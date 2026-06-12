Marius Borg Hoiby won’t be released from custody to visit Princess Mette-Marit

In May, Norway’s Crown Princess Mette-Marit made some rare public appearances. Her health is apparently so bad, she has difficulty standing for more than a few minutes, and she goes everywhere with an oxygen tank and nasal cannula. Reportedly, Mette-Marit is still being examined and evaluated for a potential lung transplant. Her health deteriorated rapidly after she appeared all over the Epstein Files, released in the past year. I’m not saying it’s connected, but I’m not NOT saying it either. There’s likely another horrible connection too – her health progressively got worse and worse as her son, Marius Borg Hoiby, faced prosecution for his many violent crimes against multiple women. The verdict has still not been released in Hoiby’s case, but it should come down soon, along with any potential prison sentence (hopefully). Hoiby has been kept in custody since his arrest last year, but he’s currently begging the court to release him temporarily so he can see his mother. Well, Norway’s courts aren’t buying it.
Days before the verdict for his trial regarding 40 charges, including rape, a Norwegian appeal court has rejected Marius Borg Hoiby’s request to be released from custody to comfort his ailing mother, Crown Princess Mette-Marit.
The ruling overturned an earlier one from a lower court, which declared that the 29-year-old should be allowed to leave custody to tend to his seriously ill mother, who suffers from pulmonary fibrosis, a progressive disease that damages and scars lung tissue, and has recently been placed on a lung transplant list.
Hoiby’s lawyers claimed that Mette-Marit’s son from a relationship before her marriage to Crown Prince Haakon needed to be closer to his mother, given his concerns that every visit might be the ‘last time’ he sees her.
Earlier this month, Oslo District Court granted Hoiby’s release given his mother’s condition, but a higher court overturned the decision on Wednesday due to the ‘strong degree of probability’ that he would commit crimes, NRK reported. Hoiby is due to receive his verdict on June 15.
It’s just the latest turn of events for the ‘black sheep’ of Norway’s royal family, after he was arrested on August 4, 2024, on suspicion of assaulting his girlfriend the night prior. Hoiby has been charged with 40 offences, including rape and assault, making death threats, assaulting a public official and violating the road traffic act. He is said to have ‘strongly denied’ the ‘essentials’ of the allegations against him.
[From The Daily Mail]
This is the premise of like ten different copaganda/detective shows, from Law & Order to Elementary. A serial sex predator gets temporary release from prison to see a dying relative, then escapes and goes on a rampage, and it turns out the “sick relative” was in on it too. Again, I’m not saying that’s what is happening here, but I’m not NOT saying it either. The Norwegian justice system has every right to be concerned that Hoiby would harm someone if he’s out on temporary release. It’s a public safety issue, clearly. And on Monday, Marius will get his verdict. Will his mother be there? In Norway, do verdicts get read out in open court? Hm.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
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Royals during the celebrations of the National Day at the residence in Skaugum
Featuring: Crown Prince Haakon, Crown Princess Mette-Marit
Where: Oslo, Norway
When: 17 May 2026
Credit: Mischa Schoemaker/Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
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The Royal Family attends Prince Sverre Magnus Confirmation in Asker church. Oslo 2020-09-05
In the Picture: Marit Tjessem, Juliane Snekkestad and Marius Borg.,Image: 563184889, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: UK, USA and AUS ONLY – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: Marius Gulliksrud/Stella Pictures/Avalon
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Oslo, NORWAY **FILE PHOTOS** Marius Borg Hoiby, 28, is under investigation for three rapes and 20 additional offenses following his arrest in August 2024. His lawyer denies the rape charges, while he has admitted to assault and vandalism, citing substance abuse issues. The case is now with prosecutors to determine possible charges.
Pictured: Marius Borg Hoiby
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Oslo, NORWAY **FILE PHOTOS** Marius Borg Hoiby, 28, is under investigation for three rapes and 20 additional offenses following his arrest in August 2024. His lawyer denies the rape charges, while he has admitted to assault and vandalism, citing substance abuse issues. The case is now with prosecutors to determine possible charges.
Pictured: Marius Borg Hoiby
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*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
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Oslo, NORWAY **FILE PHOTOS** Marius Borg Hoiby, 28, is under investigation for three rapes and 20 additional offenses following his arrest in August 2024. His lawyer denies the rape charges, while he has admitted to assault and vandalism, citing substance abuse issues. The case is now with prosecutors to determine possible charges.
Pictured: Marius Borg Hoiby
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USA Rights Only-Oslo, Norway – 5/17/2015 – Members of the Norwegian Royal Family greet the Parade at the Royal Palace In Oslo.
-PICTURED: Prince Haakon, Princess Mette-Marit, Princess Ingrid Alexandra, Prince Sverre Magnus and Marius Borg Hoiby
-PHOTO by: RPE/Albert Nieboer/Action Press/startraksphoto.com
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Featuring: Prince Haakon, Princess Mette-Marit, Princess Ingrid Alexandra, Prince Sverre Magnus and Marius Borg Hoiby
Where: Oslo, Norway, Norway
When: 17 May 2015
Credit: RPE/Albert Nieboer/Action Press/startraksphoto.com
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USA Rights Only-Trondheim, Norway – 6/23/2016 – 25th Anniversary of the Coronation of Sonja and Harald in Trondheim, Norway
-PICTURED: Princess Mette-Marit and Marius Borg Hoiby
-PHOTO by: Robin Utrecht/Action Press/startraksphoto.com
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Featuring: Princess Mette-Marit and Marius Borg Hoiby
Where: Trondheim, Norway, Norway
When: 23 Jun 2016
Credit: Robin Utrecht/Action Press/startraksphoto.com
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Royals during the celebrations of the National Day at the residence in Skaugum
Featuring: Crown Prince Haakon, Crown Princess Mette-Marit
Where: Skaugum, Norway
When: 17 May 2026
Credit: Mischa Schoemaker/Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
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Royals during the celebrations of the National Day at the residence in Skaugum
Featuring: Crown Prince Haakon, Crown Princess Mette-Marit
Where: Skaugum, Norway
When: 17 May 2026
Credit: Mischa Schoemaker/Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
I feel this is the correct decision as he has proved more than once that he is incapable to abiding by the courts restrictions – he already broke a restraining order against the main victim by turning up to her home to threaten/harass her.
He is where he belongs and yes, he is still a danger to women. He has never taken responsibility for his actions, blaming everyone but himself.
I remember when they first married, and she had a child from a prior relationship, and rather than be scandalised, the Norwegians embraced her, and I thought, GOD, how refreshing!!! Amazing. Amen. …..and now, this. I mean. I don’t know if you can draw a lesson from it, except to chalk it up to a fluke, like, there were good intentions on the Norwegians’ side, but… maybe this system just produces monsters? A generalised lack of accountability, coupled to insane entitlement, with nothing whatsoever to justify it. Royals used to have duties that were non-negotiable, even if they were symbolic. Now? What’s the point of these people?
There is absolutely no point for having Royals. Take all their land that their ancestors stole and give it back to the people. Many Europeans left Europe centuries ago and went to America, because all land belonged to some landlord royals who wanted lots of money from them and they funded their huge castles and decadent living while normal people were starving. Fak them all!
THIS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
From what I’ve heard about her….. she should be in a cell also.
Good for Norway. He needs buried under the jail and never to see the light of day again. Spoiled white women enabling their entitled “boys” is how we got into this magat nightmare. Her behavior needs called out regardless of her medical drama. She should lose every perk and be thrown in jail, too. Prosecute them both. She gets caught and suddenly she can’t walk and stand in public? Subject her to every medical test because the timing of the sudden decline also makes it impossible for her husband to divorce the disgraceful woman and prosecution unlikely. How convenient…
@Democrat
Reminds me of Waity’s convenient “cancer”.
I missed a few chapters. Since when is she on oxygen????
She met the threshold and was added to the lung transplant list this week. https://apnews.com/article/norway-mettemarit-fibrosis-lung-transplant-waiting-list-3affd392fc199d3fbac8ef217c0f782c
She should be able to visit him but he absolutely should stay in jail while awaiting the verdict.
My husband’s aunt and now uncle have this same lung disease, it’s really awful. It killed his aunt, in combination with stomach cancer. She was overweight, which kept her off consideration for a lung transplant (this was 2019, ozempic could’ve saved her life), and then suddenly lost a bunch of weight. She had a small stomach tumor that was in a tricky place to operate, so they put her on chemo with the idea that the chemo would shrink the tumor and move her weight to where she could get a lung transplant. Instead the chemo sped up her lung disease, and she was too sick to do any operation, died within 10 weeks. She was i think 59.
So, it’s a terrible disease, and if this lady was as complicit as I think she was in Epst*in and her son, she actually might deserve it.
He just looks like a quintessential European villain. If I needed to cast a villain in a movie, he would be it.
Indeed. I’ve always wondered about the phrase ‘Such a punchable face’ and then I saw photos of him before and during the trial. That’s the face of someone who has never seen a consequence in their life.
Straight out of central casting for the neighborhood sociopath. Dude looks like he strangles kittens for fun.
Her son should get 35 years in prison, the same amount of time that came down in that Texas case. The rapist truly deserves it. In the other case, no black jurors and a rejection of a fear defense. Huh.