Jose Andres ‘loves’ how Duchess Meghan ‘interacts with her children and food’

I think it’s more than fine that Jose Andres often talks to the press about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Jose is obviously friends with Harry and Meghan, but even more than that, they’re charitable partners. Andres knows that talking about the Sussexes increases the visibility of his work with World Central Kitchen. That visibility likely drives donations and attention to WCK’s work. Currently, Andres is promoting his new cookbook, and he recently chatted with People Magazine about his friends yet again. Somewhat hilariously, he’s never given this sort of interview about Prince William, who gloated to royal reporters in 2024 that he (William) successfully “poached” Andres.

José Andrés is giving insight into his friendship with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The celebrity chef, 56, shared with PEOPLE how the couple comes together just like any other family while discussing his new cookbook, Spain My Way.

“They made their kitchen the meeting place like every other family,” the chef said of his friends. “I love how Meghan interacts with her children and food.”

The chef described to PEOPLE how gathering with Meghan and Prince Harry is just like meeting with anyone else.

“When we see each other or when we have conversations, we talk about what everybody else talks [about], right? Life, family, good times, new dish, new restaurant,” he explained.

The chef has been friends with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for several years. His World Central Kitchen nonprofit was the first partner of Archewell Philanthropies, which the couple founded after stepping back from their royal roles in 2020. Andrés described how World Central Kitchen, which provides meals to communities impacted by disasters, brings food and water quickly in emergencies through on-the-ground aid.

“In the worst moments of humanity, you see the best of humanity shows up,” he said of the organization, which is in its 16th year. He said that he often gets calls or texts from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex when disasters occur asking “what can we do here and can we help you?”

“Nobody finds out about those moments and they do it often, all the time,” he said. In the wake of the California wildfires in January 2025, Harry and Meghan assisted with the organization’s relief efforts, visiting its hub in Pasadena to distribute food and supplies to victims of the Eaton fire and thanking relief teams with Andrés at the food stations.

“They are always caring about all the things happening in the world. They don’t have to do that,” Andrés said. “They sincerely do it because they care.”

He added that he loved how Prince Harry made a visit to Ukraine in April. The Duke of Sussex went to the country to highlight those helping the injured and veterans of the war and to give a speech at a special security conference. His Invictus Games Foundation is active in Ukraine and aids wounded, injured and sick veterans and armed forces members in their recovery.

“Not a lot of people do that,” the chef said of Prince Harry’s visit. He added of the couple, “They can decide to live a life in the comfort of their home, but I love that they are there even when nobody’s looking, they’re there just making sure that they can also be part of the solution. That’s why I’m very proud to call them friends,” he said. He added that he respects the couple for always being the focus of public attention yet maintaining a “normal life.”