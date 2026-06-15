“Zendaya wore Christian Cowen to the Madrid ‘Spider-Man’ photocall” links

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Zendaya wore Christian Cowen to the Madrid photocall for Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Bonus Tom Holland, who is now Zendaya’s husband. [RCFA]
Disclosure Day won the weekend box office. [Pajiba]
Sam Nivola & Iris Apatow are a couple?? [Just Jared]
Off Campus’s social media team isn’t playing around. [Socialite Life]
Sydney Sweeney has such a weird vibe these days. [LaineyGossip]
Carolina Herrera’s Resort collection is very wearable. [Go Fug Yourself]
There’s an inflatable Elon Musk. [OMG Blog]
Ariana Grande made Celine Dion pee from laughter. [Seriously OMG]
A 90 Day Fiance star named her baby Ginger Anne Ruth. [Starcasm]
Meet Jalen Brunson’s wife, Dr. Ali Marks. [Hollywood Life]
The DC Reflecting Pool has now turned into a swamp. [Buzzfeed]
Don’t blame the algae for Trump’s asinine obsessions with destroying our national treasures
The excuse seems to be that they are ‘Biden algae’.
Lol, of course it is
Thanks, Obama!
i mean, i wouldn’t be upset to hear it’s some kind of revenge algae.
We all know this is the fault of Bill Clinton because of Monica Lewinsky.
I saw this photo headlined in my news feed as a post wedding red carpet. I guess we’ve all collectively accepted that they’re married and we weren’t invited. Sigh. I’d love to see the dress. But I’m just happy for them. Such a beautiful couple.
I don’t care so much for this particular dress for her, but she and Tom are just the cutest couple!
Zendaya is IT. Even with dress/ hair I’d hate on anyone else, when she wears it I’m just like *chef’s kiss*
I like the dress but her styling seems oddly off. Which is weird because I wouldn’t like it on most other people and her styling is usually impeccably gorgeous.
My God. Zendaya is stunning! One quibble: by wearing a black jacket and standing so close to Zendaya, Tom is blocking the full view of Zendaya’s dress. Not fair! She’s gorgeous, Tom. Let her have the spotlight and let her shine in her full glory (like in the last picture).
Oh yeah that is a faux pas. Someone will tell them. But he would never deliberately try block her shine. He basks in it.
Mightymolly, yes, you’re right.
Saw Disclosure Day yesterday, and loved it. I wasn’t expecting to be so moved by it, though. I cried at three different points in the movie, and it’s still affecting me today. It’s Spielberg the Elder, with a very important message for us all.
If you’re on the fence about seeing it (because of the mass SM troll campaign), please go see it. You won’t regret it.
The dress looks cheap. I think it’s that weird satin ribbon. Even Zendaya can’t save it.
Zendaya looks happy and cute (they both do; Tom still looks absolutely amazed that he gets to put his arm around her and show the world she is his). As for the dress, it is not the most gorgeous gown she has ever worn, but she pulls it off.