Pink turned out to host the Tony Awards with her whole family, including her husband

Here are some photos from last night’s Tony Awards. The show was hosted by Broadway superfan Pink, who did some crazy stunts on stage. It’s always a big chaotic to cover the Tonys, but I’m trying. Some of the big winners last night: Liberation (Best Play), Schmigadoon! (Best Musical), Death of a Salesman (Best Revival of a Play), Ragtime (Best Musical Revival), and actors Lesley Manville, Alden Ehrenreich and John Lithgow. I would love to know what those British stage actors and British nominees think about the Tony Awards, because the Tonys are SO extra. There really isn’t anything like that in the UK. You can see the full winners list here.

I’m including photos of Megan Thee Stallion, Daniel Radcliff & his partner Erin Darke, Alden Ehrenreich, Rose Bryne & Bobby Cannavale (his Ari Onassis Era is killing me), Adrien Brody & Georgina Chapman, Lea Michele (who was snubbed for a nom this year), Sarah Paulson, Carrie Coon, Rachel Zegler, Queen Latifah, Pink and her family, and a very pregnant Aubrey Plaza.

A few interesting notes… several months ago, there were stories about Pink and Carey Hart separating, but Pink made sure to come out with her whole family for the Tonys, which I suppose is the message. Megan Thee Stallion was on Broadway a few months ago but she ended her run in Moulin Rouge early because she was heartbroken after Klay Thompson cheated on her. She still seems really sad, but she performed at the Tonys. She wore Mitiliane Couture, btw.

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Getty Images, Avalon Red, Cover Images.

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9 Responses to “Pink turned out to host the Tony Awards with her whole family, including her husband”

  1. Mia4s says:
    June 8, 2026 at 8:01 am

    Pink was fantastic! I was in the “that’s an unusual choice for host” camp but I forgot just what a talented performer she is. I think if she wants to do a Broadway show they would have her in a second!

    Reply
  2. Lightpurple says:
    June 8, 2026 at 8:33 am

    She did a good job and that opening number, which paid tribute to Broadway history, every nominee in every category, many of who were on stage, and dozens of actresses was phenomenal

    Reply
  3. Tn democrat says:
    June 8, 2026 at 8:34 am

    The fashion was really great this year. The guys all looked great. Leslie Manville looked fabulous (and I detest orange). I love Pink…. Who would have ever believed 25 years ago that her career would have such legs and she would host the Tony Awards, still be a successful touring/recording artist and still sound fabulous?

    Reply
  4. Jegede says:
    June 8, 2026 at 8:35 am

    She actually did a good job.👏👏

    Her kids are beautiful.

    Reply
  5. Angelica Schuyler says:
    June 8, 2026 at 8:36 am

    Pink was great! I’m a big fan of hers. The girl can SANG. I like her early R&B stuff as well as the more pop/rock stuff. She was great in the All That Jazz number. She would be a great Roxie. I would see Chicago again if she was playing the lead. Definitely.

    Reply
  6. Blanster says:
    June 8, 2026 at 9:12 am

    Pink was fantastic, along with the entire show. It’s my favorite awards program, because the theater community brings it every single year. They are all joyful and put on great performances. I loved it from start to finish!

    Reply
  7. SarahLee says:
    June 8, 2026 at 9:45 am

    Pink was great. I’m a huge fan but still wondered about her hosting this, but she was awesome. Leslie Manville in that orange gown – wow! And I hate orange. Poor Sarah Paulson. Does she ever look good in anything?

    Reply
    • Lightpurple says:
      June 8, 2026 at 10:34 am

      Sarah would look better in that if it was not festooned with all those weird bows. The top would still be meh and ill fitting but the skirt is pretty.

      Reply
  8. irisrose says:
    June 8, 2026 at 10:59 am

    Queen Latifah looks amazing.

    Reply

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