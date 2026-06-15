Harper Beckham got photographed outside of Brooklyn Beckham’s LA mansion

On Friday, David Beckham received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Everyone knows that people pay for those stars, by the way. Usually, the stars are paid by studios and the ceremonies often coincide with an actor’s film or television promotion. I assume David’s star was timed around the World Cup, right? So, the Beckham family descended into Los Angeles to support David. Victoria Beckham spoke, as did Tom Cruise. Eva Longoria was there (she’s tight with the Beckhams). All of Victoria and David’s children came out except for Brooklyn and his wife Nicola. They skipped, obviously, because Brooklyn is still not in contact with David and Victoria.

Well, something really curious happened after the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. Harper Beckham, who is only 14 years old (she’ll be 15 next month), was mysteriously pap’d outside of Brooklyn Beckham’s LA mansion. Brooklyn isn’t only beefing with his parents, he also went no-contact with his brothers. Reportedly, he still speaks to Harper, or at least that was the case a few months ago. Well, Page Six got exclusive photos of Harper being chauffeured to her brother’s mansion, walking to the door and leaving a note or letter. She was back in the car within a few minutes.

Harper Beckham made an emotional attempt to visit her estranged brother Brooklyn Beckham’s Los Angeles home on Friday — sadly, with no luck. The 14-year-old daughter of Victoria and David Beckham was spotted arriving at her eldest sibling’s residence in an SUV. Photos exclusively obtained by Page Six showed her approaching the Beverly Hills, California, home around 2 p.m. PT, shortly after celebrating her dad’s star-studded Walk of Fame ceremony in Hollywood. Harper appeared to show up at her brother’s residence unannounced and left seconds later without seeing him, as a source confirmed to Page Six that neither Brooklyn nor his wife, Nicola Peltz, were home at the time. The couple is believed to be out of town. The teenager was still wearing the same pink midi-dress and sweater she wore to David’s Hollywood Walk of Fame event, which kicked off at 10 a.m. PT in Hollywood. The entire family was there to support the soccer star as he was honored with the prestigious accolade — with the exception of Brooklyn and Nicola, which Page Six exclusively reported. When reached for comment, a rep for Brooklyn and Peltz told Page Six, “That photographers were in place as the letter was hand delivered says it all — this was choreographed for the cameras.” A rep for David and Victoria, however, did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment. Harper’s attempt to connect with her estranged sibling comes five months after Brooklyn took to social media with a bombshell statement slamming his parents — most notably, his mother, alleging she hijacked his first dance with Nicola at their 2022 wedding and “controlled narratives in the press” about the famous family. The 27-year-old chef bluntly said, “I do not want to reconcile with my family.”

[From Page Six]

I’m going to give Harper the benefit of the doubt – she’s just a kid after all – and suggest that she simply wanted to try to check in with the brother she hasn’t seen in many months. It’s more than possible that Harper simply thought “oh, we’re going to be in LA, maybe I’ll stop by Brooklyn’s house.” However, I’m not giving Victoria and David the benefit of the doubt – this absolutely looks like they cooked up some scheme and manipulated their teenage daughter into performing this skit for a paparazzo. As many have pointed out, the fact that Page Six published these photos of a minor just shows that David and Victoria arranged this too, otherwise these pics would have never been published.

Harper Beckham goes to Brooklyn’s LA mansion in desperate attempt to heal rift — but leaves seconds later without seeing him https://t.co/thQ02KaWb8 pic.twitter.com/uTMoxPA7sf — New York Post (@nypost) June 12, 2026