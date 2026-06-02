TMZ: Taylor Swift has fallen out with Miles Teller & Keleigh Teller??

Taylor Swift has been friends with Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh Teller for years now. Miles starred in the music video for Taylor’s song “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version),” a video which was directed by Blake Lively. Miles and Keleigh were part of Taylor’s regular crew or friend group, and they were often photographed together. I have no idea how the friendship really started, honestly, but they really were friends for years. It sounds like there was some kind of falling out though? According to TMZ, Taylor hasn’t invited Miles and Keleigh to her wedding, and TMZ’s sources actually say that they “grew apart.” Huh.
Taylor Swift had a falling out with her former close pals, Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh Teller — and whether the two will attend the singer’s wedding to Travis Kelce remains up in the air, TMZ has learned.
Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ … Keleigh and Taylor are not the BFFs they once were … with mutuals of the two are hopeful things will be reconciled before the wedding. The source described it as being a “sad time” for the friendship.
Another source said Taylor and Keleigh grew apart due to differences in their lifestyles. As for what that exactly means … no one is willing to say. Not yet, anyway.
[From TMZ]
Multiple things can be true at once, and I have two theories about this. One, Taylor has always been invested in many performative friendships, and she’s gotten to the age and stage of life where she’s starting to cull some of those friendships. Two, it would not surprise me at all if Miles and Keleigh flunked some kind of loyalty test with Taylor. Like, Taylor might believe that they leaked something about her or talked about her behind her back or something along those lines. Weird times in the Swift Clique, I guess, because we’ve also heard that Blake Lively and Karlie Kloss are not invited to the wedding either.
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Celebrities attend Taylor Swift’s 34th birthday celebrations in New York.
Featuring: Taylor Swift, Keleigh Sperry, Miles Teller
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 14 Dec 2023
Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages
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Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry Teller depart the “Paper Tiger” screening during the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2026 in Cannes, France.,Image: 1099630550, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Olivier Huitel/Avalon
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Miles Teller attends the “Paper Tiger” red carpet during the 79th Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France on 16 May 2026.,Image: 1099644581, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Stefano Costantino TTL/Avalon
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New York City, NY – Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and her friend Keleigh Sperry, who is also Miles Teller’s wife, were seen heading into Electric Lady Studios in New York City. Miles Teller recently appeared in Taylor’s music video for the song “I Bet You Think About Me,” adding an extra layer of connection between the two women. Both looked engrossed in conversation as they entered the renowned recording studio.
Pictured: Taylor Swift, Keleigh Sperry
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New York, NY – Taylor Swift is joined by Selena Gomez and Miles Teller to celebrate her birthday this evening at Zero Bond and another small bar downtown before heading home by 12:30am.
Pictured: Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, Miles Teller, Keleigh Sperry
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New York, NY – Pop superstar Taylor Swift leaves her star studded 34th birthday party with actor Miles Teller, his wife Keleigh Sperry, and actress Blake Lively in New York City.
Pictured: Taylor Swift, Miles Teller, Keleigh Sperry,
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Taylor started to collect freinds after her Katy Perry drama and it was so obvious that she was doing so to have all the friends in the world to herself. Very middle school mean girl. She still has a lot of growing up to do.
What a way to celebrate your marriage — by dropping everyone with whom you posed for photos for years. So I guess those friendships were disposable. Okie dokie. If she would only stop pretending to be the worlds most virtuous & betrayed woman this might not register with anyone at all.
This wedding was always going to generate massive clicks with invite drama. And it’ll be the gift that keeps on giving with all kinds of speculation about who snubbed who at the event itself.
Why is it both exhausting AF and the old school gossip drama we need right now?
Tiresome. I actually like a lot of her music and also her generally. But then she pulls shit like this and I’m reminded I would want nothing to do with her IRL. Good to remember that.
If it’s TMZ, it’s legit.
Someone’s PR/Lawyer is leaking before the “SNUBBED” headlines dominate.😏😏😏
If it’s TMZ, it most likely as legit as the Fail. These unsourced rumors mean next to nothing, although I’m sure Kloss isn’t invited, they fell out years ago.
I didn’t understand them as a friend group. I don’t know anything about the wife, Miles is a d bag and I base that off of him punching someone involved with their wedding? I can’t remember the whole thing, but the basics were they got married in Hawaii, went back to Hawaii for vacation and either were recognized by someone who worked for their wedding, or recognized someone who was associated with the wedding, and Miles fought them.
Anyway, I don’t know what they had in common in the first place. Lifestyle difference could just be how much she travels.
I’m not sure we should 100% believe what TMZ is selling. Not defending TS, just that it might not be the whole picture. On the other hand, if we aren’t introspective as we age, our worst traits tend to become a bigger part of our personality. Taylor became famous at a young age and maybe some growth stopped there.
Lots of chatter around her now that she’s getting married. I get that it’s gossip for these rags but I just don’t get the interest in all of this. Are these really interesting people? Add to that Karli maga adjacent and Black drama — non of them is all that interesting are they? Then the other friend, Zoe Kravitz is now engaged to her ex (which is not a big deal but it’s in the air though) and will they attend each other’s wedding and is it interesting enough to care about even for gossip chit chat?
When I hear about Taylor, I picture all those white, privileged, rich, mean teenagers from teen movies. I don’t even want to check out her music.
I only started listening to her music when the buzz started that she was going to endorse Biden and save democracy. It’s some catchy, danceable shit. But she didn’t save democracy and I don’t think she cares. So I’m off her music now and back to my gloomy post punk sound.
I guess I don’t see how she’s so terrible for excluding people from her wedding she doesn’t talk to anymore, even if she collected performative friendships when she was younger. Is she expected to invite everyone she’s ever known? It seems a strange thing to criticize someone over, whatever her other perceived flaws.
I am way more curious to know if Jack Antonoff and his wife will be tabled with Lena Dunham and her husband. Or if Zoe Kravitz got a +1 to bring Taylor’s ex boyfriend.
Harry’s gonna bd on tour all summer so that’s an easy out lol. But yeah, things between her and Zoe must be a little weird right?
The wedding will be huge as Travis has to invite his whole team so maybe all these exes won’t have to interact lol
She and Karlie fell out a decade ago over Scooter Braun and other stuff. Dunno what happened here with the Tellers but that’s good gossip!
I bet Blake goes to the wedding just because not going would add more oxygen to Taylor being dragged into the Blake Baldoni mess.
What makes you think that Blake is invited?
She’s so childish and the common denominator of all the “busted friendships.”
If I had a choice of living for ten more years with daily updates about Taylor Swift, or five years with zero news, I’d choose five years,
Taylor Swift had a very large squad so its hard to keep a list of the updated guest. I remember she was even a bridesmaid for Lena Durham’s wedding and I have no idea if she will make the cut.
Lena and Taylor are still very close friends. They’re seen together often so I’m sure she’ll make the cut to attend the wedding. I wouldn’t even be surprised if Lena were Taylor’s bridesmaid.
Maybe she’s your quintessential Mean Girl. But maybe she’s just in a phase of her life where the majority of her tine is spent with her significant other. *shrug*
There’s only so many hours in a day and it seems natural when you enter into a Very Serious Relationship, that you’d suddenly find yourself having to choose which friendships you care enough to continue nurturing and which ones have run their course. I’ve been there for sure.
On that note, is Lena Dunham invited to the wedding? She doesn’t seem to be in Taylor’s orbit much these days but it could also be because Lena is full time in the UK now.
Lena went with her to a Chiefs game in December and Taylor was out with her for her birthday a few weeks ago. They seem close, but In that way it is in your 30s where your life keeps you busy.
Performative friends that was exactly it. I always wonder how many she paid.
She is a very mean self obsessed girl who releases tons of special versions not only to milk her fans but also to block other artists from getting to no1.
Doesnt surprise me that she’s still friends with Lena.
I wouldn’t know the first thing about who is in or out with Taylor but Miles is a frequent golf buddy with the Kelces. Even if the Tellers aren’t invited to the wedding I don’t think that’ll disrupt any golf outings, the guys don’t think like that. Travis is like a golden retriever, enthusiastic friends with everyone he meets.
It’s more bizarre that a future king is angling for an invite, Mr Legend in His Own Mind.
Keleigh hasn’t been seen with Taylor for a long time, the loyalty test thing seems very plausible. I just don’t see how you are as famous as Taylor is without having trust issues. As for Karlie Kloss, the idea she would be invited is ridiculous, she had to buy her own ticket to the Eras Tour. That friendship ended a long time ago. I got married at Taylor’s age, I didn’t invite everyone I was friends with in my 20s and that seems completely normal to me.
So much Taylor thumbs down here..
Well I say let her invite who she wants to for whatever reason. It’s her party after all…
You’d expect to do the same – yrs?