“Laura Dern & her bangs are filming ‘The White Lotus’ in Cannes” links

My nemesis Laura Dern and her bangs are filming The White Lotus in Cannes (the festival ended last weekend), alongside Chris Messina. Lord, are they playing a couple?? [LaineyGossip]
Tina Fey corrects the record on Timothee Chalamet’s “manspreading,” and she said that Timmy & Kylie Jenner were actually lovely at the Knicks game. [JustJared]
The semiquincentennial concert line-up is a who’s who of WTF. Milli Vanilli? [Buzzfeed]
Donald Trump’s Iran quagmire. [Jezebel]
Why are “backrooms” so scary? They just are!! [Pajiba]
Jill Biden thought her husband was having a stroke in his 2024 debate. [Socialite Life]
Julie Andrews does not have Parkinson’s. [Hollywood Life]
Is anyone watching Bryon Allen? [Seriously OMG]
Ellie Goulding’s terrible Stella McCartney look. [RCFA]
Cole Escola covers Tatler! [OMG Blog]
Haha Tina turned Timmy’s manspreading into such a funny self deprecating joke. Lady has far more class than I would have had.
I love the theory that Laura really is Michael Imperioli’s wife and maybe we’ll hear his voice on the telephone this time.
Spoiler ahead in 3 1. No one sensible wants to be associated with the tangerine terror. That line-up is just beyond sad. The white house is being destroyed, the reflecting pool is being trashed, our standing in the world has been destroyed so a bunch of treason bros can loot the treasury/planet and mango is wandering around blank eyed like a demented dementia patient who @#$% his pants and needs visual cues to remember where he is. Happy 250th America…. ? 2. Colbert deserved better… Please check and see who owns your local channels/affiliates. Many local stations/affiliates are owned by the Ellisons AND they own PlutoTV. Boycott them all. 3. I think the White Lotus made a mistake killing off Jennifer Coolidge. The show benefited from having cast continuity with her character from season to season. Laura Dern is just so bland in comparison. 4. In all the years the Queen of nepo babies has been a “designer”, I haven’t seen half a dozen great items she has designed. Paul’s good name has taken her far because she is a talentless hack.
I saw Ellie’s look on Instagram as I follow the stylist. Who usually has AMAZING taste. I grimaced when I saw this! HIDEOUS. Absolutely HIDEOUS. And the belt loops showing like that with no belt?!?! I thought the whole concept and design was awful, but then saw Zendaya in it and she pulls it off.
Also, not that anyone cares but I was listening to the radio this week and a few Ellie Goulding songs were played. I knew her name but couldn’t place any songs she does, so I was like “ah this is what she sings”. Also hideous! Absolutely hate her music! But I know she is very popular.
Her songs made me feel the way this outfit looks.
CHRIS MESSINA IS THE BEST CHRIS! I will die on this hill.
It was decided by Pajibans that actually Keanu is the best Chris though.
And who am I to question the validity of that decision?
I think this is the look Ellie deserves. I said what I said. She finally got that investiture she’s worked so hard kissing royal bottoms for.
@ Bookie – agreed!
@ Ameerah M – lols!!!
Looking at the concert lineup for the Great American Fair, yikes. Even my county fair got Sabrina Carpenter, granted before her Espresso era, but still Sabrina Carpenter.