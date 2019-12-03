Drake, 33, has a texting friendship with yet another underage girl, Billie Eilish

Los Angeles Premiere of the new HBO Series EUPHORIA

Last year, we heard a gross story about how Drake, then 31 years old, closed out a restaurant so he could dine with an 18-year-old model named Bella Harris. That’s bad enough, but it turns out that Drake had been in this young model’s life for two years (at least), and they had posed for very “friendly” social media photos when she was just 16 years old. Around the same times – literally, the same week – a 14-year-old Millie Bobby Brown confirmed (yet again) that she texted and talked with Drake “all the time.” Millie described the relationship as a friendship where she could seek his advice, and she said “I love him” about Drake. I want to be clear – neither Millie nor Bella have said anything about Drake mistreating them or acting creepy. But I also want to be clear that the mere fact that a 30-something man is seeking out friendships with underage girls is a HUGE red flag.

Well, guess what? Drake has also been seeking out a friendship with Billie Eilish, who is only 17 years old. Billie did a video interview with Vanity Fair and she spoke how Drake texts her and “Drake, come on. Drake is like the nicest dude I’ve ever spoken to. I mean, I’ve only texted with him. Like, he’s so nice. He does not need to be nice…” Around the 1:45-mark of this video:

A lot of people are like “whoa whoa whoa, hold up.” It is a legit pattern. Billie, Millie and Bella and those are just the three we know about. Oh, and he’s possibly dealing with Kylie Jenner at the moment. Kylie is 22 years old… but he’s known her for many years. He’s known her since she was probably 14 or 15 years old. We all know Tyga was extremely creepy with Kylie when she was under-18, but my guess is that Drake was also texting her around that time too.

This tweet is going viral:

AMA Awards 2019 Press Room

Photos courtesy of WENN.

12 Responses to “Drake, 33, has a texting friendship with yet another underage girl, Billie Eilish”

  1. HK9 says:
    December 3, 2019 at 7:48 am

    When will they ever learn…

    Reply
  2. tempest prognosticator says:
    December 3, 2019 at 7:49 am

    Drake needs to stop. Now.

    Reply
  3. Michael says:
    December 3, 2019 at 7:50 am

    I think he was also very friendly with Hailey Baldwin when she was underage. Grooming? Probably. I doubt he is texting any underage male celebrities or unattractive underage people.

    Reply
  4. S808 says:
    December 3, 2019 at 7:56 am

    I got my eye on drake and I don’t like what I’m seeing.

    Reply
  5. SarSte says:
    December 3, 2019 at 8:01 am

    As a true Drake Apologist, the wool is getting harder and harder to keep over my own eyes.

    Reply
    • Erinn says:
      December 3, 2019 at 8:10 am

      Yeaaaahhh. I mean, there’s a possibility he’s doing this because he was a child star, and god knows what that meant as far as how people treated him.

      I’d like to think this is him trying to be a sort of mentor, or someone for another child star to reach out to if someone pulled some shit with them.

      But I really don’t know. It’s strange.

      Reply
  6. Nicole says:
    December 3, 2019 at 8:09 am

    There’s a “Drake texting Baby Yoda” meme

    Reply
  7. Aims says:
    December 3, 2019 at 8:23 am

    Inappropriate.

    Reply

