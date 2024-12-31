Donald Trump failed to overturn E. Jean Carroll’s $5 million judgment

In 2023, a civil court found Donald Trump liable for sexually abusing and defaming E. Jean Carroll. E. Jean sued Trump decades after he raped her in the fitting room of Bergdorf’s, and it took years for the case to get to trial. Once Trump was found liable, he continued to attack and defame Carroll, and there was an additional trial to determine the extent of the defamation. E. Jean Carroll won a judgment of $5 million for the sexual abuse, but she was awarded $83.3 million for the defamation. Trump and his team have been trying to appeal the case all year. They were unsuccessful.

President-elect Donald J. Trump on Monday failed to overturn a $5 million judgment that he sexually abused the writer E. Jean Carroll in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the mid-1990s and later defamed her.

Mr. Trump’s lawyers argued to a federal appeals panel that a lower court in Manhattan had erred by allowing two women to testify in the Carroll trial that he had also sexually assaulted them. The lawyers also argued that the court should not have allowed Ms. Carroll’s lawyers to play the recording of the “Access Hollywood” conversation in which Mr. Trump bragged in vulgar terms about grabbing women by the genitals.

The appeals court rejected Mr. Trump’s request for a new trial in the case, which produced the smaller of two defamation judgments against him. “Mr. Trump has not demonstrated that the district court erred in any of the challenged rulings,” the opinion by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit said. It was unsigned but issued by a three-judge panel made up of Denny Chin and Susan Carney — appointed by President Barack Obama — as well as Myrna Pérez, appointed by President Biden.

“Both E. Jean Carroll and I are gratified by today’s decision,” Roberta Kaplan, Ms. Carroll’s lawyer, said in a statement. “We thank the Second Circuit for its careful consideration of the parties’ arguments.”

Steven Cheung, Mr. Trump’s chief campaign spokesman, who is set to be his White House communications director, said Mr. Trump was re-elected with an “overwhelming mandate,” and he said the American people “demand an immediate end to the political weaponization of our justice system and a swift dismissal of all of the witch hunts, including the Democrat-funded Carroll hoax, which will continue to be appealed.”

[From The NY Times]

Almost all of Trump’s criminal and legal issues will disappear the moment he takes the oath of office in three weeks, but I’m so glad that at least E. Jean got justice and the courts have upheld her victories. I’m really worried for her though – what despicable things will Trump say about her or do to her now? God, this whole thing is such a sh-tshow.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

12 Responses to “Donald Trump failed to overturn E. Jean Carroll’s $5 million judgment”

  1. Brassy Rebel says:
    December 31, 2024 at 8:50 am

    Any time this pig fails at anything, it’s a victory for decent people everywhere. Congratulations 👏, Ms. Carroll! And the pig’s victory was no mandate, much less an overwhelming one.

    Reply
  2. Libra says:
    December 31, 2024 at 9:03 am

    I pray for her safety. Stay away from stairwells, windows and balconies Miss Carroll. He has promised revenge on his enemies.

    Reply
  3. wolfmamma says:
    December 31, 2024 at 9:52 am

    Be careful E, Jean Carroll but live your life.
    Hold your head high and know you are supported by so many of us who have been mistreated by thugs like this, by this thug in particular. You will be remembered well in history. He will not, already is not. His karma awaits him.

    Reply
  4. UpIn Toronto says:
    December 31, 2024 at 10:42 am

    He was not elected with an “overwhelming mandate”, Steven Cheung!! I am.SO SICK OF THE BLOVIATING LIES AND HALF TRUTHS TRUMP PROPAGATES

    SO tired

    Reply
    • Brassy Rebel says:
      December 31, 2024 at 11:41 am

      If 115,000 voters in the three blue wall states had voted for KH instead of the orange 💩 stain, we’d be preparing for Madame President. That’s how close it was. If anyone ever tries to tell you it was a resounding win, please hit them with this fact.

      Reply
    • Daisychain says:
      December 31, 2024 at 1:17 pm

      Steven Cheung is so awful and unprincipled! What a surprise.

      Reply
  5. JoanCallamezzo says:
    December 31, 2024 at 10:48 am

    She has been so strong. I’m still hoping the inauguration doesn’t take place.

    Reply
  6. ML says:
    December 31, 2024 at 11:31 am

    The Orange One fills me with dread and rage and sorrow and frustration. Basically I’ll take light points like this when they’re sporadically peppered in among all the horror. I’m glad that his own words (grabbing them by the pussy) were allowed to haunt him. After all his actions haunted E Jean Carroll for decades. I’m glad she won the appeal and hope he has to pay.

    Reply
  7. Lynne says:
    December 31, 2024 at 2:54 pm

    When does he have to pay? or can he blow it off.

    Reply
  8. Lisa says:
    December 31, 2024 at 5:49 pm

    Ms. Carroll is a hero.

    I can’t stop laughing at that last picture; he looks like he just crapped his diaper! and the seats next to him are empty because he smells!

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment