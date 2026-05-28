Donald Trump’s DOJ launched a criminal investigation into E. Jean Carroll for ‘perjury’

As Donald Trump builds a UFC ring at the White House, he’s still using the power of his office to target and punish his enemies. His “enemies” include E. Jean Carroll, who successfully sued Trump for raping her and defaming her. The rape happened in the 1990s, and after Carroll told her story during Trump’s first term, he spent several years defaming her in interviews and on social media. Carroll was awarded more than $83 million and it’s because of her civil lawsuit that we can say that Trump is an adjudicated rapist. Even after Carroll won her lawsuit, Trump kept trying to get the verdict overturned, to no avail. So now Trump’s useful idiots, Kash Patel and acting Attorney General Todd Blanche are “investigating” the woman who successfully sued Trump for rape and defamation.
The Justice Department has launched a criminal investigation into E. Jean Carroll, the former magazine columnist who accused President Donald Trump of sexual assault, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter.
The investigation is focused on whether Carroll committed perjury in testimony tied to her two civil lawsuits against the president – one alleging he sexually abused Carroll in a New York department store in the mid-1990s, and a second for defaming her when in 2019 he repeatedly denied the assault, said she wasn’t his type and claimed she made it up to boost sales of a book.
Prosecutors’ theory hinges on a 2022 deposition statement by Carroll, 82, that she received no outside funding for her lawsuit, though it was later revealed that billionaire Reid Hoffman had paid some legal fees and expenses.
Carroll’s team declined to comment for this story. Attempts to reach Hoffman on Wednesday were unsuccessful.
“We can confirm that no U.S. Attorney’s Office has declined to investigate any case relating to the subject matter of CNN’s inquiry,” a Justice Department spokesperson told CNN. “We will not comment beyond that.”
The probe is the latest move in the department’s ceaseless, and somewhat strained, efforts to meet Trump’s demands to target his long-standing personal foes. Under acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, the department has pushed to speed up Trump’s campaign of retribution. But the cases he’s brought since taking the reins of the department in April have been heavily criticized and are likely to face challenges in court over allegations of politicization. But Blanche has been recused from this matter because he worked as one of Trump’s personal attorneys on the Carroll appeals, according to a source familiar with the matter. Blanche has not attended meetings or been involved in discussions about the investigations, and the investigation is being overseen by other officials in the deputy attorney general’s office.
Senior leaders at the Justice Department referred the investigation to federal prosecutors in Chicago, according to two sources familiar with the matter. While Carroll’s deposition took place in New York, one of the individuals who helped cover some of Carroll’s legal fees, Hoffman, has a nonprofit based in Chicago.
Caroll is still embroiled in multiple legal battles with the president. Juries awarded Carroll millions of dollars in damages, which the president is appealing. Trump has appealed the $5 million sexual abuse case judgement to the Supreme Court and has pledged to do the same with the $83 million defamation case. The Supreme Court has deferred its decision on whether to take up Trump’s appeal twelve times. The most recent deferral was made Wednesday morning.
[From CNN]
This is despicable. E. Jean Carroll has been so brave and so tough, and she’s one of the few people to actually bring Trump to account and do so through the courts. In the CNN story, there’s further discussion of the “issue” being investigated, the nonsense “perjury” claim – Trump’s lawyers had an issue with it in real time, and it was dealt with by the judge, who said that Carroll’s late admission wasn’t relevant to the case. Because it’s not – having a nonprofit help out on legal fees is quite common, and Carroll corrected the record before the trial even moved forward. It’s not really about perjury, it’s about trying to further punish the woman he raped and then endlessly defamed.
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New York, NY – American author E Jean Carroll walks behind security guard outside Manhattan Federal Court after closing arguments of rape-defamation case against Donald Trump.
Pictured: E Jean Carroll
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New York, NY – American author E Jean Carroll walks behind security guard outside Manhattan Federal Court after closing arguments of rape-defamation case against Donald Trump.
Pictured: E Jean Carroll
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New York, NY – American author E Jean Carroll walks behind security guard outside Manhattan Federal Court after closing arguments of rape-defamation case against Donald Trump.
Pictured: E Jean Carroll
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New York, NY – E. Jean Carroll leaves Federal Court in Lower Manhattan with her legal team following the verdict that decided that former President Donald Trump must pay her $83 million in damages in her defamation case against him.
Pictured: E Jean Carroll
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Washington, DC Officials were seen during a US House Intelligence hearing on the “2026 Annual Worldwide Threats Assessment.”
The session focused on evaluating global security risks and intelligence priorities.
Pictured: Kash Patel
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Washington Washington, DC D Donald J. Trump and Melania Trump are seen attending the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner in Washington, DC on April 25, 2026, before Trump was abruptly escorted off stage following a reported security scare.
Pictured: Donald Trump
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E Jean Carroll Exits Manhattan Federal Court
Featuring: E. Jean Carroll, Roberta Kaplan
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 25 Jan 2024
Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com
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FBI Director Kash Patel speaks during a press briefing in the James S. Brady Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, DC on Wednesday, November 12, 2025.
Featuring: Kash Patel
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 12 Nov 2025
Credit: Bonnie Cash/POOL via CNP/INSTARimages.com
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United States President Donald J Trump speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, on Tuesday, April 21, 2026. The White House is hosting an event to honor NCAA collegiate national champions.
Featuring: Donald J Trump
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 21 Apr 2026
Credit: Daniel Heuer/POOL via CNP/INSTARimages.com
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United States President Donald J Trump speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, on Tuesday, April 21, 2026. The White House is hosting an event to honor NCAA collegiate national champions.
Featuring: Donald J Trump
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 21 Apr 2026
Credit: Daniel Heuer/POOL via CNP/INSTARimages.com
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United States President Donald Trump makes remarks during an event promoting maternal healthcare in the Oval Office of the White House. President Trump is meeting with healthcare workers as his administration launches Moms.gov to highlight resources for unexpected pregnancies.
Featuring: President Donald Trump
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 11 May 2026
Credit: Aaron Schwartz/POOL via CNP/INSTARimages.com
She’s a hero. I love that an older woman is totally taking him apart. He’s such a piece of slime, I just…. Can’t with the people who voted for this. Sometimes people ask if I would ever go back to the US, and it’s just, like, are you out of your ever loving mind???
Nothing too suspicious here. The DOJ investigating allegations of perjury in a civil trial. This is not the purpose of the Department of Justice. But then these days bonkers 💩 like this seems like its only purpose. And Trump is so lost in his brain fog that he actually thinks bringing up his sexual assault again is a swell idea.
The United States was called the great experiment and I think we can safely say that it has failed epically at this point.. we are no longer the land of the free and the brave but now we are becoming something evil and a land that only the Epstein class has any rights.
The weaponization of the Justice department should terrify everyone. If they are going after Trump’s enemies, anyone of us could end up on that list.
Our tax dollars being abused to abuse one of his victims
News to Melania and his evil spawn, if he hasn’t paid her by the time he kicks, that money comes out of the estate and you don’t get it
I’m sure her “appearance” fees have escalated substantially to cover this eventuality.
The DOJ has no business getting involved in this case. They are not Frump’s personal lawyers. I am so tired of this nonsense.
In the alternative, they have moved to get the US Treasury (read: us) to pay the $83 million verdict. They are all despicable.
Lort. He will never face justice. He will either eat a Big Mac/Quarter Pounder/Filet O’Fish too many, snort too much Adderall or outright exaggerate his dementia symptoms to be declared incompetent. But. Everyone who has enabled this mess and profited from it has committed treason and broken dozens of laws. The democrats have to develop a spine and vigorously prosecute every single person in his orbit and strip them of every single asset.
None of them will ever be prosecuted. They get away with everything. The question is what will we do when they try to steal the midterm elections. I don’t expect any red states to willingly certify winning Democrats.
E Jean deserves her payment from Trump, and soon enough will deserve payment from the DOJ “lawfare” slush fund.
Every single freaking day there’s a new abomination out of Trump’s White House.
He is the smallest, vilest man who ever lived.
Hope he loses, again.
Yes, he’s siccing the DOJ on every enemy he has and there are many. So the Department of Justice is no longer about justice, just about vengeance for the hardy few who went after him for his crimes. A joke. Justice is blind now has a new meaning– not whoever you are, you will be meted justice fairly, but if you ever pissed off Donald Trump, we are coming for you.