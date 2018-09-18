Did Maya Rudolph deliberately sabotage her fashion at the Emmys last night?

The writing for The Emmys was incredibly bad and the show seemed to drag on forever. I’ve had this job for a dozen years and it was one of the worst awards shows I can remember, but that could also be because life just sucks lately. One of the more confusing bits was with Maya Rudolph and Fred Armisen. They were offstage on a set, the camera kept panning to them eating and since it was the 70th Emmy Awards they were supposed to know Emmys history and didn’t. Honestly I kind of tuned it out, but it was a real missed opportunity to showcase past Emmy winners and great television. (They did kind of acknowledge that by honoring Betty White, who at 96 took a little while to reach her stride on stage, but still has it. Also the Reparations Emmys were very well done and funny. That was easily the best segment.)

Maya Rudolph is not known for her staid or sensible fashion choices, but at least her styling is usually pretty. She didn’t even have that going for her last night. These are the two dresses she wore, on the red carpet and during the ceremony. The first one wasn’t bad, it would have been a lace nightmare on anyone else but compared to the ruffled colonial nightdress she wore on stage it was practically high fashion.

Also check out Maya’s eye makeup. Everyone knows you don’t use heavy dark eyeliner on the bottom too. Her hair would be pretty without the barrettes. It’s like she’s telegraphing her distaste at having to participate in this. I choose to believe that over the fact that she would willingly go out like this. I could be wrong. She’s a comedienne, she just may have a “f-k it” fashion sense.

70th Emmy Awards (2018) Arrivals

Speaking of that, here’s Emilia Clarke in Dior. You could see her pasties through her dress. I just watched that movie Me Before You (I know! I was sick on the couch though) and I actually liked her in it. There’s something endearing about her. Look at how happy she is in this bad gown. I do like the mixed floral patches and lace paneling on the skirt, but that calls for a much simpler bodice.

70th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals

70th Emmy Awards (2018) Arrivals

Dakota Fanning got the better Dior gown, although that bar is very low. Look at the back of this lovely emerald gown. The skinny matching belt is a perfect touch and her styling is gorgeous.
wenn35368144

wenn35368145

Millie Bobby Brown was cute in a Calvin Klein gown with a huge bell skirt. She was one of the few women wearing a print last night. (Pastels, occasional neon colors and sequins were big but prints are usually a risk.) This is a little costume-y for my taste but I like that it’s age appropriate. She looks relaxed and comfortable.

wenn35366413

wenn35366412

50 Responses to “Did Maya Rudolph deliberately sabotage her fashion at the Emmys last night?”

  1. Deanna says:
    September 18, 2018 at 7:48 am

    I actually like Emilia’s dress. She looks stunning.

    Reply
  2. Lucy2 says:
    September 18, 2018 at 7:48 am

    I love Maya, but rarely like her fashion choices. She is so funny, and what little I saw their bit really wasted her talent.

    I love Dakota’s dress!

    Reply
  3. Elisabeth says:
    September 18, 2018 at 7:58 am

    Khaleesi <3

    Reply
  4. Sofia says:
    September 18, 2018 at 8:09 am

    I think that, because she’s not conventionally “pretty,” Maya does this on purpose. It makes it seem like she’s not trying and, therefore, people won’t judge her for falling short of a (ridiculous) beauty standard.

    Reply
  5. Smee says:
    September 18, 2018 at 8:10 am

    Maya needs to step away from the puffy sleeves. Everything about these outfits is “vintage little girl” – especially the barettes. She needs a stylist who gets her because she is a very striking looking woman.

    The dress Millie Bobby Brown is wearing could be better – the execution of the skirt is poorly done, but I like the 19th c. vibe.

    Reply
  6. Josephine says:
    September 18, 2018 at 8:13 am

    I keep seeing dropped waists, like Emilia’s, and I don’t get it at all. They seem so unflattering, especially on a fitted dress.

    Reply
  7. Lala11_7 says:
    September 18, 2018 at 8:23 am

    I’m sorry…ESPECIALLY after reading that kinda heartbreaking interview this weekend that Maya did…it LOOKED AND FELT as though…SHE WAS OVER IT!!!! I will not watch anything that Michael Che is on… #1…he looks JUST LIKE MY EX (who needs to see THAT constantly)… #2, he makes me want to throw hands with his horrific, elitist, sexist attitude…AND…HE AIN’T FUNNY!!!! But I did see a bit of Maya and Fred and it was SOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO PAINFUL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    Reply
  8. Lala11_7 says:
    September 18, 2018 at 8:25 am

    Regarding the fashions….

    Anyone who looks like they can walk into Studio 54, on a Friday night, in 1977…gets my approval…

    DAKOTA FOR THE WIN!!!!!

    Reply
  9. Nev says:
    September 18, 2018 at 8:29 am

    Love Maya!!!!!!!

    Reply
  10. Esmom says:
    September 18, 2018 at 8:48 am

    Maya struck me as being a bit subversive with her choices.

    I also find Emilia endearing. I just love her smile.

    Dakota’s earrings remind me of the ones Angelina wore to something some years ago. Stunning.

    Millie looks lovely from head to toe.

    Reply
  11. Erinn says:
    September 18, 2018 at 8:51 am

    Millie looks absolutely beautiful here. I’m glad it’s more age appropriate, and it still has the dramatic skirt to make it fun.

    Dakota looks stunning. She’s such a pretty girl, I still can’t believe how old she is.

    Maya – I don’t know. I feel like she just has fun with it, and wears something unexpected – it doesn’t really work well though. I think she’s a very pretty woman, and this sort of distracts from it. But at the same time, maybe she just doesn’t care about conventional red carpet choices, and I’m not going to be too harsh on her for it. She’s so talented that I just don’t care what she wears.

    Reply
  12. Veronica S. says:
    September 18, 2018 at 8:53 am

    I think Emilia’s dress is gorgeous, but my whole thing is…if you can see the pastors, what is even the point? Why not just show the nipples? We’re seeing the other 98% of the breast otherwise.

    Reply
  13. Meganbot2000 says:
    September 18, 2018 at 9:01 am

    I see Emilia Clarke at theatre in London quite a bit (and not just big fancy West End shows, proper serious theatre about Chechnya and stuff like that). I don’t think she can act but she is very endearing, and the fact she genuinely cares about theatre makes me warm to her.

    Reply
    • Veronica S. says:
      September 18, 2018 at 9:47 am

      I’m fairly neutral on her acting, but I think her big draw is that she has very charismatic features – just look at how her big smile just lights up a room. She’ll do well enough in rom-coms and the like. It’s when she’s older that I think she’ll run into problems with finding parts.

      Reply
  14. Jess says:
    September 18, 2018 at 9:22 am

    Maya’s white dress/styling on stage had a creepy Baby June vibe to it. And normally I find everything she does hysterical but that but with Fred was so lame. I actually turned off the Emmys last night and went to bed, which is something I never do, because it was so bad and boring. Hannah Gadsby was the only funny bit – and her bit was incredible!

    Reply
  15. Veronica S. says:
    September 18, 2018 at 9:51 am

    I wanted to comment again that Millie getting to look her age just highlights how often she’s overdressed and purposefully “aged up” through makeup and the like. She’s got such a darling face when it’s not made up to look twenty. I’m wondering if her stylists were starting to hear some of the criticism when they put this together and went for something more girlish.

    Reply
  16. Agenbiter says:
    September 18, 2018 at 10:10 am

    Whenever I see Emilia Clarke in photos I think “Girl is smizing within an inch of her life”. There should be a name for the lip-curling part of what she does as well.

    This isn’t saying she’s not a perfectly nice person – and props for finding a look that works for her – but some variety would be interesting. She reminds me of a Sears Catalogue Juniors model, or women laughing alone with salad …

    Reply
  17. Tootsie45 says:
    September 18, 2018 at 10:13 am

    Maya is gorgeous. Whoever did her makeup needs to be FIRED.

    I have a similar eye shape and we CANNOT do a winged eye. It sucks, but it is 100% impossible to do without looking like the side of your face is falling down. You have to go with soft liner and pull up at the edge as in here: https://goo.gl/images/7CcBdW

    It’s a tricky eye shape to navigate, but it’s not THAT hard, and I’m assuming these folks are freaking professional makeup artists.

    Reply
  18. Other Renee says:
    September 18, 2018 at 10:20 am

    Dakota looks beautiful. I don’t like Millie’s dress. Too Little Bo Peep for me.

    Reply
  19. saltandpepper says:
    September 18, 2018 at 10:27 am

    Emilia pulls off a not-great look, she’s so pretty and seems sweet; love the color of Dakota’s dress.

    Reply
  20. ValiantlyVarnished says:
    September 18, 2018 at 11:17 am

    About Maya’s makeup – I’m going to defend it. Her eye makeup is very much on trend. The current eyeliner trend is took create an exaggerated inner corner line – giving the eye a very feline look. But it doesn’t work on everyone. Maya has hooded eyes and so I think the effect is lost. But the idea that your dont put eyeline on the bottom lash line it outdated.

    Reply
    • Celebitchy says:
      September 18, 2018 at 11:23 am

      “Outdated” That’s me

      Reply
    • Bailie says:
      September 18, 2018 at 12:08 pm

      Sorry, but I really don’t care how trendy something is, if it looks as awful as it does on Maya.
      She is a very attractive and talented woman, but her make up is really bad here.
      Reminds me of the hideous aging black eye pencil use of Sarah Jessica Parker and Kate Middleton.
      It’s very aging on most women I have seen.

      Reply
    • Veronica S. says:
      September 18, 2018 at 1:19 pm

      I don’t mind it as much in the close up shots, but the problem with hooded eyes is that heavy eyeliner doesn’t translate as well from a distance because it makes our eyes look even smaller, and the problem with photographs is that most of them will be panned out or at a distance. Unless I’m doing a cat eye, I recommend people with hooded eyes use dark browns or navy blues if they’re going to kohl line the entire eye – or just stick to a bottom or top layer – because it’s not as overwhelming. Only very dark skinned women with hooded eyes should be using those rich blacks. A cat eye is possible on a hooded eye, but you have to do it thinner and more gently winged, and the artist here has gone too heavy for it to look right from long shots.

      Reply
  21. JANE says:
    September 18, 2018 at 11:40 am

    In my opinion, Maya is very attractive and also very talented.
    Her make up in these pics is shockingly horrendous.
    Why would anybody try to make themselves look so bad?
    And the two outfits are hideous.
    I love Dakota’s dress, the green is lovely on her, the belt works really well and the whole dress is nice.
    It’s great to see the back of her dress without the ridiculous ” pantyhose fabric look!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    Reply
  22. Miss Melissa says:
    September 18, 2018 at 12:00 pm

    Millie Bobbie Brown is a girl, not a woman. She is a 14-year-old girl.

    She is being rushed through childhood so fast as it is, I dispaired seeing this article contribute to that same behavior by referring to her as one of the “women”.

    Reply
  23. Digital Unicorn says:
    September 18, 2018 at 1:15 pm

    Maya’s outfit was horrible, Emilia has consistently bad red carpet outfits, Millie’s was age appropriate but hate the skirt – Dakota for the win.

    Reply
  24. Melbelle says:
    September 18, 2018 at 1:50 pm

    Twiggy would disagree about that eyeliner. And I’m not saying it looks great on Maya, but these so-called “rules” are ridiculous and just begging to be broken. Wear all the eyeliner and all the white in winter.

    Reply

