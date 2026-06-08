Eden: Prince William will evict Princess Beatrice & Eugenie from their royal homes

Everything about the National Audit Office’s findings about royal real estate was scandalous. Some of those scandals: the fact that Prince Andrew maintained multiple leases on prime real estate for only a small fraction of what they would be worth; the fact that Prince Edward and Sophie live in an enormous mansion and pay peppercorn rent, plus they maintain a rent-free London home; Prince William and Kate’s half-assed lies about who paid for Forest Lodge’s $500K renovations; and finally, the fact that Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice have maintained rent-free London homes for many years. So why is B&E’s rent-free scandal being treated like it’s the biggest one of this storyline? You can guess why. But in case you needed Richard Eden to explain it to you, he barfed out a long-winded column about it.
Revelations that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor charged his staff to live at his Windsor estate despite paying only a peppercorn rent himself have dominated most newspaper headlines this morning. There is, however, another scandal brewing inside the new report by the National Audit Office (NAO). It reveals that Andrew’s daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, who undertake no royal duties, have been living in palace homes without personally having to pay even a single penny.
Instead, the bill was settled by their grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, using money from the Privy Purse, which comes largely from the Duchy of Lancaster. This is the £650million property estate handed to our monarchs free of inheritance tax. That’s an arrangement that has continued under the princesses’ uncle, King Charles, since the Queen’s death. And it’s a disgrace.
Our sovereign has been allowed to keep benefiting from the income provided by the Duchy of Lancaster (about £25million per year) so that he can fund official duties not covered by taxpayers; maintain private royal estates, such as Balmoral and Sandringham; and support members of the extended Royal Family who undertake public engagements. What have Beatrice and Eugenie done to justify their receiving luxurious accommodation from the King? They are not working royals.
Hard-pressed taxpayers could, perhaps, understand the King using his generous income from the Duchy of Lancaster to pay for accommodation for elderly or infirm members of the Royal Family who have carried out public duties throughout their lives. But ‘Bea’ and ‘Euge’, as the sisters are known to friends, are certainly not in need… For the long-term good of the monarchy, this can’t continue.
While Queen Elizabeth and King Charles were happy to use the Privy Purse to pay for Beatrice and Eugenie’s London homes, their cousin Prince William will not do so. I can disclose that the heir to the throne believes that the current situation is unacceptable. I have been told for years that William believes the monarchy should be ‘slimmed down’ and such arrangements will end.
‘William loves his cousins but firmly believes that only “working royals” should receive the benefits of being members of the Royal Family,’ one of his friends told me.
For evidence of how William and Catherine want things to be done differently, look at the way they recently made public how much they paid to live at their new home in Windsor. As part of the couple’s ‘short-term 20-year lease’, which began in July 2025, they pay £307,200 a year for Forest Lodge, and they will reportedly face a rent review every five years in line with the Consumer Price Index.
William “firmly believes that only ‘working royals’ should receive the benefits of being members of the Royal Family.” These people are highly selective when using QEII as an example, right? Because QEII never agreed – she believed in providing housing for all of her relations, regardless of whether they were full-time working royals or whatever. Speaking of, QEII was totally fine with Beatrice and Eugenie being “half-in” as well – she would do events with them, and they were allowed to maintain their own “royal patronages.” William and Charles’ argument is that “Beatrice and Eugenie need to be banned from royal work, so we can ban them from living on royal property!” It’s asinine, but the whole thing is asinine from start to finish. Charles currently tries to spend a few weeks a time at more than a dozen different homes, mansions, castles and palaces, all because he’s too greedy and self-centered to allow anyone else to live in those places.
All of which to say, the generosity Charles and QEII extended to the Yorks for decades is a stark contrast to how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were treated. The tantrums and melodrama over Frogmore Cottage is even more shocking in retrospect, given everything we know now about the royal leases held by other royals.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Fair enough. And if me or my family was getting involved with these women or their children or say Louise, etc. I would say I better not see a single comment from a “courtier” in the Times or Daily Mail about the way I make my money, and immediately take the kind of rich people job where you relay solely on connections.
Yet it was all cheek kisses and hugs on Saturday. And I don’t believe for one second if they didn’t want Richard Eden writing columns like this he wouldn’t be reined in. What a horrible and greedy family.
There’s definitely conversations to be had about why this family needs so much property, but while they have it it’s particularly galling that four adults want to have multiple mansions that they can’t possibly always inhabit, and want to evict other family members from their homes.
William keeps trying to pose as some kind of valiant defender of purity & family values by punishing members of his own family, all whilst hanging out on yachts owned by shady oligarchs & in Swiss ski resorts & at football games with his bros, all whilst chiding his father for not dying fast enough & viciously attacking his brother, whose record of principled advocacy speaks for itself. This dude comes across like someone who would have been efficiently despatched in a palace coup in an earlier age.
Well the whole ‘ working royals’ thing was only invented as a stick to beat Harry and Meghan with..so there will always be problems interpreting what can and cannot and should and should not be done…
Just like being half in and half out cannot be a thing when …it was a thing…
As I remember there were senior royals and then just the other royals who would show up when needed. And yes, the Queen gave her family members places to live. This “working royals” thing is such nonsense and it’s going to bite them in the backside.
Yeah, I dont think B&E should be living rent free in very nice London homes. (I mean Ivy Cottage is by all accounts significantly nicer than Nott cott where they shoved Harry.) and of course it highlights how H&M were treated by the Firm and by the press.
But there’s also just a broader question of the royals’ finances and real estate dealings. How many homes do these people need? How many homes does Charles need? He bounces around like a ping pong between them all – from Windsor to Clarence House to Highgrove to Sandringham to Balmoral to Holyroodhouse to his house in Romania and whatever other properties he has. And William isn’t much better. Who pays to support all these homes, to maintain them, for the staff there? Mayyyybe Balmoral closes up for the winter but the others are all in such constant use that I cant believe they have reduced staff when the royals aren’t there.
Frankly, I don’t understand all the belly aching by the DailyFail over Beatrice and Eugenie getting royal housing. That was the pattern established by HRH QEII, and continued by His Royal Hypocrite Chuck. What’s Willy going to do when he kicks them out? Doesn’t most housing on royal grounds require tenants to have security clearances? Which is presumably granted for royals, but actively done for nons. And depending on the clearance required, it won’t be once and done, but reviewed on annual or other periodic basis. Methinks what’s required for the over-housed, overpaid BRFCo (working & not) is a true picture of all the royal, and quasi-royal property. Hard to figure anything out at this point, when governing bodies appraise a property, assign an FMV, then immediately discount it because of the security requirement. Sounds like a job for Republic – sponsor some graduate student(s) to come up with a comprehensive report, using NAO data and other acceptable “official” accounting – then post it prominently on their website, and become the de facto source for all media reporting.
Unless ” slimmed down ” means significantly reducing the royals dependence on taxpayers, the Firm needs to stop using this term. Elizabeth had a large roster of major and minor royals she could send out to represent her. Now Charles and William want the public to continue funding them at the same level but they want to keep all the funds, the homes and security to small working (doing less and less) group with the caveat that there will be exceptions for W & K’s children. Elizabeth was wise enough to try to care for everyone while utilizing all. H& M did good to leave bc there are no SOPs and protocols in this institution? What’s frightening is the royals believe that we are all interested in taking sides in their petty feuds and personal jealousies. When adults go to work and get a check they leave their personal lives at home. Why must we all be subjected to this drama especially UK citizenswho are funding this mess? Why is this news? The only news we should hear from them is what they’re doing to benefit their country and little if anything else matters. The Firm is failing. Also what’s clearly evident is Meghan wasn’t wanted and the Firm thought they would used the failed marriage to humble Harry.
This. Charles and William see “slimming down” as offloading all responsibility for their Royal relatives, even those who are now at a stage in their lives where they cannot be expected to be able to earn enough to support themselves.
Either being a member of the Royal Family means something, or it doesn’t. Charles and especially William need to realize that kicking Princesses out of palaces makes people wonder why we have Kings at all.
On what planet can William and Kate be described as “working Royals.” Part-time at best. Once Charles, Anne & Camila slow down (they’re carrying the load), the fabled “slimmed down Royal Family” is about to become an anorexic Royal Family with a often-ranting spoiled brat William calling the shots. Why is this guy so bitter? And the Royal Rota pinheads are tossing viable royals over-board, while over-relying (to ridiculous degree) on Harry and Meghan to generate hate clicks for the Rota’s now third-rate swill. Will the Rota beat essentially dry up once Invictus Birmingham is over? Waiting for three innocent Wales’ kids to grow up is not a sensible or decent business plan for the Royal Family or the Rota. It’s also become so much clearer recently that there have been “half-in, half-out” arrangements for many royals for decades.
I agree, @GDubslady, 100%. Asking the public to pick sides in their internal petty bickering is gross. But also? To your point, “ Charles and William want the public to continue funding them at the same level but they want to keep all the funds, the homes and security”…. I wish this were the case!!! Charles and William are receiving and will receive vastly more money through the Sovereign Grant than the late Queen did through the Civil List, and yet, they are hoarding the funds they do receive, whereas the late Queen supported her entire extended family generously. That’s all you need to know about the change that has overcome this firm, or what Diana termed, “this f*cking family.” She spoke for us all!!! ;-D
As far as I’m concerned the headline from the report is the revelation that the royal household directly manages 225 residential units across 3 palace complex’s and Windsor.
The more we learn about how the other royals live the more we understand why Harry got his wife and son out of there so quickly. Imagine Harry’s anger at knowing that none of his relatives have ever paid for renovations or rent on any of their multiple palatial estates while the press was authorized to harass him and his wife over choosing to live in a cottage that was already scheduled to be renovated and that he was paying MARKET- RENT on.
Meghan was a “working royal” who was denied medical care when she needed it. She was denied free housing, a salary and they were even going to change a 500 yr old law to deny her child his title. They did all of that while she was a “working royal” to make it clear to her and Harry that Meghan and her children would never belong. They treated Meghan and Archie appallingly and when Harry took his wife and child and left they blamed Meghan for it.
Not only does learning about the other royal leases make their anger about Frogmore Cottage shocking. It also makes their continued harassment of Harry and especially Meghan, Archie and Lilibeth shocking. Charles, William and the firm clearly used every lever at their disposal to abuse Meghan and Harry for marrying her. Harry and Meghan have barely discussed this in public. The firm and royals knowing the breadth and width of their abuse showed no appreciation for their discretion and continued publicly smearing and attacking them and their children. Fortunately the Sussexes don’t need to speak. The abuse becomes obvious with every story about royal corruption that gets printed.
I will never fully understand their hatred of a woman they barely know or interacted with. How it could be so intense they couldn’t accept her when she was there or ignore her after she left and how it spread to both her kids one of whom they’ve never met. Perhaps future historians or psychologists will find diaries that explain there twisted psyches. I’ll just always be grateful Harry and Meghan left that den of murderous vipers.
As with Diana, I’ll go with: How could someone that they were supposed to be superior to, at least in their own minds — on every level possible, including their literal blood — best them at their own games? And racism, racism, racism— although we can choose to call it “unconscious bias” instead. Of course there might be more reasons supporting their appalling behavior, but those will suffice. None of the likely explanations have to be rational. Good for Harry and Meghan for getting their family out of there.
Meghan’s Mom is both well-trained and wise. I bet Doria’s social worker antenna were tingling from the moment she first encountered the Windsors — especially the ones who welcomed Meghan with little touches like blackamoor brooches. @ B, if Meghan and Doria keep journals, I bet they would make revealing additions to Harry’s Spare.
I don’t care one way or the other about Beatrice. I get a bit of a shady vibe off her (not same caliber as her mother, but she’s spent a lot of time in the Middle East taking money). Regarding Eugenie…I think she’s mostly stayed out of everything. This is going to be a hard 5 ish years for those two and their families (I think Andrew will have a criminal trial). If I was Eugenie and Jack I’d make a permanent move to Portugal (or enrage the monarchists and go to Montecito lol)
Beatrice may be shady but I think she probably did as many if not more royal events than Kate who was getting paid. She was a regular at Wimbledon, Ascot, Trooping, the Queens garden party, the church walks and she had several royal patronages.
So W & K are notoriously work-shy, but he wants to slim down the “working royals” even more — who is going to actually go to events then? He could bring all his cousins on board to attend all the things he can’t seem to bring himself to bother with.
THIS is the OFFICIAL beginning of the end. It’s all about loyalty, or the lack of…
I want to see them being evicted 🍿🧃
William is too blighted and drunk to see that he is NOT a working royal, and thus, his seven palaces must all be taken away from him. Since he plays it very fast and loose about “work,” every pub he’s visited, every sports event he’s raged over, is NOT work– but free leisure activities INSTEAD OF working. Man, do I hate him.