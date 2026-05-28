“Laura Dern & her bangs are filming ‘The White Lotus’ in Cannes” links

My nemesis Laura Dern and her bangs are filming The White Lotus in Cannes (the festival ended last weekend), alongside Chris Messina. Lord, are they playing a couple?? [LaineyGossip]

Tina Fey corrects the record on Timothee Chalamet’s “manspreading,” and she said that Timmy & Kylie Jenner were actually lovely at the Knicks game. [JustJared]

The semiquincentennial concert line-up is a who’s who of WTF. Milli Vanilli? [Buzzfeed]

Donald Trump’s Iran quagmire. [Jezebel]

Why are “backrooms” so scary? They just are!! [Pajiba]

Jill Biden thought her husband was having a stroke in his 2024 debate. [Socialite Life]

Julie Andrews does not have Parkinson’s. [Hollywood Life]

Is anyone watching Bryon Allen? [Seriously OMG]

Ellie Goulding’s terrible Stella McCartney look. [RCFA]

Cole Escola covers Tatler! [OMG Blog]