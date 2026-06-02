Pete Hegseth keeps denying military promotions to women and Black men

Pete Hegseth is supposedly the Secretary of Defense, only he calls himself the Secretary of War. He’s constantly drunk and he always has a face full of makeup. He’s very big on gender-affirming care when it’s about his own fragile masculinity. Speaking of, for months now, there have been constant reports of Hegseth personally firing women and people of color from the American military. There are constant reports of Hegseth refusing to promote women and Black men as well. The latest is that Whiskey Pete blocked seven Navy promotions because the Navy wanted to promote two women and two Black men.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has reportedly blocked the recent promotion of at least seven Navy officers, including two women and two Black men, according to a New York Times report published on Monday, June 1. Three other officers removed from the promotion list were White men, according to the report.
Despite women making up about 21% of the active-duty Navy, no female officers were included on the May promotion list. The list only includes two nonwhite officers, despite about 38% identifying as racial minorities, according to The New York Times. Four current and former defense officials described the defense secretary’s alleged actions as “highly unusual,” the outlet reported.
Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell denied The New York Times’ report in a statement on X, claiming the “failing” outlet is full of “radical left reporters” whose work is “race-baiting garbage.”
“They continue to push this worn out narrative because they view almost everything through the lens of race and gender over merit,” Parnell wrote. “As we’ve said before, military promotions are given to those who have earned them. The Department will never consider the color of a service member’s skin or their gender as a factor in promotions,” his statement continued. “Under President Trump and @SecWar Hegseth, meritocracy reigns supreme at the War Department.”
“Military promotions are given to those who have earned them,” Parnell also told The New York Times. “The department will never consider the color of a service member’s skin or their gender as a factor in promotions.”
The latest report comes after NBC News reported in April, citing nine U.S. officials, that Hegseth blocked or delayed promotions across all branches of the military based on people’s “race, gender or perceived affiliation with [former President Joe] Biden administration policies or officials. There is not a single service that has been immune to this level of involvement by Hegseth,” one of the U.S. officials told the outlet.
In March, The New York Times reported that Hegseth blocked the promotions of two women Army officers and two Black Army officers to one-star generals.
“Since taking charge of the Department of Defense, we have seen Secretary Hegseth oust numerous decorated, knowledgeable, and well-respected U.S. military leaders and remove individuals from promotion lists in his ongoing culture war,” House Armed Services Committee Ranking Member Adam Smith, a Democrat, said in an April statement.
“The Department will never consider the color of a service member’s skin or their gender as a factor in promotions…” The department IS considering race and gender in promotions, they’re just doing so in a textbook example of gender and racial discrimination. Hegseth is also showing a pattern of discrimination by refusing every promotion for women and Black men, and that pattern of racial and gender discrimination leaves the Pentagon massively liable for many potential lawsuits. Again, this is part of Hegseth’s fragile masculinity too – he doesn’t want to be part of a big-boy “department of war” with girls and Black folks.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
“I am shocked” said no one ever. This is absolutely in their handbook. These clowns are doing damage it’s going to take decades to unravel.
I hate Hegseth almost as much as the dreaded Orange Idiot. Prison is too good for these people, I’m appalled at the kind of retribution I pray for on the daily. This shit is turning me into a person I don’t recognize. I used to be a political junkie but news like this is giving me ulcers. I’ve stopped the NYT, and the New Yorker, subscriptions I’ve had forever. Until November, I’m out, for my own preservation.
I am right there with you Jen
These officers deserve reparations once this corrupt and openly racist administration is gone. Pete Hegseth actually claimed that “diversity is our strength” is the dumbest phrase ever applied to the military. The irony is that he is not remotely qualified to judge the merits of many of the promotions and assignments he criticizes.
I recently heard a female veteran discuss his opposition to women in combat. She pointed out that Hegseth applied to an elite military program and failed the qualification test. The test was the same for men and women. She passed it.
The reality is that competence and performance matter far less to some people than preserving old power structures. The people who most often fail upward in American institutions are overwhelmingly white men, yet diversity initiatives are constantly blamed for lowering standards. These officers earned their positions through years of service, training, and sacrifice. Smearing them as “DEI hires” is not only insulting, it is a deliberate attempt to delegitimize qualified professionals based on race and gender. F-bomb this idiot.
He is a fragile, insecure little man.
Did you guys see him twinkle toe’ing on a flight deck of a ship with military members? He was pretending to exercise with them. My goodness, I can see why he’s so fragile about his masculinity.
That video will live rent-free in my head for as long as he is in the public sphere. It was comedy GOLD.
I hope it sent him into a spiral of self-destruction. Fragile masculinity poster boy.
I looked up this video and watched it on YouTube. He is a weak and pasty guy with no calves.
OMG I missed this video due to my present information back out ( just preserving my peace so I live to fight another day)
THIS is why I come to Celebitchy to find the gold nuggets that sustain me. You guys are my people! Thank you for this. Back to the video… I’ve more mocking to do!
If this drunken incompetent really believes in merit only hiring, he would resign immediately. Better yet, he would have refused to take a job for which he is so obviously unqualified. Among all his other blunders, he and his pedophile boss have lost a war which they started for no reason. It is beyond insulting that dedicated military officers are being denied promotions which the promotion board has determined they absolutely earned.
I wonder how the DoD and DOJ come back from this mess?
This administration is going to cost taxpayers billions in employment discrimination lawsuits
Pete “Weak Sauce” hegseth is a joke and also a giant liability. Agree with @mama reads when the rule of law is restored in the United States there is going to be the craziest amount of legal liability $$$ from Pete “Weak Sauce” hegseth and his dept of defense ranging from employment law, procurement violations, to compensation for summary executions of people on boats, to – as we are seeing now – reparation costs from Iran.