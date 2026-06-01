Dua Lipa wore a Schiaparelli suit for her civil wedding with Callum Turner

Dula Peep is somebody’s wife! Dua Lipa and Callum Turner got married over the weekend in England. They didn’t go for some blowout pseudo-royal affair, nor did they host some three-day party in the English countryside. They just went to a local town hall and did it there. Interestingly, the Sun got the exclusive photos? Why would Dua give her wedding exclusive to a tabloid and not, say, British Vogue?

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner tied the knot today during an intimate ceremony attended by a handful of friends and family. The superstar singer and Hollywood actor exchanged vows at Old Marylebone Town Hall this afternoon, watched on by close friends and family.

Dua, 29, stunned in a white hat, dress and gloves hand in hand with newly wedded husband, 35-year-old Callum, wearing a navy suit and tie. Eight friends and family stood on both sides of the stairs at Marylebone Registry and tossed confetti as the beaming couple headed into a black cab. A small security team and the family went in a green Land Rover and accompanied the couple who left in taxi.

A staffer at the registry office described the couple dressed in “really nice, really expensive outfits.”

He said: “There was her mother, grandmother, not a lot of guests, maybe seven or eight people. It all happened very fast. In and out, job done.”

It was a low-key affair making them legally man and wife ahead of their second wedding – a lavish three-day event in Sicily. The London registry office spot is a favourite amongst celebrities, with Sir Paul McCartney and Liam Gallagher both married there twice.

[From The Sun]

Ah, so they are doing a three-day destination wedding too. This was just the civil ceremony. Got it. Dua’s suit was fantastic, btw – she wore a custom Schiaparelli ensemble which people are comparing to Bianca Jagger’s famous wedding look when she married Mick.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Backgrid. Cover courtesy of The Sun.

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18 Responses to “Dua Lipa wore a Schiaparelli suit for her civil wedding with Callum Turner”

  1. seraphina says:
    June 1, 2026 at 7:58 am

    She looks stunning and her happiness and glow just add to everything. Congrats to the happy couple.

    Reply
    • Kat says:
      June 1, 2026 at 8:23 am

      Absolutely stunning, one of the most fashionable gorgeous brides l have seen in such a long time beautifull couple, Congratulations to them both

      Reply
  2. ThatGirlThere says:
    June 1, 2026 at 8:00 am

    When I saw the photos I thought that this was indeed the civil ceremony. But honestly this suit is fantastic and his great too. But I love her entire look — from the hat to the shoes and the high low skirt look for her suit was fantastic 🤌🏾 I some saying they expected more from her but I think it was pitch perfect. Her hair maybe, MAYBE needed more volume but she still look lovely.

    Reply
  3. Thinking says:
    June 1, 2026 at 8:04 am

    This look is such a contrast to how she normally dresses, I think that’s probably why it’s appealing. As you can tell, I probably don’t like most of her on-stage outfits haha.

    If she dressed like this regularly, I’m not sure how I’d react. I think the unexpectedness of what she’s wearing is probably why she looks good.

    Reply
  4. Magdalena says:
    June 1, 2026 at 8:28 am

    I don’t think she gave the Sun the exclusive. I think it’s more likely that someone tipped off the tabloid, e.g. the “source” who was giving/leaking inside details about the guests and the speed of the ceremony. The photographer was able to get the exclusive photo and make bank, I guess. But is it a Sun photographer, or a lucky man who decided to sell it to the Sun?

    That suit looks stunning on her. The entire ensemble. It’s being described as “white” but it looks like ice blue, to match his navy suit? Had no idea about these two, but they are apparently big readers, and first bonded over that. They seem to be a good match.

    Reply
  5. Lady Digby says:
    June 1, 2026 at 8:30 am

    Both are clearly madly in love and she looked gorgeous and he looked handsome. I am thrilled for both of them. Congratulations 🎉

    Reply
  6. Kirsten says:
    June 1, 2026 at 8:34 am

    She looked gorgeous and they both look happy!

    Reply
  7. Normades says:
    June 1, 2026 at 9:08 am

    They look so happy and yes her suit is perfection

    Reply
  8. Mightymolly says:
    June 1, 2026 at 10:01 am

    I love the look! But I have to wonder how someone who studied journalism in any capacity doesn’t cringe at writing headlines like “I Dua.” My journalism professor would have red-penned TF outta that.

    Reply
    • Midnightatthemuseum says:
      June 1, 2026 at 10:38 am

      We’re talking about The Sun which is a rag not a newspaper and has no relation to journalism!

      Reply
  9. Glitterachi says:
    June 1, 2026 at 11:41 am

    As far as I can tell from the various British folk I know, this is a pretty common practice for anyone who wants a destination wedding elsewhere in Europe – you get a cute white suit and a few close friends and family and do the legal marriage a couple of days before you head for the sun and glamour of the Big Dress wedding.

    Reply
  10. Jegede says:
    June 1, 2026 at 11:59 am

    A great look.💅💅

    Now Lupa, don’t ruin it and bring a meringue or god-forbid(!!!) yet another knock-off Grace Kelly, for the bigger event.🥶🥶

    Reply
  11. StillDouchesOfCambridge says:
    June 1, 2026 at 12:43 pm

    I love her bouquet – i think those are iceland poppies and the variety could be “champagne bubbles”. So cute

    Reply
  12. Tis True, Tis True says:
    June 1, 2026 at 2:11 pm

    That suit is the best wedding dress I’ve seen in years. Both my grandmothers got married in suits. It was during the depression. Of course, they got married in the parish office, not town hall. Weddings have gotten so horrible, maybe just a small ceremony will come back.

    Dua seems to be doing what a lawyer friend did and recommends to her clients. Civil ceremony in home country. Destination ceremony without a license.

    Reply

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