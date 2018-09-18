Jessica Biel in Ralph & Russo at the Emmys: one of the best gowns of the night?

Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake attends The 70th Emmy Awards-Arrivals in Los Angeles

Jessica Biel has been legitimately nominated for big awards in the past year for her work on The Sinner. She starred and produced the first miniseries, and it was one of the rare miniseries that I watched from start to finish. It was dumb, story-wise, but Biel’s performance was good and I was proud of her for shepherding the project as a producer. It’s a big deal for her to be recognized with all of these big nominations. But of course, her husband is her plus-one, and Justin Timberlake does have a habit of making everything about Justin Timberlake.

Still, let’s focus for a moment on Jessica Biel. The Ralph and Russo dress is actually fantastic – from the waist up, I wasn’t in love with it because I thought the corset-top was too cinched. But I love the whole look – the dress is gorgeous and dramatic and vaguely bridal too (which I also enjoy). My one quibble here is that this dress needed to be paired with a better hairstyle. “Low-key beachy waves” don’t go with a full-on proper gown.

Here’s their E! Red carpet interview. Watch how carefully Justin avoids speaking for like 30 whole seconds. He’s trying to be good. But then he can’t help himself! He was about to BURST because his wife was getting attention.

Jessica Biel attends The 70th Emmy Awards-Arrivals in Los Angeles

70th Emmy Awards (2018) Arrivals

70th Emmy Awards (2018) Arrivals

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, WENN.

54 Responses to “Jessica Biel in Ralph & Russo at the Emmys: one of the best gowns of the night?”

  1. JAC says:
    September 18, 2018 at 7:03 am

    I actually think the hair is perfect. A more done up hairstayle would have been to stiff and boring.

    Reply
  2. Shijel says:
    September 18, 2018 at 7:03 am

    The Sinner’s plot was dumb, yes, but also entertaining, and I really didn’t expect Biel to shine in her role as she did, I thoroughly enjoyed her performance. So good on her.

    Ugh, JTimb. Good god I bet that man gets pissy at home if his wife has the /nerve/ to pull attention away from him.

    Reply
  3. Jegede says:
    September 18, 2018 at 7:10 am

    I love it.

    The design outlay reminds me of Marion Cotillard’s mermaid scale dress.
    http://oscar.go.com/photos/2017/unforgettable-fashion-moments/marion-cotillard-2008

    Reply
  4. Nev says:
    September 18, 2018 at 7:16 am

    She looked fab except her accessory. Ewwwwww

    Reply
  5. S says:
    September 18, 2018 at 7:20 am

    She looks great, as I hadn’t seen the stress standing up. I’m not big on judging relationships from a glance, but couldn’t help noticing that every time they cut to Jessica and Justin in the crowd they looked like they hated each other. I mean, maybe she just has resting grump face and, dang, the show was painfully unfunny, as noted earlier on CB, so maybe they were just responding to that, but it happened enough times that I noted it.

    Reply
  6. Miss Gloss says:
    September 18, 2018 at 7:24 am

    Definitely best look of the evening! Although, Mindy Kaling looked amazing and I have not seen a pic of her here yet. Maybe, I’ve missed it.

    Reply
  7. Kay says:
    September 18, 2018 at 7:25 am

    Every time I look at Jessica Biel I just see that terrible nose job. She had a dainty nose to begin with, this one just looks way too small and gives me Michael Jackson vibes.

    Reply
  8. Snowflake says:
    September 18, 2018 at 7:28 am

    All i gotta say is I want her ass! Literally, she has the best butt. Mine is wide and flat and i do squats! Any tips ladies?

    Reply
  9. Belluga says:
    September 18, 2018 at 7:37 am

    At first glance I hated it, but it’s gorgeous. That skirt is fantastic.

    Reply
  10. Jess says:
    September 18, 2018 at 7:48 am

    I think she looks amazing and kinda sexy. I don’t normally see her that way but she’s pulling this off in my opinion. I’m glad she got recognition for the sinner, it was surprisingly good.

    Reply
  11. LT says:
    September 18, 2018 at 7:53 am

    Love the dress! I thought she looked great – she’s thin, but her arms have definition, like she actually works out.

    Her husband drives me nuts, though.

    Reply
  12. Sid says:
    September 18, 2018 at 8:11 am

    She looks gorgeous, like she finally is getting her mojo back after all these years of marriage to that soul-sucking clown.

    Reply
  13. Kk2 says:
    September 18, 2018 at 8:13 am

    I like it but I think I’d prefer it in another color b/c I don’t love bridal looking gowns (it would be a great wedding dress though) .

    Reply
  14. Digital Unicorn says:
    September 18, 2018 at 8:16 am

    She looked really good, am not normally a fan of her red carpet style but she’s been killing it recently. And yeah he started twitching when she was talking and it killed him that it wasn’t about him. He tried thou.

    She seems a good person – smarter than him for sure. I can’t with him, the douche is way too strong.

    Reply
  15. Capepopsie says:
    September 18, 2018 at 8:16 am

    She looks great and Good for her!
    Sad little man.

    Reply
  16. Mar says:
    September 18, 2018 at 8:33 am

    Jessica is one of the nicest looking girls out there when she gets it right!

    Reply
  17. Babs says:
    September 18, 2018 at 8:49 am

    I hate whatever she did to her mouth. And her husband of course.

    Reply
  18. skipper says:
    September 18, 2018 at 8:59 am

    Why can’t he ever let her enjoy *her* moments? I’m sure he’s excited for her but damn. I can’t imagine taking the spotlight from my husband even if I was in pride overload for him. I feel so bad for her. Maybe she doesn’t mind and she’s used to it but it rubs me the wrong way.

    Reply
  19. Megs says:
    September 18, 2018 at 9:15 am

    Someone on twitter pointed out how much she looks like Carly Simon and now I can’t unsee it!

    Reply
  20. Naddie says:
    September 18, 2018 at 9:32 am

    She looks like a cartoon princess that came to life, just beautiful. And I like her as an actress too.

    Reply
  21. Amber Dushman says:
    September 18, 2018 at 9:34 am

    I just came here to say I really liked The Sinner and was pleasantly surprised by it!

    Reply
  22. Jessica says:
    September 18, 2018 at 10:06 am

    LOVED this dress! She looks gorgeous. Justin….he’s soo tiring

    Reply
  23. saltandpepper says:
    September 18, 2018 at 10:15 am

    She looks like a goddess here, best dressed for sure.

    Reply
  24. dota says:
    September 18, 2018 at 10:55 am

    I bet Justin seethes at the fact that she gets to wear nice gowns, different every time, to events while he has to essentially wear the same thing over and over.

    Reply
  25. Mel M says:
    September 18, 2018 at 11:01 am

    I barely made it through that clip because honestly she bores me but I’m glad I did because I got to see JT at least admit that he’s good at obnoxious. So maybe she’s totally ok with him being an immature idiot most of the time.

    Reply
  26. Fluffy Princess says:
    September 18, 2018 at 12:09 pm

    He ruins everything. How can she stand him?

    Question: If this show and Emmy nominations, knocks her into a higher “List” , (i.e. from C to B or B to A) do you think she will leave him/divorce? For me it’s always been strategic on her part: He’s A-list and could get her into doors that previously were permanently shut for her…raise her profile…have a kid …FINALLY hit it with this new show…Aaaaaaannnnd, her and Justin have just “grown apart” and although they will always “love” each other blah blah blah. . .?? Or will she ride this douche bro until the end?

    Reply
  27. violet says:
    September 18, 2018 at 1:19 pm

    Love Biel’s dress, love her hair with it. Dress has interesting detail and constructions that doesn’t overwhelm the thing as whole which is, please is anyone in the universe listening, how – it’s – supposed – to – work. She’s wearing it, it isn’t wearing her!

    Reply

