Obamas moved out IIRC. They tore out the bathroom and burned the mattress..
Melania would not move in until it was done.
They redid the Lincoln bedroom and most people replace mattresses when they move into an already furnished house. I don’t like the orange idiot and Melanoma at all but you’re comparing apples and oranges. I think it has more to do with Trump wanting to put his stamp on EVERYTHING in the White House to the dismay of most sane US citizens. He made the Oval Office look like his tacky residence in New York.
Man, those loved up anniversary posts really pissed that family all the way off. Well this would make sure H and M never come back, which would best for them. Just when I think I couldn’t have less respect for that family, they find a way to make it happen. I hope they get all the karma they have coming for them. They are just loathsome.
No matter how they renovate it, it will forever be a symbol of the BRF’s racism and Charles’ dogshit fathering.
Put up a plaque: “Here lived a lovely couple who was chased out of England by racist hatred and a family’s petty jealousy.”
The Windsors are insanely wasteful of tax payer money. Its decisions like these that lead me to believe that during William’s reign the govt will take back control of the crown estate and just put the British monarchy on a set annual annuity just like the other European govt do to their monarchies.
William refuses to even pretend to work and its going to be really hard for a lower case royal to justify such an exorbitant costs.
B: Didn’t they have something like that when they still had the civil list? At Diana times, where you could see Anne gets this and others that? Don’t know why the government changed it.
This is @Blubb, yes, indeed they did!!! Norman Baker is a splendid investigative reporter / Lib Dem MP and member of the Privy Council who did extensive forensic accounting re: the royals’ finances. The civil list was scrapped in favour of the sovereign grant. Now the royals get 25% (IIRC) of the revenues of the Crown estate in one lump sum which the monarch distributes amongst the family according to whim or will (no pun). The Crown Estate was surrendered to the nation by George III (IIRC, again) because in exchange for holding the Crown Estate, the monarch was expected personally to fund the diplomatic service, the army, the foreign office, etc…. So the king was always in the red. The government took over funding all those activities & services but in exchange the Crown had to surrender the Crown estate. After that, they got an allowance. George Osborne renegotiated the deal in 2011 — IIRC — just when he was devastating local authority budgets for social care. Real funding for local services has been cut in some places up to 50% and the effect has been catastrophic. But more dosh for Charles.
The royal family made a lot of money off the civil list. you can make the case that either one is better but its just a lot of grifting and corruption all around. I knew more details a while ago lol but both systems are prone to corruption and more money going to the royals than they need or should have.
Dibs on the copper tub once they rip it out!
Too bad neither the copper tub nor the yoga studio exist. All made up stories to make Meghan look bad and wasteful.
I was actually glad Charles evicted them. Paying 12,000 a month for a house you don’t use? No financially sound decision. They can rent a nice suite in a hotel for the rare visits or stay with the Spencers. Why give their hard earned money to the Crown Estate? The Crown Estate which should have reimbursed the 2.4 millions the Sussexes paid for a rented house!
Yes, as Lurker said, a copper tub and a yoga studio never existed in Frogmore Cottage because they were all lies made up by the UK media to create hostility and hatred towards Meghan.
These people have so much money to waste…
Why is the royal family in charge of what happens to property on the Crown Estates? Shouldn’t there be someone from the government in charge of that?
This is cruelty, plain and simple, whether it is from a palace briefing or the ass of the RR.
The Sussexes lived there full time for less than a year. They are so fixated on the Sussexes that they’d rip up the cobblestones of the paths they tread on if they could. I hope the Sussexes buy a property in the UK just to get under their skin, even if it’s just a mailbox. All this and the Sussexes are still very much here and outshining these bitter buffoons. The Royals will be acting the fool, trying to get Meghan’s attention specifically, for the next year until the Invictus closing ceremony. This seems like a waste of time and money but UK taxes at work I guess.
It’s the racism, as if Black people were a disease in themselves, so you MUST wipe away all trace of them. That’s why Trump had every stick of furniture and room boiled in hot water before he moved in because the Obamas and their children CONTAMINATED the White House with their Blackness. Will this horse shit never end?
💀💀💀
When i was visiting london i saw many people that lived on the streets and this is where the BRF decides to put their money? Not into building more houses for the people? Didn’t know that the BRF were bunch of Einsteins
Those nasty unwashed suckers in the sh!tmedia on Shithole Isle sure do love to sit up and beg for Meghan’s attention. And all she does is ignore them and all they do is keep eating her dust. And licking and sucking the flotsam and jetsam she left behind.