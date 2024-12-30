“Rihanna wore a fur hat for a post-Christmas run to Target” links

Rihanna made a post-Christmas Target run. [Just Jared]
HAPPY NEW YEAR!
Back atya! 🎆🥂. And everyone else! 🎊🍾
🎉 🥳. Happy New Year to all! Looking forward to another year of Celebitching with you all!
Let’s hope this next year will be one of health and love 💕 🎊 🥂
Please please please
Can 2025 be a better year
Otherwise
Beam me up, Scottie 🛸
Couldn’t agree more!
Unfortunately not feeling optimistic here. Happy New Year through!
Still recovering from Hurricane Helene so hard agree.
Gross hat.
I hope it’s fake
Any fur is cruel beyond belief
If any reader is in the US particularly please support Save A Fox based in Minnesota where
Fox farms exist
The cruelty & pain is unbelievable
They have a good YouTube channel & merch
Thank you 💚🦊🙏
thank. you , I started following them
Save-a-Fox is a wonderful charity, I’ve supported it so please, cough up even $10 for them, it all helps!
Thank you for the rec. I support a number of wildlife charities but adding Save A Fox!!
Agreed. I really hope this is fake fur. Some fake fur has gotten really good in recent years, almost indistinguishable from the real thing, even when you touch it.
Absolutely disgusting. Sorry to see her wearing a dead animal who suffered a horrible death.
Hat is awful. Looks like something my great aunt Irmadine would have worn in the 1960s
I love her hat. It’s cute. Hopefully, it’s not real fur.
The hat is cute, but I really, really, really hope it’s faux fur. There’s no justification for wearing real fur anymore.
Also: I’m heartbroken over the losses of both Jimmy Carter and Linda Lavin this week. I know they both had long, full lives, but the world feels slightly emptier with both of them suddenly gone. I was just watching Linda Lavin in “No Good Deed” last night! I send thanks to both of them for all that they did to make the world a better place in their own ways. May they both rest in peace.
Actually faux fur is seen as bad too as it is bad for the environment. It is a “plastic” and as such cannot biodegrade.
They also say all the workout gear with the stretchy fabric is also plastic and it leaches into your skin when you sweat and is leached into the water via microplastics during the washing process.
Anyway now alot of people are advocating cotton silk leather fur as it is biodegradable.
I’m so confused as to what we should or should not be wearing
Naked, naked is the way to go. 😉
Natural fibres like cotton and linen
So this IS real fur. You can tell by how it stands/ floats
I hadn’t realized Linda Lavin died. She was a great actress. She was looking a bit fragile in No Good Deed but I didn’t know she was 87, so now I’m thinking she looked pretty good. RIP Alice.
Mark Warlburg is gross.
Adam McKay is a lefty progressive douche who did nothing but disrespect PJB and Madam VP. He can kick bricks all the way to hell.
That bosses buzzfeed thing was so triggering. It wasn’t even really “roasts” just mostly people standing up for themselves against hostile people in toxic work environments
Most of those seemed to be communications in the food & beverage service industry. I think none of those bosses get training in how to manage people & they seem to be crap at it. Plus, all those people reading/answering their texts at 3AM or whatever? Why? Stay off the phone! When you’re off work, you’re off work. You’re not obligated to answer texts from the boss.
Re: Lost. I never watched it & I realize now it started while I was in grad school & had no spare time. I’ve been thinking about bingeing it on Hulu, but after reading that linked story, I don’t know. It sounds too utterly ridiculous, not to mention behind the scenes toxic. But then again, it was filmed in Hawaii, and I do like the scenery.
I think Lost was probably one of the last “water cooler” shows before everything started streaming. It was must see TV and you had to watch each episode the night it came out as it was all anyone was talking about the next day. It was utterly ridiculous, but it was fun everyone discussing and obsessing over the same thing. I miss that sometimes.