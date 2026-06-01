Dua Lipa wore a Schiaparelli suit for her civil wedding with Callum Turner

Dula Peep is somebody’s wife! Dua Lipa and Callum Turner got married over the weekend in England. They didn’t go for some blowout pseudo-royal affair, nor did they host some three-day party in the English countryside. They just went to a local town hall and did it there. Interestingly, the Sun got the exclusive photos? Why would Dua give her wedding exclusive to a tabloid and not, say, British Vogue?

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner tied the knot today during an intimate ceremony attended by a handful of friends and family. The superstar singer and Hollywood actor exchanged vows at Old Marylebone Town Hall this afternoon, watched on by close friends and family.

Dua, 29, stunned in a white hat, dress and gloves hand in hand with newly wedded husband, 35-year-old Callum, wearing a navy suit and tie. Eight friends and family stood on both sides of the stairs at Marylebone Registry and tossed confetti as the beaming couple headed into a black cab. A small security team and the family went in a green Land Rover and accompanied the couple who left in taxi.

A staffer at the registry office described the couple dressed in “really nice, really expensive outfits.”

He said: “There was her mother, grandmother, not a lot of guests, maybe seven or eight people. It all happened very fast. In and out, job done.”

It was a low-key affair making them legally man and wife ahead of their second wedding – a lavish three-day event in Sicily. The London registry office spot is a favourite amongst celebrities, with Sir Paul McCartney and Liam Gallagher both married there twice.