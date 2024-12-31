Donald Trump failed to overturn E. Jean Carroll’s $5 million judgment

In 2023, a civil court found Donald Trump liable for sexually abusing and defaming E. Jean Carroll. E. Jean sued Trump decades after he raped her in the fitting room of Bergdorf’s, and it took years for the case to get to trial. Once Trump was found liable, he continued to attack and defame Carroll, and there was an additional trial to determine the extent of the defamation. E. Jean Carroll won a judgment of $5 million for the sexual abuse, but she was awarded $83.3 million for the defamation. Trump and his team have been trying to appeal the case all year. They were unsuccessful.
President-elect Donald J. Trump on Monday failed to overturn a $5 million judgment that he sexually abused the writer E. Jean Carroll in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the mid-1990s and later defamed her.
Mr. Trump’s lawyers argued to a federal appeals panel that a lower court in Manhattan had erred by allowing two women to testify in the Carroll trial that he had also sexually assaulted them. The lawyers also argued that the court should not have allowed Ms. Carroll’s lawyers to play the recording of the “Access Hollywood” conversation in which Mr. Trump bragged in vulgar terms about grabbing women by the genitals.
The appeals court rejected Mr. Trump’s request for a new trial in the case, which produced the smaller of two defamation judgments against him. “Mr. Trump has not demonstrated that the district court erred in any of the challenged rulings,” the opinion by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit said. It was unsigned but issued by a three-judge panel made up of Denny Chin and Susan Carney — appointed by President Barack Obama — as well as Myrna Pérez, appointed by President Biden.
“Both E. Jean Carroll and I are gratified by today’s decision,” Roberta Kaplan, Ms. Carroll’s lawyer, said in a statement. “We thank the Second Circuit for its careful consideration of the parties’ arguments.”
Steven Cheung, Mr. Trump’s chief campaign spokesman, who is set to be his White House communications director, said Mr. Trump was re-elected with an “overwhelming mandate,” and he said the American people “demand an immediate end to the political weaponization of our justice system and a swift dismissal of all of the witch hunts, including the Democrat-funded Carroll hoax, which will continue to be appealed.”
[From The NY Times]
Almost all of Trump’s criminal and legal issues will disappear the moment he takes the oath of office in three weeks, but I’m so glad that at least E. Jean got justice and the courts have upheld her victories. I’m really worried for her though – what despicable things will Trump say about her or do to her now? God, this whole thing is such a sh-tshow.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
-
-
New York, NY – American author E Jean Carroll walks behind security guard outside Manhattan Federal Court after closing arguments of rape-defamation case against Donald Trump.
Pictured: E Jean Carroll
BACKGRID USA 8 MAY 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – American author E Jean Carroll walks behind security guard outside Manhattan Federal Court after closing arguments of rape-defamation case against Donald Trump.
Pictured: E Jean Carroll
BACKGRID USA 8 MAY 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – E. Jean Carroll leaves Federal Court in Lower Manhattan with her legal team following the verdict that decided that former President Donald Trump must pay her $83 million in damages in her defamation case against him.
Pictured: E Jean Carroll
BACKGRID USA 26 JANUARY 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Washington, DC – Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Mike Johnson (Republican of Louisiana)speaks during a meeting with House Republicans and President-elect Donald Trump at the Hyatt Regency hotel in Washington, DC.
Pictured: Donald Trump
BACKGRID USA 13 NOVEMBER 2024
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
E Jean Carroll Exits Manhattan Federal Court
Featuring: E. Jean Carroll, Roberta Kaplan
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 25 Jan 2024
Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com
-
-
Republican Candidate for President Donald Trump attends the Noticias Univision – Destino 2024 Town Hall at the Univision Studios
Featuring: Donald Trump
Where: Doral, Florida, United States
When: 16 Oct 2024
Credit: MediaPunch/INSTARimages
-
-
United States President-elect Donald J. Trump speaks during a meeting with House Republicans at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Washington, DC
Featuring: Donald J Trump
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 13 Nov 2024
Credit: Allison Robbert/POOL via CNP/INSTARimages.com
-
-
Welcome ceremony at official reopening ceremony of Notre-Dame Cathedral after more than five-years of reconstruction work following the April 2019 fire
Featuring: President-elect Donald Trump
Where: Paris, France
When: 07 Dec 2024
Credit: Abaca Press/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Any time this pig fails at anything, it’s a victory for decent people everywhere. Congratulations 👏, Ms. Carroll! And the pig’s victory was no mandate, much less an overwhelming one.
I pray for her safety. Stay away from stairwells, windows and balconies Miss Carroll. He has promised revenge on his enemies.
I feel the same. She should probably watch her driving as well. His voiced vindictive plans are scary.
Be careful E, Jean Carroll but live your life.
Hold your head high and know you are supported by so many of us who have been mistreated by thugs like this, by this thug in particular. You will be remembered well in history. He will not, already is not. His karma awaits him.
He was not elected with an “overwhelming mandate”, Steven Cheung!! I am.SO SICK OF THE BLOVIATING LIES AND HALF TRUTHS TRUMP PROPAGATES
SO tired
If 115,000 voters in the three blue wall states had voted for KH instead of the orange 💩 stain, we’d be preparing for Madame President. That’s how close it was. If anyone ever tries to tell you it was a resounding win, please hit them with this fact.
Steven Cheung is so awful and unprincipled! What a surprise.
She has been so strong. I’m still hoping the inauguration doesn’t take place.
The Orange One fills me with dread and rage and sorrow and frustration. Basically I’ll take light points like this when they’re sporadically peppered in among all the horror. I’m glad that his own words (grabbing them by the pussy) were allowed to haunt him. After all his actions haunted E Jean Carroll for decades. I’m glad she won the appeal and hope he has to pay.
She’s a hero for publicly standing up to this POTUS (Pig of the United States).
When does he have to pay? or can he blow it off.
Ms. Carroll is a hero.
I can’t stop laughing at that last picture; he looks like he just crapped his diaper! and the seats next to him are empty because he smells!