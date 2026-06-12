In May, Norway’s Crown Princess Mette-Marit made some rare public appearances. Her health is apparently so bad, she has difficulty standing for more than a few minutes, and she goes everywhere with an oxygen tank and nasal cannula. Reportedly, Mette-Marit is still being examined and evaluated for a potential lung transplant. Her health deteriorated rapidly after she appeared all over the Epstein Files, released in the past year. I’m not saying it’s connected, but I’m not NOT saying it either. There’s likely another horrible connection too – her health progressively got worse and worse as her son, Marius Borg Hoiby, faced prosecution for his many violent crimes against multiple women. The verdict has still not been released in Hoiby’s case, but it should come down soon, along with any potential prison sentence (hopefully). Hoiby has been kept in custody since his arrest last year, but he’s currently begging the court to release him temporarily so he can see his mother. Well, Norway’s courts aren’t buying it.

Days before the verdict for his trial regarding 40 charges, including rape, a Norwegian appeal court has rejected Marius Borg Hoiby’s request to be released from custody to comfort his ailing mother, Crown Princess Mette-Marit. The ruling overturned an earlier one from a lower court, which declared that the 29-year-old should be allowed to leave custody to tend to his seriously ill mother, who suffers from pulmonary fibrosis, a progressive disease that damages and scars lung tissue, and has recently been placed on a lung transplant list. Hoiby’s lawyers claimed that Mette-Marit’s son from a relationship before her marriage to Crown Prince Haakon needed to be closer to his mother, given his concerns that every visit might be the ‘last time’ he sees her. Earlier this month, Oslo District Court granted Hoiby’s release given his mother’s condition, but a higher court overturned the decision on Wednesday due to the ‘strong degree of probability’ that he would commit crimes, NRK reported. Hoiby is due to receive his verdict on June 15. It’s just the latest turn of events for the ‘black sheep’ of Norway’s royal family, after he was arrested on August 4, 2024, on suspicion of assaulting his girlfriend the night prior. Hoiby has been charged with 40 offences, including rape and assault, making death threats, assaulting a public official and violating the road traffic act. He is said to have ‘strongly denied’ the ‘essentials’ of the allegations against him.

[From The Daily Mail]

This is the premise of like ten different copaganda/detective shows, from Law & Order to Elementary. A serial sex predator gets temporary release from prison to see a dying relative, then escapes and goes on a rampage, and it turns out the “sick relative” was in on it too. Again, I’m not saying that’s what is happening here, but I’m not NOT saying it either. The Norwegian justice system has every right to be concerned that Hoiby would harm someone if he’s out on temporary release. It’s a public safety issue, clearly. And on Monday, Marius will get his verdict. Will his mother be there? In Norway, do verdicts get read out in open court? Hm.