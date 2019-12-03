Donald Trump: ‘I don’t know Prince Andrew but it’s a tough story’

The Idiot Abroad: NATO 2019 Edition. Donald Trump is in London right now for the 70th anniversary celebration of the formation of NATO. It’s sad because NATO has been significantly weakened under the Trump presidency, and that’s by Vladimir Putin’s design. Putin has always had a hang-up about the NATO alliance, so Putin bought Donald Trump’s presidency (and it was cheap too) and now Putin gets Trump to do all of the NATO-weakening business.
Trump’s travel to the UK also comes at a difficult moment for the current British prime minister, Boris Johnson, who has long been a Trump ally. But the British general election is coming up and BoJo can’t be seen with his baby-fisted ally, less BoJo remind the British voters that he’s basically just the posh version of Trump. I thought this was going to be the story – a comedy of errors as a real-life Benny Hill sketch played out in real time, with BoJo frantically pushing Emmanuel Macron in his path so BoJo could avoid Trump. But of course that’s not the only thing happening.
Trump was asked about his party pals Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein. Remember, Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell recruited some of their underage victims from Mar-a-Lago. There are literally photos of Trump hanging out with Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein. But Trump doesn’t know anything about any of that.
U.S. President Donald Trump said he did not know Britain’s Prince Andrew but that it was a “very tough story” when asked for a reaction to the royal’s decision to step back from public life. Andrew, 59, Queen Elizabeth’s second son, has stepped back from royal duties after he gave an interview last month over his friendship with the disgraced late U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein.
“I don’t know Prince Andrew but it’s a tough story, it’s a very tough story,” he said. Trump is in London for a NATO summit.
Snort-laugh. Congrats to Prince Andrew, you just got Rudy’d. Donald Trump has clearly never even HEARD of Prince Andrew, you guys. He’s never heard of Rudy Giuliani, or Vladimir Putin, or Jeffrey Epstein. Pretty soon, Donald Trump is going to be like “Ivanka who? Never met her.”
Trump: "I don't know the gentleman… I don’t know Prince Andrew, but it’s a tough story, a very tough story" pic.twitter.com/JzCrJqWwdM
— Mark Di Stefano 🤙🏻 (@MarkDiStef) December 3, 2019
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red and Getty.
“Gentleman”??!!!! Andrew is no gentleman.
OK look everyone … Pot meets Kettle. Why am I torturing myself before my coffee this morning by reading about Orange Julius??? Can’t believe this idiot is my president. Going back to bed…
@Mireille…..I read Orange Judas……now I think it’s what I’m going to call him for here until forever!
These pictures make me gag. Will everything about trump ever come out? It’s all right there, with his “modeling agency”. But our media won’t touch it. He’s a monster.
I love this post btw. The Idiot Abroad. lol
His “modeling agency” indeed.
Personally I suspect that as Donald’s brain slides further into dementia that he will blurt out what I suspect is the true nature of his relationship with Ivanka.
Just read that Trump awarded the border wall contract to a company that appeared on Fox News. Who bid but was told they did not meet the requirements. Can we have a story on that please?
is that considered “gossip”? Asking for a friend……
This man can’t even tell the truth over anything. All he had to say is I don’t know him well or I’ve only been together with him a few times. No he flat out denies it, when we have pictures. What is wrong with this man? Lots of rich famous people have met Prince Andrew. Who cares? Why lie about everything?
“Tough story”. What exactly does that mean? Tough for whom? Andrew? His victims? What a weird, and wholly expected, response.
For himself. That anyone would question his innocence despite the plethora of photos spanning years. Who you gonna believe-him or your lying eyes?
Too Bad that Bill Barr had Epstein murdered in jail for trump, otherwise we’d be hearing about trump sweating over an underage girl…
Yepper, Trump had more to lose than anyone had Epstein been able to talk.
That last photo – is that Melania?? She’s changed.
Yeah, that’s what cheap plastic surgery will do.
Yes, and yes she has!
We kidney you not, that’s her. 😉
The installed POTUS is a LITERAL pimp! America….WHAT A COUNTRY!!!!!!!
Andy got “coffee boy”ed. Fitting.
Sure, meeting once or twice or even half a dozen times doesn’t necessarily mean you “know” someone, but he acts like they never met at all. The gaslighting is insane. It’s like lying is just his automatic reaction.
As for tough, I’m sure Trump means it is tough cause now he and Andy can’t play golf during his visit.
Oh and Epstein had 17 ways to contact Trump in his address book. Where’s the headlines on this?
The thing that makes me the most frustrated are the supporters of Trump that will defend him, even though there is PHOTO EVIDENCE of him with Prince Andrew. How can his base suspend reality to actually believe him? I wish I had that ability. It would make my work days much more pleasant.
Ronan Farrow needs to start an investigation on Trump’s so called modelling agency. Not only is he a gifted journalist and story-teller, but he’s also a well-to-do white man which means people are more likely to pay attention to what he says.