Prince Haakon says Mette-Marit’s health ‘has gotten a bit worse lately’

Norway’s Princess Mette-Marit has been out a few times in the past month, alongside her husband, Crown Prince Haakon. For months now, whenever Mette-Marit has been seen publicly, she’s worn a breathing tube. That’s because her health has declined rapidly in the past few years, as she’s been dealing with chronic pulmonary fibrosis. I would imagine that the extreme stress she’s been under recently hasn’t helped her condition. Back in February, her son Marius stood trial for multiple violent crimes against women, and the verdict in Marius’s case is expected in June. Additionally, Mette-Marit has made additional BS apologies this year, because all of her lies about Jeffrey Epstein have been exposed. She had a relationship and friendship with Epstein for years in the 2010s, and in a recent interview, she was way too eager to give herself a pass on both the relationship and her lies. Well, Prince Haakon has given an update about his wife’s health.
Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway is “seriously ill,” according to her husband, Crown Prince Haakon. The heir to the Norwegian throne, 52, spoke with reporters during an outing on May 26, where he gave a health update on his wife, also 52, who was diagnosed with chronic pulmonary fibrosis in 2018.
“The Crown Princess is seriously ill, and I think she has gotten a bit worse lately,” he said, according to Norwegian broadcaster NRK. “So I am worried about her health.”
“These six months have gone pretty well, I think. But there are different phases. So we just have to try to solve it as best we can,” the prince added.
During several recent public appearances, Crown Princess Mette-Marit has been photographed wearing a nasal cannula, or oxygen breathing tube. When asked if she would be put on a lung transplant list, Crown Prince said that was “up to the doctors.”
“It’s a medical question. So they’re the ones who decide when it should happen, when it’s right,” he noted. “But I think she’s gotten a lot worse lately, unfortunately.”
Haakon and Mette-Marit married in 2001 and share two children, Princess Ingrid Alexandra, 22, and Prince Sverre Magnus, 20. The Crown Princess is also mother to Marius Borg Høiby, 29, from a previous relationship. In addition to her health, Crown Princess Mette-Marit is also dealing with other stressors.
On Feb. 3, Høiby pleaded not guilty to four charges of rape and to other charges of filming women without their consent. In total, he is facing 38 charges of alleged sexual abuse and assault brought by multiple women. Last week, the Norwegian Supreme Court rejected Høiby’s request to return home and live with his mother at the royal residence of Skaugum as he awaits sentencing on June 15.
[From People]
I believe Haakon and I believe Mette-Marit’s condition is quite poor. It doesn’t appear like she can even stand for much longer than a few minutes. I’m sure that the people around her are concerned about what Marius’s verdict will do to her health, especially if he’s convicted of all (or even most) of the charges. Which I think will happen. Last year, they said that Mette-Marit would likely need a lung transplant, but as far as I can tell, she hasn’t been placed on the transplant waiting list. Haakon is saying as much in these comments, that she’s still being evaluated for a transplant, not that she’s on the lung transplant list.
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Royals during the celebrations of the National Day at the residence in Skaugum
Featuring: Crown Prince Haakon, Crown Princess Mette-Marit
Where: Oslo, Norway
When: 17 May 2026
Credit: Mischa Schoemaker/Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
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Paris, Frankreich: Handball Olympia Frauen – Finale – Norwegen – Frankreich v.li. Kronprinzessin Mette-Marit von Norwegen, Kronprinz Haakon von Norwegen, Lille Stade Pierre Mauroy Frankreich *** Paris, France Handball Olympic Womens Final Norway France from left Crown Princess Mette Marit of Norway, Crown Prince Haakon of Norway, Lille Stade Pierre Mauroy France,Image: 897675777, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Marco Wolf/Avalon
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Kronprinz Haakon von Norwegen, und Kronprinzessin Mette-Marit von Norwegen, aufgenommen im Rahmen des Festaktes zu 25 Jahren Nordische Botschaften in Berlin, 21.10.2024. / Fotografiert im Auftrag des Auswaertigen Amtes. Berlin Deutschland *** Crown Prince Haakon of Norway, and Crown Princess Mette Marit of Norway, photographed at the ceremony to mark 25 years of Nordic embassies in Berlin, 21 10 2024 Photographed on behalf of the Federal Foreign Office Berlin Germany Copyright:,Image: 924489593, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: Florian Gaertner/Avalon
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Kronprinzessin Mette-Marit von Norwegen und Kronprinz Haakon von Norwegen bei der Ankunft zum Abendessen anlässlich des 25. Jubiläums der Nordischen Botschaften im Schloss Bellevue. Berlin, 21.10.2024 *** Crown Princess Mette Marit of Norway and Crown Prince Haakon of Norway arriving for dinner on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the Nordic Embassies at Bellevue Palace Berlin, 21 10 2024 Foto:xF.xKernx/xFuturexImagex abendessen_bellevue_4003,Image: 924768925, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Frederic Kern/Avalon
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Berlin, Deutschland, 21.10.2024: Schloss Bellevue: Abendessen anlässlich des 25. Jubiläums der Nordischen Botschaften: Mette-Marit Kronprinzessin von Norwegen und Victoria von Schweden *** Berlin, Germany, 21 10 2024 Schloss Bellevue Dinner on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the Nordic Embassies Mette Marit Crown Princess of Norway and Victoria of Sweden Copyright: xdtsxNachrichtenagenturx dts_49653,Image: 924881930, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/dts Nachrichtenagentur/Avalon
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Crown Prince Haakon of Norway attends a press conference titled ‘EUR 925 million for Poland – Signing of agreements as part of 4th edition of EEA and Norway Grants for 2021-2028’ at the Ujazdowski Castle in Warsaw, Poland, 23 April 2025.,Image: 991129011, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: POLAND OUT, Model Release: no , Credit line: Radek Pietruszka/PAP/Avalon
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Oslo, NORWAY **FILE PHOTOS** Marius Borg Hoiby, 28, is under investigation for three rapes and 20 additional offenses following his arrest in August 2024. His lawyer denies the rape charges, while he has admitted to assault and vandalism, citing substance abuse issues. The case is now with prosecutors to determine possible charges.
Pictured: Marius Borg Hoiby
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Royals during the celebrations of the National Day at the residence in Skaugum
Featuring: Crown Prince Haakon, Crown Princess Mette-Marit
Where: Skaugum, Norway
When: 17 May 2026
Credit: Mischa Schoemaker/Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
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Royals during the celebrations of the National Day at the residence in Skaugum
Featuring: Crown Prince Haakon, Crown Princess Mette-Marit
Where: Skaugum, Norway
When: 17 May 2026
Credit: Mischa Schoemaker/Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
While I do believe she’s in poor health, and has been for some time, the cynical part of me wonders if the public views with the cannula are for public sympathy (between the mess with her violent son, and her Epstein connection). Surely she’d be on the transplant list already, as CROWN PRINCESS, to secure her health as future monarch? They wouldn’t be just dallying along while she gets worse and worse?
I’m guessing that she must have a condition that precludes a transplant. Hepatitis C? some autoimmune condition? alcohol or substance abuse?
the antirejection drugs required post transplant will put the recipient at risk for any number of conditions, so it’s quite possible that she can’t meet criteria. otherwise it seems like she would have been transplanted already.
I only know one person who has had a lung transplant and he had to be in perfect health. He spent months getting ready.
She’s not going to be the future monarch; she’s going to be the future monarch’s consort.
Her son, Marius, is an excused serial sexual predator/rapist (allegedly). The stress of being a mother to a monster has to be a huge contributor to the recent decline in her health. If found guilty, I hope they put Marius away in prison for a very lengthy stint.
Not just him she was friends with Epstein & asked Epstein wether a photo of topless women were ok for her 15 yr old son(if I’m not mistaken)
I wonder if the comments are to garner sympathy and a lighter sentence for her son. I hope they wouldn’t do that, and I do believe she is very sick, but it seems possible.
I would hope not considering the type of crimes he committed and the public outcry over both her and his behaviour. I imagine the stress of awaiting on Marius’s verdict / the revelations on her ties to Epstein is taking a toll on her health but that does not mean either of them should get off lightly or otherwise. Its a nasty illness that only gets worse and I thought that they were already looking at a transplant for her.
I’m so cynical. I think that she’s probably in poor health but also going out like that is a way to garner some sympathy and probably a lighter sentence for her rapist and violent son, Marius.
Well, if she was in with Epstein and she has to lie about it, I think she probably doesn’t care much what her son did to women.
A transplant evaluation and listing are typically triggered by specific clinical milestones. One of these milestones is indeed Oxygen Dependence. If a patient needs supplemental oxygen to complete basic daily activities, he is placed on the waiting-list for transplant.
Difficult not to think that those photos were done to garner sympathy for the genuinely sick princess. But difficult also to grant her lots of sympathy. I mean, a friend of Epstein.
I‘m sorry, but can’t you leave a desperately ill woman alone? A) her son is on trial, not her. B) it is known she was a partygirl, don’t fall into the trap where women who mainly were exploited to populate a world of male predators are being made into perpetrators.
My mother used to rip into women and blame them for everything going in her eyes wrong. So far as to blame my cousin, who was victim of femicide, for her own death. I don’t like it when women get catagorized so easily.
💯💯💯💯💯
She’s no innocent victim just look at the topless photo for her 15yr old son discussion she had with Epsteun
I wonder if they would do more to hide her need for Oxygen if circumstances were different, her need for Oxygen is certainly good PR
The woman is loathsome and using O² in public makes her more sympathetic and harder to publicly criticize. I think this is partially a con to deflect from what a horrid human being she is and to make it impossible for the crown prince to divorce her.
I mean. I commented months ago when her Epstein connection first surfaced, if you lost a loved one & donated their organs, only to discover that their lungs went to this supremely obtuse woman who enabled her son’s grotesque abuse, who actively tried to cover up his crimes (taking the SIM out of his phone, laundering his sheets) ….how would you feel? I leave the question open.