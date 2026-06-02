Princess Anne will host Peter Phillips & Harriet Sperling’s wedding reception

Bless their hearts, everyone in the royalist media has suddenly decided that Peter Phillips & Harriet Sperling’s June 6th wedding will be the royal event of the year. I expected this months ago, and I wondered why these people hadn’t hyped the crap out of this wedding all year. Instead, it’s like the royalists just remembered it was happening. So, yes, Peter and Harriet will marry in the Cotswolds, at some kind of country church. They’re both divorced, but hey, so are the king, queen consort and Peter’s mother. Speaking of Princess Anne, sources claim that the mother of the groom will host the wedding reception at Gatcombe Park. Oh???
Anticipation is in the air as the Royal Family prepares to celebrate the wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling on 6 June. The couple, who are said to have invited the likes of the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Edinburgh to their big day, are tying the knot at All Saints Church in Cirencester, leaving royal watchers wondering whether Peter’s mother, Princess Anne, might be hosting the wedding reception.
Indeed, reports in Hello! Magazine have suggested that the Princess Royal will be welcoming the guests to her official residence, Gatcombe Park – a location that holds a ‘special resonance’ for Peter and is near where his soon-to-be bride spent her childhood.
Purchased by Queen Elizabeth II in 1976 for Princess Anne and her then husband, Captain Mark Phillips, the Grade II-listed property dates back to the Dissolution of the Monasteries, when the manors of Minchinhampton and Avening were granted to Lord Windsor, though his family would go on to sell the land to Philip Sheppard in 1656. Once home to the annual Festival of British Eventing (declared in 2023 to be ‘unfeasible to run’ by Mark and Peter Phillips), Gatcombe has played a key part in Princess Anne’s royal career. Both her children, Peter and his sister Zara Phillips, were raised on the estate.
A fitting locale for Peter’s wedding reception, then. And, rumour has it, the big day has yet another royal tie. According to reports, both the ceremony and the following party have been planned by Peregrine Armstrong-Jones, the half-brother of Princess Margaret’s ex-husband, Antony Armstrong-Jones. Peregrine and Peter Phillips know each other well: after all, Peregrine organised Peter’s 21st birthday party at Windsor Castle. The event mastermind, who works under Bentley’s Entertainment, was also responsible for the weddings of Mike and Zara Tindall, Victoria and David Beckham, and the wedding of Hugh Grant to Anna Elisabet Eberstein.
They’re saying that Peregrine also planned Peter’s first wedding and wedding reception too. Which is just a reminder of why all of the sycophants within the institution were so mad when Prince Harry and then-Meghan Markle tried to plan their wedding themselves. There are several cottage industries attached to the Windsors, people who only appear when it comes time to plan weddings and birthday parties. It’s extremely weird. As for Anne hosting Peter’s reception… I guess the happy couple wants to save some money. It’s not like Peter and Zara Tindall ever really left Gatcombe either – both of them still live in cottages on the estate. Still, I have concerns about Anne-as-hostess. I guess it’s fine though – my guess is that the wedding is actually going to be on the smaller side, and the reception will probably be even smaller.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Royal Family’s social media.
Harriet is beautiful. And I don’t care what anyone says: someone is going to be overshadowed and that’s when the royal knives come out. I totally predict that Kate will wear a near-white dress, as she did for Meghan’s wedding. Because what else is a bitch to do?
I don’t know if Kate will pull a white “primrose yellow” dress at Harriet’s wedding. We’ll see but I’d guess Kate only saves that kind of disrespect for a black woman entering the family.
Keen might have matching mother daughter outfits for herself and Charlotte to try to steal the show. Would not pit it past her.
Mark Phillips should also be prominent at the wedding as the groom’s father.
…and the sister’s father?…
That’s what I wanted to say, they weren’t just raised on the estate, they live there. And doesn’t Peter’s ex live there too? To be near to her children?
Maybe peter and Harriet wanted a,low key wedding
The bride is Caucasian, pretty, but not very beautiful, and if she is not very intelligent and has little personality… she will be well accepted in the family…smear campaigns won’t be necessary (maybe)…
of course Anne is going to host it. Its not like Peter is going to pay for it lol.
I like how they mention Anthony Armstrong-Jones half brother as planning the wedding as another “royal connection.” Uhhh the connection is that Peter Phillips is the oldest grandchild of QEII, the oldest nephew of Charles (I almost said only nephew, sorry James, lol), his mother is the princess royal, etc.
I dont particularly care for him overall, but to act like the royal connection is from the half brother of someone who was married to Princess Margaret (but long divorced by the time she died) is just silly.
“Save some money”? From doing what? British aristocrats generally have wedding receptions at one of their mansions.
This is actually not surprising. I mean if he can’t have his reception at Windsor Castle like he did his first wedding, the next best thing will be his mother’s house. Plus as others have said, this piece neglected to mention that he still lives on Anne’s property.
I wonder if the Middleton’s will attend, en masse? They always seem to show up at the most random royal/royal adjacent events. I would be curious to see what James’ wife wears, I’ve enjoyed her style so far.
I doubt Peter and Harriet would invite them. Unless Keen insists on it..
Fun fact: Gatcombe park was owned by my family on my mothers side (Ricardo) when David Ricardo bought it in the 1820s. It was sold in the 1940s. They’re in my house!