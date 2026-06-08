‘Divorcee & single parent’ Harriet Sperling ‘speaks to modern, blended Britain’

Every headline and story about Peter Phillips’ second wife Harriet Sperling has been overwhelmingly positive. It appears as if the British media is actually totally fine with a member of the British royal family marrying a single mother and a divorcee… just so long as the divorcee is white. It also seems like there’s no drama with a divorced woman wearing a very white wedding gown, borrowed tiara and a veil for her second wedding. But I was told that those choices were tacky and frowned upon by QEII? It certainly appears as if there are blatant double-standards when it comes to Black American women, I guess. Well, it’s not all shady hypocrisy from the left-behinds and their media handlers. Some of the coverage of Harriet is also pretty shady about how Harriet is the perfect royal married-in, and the kind of woman who is the future of the monarchy. From the Sun’s “How divorced single mum and NHS nurse who’s Britain’s newest royal is a blueprint for the new-look ‘firm’ of the future.” Oh no – poor Princess Kate is not going to be happy about any of this.
She grafted for years on a NHS nurse’s modest wage, but Harriet Sperling has now made history as the first single mum to join our modern-looking blended Royal Family. And after she married the late Queen’s eldest grandson, Peter Phillips, in a gorgeous Cotswolds wedding at the weekend, the paediatric specialist is a welcome addition to the Firm. But divorced Harriet’s lavish new lifestyle is in stark contrast to her cash-strapped past of parenting daughter Georgina, now 14 — when she admitted “resources were scarce and the future was uncertain”.
Just 50 years ago, it would have been unthinkable for a royal to even consider marrying anyone other than a pure blue-blooded member of the aristocracy with an impeccable moral compass and background. Even when the then Prince Charles announced his engagement to Lady Diana Spencer in 1981, intense scrutiny over her dating history led her uncle to make a public statement that she was in fact “a bona fide virgin”.
Divorce and marrying a divorcee were strictly forbidden for centuries — King Edward VIII famously had to abdicate in order to wed American Wallis Simpson. Today, however, following decades of scandal plaguing the House of Windsor, they have been left with no choice but to relax their stiff attitudes to reflect modern times and show a more relatable image. Merging their two families together, newlyweds Harriet and Peter represent a grounded and down-to-earth blueprint for the future of the monarchy.
With a refreshing lack of fanfare, Harriet, 45, was accompanied to All Saints Church in Kemble, Gloucs, on Saturday afternoon by her lookalike daughter.
Royal historian Tessa Dunlop told The Sun that the pair are well suited: “Down-to-earth is perhaps the most fitting word that springs to mind when it comes to the latest royal love match,” she revealed.“The tone of their wedding weekend felt gloriously modest and incontrovertibly English. Harriet walked down the aisle and into the hearts of royal fans.”
“Here is a woman who, as a divorcee and single parent, speaks to modern, blended Britain, and likewise as a middle-aged nurse puts the public-sector worker into the royals’ famed life of service. Harriet is the real deal — with her quiet Christian faith and NHS work ethic, she provides the blueprint for a modern, unshowy monarchy. The warm friendship that exists between Peter’s two teenage daughters and their new stepsister Georgina is further evidence of a new contemporary model for Britain’s most famous family. That Peter has never sought the limelight and does not sport a title suggests this regular royal love match is destined to last. Harriet’s mother-in-law, Princess Anne, is known as the hardest-working royal, although now there is an intensive-care children’s nurse in the family, Anne might find she has competition for that title.”
[Peter] has long been the peacekeeper between warring princes William and Harry. When their mother, Diana died, Peter comforted his cousins at Balmoral in Scotland. While he had hoped the siblings might be persuaded to set aside their differences for the day to both attend his wedding, Palace staff urged Peter to keep the guest list small to avoid a clash.
Since Princess Anne refused titles for her children, the newlyweds will never be expected to perform royal duties. Instead, after a weekend in the spotlight, they will retreat to their countryside estate to begin their low-key married life.
“Here is a woman who, as a divorcee and single parent, speaks to modern, blended Britain…” I mean, there was another divorcee who married into the family and probably spoke to the racially diverse modern Britain and would have helped drag the monarchy into a modern era, but y’all greeted Meghan with a wall of racist and sexist abuse to the point where the only way to survive was to leave the UK. But whatever. I like how the Sun confirms that the Palace convinced Peter to not invite the Sussexes too – I already assumed that, but there it is in black-and-white, so to speak. The palace wanted an all-white wedding, if you get my drift. And after lavishing praise on Peter and Harriet for being the ideals for a modern monarchy, the Sun ended this piece with the reminder that Peter and Harriet are not actually working royals. Perfection!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
I keep saying that I’m absolutely struck by how much she looks the part of the English rose aristo. That makes all the difference. And yeah I bet plenty of old biddies are thrilled that she’s a sweet commoner just like them. This is the Brexit dream, is it not?
sigh. Indeed, it is. The Brexit dream breathes. A sigh of relief. Harriet actually seems like a genuine admirable and affectionate person, good luck to her and her new husband. But she’s not going to rock the boat and that’s why she’s popular at the moment. She isn’t a boat rocker. Which is fine. But people need to ask themselves, in this coverage, why was Meghan perceived as so agenda-driven, scheming, uppity, etc….???? Their standard of comparison was a parasite who hooked onto her husband when they were at school and never let go, no matter how badly he treated her. And as soon as she got the ring, she dropped out of all productive ventures in life, bar pregnancy and breeding. Most of us have higher ideals. Sigh.
Gloriously modest, unshowy, incontrovertibly English….
We see your racism, Sun journos.
Bingo. It’s so gross.
Wait a minute….divorce is now pretty much the norm for the Royal Family. So why this nonsense about the “firm modernizing” because of the acceptance of divorce???!! Let’s list them: King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Princess DIana, Andrew Windsor & Sarah Ferguson, Princess Anne, Peter Phillip….
The literal king & queen of UK are both divorcees!
Now Peter is the peacemaker!! Harriet technically was not a single mother.
Well, they did get one thing right…Kate’s not going to be happy about this new addition to the Family.
Kate’s feathers might be ruffled as Harriet is an ACTUAL pediatric nurse, with expertise on early childhood, and writes articles about the subject!!! Holy Moly!
Um, Camilla was a divorcee with children… she was a single mum who married into the royal family
Right? Also, Henry VIII would like a word
And it’s so funny when they pretend that any royal whatsoever had an “impeccable moral compass.” If you are perpetuating the idea of royalty, you have no moral compass at all. All of this royalty crap is objectively vile.
Right???
Look she and Peter seem happy together so yay for them. But she’s not going to be the who ushers the royal family into the modern age.
@cws I was about to post the same thing. Camilla was a divorced mother when she married Charles.
Also, they had to have a civil ceremony followed by a church blessing. Does anyone know if the C of E changed their rules? Just curious x
Peter and Harriet had to obtain permission from their local vicar to be married there because of their divorces.
Peter’s pr team is working overtime for this fake royal wedding. I thought Kate was the peacemaker? Sophie was the peacemaker? Now PETER was, given they rarely saw him? They’re desperate to be the new ‘secret weapons ‘. The new wife has sucked up to kkkate from the get go. Now PETER is the fakata peacemaker. The bride is kkkates new sister in law meaning she wants be an actual working royal. As is all the other pr. It’s so obvious. I’ve said this for months. She wants this.
WHY DOES THIS FAMILY NEED SO MANY PEACEMAKERS????
🎯🤣
The bride is Kate’s cousin-in-law, not sister-in- law. Peter & William are cousins, not brothers.
I read somewhere that Zara and Harriet are now the royal family’s two new secret weapons! Except neither one of them are actually royal, lol.
So many peacemakers and secret weapons in this family…is Harry (and possibly Louise and James) the only sane one in that family?
I’m ok with the lace but would prefer it without the shoulder straps. It looks like it should be one or the other but not both. This was to me it looks like a dress with straps that had a ton of lace added after.
His first wife Autumn was not seen that much. Harriet may not be seen that much either.
“When their mother, Diana died, Peter comforted his cousins at Balmoral in Scotland.”
Really?! I don’t recally Prince Harry mentioning anything at all about Peter in Spare.
These reporters and “historians” just make shit up for clicks and paycheques, don’t they?
“Peter has never sought the limelight”? Then what was he doing advertising milk in China using an image of Buckingham Palace as the backdrop, and what was he doing pocketing hundreds of thousands of pounds of public money to “arrange” events around his grandmother’s (the Queen’s!) jubilee that year?
And princess Anne did not “refuse titles for her children”. She had no say in the matter. Their father had no title, hence her children could not get titles. Simples.
No wonder so many Brits are so ignorant about these things – the people tasked with informing them are also pig-ignorant, or blatant liars.
There was no mention of Peter. It was more Zara comforting Scooter. As I recall.
Precisely, because he wasn’t there. They’ve never been close. But now he’s the peacemaker? His pr team have gone nuts. My prediction is she especially wants to be a working royal. He’s happy to oblige.
QEII offered to give Mark Phillips a title but Anne said no.
Also I remember Liz saying something like “Now that Meghan is in the family, it will be harder for Mr. Corbyn to get rid of us.” Of course I can’t find the quote.
It wasn’t the Queen, it was an “unnamed insider” who, in 2020, allegedly said “Corbyn will find it much more difficult to get rid of us now that Meghan’s in the family”.
He was absolutely at Balmoral, he was photographed going to church with them the morning that she died.
Does that mean he comforted them? no clue. He’s…..what, 5 years older than William, 7-8 years older than Harry? I think? for some reason I have 77 in my head for his birth year b ut dont feel like double checking lol. So I’ve never really bought the idea that he’s super close to either of them. He just would always have been a stage ahead in life.
The “peacemaker” thing picked up traction when he walked between them at Phillip’s funeral. And he was seen being friendly to H&M at the Jubbly service.
Honestly I am of two minds. First, because Peter is not a working royal and not really beholden to the royal family besides the general connection, he might not care as much about what Harry said to Oprah – he probably thinks there was a lot of truth to it. Peter loves the royal connections for sure but I also think he draws a clearer line than Zara does – I don’t think he’s ever attended a garden party for example. So he might be better placed to play peacemaker – certainly better placed than Zara, whose husband can’t shut up about Harry, or Kate, who is part of the problem herself. AFAIK Peter has never publicly blasted Harry like Mike Tindall does (and we know he only does that with the permission of Zara.)
But the second is that he DOES love his royal connections and it was more important for him to have Charles and William at that wedding than Harry, so he is clearly picking a side even if he rolls his eyes at the process. He DOES get a lot of perks because of his royal status and he clearly wants to keep those perks.
So peacemaker? Not so much. At most, someone who just isn’t adding fuel to the fire for the most part.
“after a weekend in the spotlight, they will retreat to their countryside estate to begin their low-key married life”
LMAO
Is that their country estate at his mommy’s property?
He has a cottage on the 730 acre estate like Zara. She has Mark Philip’s old place of Aston Park/Farm (because he had ownership of some of Gatcombe when they divorced) so I imagine Peter may inherit the main house when Anne passes.
This piece was written with thoughts of and comparisons to Meghan. Harriet is being reduced to just being a NHS nurse. Her marrying Peter Phillips has no real impact on how the Royal Family is perceived. He’s not a senior royal or titled. Most of the UK doesn’t know who he is.
“…Harriet’s lavish new lifestyle…” Are we sure about that? What does Peter even do? The only thing that pops into my head is him monetizing his royal ties by doing some shady milk commercial. They should definitely stay low-key or else the Royal Rota will start pointing out that he’s sucking off the Royal Family teat like everyone else and demand that Willy kick him off it.
He’s been the Managing Director of SEL UK and Head of Partner Acquisition, Motorsport at Wasserman for about a decade. Spent a prior decade within the Formula One world.
Yes, I’m sure they’re quite delighted that this divorcee doesn’t come to the family with a built in fan base who will be vocal about their adoration for her.