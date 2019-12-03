Brad Pitt talks about drinking, mistakes & forgiveness with Anthony Hopkins

Brad Pitt interviewed Anthony Hopkins for Interview Magazine. They worked together on Meet Joe Black and they’ve remained somewhat friendly, although I think Hopkins mostly keeps to himself in general with Hollywood people. Some backstory: Hopkins is an alcoholic, I think. I’m not entirely sure if he refers to himself as an alcoholic, actually, but he had a big drinking problem when he was a young man. He got sober 45 years ago, by his own count. Brad, as we know, also had a drinking problem and it was so bad that something happened on a plane with his family in 2016, and after that, he went through some kind of makeshift drying-out program, and by his own admission, he attended AA for a year and a half. This backstory is because Hopkins brings it up near the beginning of the interview (which you can read here). I found this conversation… interesting.
ANTHONY HOPKINS: …what I believe now is that we can’t take credit or blame.
PITT: I feel the same. Certainly the credit. The blame I’m still wrestling with.
HOPKINS: What’s the blame?
PITT: I’m realizing, as a real act of forgiveness for myself for all the choices that I’ve made that I’m not proud of, that I value those missteps, because they led to some wisdom, which led to something else. You can’t have one without the other. I see it as something I’m just now getting my arms around at this time in my life. But I certainly don’t feel like I can take credit for any of it.
HOPKINS: I’ve read you had a struggle with booze and all that.
PITT: Well, I just saw it as a disservice to myself, as an escape.
HOPKINS: It was necessary.
PITT: To some degree, yes.
HOPKINS: It’s a gift. I myself needed to hide it, years ago.
PITT: I remember on Meet Joe Black, you were talking about it. You had dumped it.
HOPKINS: Forty-five years, almost. But I’m not an evangelist about it.
PITT: Nor I.
HOPKINS: But I look at it, and I think, “What a great blessing that was, because it was painful.” I did some bad things. But it was all for a reason, in a way. And it’s strange to look back and think, “God, I did all those things?” But it’s like there’s an inner voice that says, “It’s over. Done. Move on.”
PITT: So you’re embracing all your mistakes. You’re saying, “Let’s be our foibles, our embarrassment. There’s beauty in that.”…I’m seeing that these days. I think we’re living in a time where we’re extremely judgmental and quick to treat people as disposable. We’ve always placed great importance on the mistake. But the next move, what you do after the mistake, is what really defines a person. We’re all going to make mistakes. But what is that next step? We don’t, as a culture, seem to stick around to see what that person’s next step is. And that’s the part I find so much more invigorating and interesting.
HOPKINS: We’ve all screwed up.
Forgiveness is a big part of a lot of these addiction programs. To forgive oneself, and to seek forgiveness from those you have harmed or hurt. It’s a good thing, I think, in general and in principle. But what bugs me about Brad discussing this is that he quickly found a way to forgive himself, and then he spent several years smearing Angelina Jolie because she dared to leave him and dared to try to protect their children from him. It’s just a reminder that for some people, the alcoholism IS the toxicity. But some people are just toxic with or without booze. So I have to ask… had Brad “forgiven” Angelina for leaving? Because it doesn’t seem like he has.
I feel like at the end of the day, everyone is trying their best.
Having dealt with addiction, I hope it gets better.
I’ve always loved Anthony Hopkins
Also Legends of the Fall where Brad was so hot.
I vote A River Runs Through It.
Omg, yes, that movie and Troy 😊
Completely agree with Kaiser. It seems Brad still hasn’t forgiven Angelina for leaving him and protecting the children.
He also seems to have forgiven himself easily and again not talking about how hard it must have been for the children.
Forgiveness is important but it really depends on what that person did.
PS: Brad, we totally see you “not” campaigning for that Oscar 🙄
Yet his fans accuse her of dropping him like a hot potato and not standing by him even though they don’t know how long Angelina and kids suffered because of his alcoholism. Not forgetting emotionally detaching himself from them (his words) and the infamous plane incident. SMH.
I think of alcoholism as gas on a fire of whatever issues someone has. You can be a toxic person with or without being a drunk, but active addiction feeds whatever is toxic in you & helps it grow. Getting therapy and/or help for addiction can make these issues diminish, but it’s up to the person to quit feeding the negative, victim mentality that they had been living off of in their addiction.
Of course he hasn’t forgiven her. He and Hopkins have a few things in common though because Hopkins and his daughter don’t talk and he hasn’t even met his grandkids.
Also, didn’t Pitt say he wasn’t going to campaign? Hollyweird.
This is what I came to say. She disowned her father. It’s interesting that both men have engaged in behaviors that cost them their families.
Just a little FYI: they first worked together on Legends of the Fall, not just on Meet Joe Black. Anyway, my takeaway was a little different. I got the impression that by still struggling with the blame he hasn’t yet fully forgiven himself. He acknowledges his mistakes but is still coming to terms with the consequences. I didn’t sense any underlying resentment towards Angelina. At least that’s how I took it. But good for him with trying to improve himself and learn from his mistakes. That will also benefit his children and his relationship with them. And I agree with what he said about next steps. People are sometimes so unwilling to let go of the past and hold it against others without ever looking at the progress & changes. He seems to be on the right path, I hope he stays the course, not just for himself but also for his family & loved ones.
The thing about addiction and forgiveness I’ve found is that the addicts who have forgiven themselves and who have moved on seem to be able to do so a bit more quickly than the people who were impacted. They don’t, didn’t heal or aren’t healing and moving on as quickly from the trauma they experienced and that’s the rub.
Well that’s right. I have childhood experience with this. It makes me chuckle. Well, sneer would be more accurate.
Yeah, great but when are we going to get to the part where he understands and acknowledges what his wife and children had to do to survive him and does what he needs to to make it easier for them to move on?
He is still protecting himself, protecting him image by using these vague terms when what he needs to do is baldly admit to shit in a short statement and then go settle things with the lawyers.
He doesn’t even have to get detailed. “I am an alcoholic. While actively drinking, I did things that damaged my relationship with my wife and children and I’m proud of them for doing the work needed to deal with that when I wasn’t ready to do the work myself. I’m committed to sobriety and to healing and I wish my ex wife and our children the best as we work to repair what was ruined by my illness.”
Boom
Very magnanimous of Brad to forgive himself. Men are very forgiving in this way. It’s a gift.
The second I read that headline I was certain the only forgiveness he was seeking was for himself. And here’s the thing about forgiveness: it has to be done without expectation. If you demand forgiveness then it’s really just a demand for the conflict to be over.
He is always so self serving. Cares more about his image and how he is perceived than he does about his kids.
I think it’s great that people who have struggled with addiction seek forgiveness from those they have wronged. Addiction can really change someone’s personality and create division between the addict and others. That being said , I dont think anyone else needs to forgive the addict if the harm they caused is irrevocable. It’s a personal decision based on personal experiences.
Yes, Brad and Anthony, we all make mistakes. Some of us own up to them and take responsibility; and some of us hold grudges, PR campaigns, and passive aggression towards the people we purportedly love. Some of us lose families and friends over our behavior. While self-forgiveness is a huge step in addiction programs, so is asking forgiveness of others. I wonder where Brad is on that step. However, that being said, I do wish him the best in getting his act and life together for the sake of his kids if nothing else.
“But what is that next step? We don’t, as a culture, seem to stick around to see what that person’s next step is. And that’s the part I find so much more invigorating and interesting”
Well we all saw that his next step was to start a smear campaign against his son and and the mother of his kids. He’s very quick to forgive himself but I doubt he ever really apologised to them.
This isn’t really surprising if he got sober in AA. Read the chapter To Wives if you want to get really pissed off. Bill’s wife wanted to write that, but he wouldn’t allow her to. It basically advocates keeping the ego of the drunk as the core of the family. His drinking was the most important thing ever and now his sobriety is the most important thing ever and everyone around him just needs to understand that and get over it.
Yes, AA doesn’t give a isht about the families, including the children, and they will never ever center you. You have to center yourself, and for me, that took my own therapist. Not everyone is lucky enough to be able to have their own therapist, or go into therapy for years, or even for one year.
Their conversation is boring. They sound vague and lofty, speaking about their addiction experiences in a removed manner sounding like amateur philosophers. Snooze.