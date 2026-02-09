Norway’s Princess Mette-Marit issued her third Jeffrey Epstein-related apology

Norway’s Crown Princess Mette-Marit had a friendship with Jeffrey Epstein for years. The particular years? 2010-2014, also known as the years after Epstein’s prison time and the years after people knew full well that he was a human trafficking piece of garbage. Mette-Marit not only emailed Epstein regularly from her royal accounts, some of the messages heavily indicated that they met in person often enough whenever she was in New York. We still don’t know the real extent of their relationship because Mette-Marit has never chosen to come clean and tell the truth. Two weekends ago, as the latest batch of Epstein Files came out and Mette-Marit was all over them, she had to issue her second major public apology for her friendship with Epstein. The fact that the apology had to be issued as her son Marius was being re-arrested just before his major criminal trial was just the icing on this sexual predator cake. Well, on Friday, Mette-Marit had to issue yet another apology (her second in a week, and her third overall, I think).

Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway is officially apologizing for her friendship with Jeffrey Epstein. On Feb. 6, the Royal House of Norway released a new statement from the Crown Princess, 52. The update came one week after the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) published over three million additional pages related to the Epstein Files Transparency Act, including what appeared to be emails between Mette-Marit and Epstein that indicated a friendship. “I would like to express my deepest regret for my friendship with Jeffrey Epstein. It is important for me to apologize to all of you that I have disappointed,” began the statement from Crown Princess Mette-Marit, translated into English. “Some of the content of the messages between Epstein and me does not represent the person I want to be. I also apologize for the situation that I have put the Royal Family in, especially the King and Queen,” she continued, referring to her in-laws, King Harald and Queen Sonja. Mette-Marit’s apology was shared within a longer statement from the Royal House of Norway, which underscored her regret about her association with Epstein. The disgraced American financier was a convicted sex offender who died in prison while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges in August 2019. According to an English translation, the statement from the palace began, “We understand the strong reactions people have to what has emerged in recent days. The Crown Princess strongly disavows Epstein’s abuse and criminal acts. She is very sorry for not having understood early enough what kind of person he was. The Crown Princess wants to tell about what happened and explain herself in more detail. She cannot do that now. The Crown Princess is in a very demanding situation. She hopes for understanding that she needs time to gather herself.” The difficult predicament that the palace referenced could have been an allusion to the ongoing court case involving her son, Marius Borg Høiby. Marius, 29, is Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s son from a relationship prior to her marriage to Crown Prince Haakon, and he headed to trial this week on Feb. 3 on 38 charges, including four counts of rape.

[From People]

“The Crown Princess wants to tell about what happened and explain herself in more detail. She cannot do that now.” Eh. I’m a gauche American and I’ve never understood why European royals are so reluctant to simply sit in front of a camera and directly answer questions from a friendly journalist. That’s what is needed here. I realize she has significant medical issues and her son is standing trial for heinous crimes, but it’s absurd for Mette-Marit to continue releasing vaguely-worded weekly apologies. My guess is that her reluctance to give an interview about her Epstein connections is less about her son and her health. It’s that she doesn’t know what else is going to come out. The biggest reason why she seems incapable of clearing the air is because (IMO) those emails are the tip of the iceberg.