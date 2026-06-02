Six Flags bans influencer from all parks for life after roller coaster stunt

Young creatives today are flocking to YouTube to hone their craft. Some want to make box office-defying horror movies, others want to film themselves eating illegal chicken nuggets on a roller coaster. With sauce. Such was Allen Ferrell’s dream when he went to Six Flags’ Cedar Point amusement park in Sandusky, Ohio and boarded the Millennium Force ride — which reaches heights and speeds of 310 feet and 93 mph — with a 10-piece McDonald’s chicken nugget order stuffed in his underwear. His cameraman held onto the sweet & sour sauce. While Ferrell failed to complete the task — eating only seven of the 10 nuggets — his video of the affair was a (de)boned-a-fide success, racking up 862K+ views on YouTube and making national news. (It also was tastefully set to Mozart’s “Eine Kleine Nachtmusik,” a nice touch.) But just like the very roller coaster he was riding, the high of the moment soon plummeted to a great low. Among those national viewers was Six Flags themselves, who here and forthwith have BANNED Allen Ferrell from all their parks, FOR LIFE, for violating their safety policies. Hark, do not say banishment!
In a statement first obtained by EW, a representative for Cedar Point — a world-renowned Six Flags-owned amusement park in Sandusky, Ohio — tells us that “safety is a cornerstone of our business, and we have zero tolerance for inappropriate and unsafe behavior.”
The statement from park rep Tony Clark continues, “Our ride safety policy strictly prohibits all loose articles on rides, including food which can become a choking hazard. Safety is a partnership between our guests and the park, and guests must follow all written and verbal instructions for safe riding. Guests who violate our Code of Conduct are not welcome in our parks, and this guest has been banned from all Six Flags parks for life.”
Cedar Point’s safety guidelines stipulate that, on most rides, “items must be safely secured in cargo pockets, a waist pack, in a bin on the ride platform, left in a locker, or with a non-rider.” On Millennium Force specifically, “loose items that are not able to be stored in waist packs or cargo pockets are not permitted in line and must be stored in a locker or with a non-rider.”
EW previously reached out to Ferrell directly for comment, though he did not provide one at the time.
Last week, Ferrell, who has nearly 4 million followers on TikTok and 1.8 million subscribers on YouTube, shared a video of himself sticking a 10-piece box of chicken nuggets into his pants before boarding the Millennium Force roller coaster.
Ferrell is seen in the footage pulling the box out and eating the nuggets while the ride drops from its 310-foot height. His riding partner then extends a hand holding an open container of sauce, into which Ferrell dips his nugget before it slides off his face.
“Loose articles are not permitted on Millennium Force,” Clark previously confirmed in a statement to EW. “Cedar Point does not condone the behavior demonstrated in this video,” he added in his email.
At what cost, fame? That he should reach the steep heights of virality, yet hence from Six Flags Allen art banishèd. Naturally, Allen didn’t respond with poetic prose, but through his preferred medium of expression: social media video. He apologized to Six Flags and Cedar Point, to his “future family that will never get to go on a Six Flags family vacation,” and to the chicken nugget community. Oh Allen, the family vacations will just go on without you. On the one hand, he seemed measured in his self-produced video, acknowledging that he fully understands how Six Flags has to hold the line (and not just the wait lines to board a ride) on the utmost of safety standards. That is their primary obligation, and there really are so many ways Allen’s stunt could have gone south in seriously consequential ways. Which is why I was a little perturbed to see Allen be somewhat flippant in other interviews. When asked if he had any regrets, his sole answer was, “Getting caught!” Ah yes, the tragedy of being found out… after posting the evidence on all your social media platforms. My dude, you weren’t “caught,” you outed yourself!
PS — Do you ever wonder what the world would look like if these kids spent half the time they do on stuff like this, on reading instead? I think about that. A lot.
He’s an idiot but this is clearly getting him publicity like he’s never had before so overall he’s coming out ahead.
I’d like to throw some shade at People for writing an outrageously misleading headline that made it seem like his widow got remarried.
People has had a long slow descent and this is a new low. It’s not enough that they charge for placement that is presented as editorial and that AI writes their stuff now, and I’ve already stopped clicking on Amazon placements and the true crime-child abuse-medical jump scare stuff they post…but I read People for seconds as a break between work tasks and if they are going to bait me, I’m outta there.
Every job I’ve worked at bans celebitchy so I read it on my phone for work breaks. If anyone has reccos for other decent sites to click to during the day when you need a minute, please post.
I feel like you’re in the wrong thread maybe, but oh my God, I agree. It’s the medical horror stories and the true crime for me, haaaaate it.
As for this story, I grew up on Jackass. Can’t say I miss it.
This is so idiotic that l won’t even look at any of these dumb ass videos. It would have served him right if he had choked on a nugget at high velocity. The stupidity of these people is beyond astounding and a main reason why we’re in our situation in this country. And, yes, reading would have been a great asset instead and time better spent.
Huh, trying to make a living, but not harassing anyone. Being banned is fair. Now that he has the attention, hopefully he has more ridiculous ideas that are not so dangerous.
Unfortunately, no. And he will inspire more idiots. Guaranteed.
“Making a living”. God that’s embarassing.
Great swift reactions by Six Flags for this idiot, which was necessary as a deterrent to other idiots. Its alarming how many of these thrill seeking attention starved influencers and their followers lack critical thinking skills or any thoughts of basic self preservation. This incessant need to pull crazy stunts in order to go viral on SM is itself a safety hazard and dangerous to society. Also, haven’t these fools seen any of the Final Destination movies? To this day, I will not drive behind an 18 wheeler or other vehicle hauling anything visible. Those movies spoiled roller coasters for me too!
Where’s Darwin when we need him?
Darwin is clearly on a bender somewhere while the less evolved take over the planet.
I don’t even get doing this. If something had fallen out of his hands and hit someone at that speed who knows what would have happened.
You get it exactly. It’s edgy and dangerous. Gets clicks. The thrill that you might have injured an innocent party (the morons don’t worry about their own safety) is just part of the fun.
Temu Johnny Knoxville