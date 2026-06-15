Duchess Meghan faces ‘jamaggedon’: As Ever jams expire in the summer of 2027!

The Mail’s Alison Boshoff is at it again. Boshoff loves a melodramatic exclusive about the Duchess of Sussex, especially when it’s something completely unhinged about Meghan’s As Ever. This new exclusive is absolutely hilarious though: “Meghan’s £3.7m jamaggedon: New crisis facing Duchess as insiders tell ALISON BOSHOFF how she’s been ditched by major partner… and why it could spell the end of her ambitions…” Wait until you find out what the “jamaggedon” is. Actually, I can’t wait to tell you: Boshoff’s multipage rant about Meghan is completely based on the expiration dates of As Ever jam. Don’t you understand?? It will be “jamaggedon” because As Ever jam expires in… the late summer of 2027.
A looming crisis, by god: Yet behind the PR-approved images, a looming crisis brews –one which rather belies her image as a global power player. And it relates to something dazzlingly ordinary: the best-before dates on her much-vaunted range of jam. Because the Duchess is facing a serious problem for anyone in food retail: how to shift your stock before it goes off. For I can reveal that all of Meghan’s jams, teas and tins of flower sprinkles are set to go pretty much simultaneously out of date at the end of next summer. To put it bluntly, our analysis of her recent sales figures indicates that there’s more chance of King Charles taking a swim in a pool of her homemade conserve than her selling all her stock in time.
Meghan will lose money, we swear!! It may seem prosaic but, astonishingly, this jam jar-mageddon could see Meghan’s lifestyle brand, As Ever, face losses of more than $5million (£3.7million) – on her jams alone. Those rapidly expiring tins of flower sprinkles could also cost a cool million. What makes matters worse is last year, Meghan made a fateful decision to bet the house on a rapid expansion of her range, steeply hiking production – only for sales to then seemingly plummet.
Rumors of As Ever’s demise!! The number of customers to the As Ever website has reportedly dropped to such an extent that some are now openly speculating that the brand is on its way out. This week the respected magazine Newsweek tracked a fall in visitors to the website by 33 per cent between January and April, which it says corresponds to a drop in Meghan’s personal popularity over the same period.
No crepe mix restock?? It’s perhaps now clear why Meghan has never restocked her cake and crepe mixes (which have a shelf-life of only six months), and why she has launched new iterations of candles, which last forever. Commercial jams, though, have a shelf life of not more than two years, ditto herbal teas. It adds up to the picture of a brutal reckoning of expired goodies. All of which makes Netflix’s decision to sever ties with Meghan’s brand in March this year look even more like good business sense.
They went to Godmothers bookstore to check the expiration dates themselves: Significantly, Meghan’s representatives do not demur at the idea that much of her inventory will be unsellable from the end of next summer because it will have expired. Meanwhile, a visit to the Godmother’s book store in Montecito, which is still the only physical retail store stocking her products, confirms that the teas and sprinkles are indeed all going out of date at a point between June and September 2027.
Meghan is no longer paying a consultant!! Meanwhile, it can be revealed that Meghan’s relationship with Gwyneth Paltrow’s brand guru Devin Pedzwater is also over. He was hired on a small consultancy fee last summer.
I double-checked the crepe thing and it’s true, there are no crepe mixes or shortbread mixes currently for sale on As Ever’s site. You know why? Because they sold out. Because they were really popular. If she brought back the crepe mixes and shortbread mixes, they would sell out quickly yet again, expiration dates be damned. The jams are really popular too, which is why Meghan finally worked out her supply line and now people can just… order her products like a regular, functioning brand, without worrying about getting into the site in the first few minutes of a product drop because everything is about to sell out. Meghan wasn’t even trying to go for the scarcity model, she genuinely had no idea that there was going to be so much interest in her products. Now that she understands the interest, she’s keeping As Ever well-stocked with its signature products. Anyway, I laughed my ass off when I got to the big reveal: expiration dates! Meanwhile, the Mail is missing the REAL jamaggedon: the sold-out apricot jam. She keeps the fakakta orange marmalade in stock, meanwhile the people demand APRICOT!! And chocolate bars! And bookmarks!
Photos courtesy of As Ever’s site and Instagram.
Those gutter rats will be yelling from their grave,”Meghan is a failure.” Hope they do not soon realize they are part of her biggest advertising group. Pathetic losers.
And The Fail CAN’T ‘analyse’ As ever’s sales figures because they don’t know what they are – this is commercially sensitive information 😅🤣😂
As someone who has spent the last 20 years in supply chain for major retailers, the fact that sales had a double digit slow down after the holiday season is …common sense. lol. Not exactly a scandal or unusual at all.
Exactly, don’t most of us spend less from January to April than we did during the holiday season? They have no idea how sales are doing though. If Meghan has loyal returning customers there is no reason to believe that sales are not healthy!
Well I have a great solution….international shipping starting with Canada. I will buy it all lol (also please bring back the apricot so I can try it).
@Tina – I came on to say something similar. Once Meghan gets the international shipping sorted out then the sky is the limit and that’s what they’re all frightened of. Based here in the UK me and my cc are patiently waiting for the jams and a few other items.
As an aside did any ever get “that” recipe for plum jam, or are we waiting for Meghan to for Meghan to stock that flavour. 😉
Apricot! Yes please.
I m going to order two right out of the gate if she brings it back. It’s the best!
I’ve got one left that I’m saving. I wonder if it’s harder to produce? That was the one product where there was the glitch. We ordered, they’d oversold and then we waited and got a free jam eventually.
I am, without *any doubt* whatsoever, quite sure I will finish my current stash well before their best by date. That includes my teas, jams, and honeys. I will be back WELL before next summer for more. And least we forget, we have the Holidays smack in the middle of this *traumatic* event*™ (according to The Fail), and lots of jars/gift boxes will be flying off the shelves. Meghan will be just fine.
WTH does this columnist think stores/manufacturers do? Have teams of elves that work round the clock to make juuuuuuuuust enough for a day/week/month so things don’t expire??? Sheesh!!
And cast my vote for the Apricot! My fav so far!
It never ceases to make me laugh how they report on normal business stuff like Meghan is the first entrepreneur to encounter these details. Wait…. Food has an expiration date? Why did no one tell me this beforehand?!!! This is what I think they imagine Meghan saying. I don’t know if it’s because they are ill prepared, or they are so used to royals who half ass things they assume everyone is.
I suppose they don’t realize that shrink, shelf life management, and overstock and procurement gaps are all things that business owners take into consideration when determining how much to buy and what to sell. All this hysteria just tells me that As Ever is doing just fine. This is bitterness that their hopes that the Sussexes are going broke to prove them right that no one can survive outside the institution, isn’t happening.
Damn it, why are you not failing Meghan! Fail, Fail! Fail!
We are ordering you to fail, so we British tabloid rats can have a good laugh!
(Eye roll).
Have the UK press checked the expiry dates on the jams and preserves sold at Buckingham Palace? Or Charlie’s bolt-hole of Highgrove? Or the Scottish palaces? Or the Duchy foodstuffs? ALL selling them and ALL will have expiry dates on them.
There, fixed it, a little job for Alison Bogoff. She clearly needs the money.
Kaiser, I think the chocolate bars are back! The e-mail which I received yesterday (?) definitely went to a page which showed the present box of chocolates as available. Grab them while you can! 🙂
And everyone, if you REALLY want the apricot conserve to be brought back, you really do have to let the As Ever team know… They have brought some things back “by popular demand”, so I could see them doing the same with the apricot.
No, that’s the box of chocolate. Kaiser wants the individual chocolate bars back that she had maybe around Valentine’s Day and one other time prior to that (and I want those too! the raspberry sea salt is amazing.)
Yeah, I only saw the box so I assumed that they were all back, because I thought the box had also sold out. 🙂
I feel like she must have pulled a muscle from reaching that far. Meghan’s business is in trouble because some of her jams expire…..in 14 months? (and isn’t it possible/likely that the jams are being sent so that older jams are shipped first? so she might have some in stock that don’t expire until 2028 but is shipping the 2027 jams first??)
I admit that expiration dates for the crepe mix didn’t occur to me. I never used mine, kept waiting for a “special” occasion. Whoops.
I dunno, the DM has done some of their best investigative reporting here with one of their brightest minds. Food – it expires! My goodness, put it on the front page, Alison! People need to know!
Somehow, the fact that the DM apparently went straight back to ranting about Meghan’s jam the day after Trooping tells us a lot, doesn’t it?
I don’t even know what to say about this.. like what was the author on to even decide As Ever products expiration dates needed to be news.
Summer 2027 is still a year away. Thats still time to sell it all. And even if she doesn’t, she can do what every other business does and do a sale.
And as others have said, businesses do know that a certain amount of stock will go to waste no matter what. If they do have to get rid of stuff, it may be within the numbers anyway.
As for the consultant comment, consultants should be hired for a short time basis anyway and/or for a specific reason. So it’s not abnormal for them to leave for a short time.
I want the individual chocolate bars and apricot spread.
When the items were selling out in 30 minutes it was a problem. Now the items having an expiry date is an issue. I’m sure that fact some of the products have a shelf life was factored in when Meghan started the business.
This is my obligatory BRING BACK APRICOT comment. These Brits are weird. Best by dates don’t even mean you can’t continue using the product. I buy jam every month. Again, they’re being weird. Long live the Queen of Jam, hip hip hooray and all that.