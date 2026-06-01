‘Backrooms,’ made by a 20-year-old YouTuber, is one of the biggest hits of the year

Someone made an astute comparison and I can’t get it out of my head: what we’re seeing currently with YouTube creators moving into feature-film spaces is a lot like when music-video directors started directing feature films in the 1990s. Directors like David Fincher, Antoine Fuqua, Spike Jonze, Michael Bay and Jonathan Glazer got their start in music videos during MTV’s heyday. That’s what YouTube is now – a laboratory for creative talent, with a built-in understanding of what stories and visuals are compelling for younger audiences. Between Obsession and Backrooms, the future of Hollywood is “giving a few million dollars to a YouTuber to make a movie and watching as they create massively successful original horror franchises.” Backrooms opened this past weekend and it’s already a MASSIVE success.
This weekend was one for the box office history books. Movie theaters across the nation were jamming with Gen Z crowds, who showed up en masse for not one but two buzzy horror films. A24’s “Backrooms” collected a jaw-dropping, record-breaking $81 million from 3,442 North American theaters in its opening weekend. That’s as ticket sales for the Focus Features breakout “Obsession” jumped again in its third frame with $26.4 million from 2,781 cinemas — and crossed the $100 million mark domestically. Both movies were directed by YouTube stars and cost nearly nothing to produce, upending conventional wisdom about the necessary components for a hit.
“This should empower the industry. There’s a new audience, and they’re waiting for this kind of content,” says analyst Jeff Bock of Exhibitor Relations. “We knew indie horror was hot, but we didn’t know how hot. It’s actually competing with the big summer blockbusters.”
The original fare ruling is especially striking at the start of summer movie season, a period that’s usually dominated by major franchises. Yet Disney’s “Star Wars” spinoff, “The Mandalorian and Grogu,” suffered a catastrophic 70% drop in its second weekend, signaling the property isn’t catering beyond an aging group of core fans. Despite playing on far more screens, “The Mandalorian and Grogu” landed in third place on weekend charts behind “Backrooms” and “Obsession.”
Directed by 20-year-old Kane Parsons, “Backrooms” has earned $118 million globally so far. The psychological thriller has obliterated projections, with early tracking suggesting a $40 million to $50 million domestic debut. With a production budget of roughly $10 million, it’s already one of the most profitable movies of the year. Though a sequel hasn’t been announced, Parsons has already started toying with the idea of turning “Backrooms” into a film franchise.
“Backrooms” also set several box office benchmarks: It delivered the largest opening weekend ever for A24, crushing the record set by Alex Garland’s 2024 thriller “Civil War” with $25.5 million. It also ranked as the biggest debut in history for original horror, as well as the best start for a first-time filmmaker on a non-franchise film. Parsons is the youngest director, by far, to have the No. 1 film at the box office. The benchmark was previously held by Josh Trank, who was 27 when 2012’s “Chronicle” opened in first place with $22 million.
According to Box Office Mojo, Obsession – directed by 26-year-old Curry Barker, is just shy of $150 million for domestic and international box office, and that’s for a film which cost $1 million to make. Backrooms cost $10 million, and A24 probably hoped that it would be a modest hit, not for the film to OPEN with $81 million in one weekend. These dual success stories are going to create a huge rush to finance YouTube creators.
Note by CB: I saw Backrooms this weekend. The theater was packed and everyone was riveted. I could not believe how good and genuinely scary it was. The writing was killer and the performances were Oscar-worthy.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, posters courtesy of A24.
It’s nice seeing original creative content be successful. Enough with all the sequels
Saw a trailer for this and THAT scared the pants off me. But it looked really good!
I came upon Parson’s first video on YT about 3,4 years ago. It was a “lost footage’ video and by that time he already had a movie deal. I wondered if that was really going to happen and it did! I watched a second one that was in a building lit up, high ceilings, fewer dark areas that somehow was even more frightening. I’m not going to see his movie because Nope.
My husband is going to take our kids to see it next weekend. They have been going on about it for weeks now – maybe months. I think it seems too scary for them but they are not wimps like me, lol.
I like the success of movies like this. It shows that people DO want original content, we dont want just sequel after sequel or remake after remake. That original content just needs to be good, which doesnt always mean expensive.
How old are your kids? It’s definitely not family entertainment….
They’re 12 and 14. I’m more worried about the 14 year old than the 12 year old lol.
don’t forget markiplier’s iron lung. i loved the backrooms. i’ve been a fan of kane’s for a while. i highly recommend his youtube series. it gives a lot of context to some of what was going on in the movie, but i don’t think you need to see it to enjoy the movie. the friend i went with hadn’t seen them. and we both really enjoyed the movie, just a bit differently. i believe kane also did the soundtrack for the movie. he has a second channel called not kane pixels for his music. highly recommended.
Happy for him.👏👏 Depressed that my 20 year old self lacked that kind of initiative.😭😭😭
My dad never put any restrictions on what I could read or watch, even as a very young child, so I’m a lifelong horror fan who was reading Stephen King at 7 or 8, and The Exorcist has been one of my favorite movies since around the same time. I definitely don’t scare easily, and I find most creepypastas to be pretty tame. On paper (or website, I guess), the Backrooms one in particular just made me think, “…that’s it?” So I wasn’t expecting much out of the movie. My 13-year-old stepdaughter wanted to see it and had me watch Kane Parsons’s original YouTube shorts, which I was surprised to find myself genuinely unnerved by. I still wasn’t sure that could be sustained over a feature-length film, but it was enough to convince me to take my stepdaughter and her friend to see it on Saturday. I WAS SO WRONG. It’s honestly the scariest movie I’ve seen in years, probably since Us back in 2019. I couldn’t believe I was watching something directed by a 20-year-old KID! I really hope to see the writer, actors, and Parsons recognized come awards season.
I love Stephen King but can’t do scary movies at all. i’m a wimp lol. i do like to read the descriptions on Wikipedia though bc I find the plots interesting.
I do that too! I love reading synopses of scary movies. Sometimes, doing so is helpful because you might find out it’s not so bad. At least once, I read a synopsis and then later thought I had seen in! My husband reminded me I hadn’t.
And so yeah, I won’t be catching this in the theaters most likely
I mean, not surprising? Just like with Markiplier’s Iron Lung movie, the fanbase was already built in and receptive. His series has a monster hit total and lots of derivative fan culture to give it more traction. I’m happy for him, though. Hope he goes in to do more and better.
That’s not “The Backrooms” director, that’s Curry Barker from “Obsession
Showing my age here, but does anyone remember The Blair Witch Project? Made on a shoestring budget, massively successful. No fan base for it, just a lot of word of mouth. I welcome that kind of ingenuity and underdog success. Studios should start prioritizing grassroots. Smaller, new, creative, different, but most of all… ORIGINAL.
Blair witch was airing last week in my area. I am so glad and grateful for this generation . They are original, smart and wise. So many are seeing the current stinking pile they have been left and rejecting the slop from politics to art,to societal norms. I want the best for them.
I don’t play video games anymore but I like to watch other people play and I’ve seen several YouTuber’s play these backroom games. It’s interesting that someone made a movie based on these games.
🤷♀️ Just watched the trailer. I’m reminded of a movie somebody filmed in an empty shopping mall. I think that one was creepier.
A peculiar thing. When I was a kid I watched The Twilight Zone but not for long. Anyone old enough to remember it?! The theme music spooked me. I stopped watching when I saw the terrifying episode and noped out. I couldn’t even bear to hear the theme music. But what was unsettling was the absence of music throughout the episodes. So unnerving and creepy. When I saw Zone’s first back room video the silence and emptiness took me back to The Twilight Zone. And the episode that haunted me? The young woman who had plastic surgery on her face . . .
The Twilight Zone episode that totally unnerved me is one where a girl rolled over on her bed and fell INTO THE WALL and couldn’t get out. That and the guy who was the last person on earth, surrounded by books, and, when he bent down, his reading glasses fell off his face and broke.
Loved that show! But then, I was a weird kid. I really, really loved Edgar Allan Poe. And Hitchcock movies. And Vincent Price movies.
It’s great to see original content and creators be sucessful. It’s a little scary that YouTube (and therefore Google) is a platform for so much of what we consume, including TV and movies.
Beech, that was one of the best Twilight Zone episodes ever. But I do understand how it would be scary to a little kid. Can you watch it now and enjoy it?
Jferber, oh yes. One of the creepy things,the wall mounted television sets with someone giving a lecture. Throughout the episode all the characters have their backs to the viewers y’know. And only hearing the lecturer’s voice from the tv and at the end . . .