“Zendaya wore Christian Cowen to the Madrid ‘Spider-Man’ photocall” links

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Zendaya wore Christian Cowen to the Madrid photocall for Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Bonus Tom Holland, who is now Zendaya’s husband. [RCFA]

Disclosure Day won the weekend box office. [Pajiba]

Sam Nivola & Iris Apatow are a couple?? [Just Jared]

Off Campus’s social media team isn’t playing around. [Socialite Life]

Sydney Sweeney has such a weird vibe these days. [LaineyGossip]

Carolina Herrera’s Resort collection is very wearable. [Go Fug Yourself]

There’s an inflatable Elon Musk. [OMG Blog]

Ariana Grande made Celine Dion pee from laughter. [Seriously OMG]

A 90 Day Fiance star named her baby Ginger Anne Ruth. [Starcasm]

Meet Jalen Brunson’s wife, Dr. Ali Marks. [Hollywood Life]

The DC Reflecting Pool has now turned into a swamp. [Buzzfeed]