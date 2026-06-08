Pink turned out to host the Tony Awards with her whole family, including her husband

Here are some photos from last night’s Tony Awards. The show was hosted by Broadway superfan Pink, who did some crazy stunts on stage. It’s always a big chaotic to cover the Tonys, but I’m trying. Some of the big winners last night: Liberation (Best Play), Schmigadoon! (Best Musical), Death of a Salesman (Best Revival of a Play), Ragtime (Best Musical Revival), and actors Lesley Manville, Alden Ehrenreich and John Lithgow. I would love to know what those British stage actors and British nominees think about the Tony Awards, because the Tonys are SO extra. There really isn’t anything like that in the UK. You can see the full winners list here.

I’m including photos of Megan Thee Stallion, Daniel Radcliff & his partner Erin Darke, Alden Ehrenreich, Rose Bryne & Bobby Cannavale (his Ari Onassis Era is killing me), Adrien Brody & Georgina Chapman, Lea Michele (who was snubbed for a nom this year), Sarah Paulson, Carrie Coon, Rachel Zegler, Queen Latifah, Pink and her family, and a very pregnant Aubrey Plaza.

A few interesting notes… several months ago, there were stories about Pink and Carey Hart separating, but Pink made sure to come out with her whole family for the Tonys, which I suppose is the message. Megan Thee Stallion was on Broadway a few months ago but she ended her run in Moulin Rouge early because she was heartbroken after Klay Thompson cheated on her. She still seems really sad, but she performed at the Tonys. She wore Mitiliane Couture, btw.

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