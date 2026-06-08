Jose Andres ‘loves’ how Duchess Meghan ‘interacts with her children and food’

I think it’s more than fine that Jose Andres often talks to the press about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Jose is obviously friends with Harry and Meghan, but even more than that, they’re charitable partners. Andres knows that talking about the Sussexes increases the visibility of his work with World Central Kitchen. That visibility likely drives donations and attention to WCK’s work. Currently, Andres is promoting his new cookbook, and he recently chatted with People Magazine about his friends yet again. Somewhat hilariously, he’s never given this sort of interview about Prince William, who gloated to royal reporters in 2024 that he (William) successfully “poached” Andres.
José Andrés is giving insight into his friendship with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The celebrity chef, 56, shared with PEOPLE how the couple comes together just like any other family while discussing his new cookbook, Spain My Way.
“They made their kitchen the meeting place like every other family,” the chef said of his friends. “I love how Meghan interacts with her children and food.”
The chef described to PEOPLE how gathering with Meghan and Prince Harry is just like meeting with anyone else.
“When we see each other or when we have conversations, we talk about what everybody else talks [about], right? Life, family, good times, new dish, new restaurant,” he explained.
The chef has been friends with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for several years. His World Central Kitchen nonprofit was the first partner of Archewell Philanthropies, which the couple founded after stepping back from their royal roles in 2020. Andrés described how World Central Kitchen, which provides meals to communities impacted by disasters, brings food and water quickly in emergencies through on-the-ground aid.
“In the worst moments of humanity, you see the best of humanity shows up,” he said of the organization, which is in its 16th year. He said that he often gets calls or texts from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex when disasters occur asking “what can we do here and can we help you?”
“Nobody finds out about those moments and they do it often, all the time,” he said. In the wake of the California wildfires in January 2025, Harry and Meghan assisted with the organization’s relief efforts, visiting its hub in Pasadena to distribute food and supplies to victims of the Eaton fire and thanking relief teams with Andrés at the food stations.
“They are always caring about all the things happening in the world. They don’t have to do that,” Andrés said. “They sincerely do it because they care.”
He added that he loved how Prince Harry made a visit to Ukraine in April. The Duke of Sussex went to the country to highlight those helping the injured and veterans of the war and to give a speech at a special security conference. His Invictus Games Foundation is active in Ukraine and aids wounded, injured and sick veterans and armed forces members in their recovery.
“Not a lot of people do that,” the chef said of Prince Harry’s visit. He added of the couple, “They can decide to live a life in the comfort of their home, but I love that they are there even when nobody’s looking, they’re there just making sure that they can also be part of the solution. That’s why I’m very proud to call them friends,” he said. He added that he respects the couple for always being the focus of public attention yet maintaining a “normal life.”
He really is effusive! I love the way he shows up for them too – appearing on With Love, Meghan, talking up Harry’s trips to Ukraine, making sure that everyone knows that he’s ride-or-die for H&M. I would love to see more collaboration between the Sussexes and WCK too – like, they could host a fundraiser or make a visit to one of WCK’s programs internationally.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Netflix, Meghan’s Instagram and Jose’s Instagram.
Such a nice interview!
In another interview he mentioned that he visited when Lili was a newborn. I’m glad that the Sussexes friends are genuine.
Say it, Jose. Good people doing good work.m, esp the work around WCK.
“Harold is MINE. Meghan is MINE.”
-José to Billy No Mates
Aw I love this. And I think you’re right Kaiser – yes, he genuinely loves H&M, but he also knows that having them as partners gets more attention on WCK. I mean he doesn’t necessarily need more attention – his name is always being mentioned for a Nobel Peace Prize – but with that kind of non profit, any positive attention helps.
I said the other day that I think part of the reason he loves H&M so much is that outside of their personalities mixing well, I think their approach to philanthropy is similar. They both look to find concrete things they can to do to help, no matter how small. World Central Kitchen didn’t start out as some huge international organization (and I’m not sure how “big” it is now, even though it seems to be everywhere.) It started out very simply – there was a disaster (was it Haiti? Puerto Rico?) and he thought “I can help feed these people.” Helping others doesn’t always have to start with a grand idea or these vague promises or whatever. It can be as simple as “lets make sure these people have food.” (obviously logistically its not simple but you all get my point.)
I wouldn’t be surprised if someone sent Andres a copy of Together and their relationship started back then. That’s exactly the kind of project I can see him appreciating.
Lovely interview.
Didn’t they just visit WCK on their trip to Jordan?
I can’t wait to see how William plays this one out. After all, Chef Andres was supposed to be HIS. Will he dare drop the chef from his struggling Earthshit program? I wouldn’t doubt if it was intimated to Jose that he should choose between the brothers and obviously (lol) William is the better choice because he’s the heir or some such shit and Jose just smiled and said “I’m here for the people” and kept doing what he does.
Harry and Meghan are lucky to have Chef Jose Andres as a friend. You could see from his episode on With Love, Meghan that he is a larger than life figure with a big heart. Anyone who finds themself in the orbit of someone like that is very lucky. They bring such joy and richness to your life.
Meghan and Chef Andres are so cute together.