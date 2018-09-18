Jessica Biel in Ralph & Russo at the Emmys: one of the best gowns of the night?

Jessica Biel has been legitimately nominated for big awards in the past year for her work on The Sinner. She starred and produced the first miniseries, and it was one of the rare miniseries that I watched from start to finish. It was dumb, story-wise, but Biel’s performance was good and I was proud of her for shepherding the project as a producer. It’s a big deal for her to be recognized with all of these big nominations. But of course, her husband is her plus-one, and Justin Timberlake does have a habit of making everything about Justin Timberlake.

Still, let’s focus for a moment on Jessica Biel. The Ralph and Russo dress is actually fantastic – from the waist up, I wasn’t in love with it because I thought the corset-top was too cinched. But I love the whole look – the dress is gorgeous and dramatic and vaguely bridal too (which I also enjoy). My one quibble here is that this dress needed to be paired with a better hairstyle. “Low-key beachy waves” don’t go with a full-on proper gown.

Here’s their E! Red carpet interview. Watch how carefully Justin avoids speaking for like 30 whole seconds. He’s trying to be good. But then he can’t help himself! He was about to BURST because his wife was getting attention.