Princess Kate icily glared at anti-monarchy protesters during Trooping the Colour

As we discussed, this year’s Trooping the Colour saw yet another steep decline in interest, viewership and attendance. The big “tell” for the declining interest is that the British media can’t summon the courage to talk about television viewership or attendance numbers. It also felt like broadcasters and photographers were heavily discouraged from showing wide shots of the sparse crowds outside Buckingham Palace, not to mention wide shots of that sparse AF balcony.

In addition to all of this ambivalence, Republic’s anti-monarchy protesters turned up at Trooping. Republic has ramped up their protests in the past four years, and basically those yellow signs and “Not My King” chants have become part and parcel of every big royal event nowadays. Well, the Princess of Wales is quite irritated that Republic protesters would dare to boo HER and her children. A clip of Kate icily glaring at the protesters has made the rounds all over the place. Even British outlets like GB News and The Sun are covering it.

Kate Middleton looking angry and the kids looking completely uncomfortable and confused, getting booed during trooping the colour. If looks could kill. Princess Kate didn't like that. pic.twitter.com/5Vz1ymbhf6 — Nina (@ShakeLS) June 13, 2026

The British royal family and British media blithely opened Pandora’s Box, didn’t they? They thought they could encourage people to boo the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, that they could throw Harry and Meghan to the wolves and that those wolves would never turn on them. Once the left-behinds made it clear that they protests and boos were welcome, they opened themselves up for all of this. I imagine we’ll get a fresh emotional-support poll by Thursday. Nevermind Kate’s White Walker glare, she’s the most popular royal ever, we swear!