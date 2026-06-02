Taylor Swift hasn’t invited Karlie Kloss or Blake Lively to her wedding

Rumors abound about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding, which could be happening this month or next or maybe even months from now. Your guess is as good as mine, and Taylor’s fans definitely feel like Taylor is putting out misinformation as she checks for leaks with her team. Speaking of leaks! There are lots of rumors about the wedding guest list and who has NOT gotten an invitation. Namely, Taylor has blanked her former BFFs Karlie Kloss and Blake Lively. Hmmm…
Taylor Swift’s wedding guest list could be missing a few famous folks, including supermodel Karlie Kloss and Blake Lively. The “Bad Blood” singer, 36, is set to marry Travis Kelce, also 36, on July 3.
“Taylor has meticulously gone through her wedding guest list because the people she wants at her wedding are the people she hopes will remain in her life forever,” a source told the Daily Mail. “She wants to be surrounded by those who can genuinely share the love and meaning of the day, especially the people who have played important roles in her life for years,” the source continued. “Over time, some of her friendships have become strained for various reasons.”
Reportedly, one of those “strained” friendships is with Kloss, 33. The two became friends in 2013 and made joint appearances in music videos, attended concerts together and hung out at home. But things clearly hit a snag in 2018 when Kloss married Joshua Kushner. Swift did not attend, citing “work commitments,” although Kloss’ then-manager, Scooter Braun, was a guest.
The Grammy winner reportedly feels “that the trust in the friendship” with Kloss has been “broken.”
“She came to believe that Karlie’s intentions were not as genuine as she once thought, and that the friendship became more about proximity to Taylor’s fame than a real bond,” the source said. Since then, Swift has chosen “to distance herself.” “Taylor has always believed in giving people opportunities to show who they truly are,” the source continued. “And in her eyes, Karlie’s actions over the past several years have only reinforced the decision to keep her distance rather than attempt to reconcile.”
Another celeb friend who is unlikely to be there is Blake Lively, 38. Swift got caught up in the actress’ protracted legal battle with her “It Ends With Us” costar Justin Baldoni. According to unsealed court documents, Lively told Baldoni — whom she accused of sexual harassment, creating a hostile work environment and subsequent retaliation — that Swift was one of her “dragons.” A source exclusively told Page Six last year that Swift felt “used” by Lively throughout her drama with Baldoni. Last summer, another insider said that their friendship was beyond repair.
[From Page Six]
At this point, it would be bigger news if Taylor invited Karlie, because they’ve been on the outs for so many years now. They were once thick as thieves but Karlie really pissed her off. And I don’t think Scooter Braun was the main reason for the falling out, but Karlie’s marriage to a Kushner might have something to do with it. Karlie seems over it as well, and Karlie also seems like she’s irritated by Taylor in some way too. I’m just saying, it wouldn’t surprise me if their “falling out” was mutual. Meanwhile, I’m sure Blake Lively is desperate for an invitation, but in Taylor’s shoes, I would avoid having Blake’s melodrama at my wedding too.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
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129852, Taylor Swift sings as Karlie Kloss walks at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2014 in London. London, United Kingdom – Tuesday December 02, 2014.,Image: 507451621, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS – DIRECT SALES ONLY – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Photoshot – sales@photoshot.com London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: PacificCoastNews / Avalon
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116018, Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss seen arriving at Karlie’s apartment building in New York City.,Image: 529440405, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS, DIRECT SALES ONLY UNLESS STATED OTHERWISE IN CAPTION – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: PacificCoastNews / Avalon
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116018, Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss seen arriving at Karlie’s apartment building in New York City.,Image: 529440450, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS, DIRECT SALES ONLY UNLESS STATED OTHERWISE IN CAPTION – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: PacificCoastNews / Avalon
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129026, Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss seen shopping at ABC Carpet store and Sephora in Manhattan. New York, New York – Wednesday November 12, 2014.,Image: 531120163, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS, DIRECT SALES ONLY UNLESS STATED OTHERWISE IN CAPTION – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: PacificCoastNews / Avalon
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129040, Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss spotted out together in New York City at Sephora. New York, New York – Wednesday November 12, 2014.,Image: 531121878, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS, DIRECT SALES ONLY UNLESS STATED OTHERWISE IN CAPTION – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: RGK, PacificCoastNews / Avalon
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New York City, NY – Music icon Taylor Swift celebrated her 34th birthday in style, joined by close friend Blake Lively, actor Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh Sperry in New York City. The group enjoyed a festive dinner at Freemans, followed by celebrations at The Box, with Swift receiving a grand bouquet earlier in the evening, marking the joyous occasion.
Pictured: Taylor Swift, Blake Lively
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New York, NY – Singer Taylor swift and her actress bestie Blake Lively are spotted arriving for dinner at hotspot Lucali this evening in Brooklyn, New York City.
Pictured: Taylor Swift, Blake Lively
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New York, NY – Pop sensation Taylor Swift and actress Blake Lively were seen leaving the renowned Lucali pizza restaurant after enjoying a dinner together.
Pictured: Taylor Swift, Blake Lively
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New York, NY Taylor Swift is spotted stepping out of The Jane Hotel restaurant after having dinner with her parents in New York.
Pictured: Taylor Swift
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New York, NY Taylor Swift turned heads while arriving at Zero Bond in New York City wearing a crisp white belted blouse paired with silky wide-leg trousers and black heels.
Pictured: Taylor Swift
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New York, NY Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Keep the romance going with sweet hand-holding moment after dinner date at Or’esh in New York.
Pictured: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
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Celebrities attend Taylor Swift’s 34th birthday celebrations in New York
Featuring: Blake Lively, Taylor Swift
Where: New York, United States
When: 13 Dec 2023
Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages
Taylor Swift’s music never made a dent on my ears, so to speak, to the point that if I overhear it in the background, on the radio, I literally have to ask someone who it is, singing. Can’t hum a single one of her tunes. She’s forgettable. I think she plays the personal drama game and that’s why people tune in. Not inviting Karlie Kloss, I get, they obviously used to be BFFs and had some kind of break up. But not inviting Blake Lively strikes me as bitter, or petty. Like, god forbid you have professional or personal troubles, she will drop you, lest you pull focus from her carefully crafted image. This is the question about her: she decries disloyalty, but is she loyal? Duh duh duh DUH!!!! Cue ominous music. Eye roll.
The beef with Blake is more serious than that. Blake was invoked Tay’s name and brand inappropriately in n her work drama. Yes it’s all very middle school but Tay’s brand is worth a billion dollars. Blake didn’t have the right to use the massive goodwill associated with Tay in her own professional dispute.
IDK about the Karlie Kloss situation. Maybe they’re just not friends anymore more. I wouldn’t want her MAGA husband anywhere near my wedding. But I’m sure there are plenty of other MAGAts on the guest list.
Josh Kushner, Karlie’s husband, is a Democrat, as is Karlie.
Forgettable is how I would describe Karlie’s looks. Never could understand why she’s a supermodel.
I think Lively trying to use her name to sway Baldoni to her point of view & then for that to hit the news had more to do with the cooling of that relationship.
Do Taylor and Blake have the same plastic surgeon?! Their noses are identical
I’m not surprised about Blake – per Taylor’s father, Blake allegedly threatened to expose all of Taylor’s emails between the two if she didn’t support her in her case against Justin Baldoni. Some of the emails that did become public as part of discovery were damaging enough. But pulling her supposed BFF/children’s godmother into a contentious high profile sexual harassment court case where she could be subpoenaed to testify and all of her emails exposed, and with Blake’s case falling apart as more court documents entered the public eye, really didn’t help matters.
People outgrow friendships. It’s sad, but it happens. It took me years to be okay with not being close with some of my old friends anymore.
Exactly! Hopefully people mature and grow, sometimes that growth and maturity is compatible with your longtime friend and sometimes it’s not. No one is wrong or “bad”, they just no longer fit into who you’ve become and/or aspire to be.
I don’t understand why they’re bringing up Kloss. It’s been almost 10 years since they’ve been seen anywhere together, I don’t think Kloss has a ton of fans wondering about this. I guess they’re trying to put minutiae that’s true in to pad the story?
They’re only bringing up Karlie because Taylor and Travis wedding is coming up soon, so there is a lot of conversations as about who and who aren’t invited
It’s better to do it Taylor’s way, honestly. I’ve been not just a guest but *in multiple wedding parties* where I then don’t ever see/talk to the person again. Not because of any animosity, but because people are like, well, I need to have my cousin or childhood friend or we were besties in college or whatever versus being the the present and the future. We barely spoke for 5 years, then I was a bridesmaid, and then I flew home… Of course, a lot of that was in the pre-social media days, because I am old, but I’m guessing a lot of people still feel that sense of obligation. Don’t do it!