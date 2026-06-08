Gwyneth Paltrow: ‘I’m pretty centrist and my husband thinks I’m a Republican’

I’ve never really doubted that Gwyneth Paltrow is a Democrat before now. Well, I knew that she was Robert Kennedy Jr.-curious, because they’re both believers in junk science, fad diets and raw milk. But I assumed that regardless of the “MAHA” of it all, Gwyneth still probably voted straight Democratic. Well… even Gwyneth’s husband thinks she’s a Republican, so you can guess what kind of crazy political statements she’s making in the privacy of her own home. Gwyneth talked about all of this on her Goop Podcast, and my god, she does not come across well here.

Gwyneth Paltrow is clarifying her political views after saying her husband incorrectly assumed her party. In a new episode of The Goop Podcast released Tuesday, June 2, the 53-year-old actress spoke to guest Trae Stephens, co-founder of AI defense company Anduril, and opened up about how her spouse, Brad Falchuk, missed the mark when it comes to the political party she supports.

After saying that things are “so charged” while discussing America’s relationship with defense, Stephens added, “Without that sort of open respectful dialogue, I’m not sure we can fix any of these problems that we’re seeing in the country.”

“I couldn’t agree with you more,” Paltrow said. “I noticed with my own husband too, who’s the best person ever in the world. And he’s so progressive. Like he has such a sweet heart and he wants to, like, make sure everybody’s looked after,” she continued of Falchuk, 55, whom she married in 2018.

“And I think in this climate, you know, sometimes I’m like, ‘Can you just listen to this?’” the Marty Supreme star said, adding that it can be “very triggering for people.”

“It’s become so binary, I think. And I am trying to, in my journey through being an American right now, trying to, I don’t know, I guess sort of weave together lots of different points of view, and also to get out of that place of, like, righteousness and anger and fear. And I mean, I’m pretty centrist and my husband thinks I’m a Republican. But I think it’s, which I’m not a Republican,” she continued. The actress added, “I don’t feel anything right now to be totally honest with you. I feel like I’m completely an independent.”

Paltrow then recalled how she and Falchuk were just in Nashville over the weekend and went to a Bluegrass concert where “this amazing girl” was playing on stage and that the young woman “had, like, completely different points of view than my husband,” which made Paltrow wonder how he would react.

“And I just thought, no, but this is so beautiful to see somebody who clearly is such a good person coming from such a different place,” she said.