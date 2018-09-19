Millie Bobby Brown, 14, talks about her friendship with Drake, 31: ‘I love him’

I really feel like something is going on with Drake and few people want to call it what it is. Even I am a little bit scared of writing down all of my suspicions. I’ll just say that Drake seems to go out of his way to befriend underage teenage girls. Thus far, there are no stories about Drake hurting or damaging those underage girls. He just “befriends” them. They talk, they call each other, they text, he offers them life advice. I still think there’s more to the story about his possible date with an 18-year-old model, especially considering they seem to have known each other for years. And I’m also suspicious of Drake’s friendship with Millie Bobby Brown. He’s 31 years old. She’s 14. They apparently “text” all the time. While at the Emmys, Millie told Access Hollywood that she and Drake still talk and text all the time and she “loves” him.

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown spoke to Access Hollywood at the 2018 Emmy Awards Monday (Sept. 17) about her close relationship with Drake.

“I love him. I met him in Australia and he’s honestly so fantastic,” the actor gushed, adding that Drake is a “great friend and a great role model…We just texted each other the other day and he was like ‘I miss you so much,’ and I was like ‘I miss you more,’ he’s great,” the 14-year-old star added.

When asked about the type of advice the 31-year-old rapper gives to her, Brown replied: “About boys, he helps me.” Brown went on to explain that she is planning on seeing Drake when he comes to Atlanta in November for his Aubrey and the Three Migos Tour.

I’m including the video below. As I’ve said before, I think Millie’s stage parents have basically made her grow up way too fast. She’s completely professional and thoughtful, for sure. She’s a bright young lady and she clearly isn’t thinking about how weird it is that a grown man of 31 is actively seeking out a friendship with her. Ugh. Someone needs to tell Drake to stop with this bulls–t. He could have his choice between most adult women, why does he keep developing “friendships” with these underage girls?

39 Responses to “Millie Bobby Brown, 14, talks about her friendship with Drake, 31: ‘I love him’”

  1. nayru says:
    September 19, 2018 at 9:43 am

    Because they think he’s amazing and aren’t going to call him out on all the recent bs that came out

    Reply
  2. Babadook says:
    September 19, 2018 at 9:46 am

    This story makes me sad for her in a way I can’t quite put a finger on. Like she’s only 14 – she shouldn’t have to be thoughtful and professional! Also weird how no one is calling out how inappropriate this “friendship” is – especially her guardians.

    Reply
    • AnnaKist says:
      September 19, 2018 at 9:54 am

      Absolutely, Babadook. I can’t believe she’s only 14,but she is, and her caregivers need to do whatever it takes to protect her, starting with keeping her away from the lame male duck, more especially since he’s got form. He’s a grub.

      Reply
    • Snowslow says:
      September 19, 2018 at 10:20 am

      @Babadook, the interviewers ask her about her friendship with Drake and find it “awesome” that they text. Which, I guess, could be almost acceptable – stars sometimes share the same agent or are reps for the same brands etc. But then she mentions boys. Then they proceed to ask her what advice Drake gives concerning boys… Then they ask her about a kiss (I suppose in the series as I don’t watch ST) and the details of it. It’s just creepy all around really. Her guardians aren’t the sole responsible of this being taken as a normal thing.

      Reply
  3. Jen says:
    September 19, 2018 at 9:46 am

    I sincerely hope this is a very young girl trying to sound “cool” and overplaying the extent of their friendship. She does have that typical 14 year old humble brag thing going on.

    Otherwise, a 31 year old man really is texting a 14 year old girl to tell her that he misses her and to talk about her “love life” and I’m very creeped out.

    Reply
  4. Mika says:
    September 19, 2018 at 9:47 am

    So.

    So so so.

    I’m a Toronto Girl. This is not easy.

    I think Drake is… a bad person?

    Reply
  5. Ana Maria says:
    September 19, 2018 at 9:47 am

    “I miss you so much”…beyond creepy

    Reply
  6. Eleonor says:
    September 19, 2018 at 9:49 am

    Creepy as hell.

    Reply
  7. Agirlandherdog says:
    September 19, 2018 at 9:49 am

    Yeah… I get that a girl might have a crush on him. But a grown man texting a girl who is not related to him in some way just sets off alarm bells. And to tell that girl you miss her? And give her advice about boys? No. I don’t actually know anything about Drake, but that’s a whole lotta hell no going on right there.

    Reply
  8. Joy says:
    September 19, 2018 at 9:49 am

    *cough* grooming *cough*

    Reply
  9. Vanessa says:
    September 19, 2018 at 9:51 am

    Someone please save Millie. :(

    Reply
  10. Kaz says:
    September 19, 2018 at 9:53 am

    Millie seems like a sweet kid but her father seems shady.

    Reply
  11. Digital Unicorn says:
    September 19, 2018 at 9:54 am

    It does raise flags and her parents should step in but given that they are basically the Lohan’s 2.0 not gonna happen. I am concerned about Millie, yes she’s been made to grow up far too quickly as she’s the family’s only source of income but she’s also being exploited – by her own parents. I really hope this doesn’t become another Jimmy Bennet situation where his parents ripped him off and squandered all the money on a lavish lifestyle.

    She’s not a great actress, nor is she a terrible one but I think she will struggle to find/keep getting work when she grows up – not many child stars make the transition successfully (and without issues).

    Reply
    • Parigo says:
      September 19, 2018 at 10:34 am

      This. She lucked out being in such an iconic role/show, but Hollywood is so competitive transitioning is always hard. She seems to feel so responsible for her family and that is a lot of pressure to put on a child. If the roles dry up it will be very hard on her mental health.

      Reply
  12. i says:
    September 19, 2018 at 9:55 am

    He’s really skeevy. I hope she was just exaggerating.

    Even though it’s in common usage, and I’ve used it before, I really dislike the phrase “could have his choice of any woman” and variants of it. It’s like we’re dolls lined up on a toyshop shelf.

    Reply
  13. Falula says:
    September 19, 2018 at 9:57 am

    This story makes my stomach hurt.

    Reply
  14. OliveOil2 says:
    September 19, 2018 at 9:59 am

    Just wanted to bring something positive in this topic. She does have friends her own age or close to her age. So, hopefully she spends more time with friends like them than with ‘friends’ like Drake.

    The Jolie-Pitt girls (Shiloh and Zahara) hanging out with Millie Bobby Brown a couple of days ago.

    https://www.instagram.com/p/BnxqVq7FejU/?taken-by=elevenisupersonic

    Reply
  15. Valois says:
    September 19, 2018 at 10:00 am

    Yeah, a dude who allegedly has had unprotected sex with tons of shady women is exactly who should be giving advice about boys to teenage girls.

    Reply
  16. Queenb says:
    September 19, 2018 at 10:01 am

    Whats wrong with that? She is only 4 years younger than his girlfriend!

    Oh yeah the whole underage thing and Drake creeping on barely legal girls. I forgot about that. Sorry.

    Reply
  17. Valerie says:
    September 19, 2018 at 10:03 am

    No… Just… no. Mentors and role models are one thing, but with his history, which is already quite public, it should be obvious that this is grooming.

    Reply
  18. stacey says:
    September 19, 2018 at 10:09 am

    #inappropriate

    where are her PARENTS?

    Reply
  19. LORENA says:
    September 19, 2018 at 10:09 am

    she could def be over playing their friendship

    Reply
  20. Bp says:
    September 19, 2018 at 10:15 am

    EWWWWWWW.
    I hate how the commenters were like “You and Drake? That’s so cool. Tell me more” instead…they should be saying “What the hell is Drake doing texting a 14 year old girl telling her that he misses her…”
    Ok I had no idea that Drake is so gross. Look out Bobby!

    Reply
  21. Sparkly says:
    September 19, 2018 at 10:18 am

    Wow, he should not be texting about missing her and boy advice! I can’t believe this girl’s parents. Somebody needs to step in. Shoot, she’s so vocal about it, maybe she wants someone to say something. That’s not healthy at all.

    Reply
  22. lucy2 says:
    September 19, 2018 at 10:19 am

    Mentoring a young person in your industry is a nice thing to do.
    But I don’t feel like that’s what’s going on here. This feels wrong and inappropriate, and those are not the sort of messages a grown man should be exchanging with a 14 year old girl.

    Reply
  23. Parigo says:
    September 19, 2018 at 10:26 am

    A 14 year old girl shouldn’t be getting advice about her love life from a 31 year old man. Sounds like grooming.

    Reply
  24. Zee says:
    September 19, 2018 at 10:28 am

    I always got the feeling that Drake is still rather immature himself and that he probably doesn’t see anything wrong in hanging out with teenagers because he thinks of himself as one. For the sake of the girls involved I hope it doesn’t go beyond hanging out but I have my doubts… And seeing how R. Kelly got away with it I doubt there would be much ado about Drake if something did come out.

    Reply
  25. Amelie says:
    September 19, 2018 at 10:31 am

    Ugh, no no! Drake has a sleazy reputation, he had a love child with an adult movie star for God’s sake! He’s such a player. I wouldn’t want my teenage daughter within a five mile radius around a guy like that.

    I understand child starts tend to grow up and become more adult faster than regular kids which is why Millie may not find it strange an adult man is texting her things like “I miss you” and giving her advice about guys. Millie has dated age appropriate boys–didn’t she put a picture of her kissing her same age boyfriend awhile back on Instagram? Why are her parents allowing this?

    Reply
  26. Tw says:
    September 19, 2018 at 10:34 am

    GROOMING

    Reply
  27. Jane says:
    September 19, 2018 at 10:35 am

    I really wouldn’t put much stock in anything she’s saying about Drake. She name drops and exaggerates a lot, it’s really evident in her longer interviews. It’s partly a 14yr old girl thing, and this girl is really intent on seeming older than she is, but I also think her dodgy parents are coaching her to say things that’ll get her name in the news.

    She’s said she’s close to a lot of celebrities, when it seems they’re more acquaintance level at best, but it’s not like any of them are going to put out a corrective press release and embarrass a 14yr old.

    Reply

