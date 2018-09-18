Sean Penn: The #MeToo movement is a ‘receptacle of the salacious’

Sean Penn has a new Hulu series, did you know that? I didn’t. The series is called The First, and it’s slightly futuristic (set in 2030) and about space, and there’s a female president in America. BUT HER EMAILS! Anyway, to promote the series, Sean Penn and his costar Natascha McElhone sat down with the Today Show to discuss the show, the themes within the show, and… Me Too. Yes, aren’t we lucky? We get to hear a giant ham-face discuss his thoughts on victims coming forward to tell their stories of sexual harassment, abuse, rape and assault. Obviously, Mr. Hamface thinks it’s all a bunch of malarkey.

Penn doesn’t see any part of the show as influenced by #MeToo: “I’d like to think that none of it was influenced by what they call the movement of #MeToo. I think it’s influenced by the things that are developing in terms of the empowerment of women who’ve been acknowledging each other and being acknowledged by men. This is a movement that was largely shouldered by a kind of receptacle of the salacious.” What he means by “receptacle of the salacious.” “Well, we don’t know what’s a fact in many of the cases. Salacious is as soon as you call something a movement that is really a series of many individual accusers, victims, accusations, some of which are unfounded. The spirit of much of what has been the #MeToo movement is to divide men and women.” Hamface talks to women, okay? “I’m gonna say that women that I talk to, not in front of a camera, that I listen to, of all walks of life, that there’s a common sense that is not represented at all in the discussion when it comes to the media discussion of it, the discussion where if Sean Penn says this, so and so’s going to attack him for saying this, because of that. I don’t want it to be a trend, and I’m very suspicious of a movement that gets glommed on to in great stridency and rage and without nuance. And even when people try to discuss it in a nuanced way, the nuance itself is attacked.” The lack of gradation is a problem. “I think it’s too black and white. In most things that are very important, it’s really good to just slow down.”

[From Today]

He’s such a garbage human. He’s like the personification of a dumpster fire. “I’m very suspicious of a movement that gets glommed on to in great stridency and rage and without nuance.” He’s literally never sat down and wondered if victims of intimate violence, victims who have seen their careers destroyed because they said “no” to some predator, he’s never wondered if those women (and men) have every right to be full of rage. And much of it is not about nuance, because there is no nuance to “I was raped” or “That man assaulted me.” Besides that, Penn is willfully misrepresenting the whole purpose of Me Too – creating spaces for victims to tell their stories in the public sphere and BE BELIEVED.

Do you want to see a giant ham say these words? Enjoy.

