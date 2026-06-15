Mayer: Princess Kate ‘is reportedly capable of a coolness that sometimes chills’

Two weekends ago, the Daily Mail published some excerpts from Catherine Mayer’s new book, Divide & Rule. Mayer examines the roles of the Windsors’ married-in women, some of whom thrive under what are basically feudal marriage arrangements versus women who were broken by the royal system, and the one woman who escaped with her life, her husband and her children. Judging solely from the excerpts, Mayer gives the current Princess of Wales a huge amount of grace and praise. Mayer rarely extends the same grace to the Duchess of Sussex, but Mayer at least tried to show some limited sympathy for Meghan. Mayer wrote about the long-standing rumors that Kate changed universities to throw herself in Prince William’s path, and Mayer also examines Kate’s pre-Meghan image problems, that Kate was often tagged as being “boring, drab and workshy.” Well, Mayer also suggests that Kate is something of an ice queen behind the scenes.
The Princess of Wales has a picture-perfect image in public – and it’s easy to see why she’s so adored. Kate, 44, has maintained her popular “girl-next-door” image for many years, according to Catherine Mayer, author of new book, Divide & Rule, published on 20 June. But behind the scenes, she is a “woman of considerable power and control” and controls her own image.
Writing in the Daily Mail, the biographer claims: “Behind the girl-next-door image is a woman of considerable power and control, who has played the royal game more adroitly than most. Google Kate’s names (any of them) and results come back studded with the same trio of adjectives: ‘beautiful’, ‘radiant’, ‘perfect’. To her biographer, Robert Jobson, she exemplifies ‘the quintessential image of a picture-perfect princess’.”
She adds: “In public, she is unfailingly cheerful, managing to give the impression, even at the most mundane royal engagement, that there is nowhere she would rather be. But in private, she is reportedly capable of a coolness that sometimes chills.”
[From Hello]
My opinion of Kate has evolved over time, which I’m sure is true for most people. I think Kate once had a spark, a slightly more gregarious personality, a flawed humanity which made her compelling. But over time, the institution – and the sorry state of her marriage – has made Kate into a different person. Colder, absolutely. Almost robot-like, like a doll with tricky wiring. Maybe the “coolness” has always been there though. There were always stories about Kate at university and beyond, and how she cleared off as many other girls and women as she could. The way she treated Meghan was, in my opinion, just the tip of the iceberg.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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Trooping the Colour 2026 ceremony in celebration of King Charles III’s official birthday
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Louis
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 13 Jun 2026
Credit: Mischa Schoemaker/Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
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Catherine – The Princess of Wales and children Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte attend The King’s Birthday Parade known as Trooping The Colour at Horse Guards Parade, London, England, UK on Saturday 13 June, 2026.,Image: 1109921372, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no , Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
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Catherine – The Princess of Wales and children Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte attend The King’s Birthday Parade known as Trooping The Colour at Horse Guards Parade, London, England, UK on Saturday 13 June, 2026.,Image: 1109921381, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no , Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
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Catherine – The Princess of Wales and son Prince Louis attend The King’s Birthday Parade known as Trooping The Colour at Horse Guards Parade, London, England, UK on Saturday 13 June, 2026.,Image: 1109921407, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no , Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
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Trooping the Colour 2026 ceremony in celebration of King Charles III’s official birthday
Featuring: Prince William of Wales, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 13 Jun 2026
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
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Trooping the Colour 2026 ceremony in celebration of King Charles III’s official birthday
Only Catherine:
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 13 Jun 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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Royal family on the balcony during Trooping the Colour 2026 ceremony in celebration of King Charles III’s official birthday
Featuring: William Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince George and Prince Louis
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 13 Jun 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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Royal family on the balcony during Trooping the Colour 2026 ceremony in celebration of King Charles III’s official birthday
Featuring: King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Prince William of Wales, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince George, Prince Charlotte, Prince Louis
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 13 Jun 2026
Credit: Mischa Schoemaker/Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
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Royal family on the balcony during Trooping the Colour 2026 ceremony in celebration of King Charles III’s official birthday
Featuring: Prince William of Wales, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince George, Prince Charlotte, Prince Louis
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 13 Jun 2026
Credit: Mischa Schoemaker/Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
So basically she’s a bitch behind the scenes? I can absolutely see that. Even think of the stories of her being like the QM and a “steel marshmallow” – that’s not necessarily a compliment.
i do think over the past 15 years we’ve seen a clear shift in her public personality. She gives off a vibe of “I’m just here so I don’t get fined.” (sorry Marshawn Lynch!) or in her case, she’s there because she was ordered to be. Nothing feels authentic from here and while I think she has always played a role in public, she used to be better at faking it.
I think the word the writer is struggling to find is TWO-FACED.
I think she adores spending 2+ million on ugly clothes. Adores spending 10+ million on multiples homes.
Loves dressing up in jewels, posing, preening, and loving up to her pap favorites. She LOVES people kissing up to her, LOVES the attention, LOVES the bows and curtseys.
What she doesn’t like is those pesky bread-and-butter engagements where she obviously doesn’t care about anyone but herself. Most of those early engagements were 15 minutes tops, where she was caught rolling her eyes and glaring at people.
If she does love spending money to dress up and wear jewels, she really is quite bad at looking good in them.
I would argue she was a bitch to Meghan in full public view both at the commonwealth service (not just the last one Harry and Meghan attended but the year before too) and at the funeral walkabout.
Kate cannot hide how much she dislikes Meghan so her icy looks at the trooping crowd were even the first time and frankly she gave meaner looks to Meghan for just existing.
She definitely was. It’s how you can tell Meghan really gets under her skin – she can’t hide the bitchiness (or she thinks the bitchiness makes her look strong? IDK.) At both those incidents (the last commonwealth and the funeral), William was able to play nice. I mean he only said “hi” to them in church but that was more than what Kate did. Same with the funeral walkabout. Harry and William weren’t BFFs obviously in front of the cameras and there was tension, but they were able to be civil. Kate could not (or would not) do that.
But Becks1, I thought she is the great peace maker for the two brothers and how she kept nudging Wills for the two to reconcile……………………….(I am being sarcastic).
She didn’t just give Meghan dirty looks and freeze her out she literally came at Meghan in front of crowds for that funeral walk a bout and looked absolutely combative like she was going to hit her until she realized where she was and the crowds were watching.. I imagine she is combative in private when angry with everyone that irks her, she has never come across as a kind person to me, far to self absorbed for kindness imo.
Have we not waited long enough for commoner lazy princess Kate Middleton to get into her role when she was 14 years younger, shy, assumed, inexperienced with no personality? I thought with time…
Now I think she’s a double faced gold digger racist entitled btch that want other women to stay down so she can make believe she is the better one. She is definitely not
Very very odd woman, she keeps.going after a man who publicly humiliated her again and again…she wears very tight clothes to.show off her on-going under weight figure,.she laughs uncontrollably in front of camera when no one is, she copies other women constantly even a dead mother inlaw , seriously its like watching a horror !!
Well, yeah. An outsider doesn’t set the goal of becoming Queen Consort without a certain supply of ruthlessness.
THIS!
Hillary Mantel perhaps was right when she said: “Kate seems to have been selected for her role of princess because she was irreproachable: as painfully thin as anyone could wish, without quirks, without oddities, without the risk of the emergence of character.
“She appears precision-made, machine-made: so different from Diana, whose human awkwardness and emotional incontinence showed in her every gesture.”
Mantel, whose latest novels are set in the Tudor court, said she saw Kate becoming a “jointed doll on which certain rags are hung”. She added: “In those days [Kate] was a shop-window mannequin, with no personality of her own, entirely defined by what she wore.
What an accurate description!
Mantel’s words were spot on and remain accurate to this day. That’s why David Cameron and others had to try and refute them because they were so in the mark.
And Mantel said these words in 2013.
They are what will define Kate for the history books.
Mantel’s words will continue to stand the test of time.
Arguably, there have been a number of times in which she’s shown that coolness in public, most notably around Meghan. However, the press does not cover it. There’s a lot of propaganda involved. For all that the royals have done to Meghan, especially around the funeral, Meghan never once gave anyone around her mean or nasty looks. The same cannot be said about Kate. But sure overall, she doesn’t show that inner coolness when in public and if she does, it’s not covered by the BM.
Her mask has slipped several times: remember:”what else? ” when a teenager asked her constantly about Meghan? Lately her smiles fade as soon as she turns around and sometimes, even before that when she’s with William.
To child in India, who had been deliberately maimed by their parents to earn more as a beggar.
Keen: “Oh, how interesting”
And to vets at Normandy. “Wow, you guys have a lot of stories”.
There is a lot the British media doesn’t cover about Kate. Her words are rarely captured on video and when they are they are rambling nonsense.
Kate’s “coolness” is an utter lack of caring and compassion for anyone but herself and maybe her immediate family.
She’s an empty vessel. A void.
Yep, the type that gets a knot in her face because she doesn’t get an Easter gift from Meghan and Harry … while actively briefing against them to the press. Not too bright, is she? She’s an air-headed snob and not much more.
Her cousin (the professor, not the stripper) admitted as much. ie. Kate doesn’t care about anyone around her or anything outside of her immediate sphere. She “struggles” to care about anyone but herself. And that was the cousin trying to pay KKKhate a compliment!
That vessel isn’t empty – it’s filled with jealousy, selfishness and resentment.
So they’re admitting she’s a stone-cold bitch? Yeah, I can believe that. She doesn’t even attempt to mask it. Ice daggers at Meghan in church, lunging at her during the walkabout after QE2 died, glaring at Peg when he tried to touch her. I can’t imagine how horrible she can be to her own children! It’s no wonder KKKhate has no friends. I can’t imagine how anyone would want to spend any time with this miserable person.
Exactly. There many examples of her coldness: who would ever use a funeral for a photo shoot? Who would ignore a newborn baby in front of the cameras, even though she’s the children’s princess /s ? Who would profit from a lie for her sister in law while she was pregnant? And so many other examples…
Kaiser, Kate has always been a bitch behind the scenes. Going after William’s friends, male and female, to get to him. Cutting out and bullying any woman she saw as competition. Bullying Beatrice and Eugenie when they were young teens. She’s ruthless, racist, and a cold-hearted lying bitch. Always has been.
There is a screencap of a 2010 article by Camilla Tominey who writes a detailed article about how Kate and the Middletons were working with Niraj Tanna to catch photographs of who Harry was dating when no one but insiders would have known. One of them was Caroline Flack, who eventually committed suicide. She specifically broke up with Harry because she was distressed by the tabloid coverage.
And who would have leaked that information? Kate.
Huh. It’s fascinating that Tominey wrote an article about nitaj tana and then later she was the one getting info from Kate and the Middletons. Tominey was recently in a podcast talking about how she used to have Kate’s number and just ring her up. No surprise they later used Tominey to spread the lie that Meghan made her cry. To spread that lie was nasty work.
The media was cruel to Caroline flack. She only dated Harry for a very brief period of time. she was constantly slammed for some reason. Even after she and Harry stopped dating.
💯, @irisrose
I feel like we’re living through this great reveal, like, the mask is falling off of everyone who played at posing on the moral high ground, claiming the right to set the tone, it’s all just the politics of respectability and it’s incredibly phoney and self-serving. She’s like a vindictive seething rendition of Hyacinth Bucket.
Oh my goodness your final sentence. Absolutely spot on. All facade and no soul.
But the key difference, for all the parodic similarities, is Hyacinth Bucket is likable…
This isn’t the first time it’s been said. The sycophants will try and dress it up as “strength” but even they’ll admit that Kate is very icy.
Not surprising. It’s a feature, not a bug when you’ve been planning on being the queen since you’ve been a teenager.
I suspect they’re a) trying to make her look no-nonsense for her upcoming role as Queen Consort (Charles is still alive, people!!!), and/or b) trying to do ANYTHING to make her appear more interesting, even if they have to go with “icy.”
I mean there’s nothing very revealing here. Considering what Harry wrote in his book and what Meghan said in the docuseries, we know that Kate is cold and a mean girl.
Kate loves icing people out. There were reports even in the many girlfriend years of her suddenly ceasing to respond to friends’ calls and texts, refusing to respond to wedding invitations sent by friends of William, no explanations given.
I’m SO TIRED of the narrative that ‘Kate is so good at controlling her image” , “plays the game well” etc. Yes, she doesn’t talk much and plays it very safe, but it’s a fact that she is PROTECTED by her status of future QUEEN. Let’s not forget that some reporters have admitted that their editors don’t allow them to criticize the future Queen.
Exercice of imagination: let’s say that William had married Meghan and that Harry had married Kate…
Is there ANY DOUBT that despite the “snobberish” attitude of the British aristocracy towards Americans, the tabloids would have accepted Meghan and PRAISED her 24/7, constantly commenting about her work ethics, her dynamism and creativity, her accomplishments, her warmth, her beauty and impeccable style ? And on the other hand, they would have treated Kate like a non-entity and a lazy, boring, less-accomplished woman?
Meghan was supposed to be a supporting act. But she was totally eclipsing Kate, NOT because she wanted to, but simply by being herself, working hard and doing the job so well. Had Kate been known for her accomplishments, her engagement in multiple projects… had Kate been a FORCE within the working royals, Meghan would have been seen as a welcomed addition and not a threat, not a competition. Same thing about Harry and William by the way.
Given the limits of William and Kate, Harry and Meghan were doomed from the start. It’s sad.
@frenchladyjuliet… I see what you’re trying to say, but your comment completely disregards the systemic institutional racism at play in royal circles, in the media, and on a global stage. If William had married a more driven and dynamic white lady and Harry married Kate, then maybe?? But I think a big part of Kate’s appeal to work-shy Willie is that same lack of drive and dynamism. Like his father before him, Will is terrified of being overshadowed. He is anointed by God, afterall. He wants the spotlight all to himself and, having learned from his parents failed marriage, he chose this nothing-burger of a person as his spouse on purpose. She keeps herself small, in every sense of the word, to appease him, his father, and his father’s horse-faced consort… I believe she got into this with her eyes on the ultimate prize, but i still feel bad for her. Prince charming failed to deliver that happily ever after. She never stood a chance within the royal institution.
There seems to be a lot of airbrushing on her face in some pictures.
That’s become a bizarre part of her legacy; the Tatler painting that was so generic on their magazine cover was actually genius because Kate’s features are broadly known but she can look startlingly different from picture to picture, video to video.
So much photo retouching, digital editing, fudged dates of old images, AI, using doubles in video clips and in at least one case (Wimbledon 2024) use of prosthetic makeup has been used in Kate’s media representation, throughout her entire public role, not just the ‘Kate’s missing’ period, it’s extremely weird.
Someone should do an article comparing ’all the Kates’ in these KP vetted photos and videos, these many different faces of Kate…
who adores her?
So Kate is a basic B . I think she has always been one . She just now sees that she is almost at the top of her climb to the big chair so she sees no need to hide it as much anymore . After the way she lied about Meghan making her cry and never making room to show some grace and compassion to Meghan when she joined that clan , I knew then and there that Kate was and will always be a cold hearted B . Nothing will ever change my mind about her and I will forever never never feel any kind of sympathy for that heifer
This verifies everything I have ever thought about Cathy.A jealous, spoilt and cruel B.Extreme hatred towards any woman who tries to upstage her.Thats why Meghan suffered under her, she saw her as too much competion and was determined to get rid of her, and succeeded.
She has a hit list and is still working through it.I do not think it was Charles who was responsible for the reduced numbers ”on the balcony”. It was Cathy wisppering in his ear who to get rid of so only herself, William and her three children got pride of place next to him.She has to tolerate Camilla but will be trying hard to make her invisible
Over it, Amen.
Over it, This story makes me wish Camilla would put Kate on her hit list. For real. Because Kate is a mere amateur in this bitch game. Camilla has a proven record, littered with death and destruction.
I can’t decide if she was always mean and ruthless or if she has become icier over the years as her marriage fell apart and whatever happened when she disappeared. Is she a villainess or a victim? Or both?
I don’t know, maybe she is abhorrent in person and maybe she always has been, but Carole gives me such stage-mom vibes. Has keen spent her life pursuing her own ambitions or Caroles? Just looking at keen, it’s clear that she is very unwell. I don’t think her life has played out anything like she expected. Being bitter and mentally ill isn’t the same as villainy. People are complex and life is hard. Nothing is so black and white …
That’s a tricky question, Penelope Cowell. I guess we’d really have to see what goes on behind closed doors. But that will never happen. So for now, I’m going with villainess.
We have been totally served up a total to menu of Mrs Wails vicious and haughty nature for two days in a row.
First of course, is that seriously mean scowl while being booed face to face during the carriage procession (the Fail displayed it).
Second one, is the same look on Mrs Wails face taken by Getty images I think but plastered all over the place, standing alone on the steps at Windsor while parading Herself at the Ostrich feather Garter display in her latest bleep bleep thousand pound plus coat dress specifically made with her input, woven for and named after her according to the blurb.
Back to that “Cooolness” spelt with a Capital “C” though – Kate’s (Mrs Wails) complete heartless disdain is in all its Glory. I say about time this truest “face” of her is well overdue.
Finally it is good to see the words said and on display!