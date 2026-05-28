Prince Haakon says Mette-Marit’s health ‘has gotten a bit worse lately’

Norway’s Princess Mette-Marit has been out a few times in the past month, alongside her husband, Crown Prince Haakon. For months now, whenever Mette-Marit has been seen publicly, she’s worn a breathing tube. That’s because her health has declined rapidly in the past few years, as she’s been dealing with chronic pulmonary fibrosis. I would imagine that the extreme stress she’s been under recently hasn’t helped her condition. Back in February, her son Marius stood trial for multiple violent crimes against women, and the verdict in Marius’s case is expected in June. Additionally, Mette-Marit has made additional BS apologies this year, because all of her lies about Jeffrey Epstein have been exposed. She had a relationship and friendship with Epstein for years in the 2010s, and in a recent interview, she was way too eager to give herself a pass on both the relationship and her lies. Well, Prince Haakon has given an update about his wife’s health.

Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway is “seriously ill,” according to her husband, Crown Prince Haakon. The heir to the Norwegian throne, 52, spoke with reporters during an outing on May 26, where he gave a health update on his wife, also 52, who was diagnosed with chronic pulmonary fibrosis in 2018. “The Crown Princess is seriously ill, and I think she has gotten a bit worse lately,” he said, according to Norwegian broadcaster NRK. “So I am worried about her health.” “These six months have gone pretty well, I think. But there are different phases. So we just have to try to solve it as best we can,” the prince added. During several recent public appearances, Crown Princess Mette-Marit has been photographed wearing a nasal cannula, or oxygen breathing tube. When asked if she would be put on a lung transplant list, Crown Prince said that was “up to the doctors.” “It’s a medical question. So they’re the ones who decide when it should happen, when it’s right,” he noted. “But I think she’s gotten a lot worse lately, unfortunately.” Haakon and Mette-Marit married in 2001 and share two children, Princess Ingrid Alexandra, 22, and Prince Sverre Magnus, 20. The Crown Princess is also mother to Marius Borg Høiby, 29, from a previous relationship. In addition to her health, Crown Princess Mette-Marit is also dealing with other stressors. On Feb. 3, Høiby pleaded not guilty to four charges of rape and to other charges of filming women without their consent. In total, he is facing 38 charges of alleged sexual abuse and assault brought by multiple women. Last week, the Norwegian Supreme Court rejected Høiby’s request to return home and live with his mother at the royal residence of Skaugum as he awaits sentencing on June 15.

[From People]

I believe Haakon and I believe Mette-Marit’s condition is quite poor. It doesn’t appear like she can even stand for much longer than a few minutes. I’m sure that the people around her are concerned about what Marius’s verdict will do to her health, especially if he’s convicted of all (or even most) of the charges. Which I think will happen. Last year, they said that Mette-Marit would likely need a lung transplant, but as far as I can tell, she hasn’t been placed on the transplant waiting list. Haakon is saying as much in these comments, that she’s still being evaluated for a transplant, not that she’s on the lung transplant list.