“Zendaya wore Christian Cowen to the Madrid ‘Spider-Man’ photocall” links

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Zendaya wore Christian Cowen to the Madrid photocall for Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Bonus Tom Holland, who is now Zendaya’s husband. [RCFA]
Disclosure Day won the weekend box office. [Pajiba]
Sam Nivola & Iris Apatow are a couple?? [Just Jared]
Off Campus’s social media team isn’t playing around. [Socialite Life]
Sydney Sweeney has such a weird vibe these days. [LaineyGossip]
Carolina Herrera’s Resort collection is very wearable. [Go Fug Yourself]
There’s an inflatable Elon Musk. [OMG Blog]
Ariana Grande made Celine Dion pee from laughter. [Seriously OMG]
A 90 Day Fiance star named her baby Ginger Anne Ruth. [Starcasm]
Meet Jalen Brunson’s wife, Dr. Ali Marks. [Hollywood Life]
The DC Reflecting Pool has now turned into a swamp. [Buzzfeed]

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16 Responses to ““Zendaya wore Christian Cowen to the Madrid ‘Spider-Man’ photocall” links”

  1. Debdowner says:
    June 15, 2026 at 1:05 pm

    Don’t blame the algae for Trump’s asinine obsessions with destroying our national treasures

    Reply
  2. Mightymolly says:
    June 15, 2026 at 1:12 pm

    I saw this photo headlined in my news feed as a post wedding red carpet. I guess we’ve all collectively accepted that they’re married and we weren’t invited. Sigh. I’d love to see the dress. But I’m just happy for them. Such a beautiful couple.

    Reply
  3. Chaine says:
    June 15, 2026 at 1:22 pm

    I don’t care so much for this particular dress for her, but she and Tom are just the cutest couple!

    Reply
  4. Coopers says:
    June 15, 2026 at 1:37 pm

    Zendaya is IT. Even with dress/ hair I’d hate on anyone else, when she wears it I’m just like *chef’s kiss*

    Reply
  5. Lightpurple says:
    June 15, 2026 at 2:42 pm

    I like the dress but her styling seems oddly off. Which is weird because I wouldn’t like it on most other people and her styling is usually impeccably gorgeous.

    Reply
  6. jferber says:
    June 15, 2026 at 3:34 pm

    My God. Zendaya is stunning! One quibble: by wearing a black jacket and standing so close to Zendaya, Tom is blocking the full view of Zendaya’s dress. Not fair! She’s gorgeous, Tom. Let her have the spotlight and let her shine in her full glory (like in the last picture).

    Reply
    • Mightymolly says:
      June 15, 2026 at 4:16 pm

      Oh yeah that is a faux pas. Someone will tell them. But he would never deliberately try block her shine. He basks in it.

      Reply
  7. jferber says:
    June 15, 2026 at 4:18 pm

    Mightymolly, yes, you’re right.

    Reply
  8. Just Me says:
    June 15, 2026 at 6:04 pm

    Saw Disclosure Day yesterday, and loved it. I wasn’t expecting to be so moved by it, though. I cried at three different points in the movie, and it’s still affecting me today. It’s Spielberg the Elder, with a very important message for us all.

    If you’re on the fence about seeing it (because of the mass SM troll campaign), please go see it. You won’t regret it.

    Reply
  9. M says:
    June 15, 2026 at 7:53 pm

    The dress looks cheap. I think it’s that weird satin ribbon. Even Zendaya can’t save it.

    Reply
  10. Anita says:
    June 16, 2026 at 12:09 am

    Zendaya looks happy and cute (they both do; Tom still looks absolutely amazed that he gets to put his arm around her and show the world she is his). As for the dress, it is not the most gorgeous gown she has ever worn, but she pulls it off.

    Reply

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