Taylor Swift hasn’t invited Karlie Kloss or Blake Lively to her wedding

Rumors abound about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding, which could be happening this month or next or maybe even months from now. Your guess is as good as mine, and Taylor’s fans definitely feel like Taylor is putting out misinformation as she checks for leaks with her team. Speaking of leaks! There are lots of rumors about the wedding guest list and who has NOT gotten an invitation. Namely, Taylor has blanked her former BFFs Karlie Kloss and Blake Lively. Hmmm…

Taylor Swift’s wedding guest list could be missing a few famous folks, including supermodel Karlie Kloss and Blake Lively. The “Bad Blood” singer, 36, is set to marry Travis Kelce, also 36, on July 3.

“Taylor has meticulously gone through her wedding guest list because the people she wants at her wedding are the people she hopes will remain in her life forever,” a source told the Daily Mail. “She wants to be surrounded by those who can genuinely share the love and meaning of the day, especially the people who have played important roles in her life for years,” the source continued. “Over time, some of her friendships have become strained for various reasons.”

Reportedly, one of those “strained” friendships is with Kloss, 33. The two became friends in 2013 and made joint appearances in music videos, attended concerts together and hung out at home. But things clearly hit a snag in 2018 when Kloss married Joshua Kushner. Swift did not attend, citing “work commitments,” although Kloss’ then-manager, Scooter Braun, was a guest.

The Grammy winner reportedly feels “that the trust in the friendship” with Kloss has been “broken.”

“She came to believe that Karlie’s intentions were not as genuine as she once thought, and that the friendship became more about proximity to Taylor’s fame than a real bond,” the source said. Since then, Swift has chosen “to distance herself.” “Taylor has always believed in giving people opportunities to show who they truly are,” the source continued. “And in her eyes, Karlie’s actions over the past several years have only reinforced the decision to keep her distance rather than attempt to reconcile.”

Another celeb friend who is unlikely to be there is Blake Lively, 38. Swift got caught up in the actress’ protracted legal battle with her “It Ends With Us” costar Justin Baldoni. According to unsealed court documents, Lively told Baldoni — whom she accused of sexual harassment, creating a hostile work environment and subsequent retaliation — that Swift was one of her “dragons.” A source exclusively told Page Six last year that Swift felt “used” by Lively throughout her drama with Baldoni. Last summer, another insider said that their friendship was beyond repair.