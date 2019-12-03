Norway’s Crown Princess Mette-Marit met Jeffrey Epstein several times in 2011-13

I think I’ve only written about the Norwegian royals a few times over the years. I generally don’t find them as interesting as the Swedish royals, but suddenly Norway’s Crown Princess Mette-Marit got a lot more interesting for all the wrong reasons. Mette-Marit is 46 years old and I don’t believe she’s all that controversial, but again, I barely pay attention. Mett-Marit is facing a big PR disaster this week though – she’s come out and admitted that she met with Jeffrey Epstein a handful of times. The timing of those meetings is disgusting too – they met several times in 2011 through 2013. Meaning, AFTER Epstein took a sweetheart plea deal for all of his crimes. Remember, it was in 2010 when Prince Andrew’s infamous “break up” meeting with Epstein happened in New York, and they broke up so hard that Andrew was photographed looking chummy with Epstein in Central Park, and Andrew was photographed answering the door at Epstein’s mansion. Mette-Marit was meeting with Epstein AFTER that. And she’s sorry about it.
Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway is speaking out about her association with Jeffrey Epstein. On the heels of Britain’s Prince Andrew stepping back from public duties following his bombshell interview with the BBC about his ties to the disgraced financier, who died by suicide in jail in New York City in August while awaiting trial on multiple sex charges, the Norwegian royal confirmed she met with Epstein after the Dagens Næringsliv newspaper published a report about their relationship.
“I would never have had anything to do with Epstein if I had been aware of the seriousness of his criminal acts,” Crown Princess Mette-Marit said in a written statement sent from the palace to DN. “I should have examined Epstein’s past more closely, and I regret that I did not.”
According to the outlet, Princess Mette-Marit admitted to meetings with Epstein on several occasions between 2011 and 2013, years after he was convicted for paying an underage girl for sexual services and served nearly 13 months in jail. They were introduced by a mutual acquaintance.
“One of the meetings was at Epstein’s home,” Guri Varpe, communications chief at the Royal Palace, told DN. “In addition, the crown princess had a brief meeting with Epstein once when he was in Oslo.” Mette-Marit’s husband, Crown Prince Haakon, reportedly met Epstein “on the street” while they were on holiday in St. Barts in 2012. “Then Crown Prince Haakon greeted Epstein for the first and only time,” according to Varpe.
Varpe also stated that Princess Mette-Marit did not “know about the extent and character of the criminal acts he had admitted to and served time for” or “about the offenses that were later revealed either.”
Just… a lot of bad staff work for all of the European royals? We’ve been told time and time again that all of these royal households run like clockwork and of course everyone is vetted and there are security checks, all to avoid unfortunate situations where the crown prince or princess ends up shaking hands with a convicted human trafficker and abuser of girls. Except that’s all bulls–t, especially when the human trafficker has a lot of money and he buys his way into meetings with various royals. While Mette-Marit showed horrible judgment and she should absolutely be ashamed for meeting with Epstein… it IS a different situation than Prince Andrew’s thing? Like, I seriously doubt that Epstein was trafficking girls to M-M. This is likely a scandal on par with all of those Ivy League academics (hello, Neri Oxman!) taking Epstein’s money for years.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
on a happier note-Dogs!
I admit my Norwegian heritage makes me want to gloss over this, but it doesn’t sound like she raped girls, took money or had a close and continuing relationship with him. Like he was just another person she met.
Now if this is the inoculatory story before it breaks that she and her husband were participants? The glossover would be done for me.
Their kids have gotten so big!
Do we know why they met? Am I not seeing it in the article?
I bet they vet people extensively. I bet nobody on her staff cared and now she has to eat it. In the end, the fish starts smelling from the head so ultimately, you are responsible for your staff. They should’ve known that this was unacceptable.
But,you know, rich people. Whatever.
I wonder if there is more to this story, or if it was published to attempt to diminish the glare of Pedo Andy’s relationship with Epstein? (ie “look, all royals hung out with him!”)
#AbolishTheMonarchy
if anything, I hope people are waking up to the truly shady characters that royals like to spend their time and money on
Yeah, this isn’t the same thing as Andrew, but I think goes to show the impact of Andrew’s interview and subsequent firing from royal duties. Lots of rich people met Epstein and probably had some shady financial dealings with him (nothing here says that’s what MM was doing though) and now all that’s coming out, even if its in drips.
This story looks like the start of a bad ending. Why is she putting this forward now?
Exactly, it seems someone is trying to get ahead of a damaging story or photos. It is also interesting that it is being made clear that the Prince only met him once, on the street. Hope that being so specific doesn’t backfire on them.
I’m going to generously say that she put it out before someone else did to take the sting out. If she admits it it looks like she wasn’t hiding. If she gets outed and then has to play damage control it looks bad.
I’m hoping this was a case of he paid his way into meet her and she was told rich guy with money that we can get to invest in things in Norway. However I’m waiting for the other shoe to drop.
In which setting did she meet him? She had a lot of health issues herniated disc, neck injury. Also her stepbrother got killed in the Utoya massacre in 2011. It is therefore quite possible that she did not pay so much attention to court hearings and verdicts in the USA. The USA is not the navel of the world. Her meeting Epstein cannot be compared to PA’s friendship with this man.
what’s striking me about the scandal is the historical context for so much wealth (esp BRF), its links to slavery, colonialism, and mass abuses of vulnerable people across the globe and at home through land grabs, etc. It’s like history + time = class somehow, but scrape the surface and the rot is still there at the core… No amount of sashes or tiaras can hide it… And I think the royals at least in Europe have always understood their need for people like Epstein as a source of cash to fund their adventures… I’m an economist btw so it’s not wealth per se that’s the problem, but how too much of it is “earned.”
I think at some point, it gets obscene and if that lasts generations, it does something to people. Nobody needs to be a billionaire. But if you build something, if your employees are treated and paid well, if you pay some attention to the environment and pay your damn taxes, I don’t even care. Enjoy that money. But the Bezos’ of the world make their fortunes on the backs of others. So did the royals, no matter which country. The uber rich and privileged didn’t get to be where they are by being decent.
I agree, and I don’t even mind people reaching billionaire status, if they did something that earned it, and are considerate of the things you mentioned. But I think that’s pretty rare.
Mette-Marit has been problematic for years. She’s also holidayed for years regularly with D Versace, popping up at the Met Gala while claiming she was too ill to work more. Yes, she is facing a horrible diagnosis now. Does that excuse the 15 years of laziness prior?
The euro royals are way more chill than the BRF. From this article I get it was more some weird casual visit, wealth attracts wealth. Unless it’s revealed she was procuring girls for him I don’t see the problem , other than poor vetting on her staffs part. And why would any of them care? I don’t know all the news in Norway and I doubt anyone in Norway cares about news in the US.