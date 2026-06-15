Princess Kate icily glared at anti-monarchy protesters during Trooping the Colour

As we discussed, this year’s Trooping the Colour saw yet another steep decline in interest, viewership and attendance. The big “tell” for the declining interest is that the British media can’t summon the courage to talk about television viewership or attendance numbers. It also felt like broadcasters and photographers were heavily discouraged from showing wide shots of the sparse crowds outside Buckingham Palace, not to mention wide shots of that sparse AF balcony.
In addition to all of this ambivalence, Republic’s anti-monarchy protesters turned up at Trooping. Republic has ramped up their protests in the past four years, and basically those yellow signs and “Not My King” chants have become part and parcel of every big royal event nowadays. Well, the Princess of Wales is quite irritated that Republic protesters would dare to boo HER and her children. A clip of Kate icily glaring at the protesters has made the rounds all over the place. Even British outlets like GB News and The Sun are covering it.
The British royal family and British media blithely opened Pandora’s Box, didn’t they? They thought they could encourage people to boo the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, that they could throw Harry and Meghan to the wolves and that those wolves would never turn on them. Once the left-behinds made it clear that they protests and boos were welcome, they opened themselves up for all of this. I imagine we’ll get a fresh emotional-support poll by Thursday. Nevermind Kate’s White Walker glare, she’s the most popular royal ever, we swear!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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Royal family during Trooping the Colour 2026 ceremony in celebration of King Charles III’s official birthday
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince George, Prince Louis
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 13 Jun 2026
Credit: Mischa Schoemaker/Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
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13/06/2026. London, UK. The Prince and Princess of Wales along with other members of The Royal Family attend Trooping the Colour at Buckingham Palace. The Sovereign’s official birthday is celebrated with the ceremony of the King’s Birthday Parade. The impressive display of pageantry is performed by His Majesty The King’s personal troops of the Household Division on Horse Guards Parade.,Image: 1109890505, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no , Credit line: Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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London, UK, 13 June 2026. Princess Catherine, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis return to Buckingham Palace after the King’s Birthday Parade, Trooping The Colour Buckingham Palace, London, UK.,Image: 1109908515, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Lee Floyd/Avalon
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Catherine – The Princess of Wales and children Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte attend The King’s Birthday Parade known as Trooping The Colour at Horse Guards Parade, London, England, UK on Saturday 13 June, 2026.,Image: 1109921372, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no , Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
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Catherine – The Princess of Wales and children Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte attend The King’s Birthday Parade known as Trooping The Colour at Horse Guards Parade, London, England, UK on Saturday 13 June, 2026.,Image: 1109921381, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no , Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
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Catherine – The Princess of Wales and son Prince Louis attend The King’s Birthday Parade known as Trooping The Colour at Horse Guards Parade, London, England, UK on Saturday 13 June, 2026.,Image: 1109921407, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no , Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
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13 June 2026 – London, UK: King Charles III and members of the Royal Family take part in Trooping the Colour, the King’s Birthday Parade, on Horse Guards Parade in central London. The annual ceremonial event featured more than 1,350 soldiers of the Household Division, accompanied by military bands, mounted troops and the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery. This year’s parade saw the King’s Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards, Troop their Colour in the presence of His Majesty The King, the first time the regiment has performed the honour before a King in 90 years. The Royal Procession travelled from Buckingham Palace along The Mall to Horse Guards Parade before returning to Buckingham Palace for the traditional balcony appearance and Royal Air Force flypast marking the King’s official birthday.,Image: 1109967145, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Abdullah Bailey/Avalon
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13 June 2026 – London, UK: King Charles III and members of the Royal Family take part in Trooping the Colour, the King’s Birthday Parade, on Horse Guards Parade in central London. The annual ceremonial event featured more than 1,350 soldiers of the Household Division, accompanied by military bands, mounted troops and the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery. This year’s parade saw the King’s Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards, Troop their Colour in the presence of His Majesty The King, the first time the regiment has performed the honour before a King in 90 years. The Royal Procession travelled from Buckingham Palace along The Mall to Horse Guards Parade before returning to Buckingham Palace for the traditional balcony appearance and Royal Air Force flypast marking the King’s official birthday.,Image: 1109967287, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Abdullah Bailey/Avalon
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Trooping the Colour 2026 ceremony in celebration of King Charles III’s official birthday
Only Catherine:
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 13 Jun 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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Royal family on the balcony during Trooping the Colour 2026 ceremony in celebration of King Charles III’s official birthday
Featuring: Prince William of Wales, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince George, Prince Charlotte, Prince Louis
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 13 Jun 2026
Credit: Mischa Schoemaker/Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
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Anti-monarchists stage a rally chanting “Not My King” and “Down with the Crown” calling for an abolition of the British royal family during Trooping the Colour celebrations to mark the King’s official birthday
Featuring: Atmosphere
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 13 Jun 2026
Credit: Amer Ghazzal/Cover Images
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Anti-monarchists stage a rally chanting “Not My King” and “Down with the Crown” calling for an abolition of the British royal family during Trooping the Colour celebrations to mark the King’s official birthday
Featuring: Atmosphere
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 13 Jun 2026
Credit: Amer Ghazzal/Cover Images
Bwahahahaha 😂😂😂
Time for the RF to see what its people feel about them. Open your eyes.
She should have thought of repercussions for the way she.and her husband treated the sussexes
.She and her husbands constant vacations and little work is a factor too
Maybe stop wasting tax payer dollars on these ridiculous shows of greed and entitlement and you won’t get booed.
Aww poor dum dums – she’s only upset that the taxpaying plebs who fund her lifestyle aren’t kissing her a$$ and she’s not going to be their beloved Queen.
Given that these protests are happening more and more if they don’t want the kids exposed to it then don’t bring them to these events. Also the kids needs to understand that the institution they are born into isn’t beloved and that its not aimed at them personally.
Yeah I had a longer comment down below about the kids but deleted it lol bc I didnt think I worded it well.
The booing isn’t personal at the kids; they are the new faces of the monarchy and as symbols of the monarchy, of course republicans are going to boo them. Protests are probably only going to increase as the years go on and it would be a good idea for William and Kate to sit down with their kids and explain whats going on and why they are being protested and booed.
But of course they can’t do that because William and Kate think its absurd that people boo or protest them considering the sacrifices they make for their country *eyeroll*
But until then, the booing is part of the price for their lives of unearned privilege.
Go eat cake, Kate.
I feel for the three kids who had to sit there through that, and tbh this is the first (and likely only) time I ever think Kate and I would’ve done the same thing in the situation. But yeah, the tide turning is very satisfying to watch.
But the media and my fans said I was the bestest princess ever and I never put a foot wrong
Poor kids. That was very sad to watch. But karma is a very real thing.
The way their pr people try to spin it, as if their mother had the audacity to turn around and look at the protesters, is a flat out lie. She wouldn t dare to. Its not in her
Weren’t they booed last year as well? Maybe she thought that was a one off and they wouldn’t be booed again this year?
That’s what I was saying yesterday. They were booed last year at this same event as well so this is not the first time her or the kids have been booed. But this time there was a clear video of it happening.
The only people I feel sorry for are the kids. It’s not their fault their parents put them into a situation which was avoidable.
Could have had the kids just be on the balcony but because the press demands their pound of flesh, they have to be in public more.
Well, she should have expected it as well as everyone else. Times change, people don’t hold any more in high esteem or deference the royal family as in the past. What did she expect? That she would be respected for wearing nice clothes and jewellery or honouring her mother in law once more? The younger generation demands more than that. Side note: the photo of Kate sitting with a pillow (as she has done in the past during state banquets) tells a very different story of the one the rota repeats: she has serious posture problem from her excessive thinness and they try constantly to camouflage it but pictures like this one show the truth.
Waity is a mean girl to her bones this isn’t the first time this look has been caught on camera but it is the first time I remember it being news not some rota gaslighting us about festive glances or something else that is equally ridiculous.
They got the welcome they deserved especially Waity.. also they all knew the yellow signs and protestors would be there in large numbers so if they wanted to protect the children they should have had them enter quietly, not in the carriage but she didn’t.
Charlotte definitely knows what’s up. I feel bad for the kids because you can’t help the family that you’re born into, but I’m glad that the protestors went forward with booing regardless. They need to see how people really are viewing the monarchy, and their parents need to realize having the kids with them won’t spare them. They started bringing those kids everywhere as buffers but they are too old now for people to be swayed.
This is what the second, third year that they have been booed at trooping? They were booed at Commonwealth day earlier this year. They frequently have visits where there’s no one behind the barrier. And the crowds at events like this are getting smaller every year. All the tight shots, sycophantic articles, and polls in the world won’t let them ignore what’s right in front of their faces.
People have a right to protest and a right to see how their taxes are being wasted. They don’t seem to be hurling insults or eggs – they are holding signs and chanting in a public place during a public event.
The royals/rota are going to try and frame this as “Mama Bear Kate protects her kids from the meanies who are trying to ruin their special day!”