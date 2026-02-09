Norway’s Princess Mette-Marit issued her third Jeffrey Epstein-related apology

Norway’s Crown Princess Mette-Marit had a friendship with Jeffrey Epstein for years. The particular years? 2010-2014, also known as the years after Epstein’s prison time and the years after people knew full well that he was a human trafficking piece of garbage. Mette-Marit not only emailed Epstein regularly from her royal accounts, some of the messages heavily indicated that they met in person often enough whenever she was in New York. We still don’t know the real extent of their relationship because Mette-Marit has never chosen to come clean and tell the truth. Two weekends ago, as the latest batch of Epstein Files came out and Mette-Marit was all over them, she had to issue her second major public apology for her friendship with Epstein. The fact that the apology had to be issued as her son Marius was being re-arrested just before his major criminal trial was just the icing on this sexual predator cake. Well, on Friday, Mette-Marit had to issue yet another apology (her second in a week, and her third overall, I think).
Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway is officially apologizing for her friendship with Jeffrey Epstein. On Feb. 6, the Royal House of Norway released a new statement from the Crown Princess, 52. The update came one week after the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) published over three million additional pages related to the Epstein Files Transparency Act, including what appeared to be emails between Mette-Marit and Epstein that indicated a friendship.
“I would like to express my deepest regret for my friendship with Jeffrey Epstein. It is important for me to apologize to all of you that I have disappointed,” began the statement from Crown Princess Mette-Marit, translated into English.
“Some of the content of the messages between Epstein and me does not represent the person I want to be. I also apologize for the situation that I have put the Royal Family in, especially the King and Queen,” she continued, referring to her in-laws, King Harald and Queen Sonja.
Mette-Marit’s apology was shared within a longer statement from the Royal House of Norway, which underscored her regret about her association with Epstein. The disgraced American financier was a convicted sex offender who died in prison while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges in August 2019.
According to an English translation, the statement from the palace began, “We understand the strong reactions people have to what has emerged in recent days. The Crown Princess strongly disavows Epstein’s abuse and criminal acts. She is very sorry for not having understood early enough what kind of person he was. The Crown Princess wants to tell about what happened and explain herself in more detail. She cannot do that now. The Crown Princess is in a very demanding situation. She hopes for understanding that she needs time to gather herself.”
The difficult predicament that the palace referenced could have been an allusion to the ongoing court case involving her son, Marius Borg Høiby. Marius, 29, is Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s son from a relationship prior to her marriage to Crown Prince Haakon, and he headed to trial this week on Feb. 3 on 38 charges, including four counts of rape.
“The Crown Princess wants to tell about what happened and explain herself in more detail. She cannot do that now.” Eh. I’m a gauche American and I’ve never understood why European royals are so reluctant to simply sit in front of a camera and directly answer questions from a friendly journalist. That’s what is needed here. I realize she has significant medical issues and her son is standing trial for heinous crimes, but it’s absurd for Mette-Marit to continue releasing vaguely-worded weekly apologies. My guess is that her reluctance to give an interview about her Epstein connections is less about her son and her health. It’s that she doesn’t know what else is going to come out. The biggest reason why she seems incapable of clearing the air is because (IMO) those emails are the tip of the iceberg.
From what I’ve read about the emails between them (have on read a few but they were kind yucky with lots of implications – she was clearly into him), yeah there is much more to come out that is not going to look good for her – with this and whats come out at her sons trial, its for the best if she just stepped away from public life all together. I was reading somewhere else that there is one email exchange allegedly confirming she had cheated on Haakon.
“I would like to express my deepest regret at being CAUGHT having a friendship with Jeffery Epstein “. There I fixed it for you Mette-Marie!!!
These Royals get away with sooooo much 😳😳 it’s really hard not bringing M&H name into it ☹️
Seems the Spanish and British royals face harsher (in some cases deserved) pushback.
The Scandinavian royals seem to let a looooot slide.🤐🤐🤐
Why would anyone with any decency or integrity have anything to do with a man like that especially after a conviction for such a crime? Epstein was bankrolling the greedy and corrupt and supplying under age girls. What on earth could Mette be gaining from associating willingly with this creepy criminal? She thought he was a friend?? What really went on between them? Birds of a feather and all that? Or she just liked his wealth?
I wouldn’t give Mette too much credit, she knows a lot about the streets, drugs, prison, rape accusation etc. etc 🥸
He tickled her brain.
Wow…she & her’s have managed to drag Norway’s reputation through the FILTH🫨
Yes they have…
Norway is rather forgiving.
The UK tabloids would be gunning for hot blood if this were Blighty’s future Queen.
A divorce will soon be announced??
I don’t know, but I suspect things about Haakon are going to come out soon. He married her, after all.
She…was close enough with Epstein that she felt comfortable telling him that her royal wedding was boring.
I think that was in reference to the Luxembourg wedding of the now Grand Duke and his wife. I took it as her saying that either it was a sham wedding or they wouldn’t be together for very long. I’m sure that didn’t go down well in Luxembourg!
I live in Norway and one of our biggest newspaper posted a long line of messages between Mette Marit and Epstein and it really stuck out to me how we have really no idea what kind of life the Norwegian royals are living.
Haakon has always seemed down to earth, aware of his privilege and intent to use it to do good, like his parents, at least that was my impression. But reading how Mette Marit was traveling from one vacation to another, writing to Epstein «Googled u after last email
Agree didn’t look too good : )» and still maintained apparently close contact for years.. In addition what they both have been doing and behaving with all the awful things her son has done. I don’t see how this woman can be queen.
And during this weekend their daughter Alexandra posted this rambling Instagram post wich I can only interpret as she believes her brother innocent, I think this is the end of the monarchy in Norway.
I wonder if any of King Harald’s nieces or nephews would be suitable to take over after him. Skip Haakon’s line completely.
She wishes she could say more. Sure. 🙄