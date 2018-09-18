Jessica Biel in Ralph & Russo at the Emmys: one of the best gowns of the night?

Jessica Biel has been legitimately nominated for big awards in the past year for her work on The Sinner. She starred and produced the first miniseries, and it was one of the rare miniseries that I watched from start to finish. It was dumb, story-wise, but Biel’s performance was good and I was proud of her for shepherding the project as a producer. It’s a big deal for her to be recognized with all of these big nominations. But of course, her husband is her plus-one, and Justin Timberlake does have a habit of making everything about Justin Timberlake.
Still, let’s focus for a moment on Jessica Biel. The Ralph and Russo dress is actually fantastic – from the waist up, I wasn’t in love with it because I thought the corset-top was too cinched. But I love the whole look – the dress is gorgeous and dramatic and vaguely bridal too (which I also enjoy). My one quibble here is that this dress needed to be paired with a better hairstyle. “Low-key beachy waves” don’t go with a full-on proper gown.
Here’s their E! Red carpet interview. Watch how carefully Justin avoids speaking for like 30 whole seconds. He’s trying to be good. But then he can’t help himself! He was about to BURST because his wife was getting attention.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, WENN.
I actually think the hair is perfect. A more done up hairstayle would have been to stiff and boring.
Agree, I think her hair works with the dress.
Agree completely. I like the contrast. She is a really beautiful woman.
I agree she looked great. I normally have a problem with her “I’m too beautiful and that’s why I don’t get cast” comments. But she did well in Sinners and she did look beautiful last night.
I really liked the dress.
The Sinner’s plot was dumb, yes, but also entertaining, and I really didn’t expect Biel to shine in her role as she did, I thoroughly enjoyed her performance. So good on her.
Ugh, JTimb. Good god I bet that man gets pissy at home if his wife has the /nerve/ to pull attention away from him.
I didn’t think she could carry that role, but she was so good, I was shocked.
We just binge watched the first season on the weekend.
I agree that she is really great in the role. I am about halfway through but I’m not sure I will finish. I am excited about the Carrie Coon season.
I think she looks beautiful. I think the loose hair works nicely with the more structured dress.
I thought it was kind of cute when he said he would do something obnoxious if she won and she said she wanted nothing less (or something like that). As long as she is fine with who he is then work as a couple.
I just tore through season 1 in a week and I thought it was great! It was moody, it had some mystery, it was weird. I liked it a lot.
I love it.
The design outlay reminds me of Marion Cotillard’s mermaid scale dress.
http://oscar.go.com/photos/2017/unforgettable-fashion-moments/marion-cotillard-2008
Yes! I knew it seemed somehow familiar. I like it though.
I never did finish the first season of her show, I was watching on demand and they wanted to charge for the last few episodes.
She looked fab except her accessory. Ewwwwww
she should have did the red carpet ALONE.
He couldn’t just pose with her on the carpet a little then let her interview alone. Ughhh. They are not a power couple no need to interview together always. Please.
She looks great, as I hadn’t seen the stress standing up. I’m not big on judging relationships from a glance, but couldn’t help noticing that every time they cut to Jessica and Justin in the crowd they looked like they hated each other. I mean, maybe she just has resting grump face and, dang, the show was painfully unfunny, as noted earlier on CB, so maybe they were just responding to that, but it happened enough times that I noted it.
Definitely best look of the evening! Although, Mindy Kaling looked amazing and I have not seen a pic of her here yet. Maybe, I’ve missed it.
I loved Kristen Bell’s dress in the opening skit but I haven’t seen a picture in these posts either.
Every time I look at Jessica Biel I just see that terrible nose job. She had a dainty nose to begin with, this one just looks way too small and gives me Michael Jackson vibes.
All i gotta say is I want her ass! Literally, she has the best butt. Mine is wide and flat and i do squats! Any tips ladies?
OMG! Million times yes!
Do you workout at a gym? If so ask a trainer to check your squat form. Besides that, kettlebell swings done with proper form are amazing for the butt. And the old school lie down on the floor exercises do work.
I wish I could help, I’m pretty flat, too, no matter how much I train. So many of the ladies at the gym where I work out have great, round booties. I know they work hard on them at a class our trainer does just for lower body. I’ve done it a few times and he does tons of isometric holds, where you have to hold a squat or a lunge for a long period of time, lots of jumping, too. Along with heavy weights doing deadlifts, both single and double legs.
Honestly, even with impeccable form squats and lunges can only do so much. They can tighten and lift your ass a bit but they won’t change your natural shape. That’s why most women in Hwood turn to plastic surgery.
Sorry to depress everyone.
@kitten – YUP!
Sad reality is if you got genes that give you a pancake bum as I do, there isn’t much help. I did a complete Butt program for 60 days and while it was a wee bit rounder and sat higher it was still as flat as a pancake.
I teach Jazzercise and plymoterics, squat holds, lunges fwd/back, sumos, tiny lifts all do it. The key is variety and being consistent.
To get what you want for fashion reasons….buy a girdle with a “booty-pop” in it! Especially if you want that extra junk in your trunk to make the lines of your fashion stand out…and IT WORKS!!! Just ask Pippa!!!!
Ha, ha, sounds like a good idea. I think like Kitten said, there’s only so much you can do
Mine is naturally very round, but I noticed that it gets firmer and higher when I run. Maybe the same idea will work for developing muscles in a flat butt?
The original Buns of Steel. Also the old school legs and butt workout from The Firm. There is a book that I bought years ago which outlined the best lower body exercises to get a round butt – cos I got my mom’s flat butt, too – and if I could remember the name, I’d mention it as well.
It has to do with isolating the different, smaller muscles as well as the gluteus maximus. Good luck!
As for Biel, she looks gorgeous and I love that dress! I just wish designers would do a better job of fitting under the armpits because she is a thin woman and shouldn’t have rolls of skin pushing up from her breast to her armpit like that.
Jag, you are a girl/boy after my own heart. I keep telling people that the original volumes of the FIRM workouts from the late 80s/early 90s will do amazing things for the body. But some people can’t get past what they consider the cheesy leotards and music. Oh well. Their loss. And a big yes to the original Buns of Steel. Again, just look past the “80s-ness” and you have a fantastic workout.
Jag- are you talking about callanetics?!
At first glance I hated it, but it’s gorgeous. That skirt is fantastic.
Yeah, I’m with you – it took me a second. My first impression was “ew” and then I looked again and really liked it.
I think she looks amazing and kinda sexy. I don’t normally see her that way but she’s pulling this off in my opinion. I’m glad she got recognition for the sinner, it was surprisingly good.
Best she’s ever looked imo. I very rarely like her fashion choices, and this one is great – fit is impeccable for once and everything about it works on her.
Love the dress! I thought she looked great – she’s thin, but her arms have definition, like she actually works out.
Her husband drives me nuts, though.
She looks gorgeous, like she finally is getting her mojo back after all these years of marriage to that soul-sucking clown.
I like it but I think I’d prefer it in another color b/c I don’t love bridal looking gowns (it would be a great wedding dress though) .
Agree. White isn’t her best color, either.
+1
I love everything about her look except the color of the dress. IMO it would have been perfection in an emerald green.
She looked really good, am not normally a fan of her red carpet style but she’s been killing it recently. And yeah he started twitching when she was talking and it killed him that it wasn’t about him. He tried thou.
She seems a good person – smarter than him for sure. I can’t with him, the douche is way too strong.
She looks great and Good for her!
Sad little man.
Jessica is one of the nicest looking girls out there when she gets it right!
I hate whatever she did to her mouth. And her husband of course.
Why can’t he ever let her enjoy *her* moments? I’m sure he’s excited for her but damn. I can’t imagine taking the spotlight from my husband even if I was in pride overload for him. I feel so bad for her. Maybe she doesn’t mind and she’s used to it but it rubs me the wrong way.
Someone on twitter pointed out how much she looks like Carly Simon and now I can’t unsee it!
She looks like a cartoon princess that came to life, just beautiful. And I like her as an actress too.
I just came here to say I really liked The Sinner and was pleasantly surprised by it!
LOVED this dress! She looks gorgeous. Justin….he’s soo tiring
She looks like a goddess here, best dressed for sure.
I bet Justin seethes at the fact that she gets to wear nice gowns, different every time, to events while he has to essentially wear the same thing over and over.
I barely made it through that clip because honestly she bores me but I’m glad I did because I got to see JT at least admit that he’s good at obnoxious. So maybe she’s totally ok with him being an immature idiot most of the time.
He ruins everything. How can she stand him?
Question: If this show and Emmy nominations, knocks her into a higher “List” , (i.e. from C to B or B to A) do you think she will leave him/divorce? For me it’s always been strategic on her part: He’s A-list and could get her into doors that previously were permanently shut for her…raise her profile…have a kid …FINALLY hit it with this new show…Aaaaaaannnnd, her and Justin have just “grown apart” and although they will always “love” each other blah blah blah. . .?? Or will she ride this douche bro until the end?
Love Biel’s dress, love her hair with it. Dress has interesting detail and constructions that doesn’t overwhelm the thing as whole which is, please is anyone in the universe listening, how – it’s – supposed – to – work. She’s wearing it, it isn’t wearing her!
