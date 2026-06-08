Gwyneth Paltrow: ‘I’m pretty centrist and my husband thinks I’m a Republican’

I’ve never really doubted that Gwyneth Paltrow is a Democrat before now. Well, I knew that she was Robert Kennedy Jr.-curious, because they’re both believers in junk science, fad diets and raw milk. But I assumed that regardless of the “MAHA” of it all, Gwyneth still probably voted straight Democratic. Well… even Gwyneth’s husband thinks she’s a Republican, so you can guess what kind of crazy political statements she’s making in the privacy of her own home. Gwyneth talked about all of this on her Goop Podcast, and my god, she does not come across well here.
Gwyneth Paltrow is clarifying her political views after saying her husband incorrectly assumed her party. In a new episode of The Goop Podcast released Tuesday, June 2, the 53-year-old actress spoke to guest Trae Stephens, co-founder of AI defense company Anduril, and opened up about how her spouse, Brad Falchuk, missed the mark when it comes to the political party she supports.
After saying that things are “so charged” while discussing America’s relationship with defense, Stephens added, “Without that sort of open respectful dialogue, I’m not sure we can fix any of these problems that we’re seeing in the country.”
“I couldn’t agree with you more,” Paltrow said. “I noticed with my own husband too, who’s the best person ever in the world. And he’s so progressive. Like he has such a sweet heart and he wants to, like, make sure everybody’s looked after,” she continued of Falchuk, 55, whom she married in 2018.
“And I think in this climate, you know, sometimes I’m like, ‘Can you just listen to this?’” the Marty Supreme star said, adding that it can be “very triggering for people.”
“It’s become so binary, I think. And I am trying to, in my journey through being an American right now, trying to, I don’t know, I guess sort of weave together lots of different points of view, and also to get out of that place of, like, righteousness and anger and fear. And I mean, I’m pretty centrist and my husband thinks I’m a Republican. But I think it’s, which I’m not a Republican,” she continued. The actress added, “I don’t feel anything right now to be totally honest with you. I feel like I’m completely an independent.”
Paltrow then recalled how she and Falchuk were just in Nashville over the weekend and went to a Bluegrass concert where “this amazing girl” was playing on stage and that the young woman “had, like, completely different points of view than my husband,” which made Paltrow wonder how he would react.
“And I just thought, no, but this is so beautiful to see somebody who clearly is such a good person coming from such a different place,” she said.
This sent my mind spinning: “And I think in this climate, you know, sometimes I’m like, ‘Can you just listen to this?’” What ridiculous right-wing conspiracy/anti-science podcast is she trying to make Brad listen to? If it’s Joe Rogan, I will die laughing. Gwyneth “Joe Rogan Has a Point” Paltrow. Gwyneth “Why Can’t We Talk About Chemtrails” Paltrow. I’m laughing, but this happens to certain (white) women. They start as somewhat liberal and straight-arrow, and then as they get older, they progressively lose the plot, often obsessing over medical or scientific conspiracies. The anti-vaxx stuff combined with the pandemic was the pipeline for a lot of this. Now, I don’t know for sure if that’s what Gwyneth is talking about, but I’ve followed Gwyneth’s Goop crap for years and years and she absolutely goes all-in with junk science, especially about women’s health. I could absolutely see that being a gateway to more right-wing political ideologies.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
Every time she opens her mouth I feel very justified in my decades of hating her and her stupid, smug, no sunblock-wearing face. Enjoy your sun damage and brittle bones from the “detox cleanses” you Republican wretch.
The utter privilege of her nepo baby whiteness …
The “obvious good person” coming from a place of bigotry, transphobia, etc? Those are not good people.
“…in my journey through being an American right now…” JFC that’s the most insufferable way to preface a statement that basically means she doesn’t want to call out fascists because she likes her millionaire tax cuts. We’ll see if she changes her story when the pitch forks come out.
Oh Gwyneth, just please shut up. And how exactly do you know that the girl on stage was a good person, because she was blonde, because she had a great voice?? Anyhow, my biggest fear as a middle-aged white woman with blonde hair (with bangs) is that someone will think that I’m a Republican.
Lort. ALEX. Which eternally out touch nepo baby has had enough pr training to know better than reveal herself to be magat trash as the world burns for 400, please… Eat the rich and tax/legislate this nonsensical lunacy bs out of existence. She has no education and no real world experience outside her privileged bubble. The second career as a health guru should have gotten her sued into poverty. Yikes.
She’s such a terrible person. A greedy, grifting troll who is ruled by money. Disgraceful.
She is so smug and insufferable ! The privilege emanating from her smells like…
How to quantify you’re a White Supremacist without saying you’re a White Supremacist 💔🇺🇸💔
Never could stand her. Always believed she was Republican.
So many words and so little meaning.
It does have the ring of stooping to humour the peasants. Somehow I have spent sections of my younger life in the same places as these overprivileged blonde WASPs like Ivanka and Gwyneth and all I can say, is that in Vermont at theatre camp in the early nineties, she was famous for chain smoking and fast living. I guess the health craze kicked in later.
I feel i have no clue what she’s actually trying to say. There are a lot of “likes” in there too.
She’s more articulate when she’s talking about her beauty or, uh, “pulchritude.”
Are she and her husband still ok? One reads some radar articles published last year that there might have been some marriage woes between them. But then the sources stopped and I assume they solved their thorn.
She is a human eye roll. She triggers my “entitled white woman” shame.
Paltrow was a big booster for Rick Caruso, Republican, who ran for LA mayor in 2022. So in addition to the MAHA tendencies, she campaigns for and votes for Republicans, which in my mind (and evidently her husband’s) makes her a Republican. Honestly, I’m somewhat relieved she’s trying to downplay it / apologize for it. Doesn’t make her a better person, but reassures me a tiny bit that even a grifter like Goop knows that the Republican brand is not compassion, hence her defensiveness that an evidently right wing country singer can still be a good person.
BTW who was the singer? Goop blind item!
“I noticed with my own husband too, who’s the best person ever in the world. And he’s so progressive. Like he has such a sweet heart and he wants to, like, make sure everybody’s looked after,”
That tells me it isn’t MAHA BS…she just doesn’t care about anyone else. It’s that simple.
This statement sounds incredibly condescending. Aww he cares about OTHER people, it’s so cute!!!
“I don’t feel anything, to be totally honest with you” is so demeaning to everyone (raises hand) that is terrified to seek healthcare for the bills more than the ailments, stays awake at night thinking about stretching out groceries, and the MANY other issues that affect people who are hurt in cruel ways because the person in charge wants to destroy the non-1%. She doesn’t feel anything?! At least bloody take a stand for humanity! She bought mostly limes for the food stamps challenge, and quit after a few days, and she didn’t even get it, then! Ugh!
I’ve loved Blythe Danner so much but my opinion of her is slowly changing because she helped raise this self-centered dunderhead.
Agreed. Blythe Danner was elegant and a terrific actor. Her daughter has never impressed me.
The jig has always been up with this asshole. This is why people have not gone to see her movies in almost 30 years. She’s such an elitist loser and doesn’t even try to hide it. She appeals to absolutely no one and is painful to listen to. Can she please just go back and crawl into the hole that she came from.
The ultra rich, ultra white nepo baby who sells crap to other white rich women.
Silly me for thinking she was MAGA. Silly me !
I’m surprised anyone would think this junk science pusher/ nepo baby was anything other than republican. Just read on LaineyGossip that this supposed controversy about her political leanings are distracting from the fact that those comments were made during an interview with an AI defense company, which not only she was platforming on goop, but made the interview herself.
The only people still engaging with and buying from her website are the MAHA crowd so of course she is going to play the centrist, middle of the road card. “I’m not one of those weirdo liberals who want everyone to be trans!” Is basically what she is trying to say. And yes, she’s talking to a person who runs not just an AI company but a defense AI company. Jesus.
I heard the quote, saw the clip, and immediately thought of “White Lotus 3”, when Carrie Coons asks Leslie Mann: “Are you a Republican? Did you vote for Donald Trump?” and Leslie makes the most OBNOXIOUS face that says “Yes”, but she actually says, “I’m an independent”.
I think all the adjectives people have always used about her: insufferable, pretentious, smug, wretched, hypocritical, annoying, haughty, all of it– still holds.