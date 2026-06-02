TMZ: Taylor Swift has fallen out with Miles Teller & Keleigh Teller??

Taylor Swift has been friends with Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh Teller for years now. Miles starred in the music video for Taylor’s song “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version),” a video which was directed by Blake Lively. Miles and Keleigh were part of Taylor’s regular crew or friend group, and they were often photographed together. I have no idea how the friendship really started, honestly, but they really were friends for years. It sounds like there was some kind of falling out though? According to TMZ, Taylor hasn’t invited Miles and Keleigh to her wedding, and TMZ’s sources actually say that they “grew apart.” Huh.

Taylor Swift had a falling out with her former close pals, Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh Teller — and whether the two will attend the singer’s wedding to Travis Kelce remains up in the air, TMZ has learned. Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ … Keleigh and Taylor are not the BFFs they once were … with mutuals of the two are hopeful things will be reconciled before the wedding. The source described it as being a “sad time” for the friendship. Another source said Taylor and Keleigh grew apart due to differences in their lifestyles. As for what that exactly means … no one is willing to say. Not yet, anyway.

[From TMZ]

Multiple things can be true at once, and I have two theories about this. One, Taylor has always been invested in many performative friendships, and she’s gotten to the age and stage of life where she’s starting to cull some of those friendships. Two, it would not surprise me at all if Miles and Keleigh flunked some kind of loyalty test with Taylor. Like, Taylor might believe that they leaked something about her or talked about her behind her back or something along those lines. Weird times in the Swift Clique, I guess, because we’ve also heard that Blake Lively and Karlie Kloss are not invited to the wedding either.