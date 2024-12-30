“Rihanna wore a fur hat for a post-Christmas run to Target” links
Rihanna made a post-Christmas Target run. [Just Jared]
Mark Wahlberg did a 4 am cold plunge. [Socialite Life]
The 20th anniversary of Lost? GTFO. [Pajiba]
The year of Timothee Chalamet’s fashion. [Go Fug Yourself]
Adam McKay thinks Wicked could be banned in 3-5 years. [OMG Blog]
I missed this – Ariana Grande in vintage Dior. [RCFA]
Remember Kieran Culkin in Home Alone? [Seriously OMG]
What happened to the Duggars over Christmas? [Starcasm]
Jimmy Carter’s family photos. [Hollywood Life]
All of these bosses are awful. [Buzzfeed]

  1. TN Democrat says:
    December 30, 2024 at 9:44 am

    HAPPY NEW YEAR!

    Reply
  2. RickRoller says:
    December 30, 2024 at 9:59 am

    Please please please
    Can 2025 be a better year
    Otherwise
    Beam me up, Scottie 🛸

    Reply
  3. Anonymous says:
    December 30, 2024 at 10:00 am

    Gross hat.

    Reply
    • WhatWasThat says:
      December 30, 2024 at 10:22 am

      I hope it’s fake
      Any fur is cruel beyond belief
      If any reader is in the US particularly please support Save A Fox based in Minnesota where
      Fox farms exist
      The cruelty & pain is unbelievable
      They have a good YouTube channel & merch
      Thank you 💚🦊🙏

      Reply
    • HillaryIsAlwaysRight says:
      December 30, 2024 at 1:52 pm

      Agreed. I really hope this is fake fur. Some fake fur has gotten really good in recent years, almost indistinguishable from the real thing, even when you touch it.

      Reply
    • Alice says:
      December 30, 2024 at 3:51 pm

      Absolutely disgusting. Sorry to see her wearing a dead animal who suffered a horrible death.

      Reply
  4. Chaine says:
    December 30, 2024 at 10:22 am

    Hat is awful. Looks like something my great aunt Irmadine would have worn in the 1960s

    Reply
  5. Honey says:
    December 30, 2024 at 10:25 am

    I love her hat. It’s cute. Hopefully, it’s not real fur.

    Reply
  6. DeeSea says:
    December 30, 2024 at 10:50 am

    The hat is cute, but I really, really, really hope it’s faux fur. There’s no justification for wearing real fur anymore.

    Also: I’m heartbroken over the losses of both Jimmy Carter and Linda Lavin this week. I know they both had long, full lives, but the world feels slightly emptier with both of them suddenly gone. I was just watching Linda Lavin in “No Good Deed” last night! I send thanks to both of them for all that they did to make the world a better place in their own ways. May they both rest in peace.

    Reply
    • Ghjejk says:
      December 30, 2024 at 11:32 am

      Actually faux fur is seen as bad too as it is bad for the environment. It is a “plastic” and as such cannot biodegrade.
      They also say all the workout gear with the stretchy fabric is also plastic and it leaches into your skin when you sweat and is leached into the water via microplastics during the washing process.
      Anyway now alot of people are advocating cotton silk leather fur as it is biodegradable.
      I’m so confused as to what we should or should not be wearing

      Reply
  7. Sasha says:
    December 30, 2024 at 11:25 am

    So this IS real fur. You can tell by how it stands/ floats

    Reply
  8. SpankyB says:
    December 30, 2024 at 11:27 am

    I hadn’t realized Linda Lavin died. She was a great actress. She was looking a bit fragile in No Good Deed but I didn’t know she was 87, so now I’m thinking she looked pretty good. RIP Alice.

    Reply
  9. ThatGirlThere says:
    December 30, 2024 at 11:41 am

    Mark Warlburg is gross.

    Adam McKay is a lefty progressive douche who did nothing but disrespect PJB and Madam VP. He can kick bricks all the way to hell.

    Reply
  10. Normades says:
    December 30, 2024 at 12:47 pm

    That bosses buzzfeed thing was so triggering. It wasn’t even really “roasts” just mostly people standing up for themselves against hostile people in toxic work environments

    Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      December 30, 2024 at 2:07 pm

      Most of those seemed to be communications in the food & beverage service industry. I think none of those bosses get training in how to manage people & they seem to be crap at it. Plus, all those people reading/answering their texts at 3AM or whatever? Why? Stay off the phone! When you’re off work, you’re off work. You’re not obligated to answer texts from the boss.

      Reply
  11. BeanieBean says:
    December 30, 2024 at 1:44 pm

    Re: Lost. I never watched it & I realize now it started while I was in grad school & had no spare time. I’ve been thinking about bingeing it on Hulu, but after reading that linked story, I don’t know. It sounds too utterly ridiculous, not to mention behind the scenes toxic. But then again, it was filmed in Hawaii, and I do like the scenery.

    Reply
    • Louisa says:
      December 30, 2024 at 3:22 pm

      I think Lost was probably one of the last “water cooler” shows before everything started streaming. It was must see TV and you had to watch each episode the night it came out as it was all anyone was talking about the next day. It was utterly ridiculous, but it was fun everyone discussing and obsessing over the same thing. I miss that sometimes.

      Reply

