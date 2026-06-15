Princess Kate icily glared at anti-monarchy protesters during Trooping the Colour

As we discussed, this year’s Trooping the Colour saw yet another steep decline in interest, viewership and attendance. The big “tell” for the declining interest is that the British media can’t summon the courage to talk about television viewership or attendance numbers. It also felt like broadcasters and photographers were heavily discouraged from showing wide shots of the sparse crowds outside Buckingham Palace, not to mention wide shots of that sparse AF balcony.

In addition to all of this ambivalence, Republic’s anti-monarchy protesters turned up at Trooping. Republic has ramped up their protests in the past four years, and basically those yellow signs and “Not My King” chants have become part and parcel of every big royal event nowadays. Well, the Princess of Wales is quite irritated that Republic protesters would dare to boo HER and her children. A clip of Kate icily glaring at the protesters has made the rounds all over the place. Even British outlets like GB News and The Sun are covering it.

The British royal family and British media blithely opened Pandora’s Box, didn’t they? They thought they could encourage people to boo the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, that they could throw Harry and Meghan to the wolves and that those wolves would never turn on them. Once the left-behinds made it clear that they protests and boos were welcome, they opened themselves up for all of this. I imagine we’ll get a fresh emotional-support poll by Thursday. Nevermind Kate’s White Walker glare, she’s the most popular royal ever, we swear!

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.

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16 Responses to “Princess Kate icily glared at anti-monarchy protesters during Trooping the Colour”

  1. Emm1 says:
    June 15, 2026 at 8:04 am

    Bwahahahaha 😂😂😂

    Reply
  2. chill says:
    June 15, 2026 at 8:05 am

    Time for the RF to see what its people feel about them. Open your eyes.

    Reply
  3. Tessa says:
    June 15, 2026 at 8:05 am

    She should have thought of repercussions for the way she.and her husband treated the sussexes
    .She and her husbands constant vacations and little work is a factor too

    Reply
  4. Mel says:
    June 15, 2026 at 8:05 am

    Maybe stop wasting tax payer dollars on these ridiculous shows of greed and entitlement and you won’t get booed.

    Reply
  5. Digital Unicorn says:
    June 15, 2026 at 8:06 am

    Aww poor dum dums – she’s only upset that the taxpaying plebs who fund her lifestyle aren’t kissing her a$$ and she’s not going to be their beloved Queen.

    Given that these protests are happening more and more if they don’t want the kids exposed to it then don’t bring them to these events. Also the kids needs to understand that the institution they are born into isn’t beloved and that its not aimed at them personally.

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      June 15, 2026 at 8:17 am

      Yeah I had a longer comment down below about the kids but deleted it lol bc I didnt think I worded it well.

      The booing isn’t personal at the kids; they are the new faces of the monarchy and as symbols of the monarchy, of course republicans are going to boo them. Protests are probably only going to increase as the years go on and it would be a good idea for William and Kate to sit down with their kids and explain whats going on and why they are being protested and booed.

      But of course they can’t do that because William and Kate think its absurd that people boo or protest them considering the sacrifices they make for their country *eyeroll*

      But until then, the booing is part of the price for their lives of unearned privilege.

      Reply
  6. Meri says:
    June 15, 2026 at 8:06 am

    Go eat cake, Kate.

    I feel for the three kids who had to sit there through that, and tbh this is the first (and likely only) time I ever think Kate and I would’ve done the same thing in the situation. But yeah, the tide turning is very satisfying to watch.

    Reply
  7. Tessa says:
    June 15, 2026 at 8:07 am

    But the media and my fans said I was the bestest princess ever and I never put a foot wrong

    Reply
  8. Kathalea says:
    June 15, 2026 at 8:08 am

    Poor kids. That was very sad to watch. But karma is a very real thing.

    The way their pr people try to spin it, as if their mother had the audacity to turn around and look at the protesters, is a flat out lie. She wouldn t dare to. Its not in her

    Reply
  9. Becks1 says:
    June 15, 2026 at 8:13 am

    Weren’t they booed last year as well? Maybe she thought that was a one off and they wouldn’t be booed again this year?

    Reply
    • Jais says:
      June 15, 2026 at 8:26 am

      That’s what I was saying yesterday. They were booed last year at this same event as well so this is not the first time her or the kids have been booed. But this time there was a clear video of it happening.

      Reply
  10. Pumpkin says:
    June 15, 2026 at 8:15 am

    The only people I feel sorry for are the kids. It’s not their fault their parents put them into a situation which was avoidable.

    Could have had the kids just be on the balcony but because the press demands their pound of flesh, they have to be in public more.

    Reply
  11. First comment says:
    June 15, 2026 at 8:17 am

    Well, she should have expected it as well as everyone else. Times change, people don’t hold any more in high esteem or deference the royal family as in the past. What did she expect? That she would be respected for wearing nice clothes and jewellery or honouring her mother in law once more? The younger generation demands more than that. Side note: the photo of Kate sitting with a pillow (as she has done in the past during state banquets) tells a very different story of the one the rota repeats: she has serious posture problem from her excessive thinness and they try constantly to camouflage it but pictures like this one show the truth.

    Reply
  12. Hypocrisy says:
    June 15, 2026 at 8:19 am

    Waity is a mean girl to her bones this isn’t the first time this look has been caught on camera but it is the first time I remember it being news not some rota gaslighting us about festive glances or something else that is equally ridiculous.
    They got the welcome they deserved especially Waity.. also they all knew the yellow signs and protestors would be there in large numbers so if they wanted to protect the children they should have had them enter quietly, not in the carriage but she didn’t.

    Reply
  13. Dee(2) says:
    June 15, 2026 at 8:21 am

    Charlotte definitely knows what’s up. I feel bad for the kids because you can’t help the family that you’re born into, but I’m glad that the protestors went forward with booing regardless. They need to see how people really are viewing the monarchy, and their parents need to realize having the kids with them won’t spare them. They started bringing those kids everywhere as buffers but they are too old now for people to  be swayed.

    This is what the second, third year that they have been booed at trooping? They were booed at Commonwealth day earlier this year. They frequently have visits where there’s no one behind the barrier. And the crowds at events like this are getting smaller every year. All the tight shots, sycophantic articles, and polls in the world won’t let them ignore what’s right in front of their faces.

    Reply
  14. Jay says:
    June 15, 2026 at 8:26 am

    People have a right to protest and a right to see how their taxes are being wasted. They don’t seem to be hurling insults or eggs – they are holding signs and chanting in a public place during a public event.

    The royals/rota are going to try and frame this as “Mama Bear Kate protects her kids from the meanies who are trying to ruin their special day!”

    Reply

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