Sean Penn: The #MeToo movement is a ‘receptacle of the salacious’

Sean Penn has a new Hulu series, did you know that? I didn’t. The series is called The First, and it’s slightly futuristic (set in 2030) and about space, and there’s a female president in America. BUT HER EMAILS! Anyway, to promote the series, Sean Penn and his costar Natascha McElhone sat down with the Today Show to discuss the show, the themes within the show, and… Me Too. Yes, aren’t we lucky? We get to hear a giant ham-face discuss his thoughts on victims coming forward to tell their stories of sexual harassment, abuse, rape and assault. Obviously, Mr. Hamface thinks it’s all a bunch of malarkey.
Penn doesn’t see any part of the show as influenced by #MeToo: “I’d like to think that none of it was influenced by what they call the movement of #MeToo. I think it’s influenced by the things that are developing in terms of the empowerment of women who’ve been acknowledging each other and being acknowledged by men. This is a movement that was largely shouldered by a kind of receptacle of the salacious.”
What he means by “receptacle of the salacious.” “Well, we don’t know what’s a fact in many of the cases. Salacious is as soon as you call something a movement that is really a series of many individual accusers, victims, accusations, some of which are unfounded. The spirit of much of what has been the #MeToo movement is to divide men and women.”
Hamface talks to women, okay? “I’m gonna say that women that I talk to, not in front of a camera, that I listen to, of all walks of life, that there’s a common sense that is not represented at all in the discussion when it comes to the media discussion of it, the discussion where if Sean Penn says this, so and so’s going to attack him for saying this, because of that. I don’t want it to be a trend, and I’m very suspicious of a movement that gets glommed on to in great stridency and rage and without nuance. And even when people try to discuss it in a nuanced way, the nuance itself is attacked.”
The lack of gradation is a problem. “I think it’s too black and white. In most things that are very important, it’s really good to just slow down.”
He’s such a garbage human. He’s like the personification of a dumpster fire. “I’m very suspicious of a movement that gets glommed on to in great stridency and rage and without nuance.” He’s literally never sat down and wondered if victims of intimate violence, victims who have seen their careers destroyed because they said “no” to some predator, he’s never wondered if those women (and men) have every right to be full of rage. And much of it is not about nuance, because there is no nuance to “I was raped” or “That man assaulted me.” Besides that, Penn is willfully misrepresenting the whole purpose of Me Too – creating spaces for victims to tell their stories in the public sphere and BE BELIEVED.
Do you want to see a giant ham say these words? Enjoy.
“This is a movement that was, you know, largely shouldered by a kind of receptacle of the salacious,” Sean Penn says to @nmoralesnbc during a discussion about the #MeToo movement pic.twitter.com/O4yGtEZjpk
This man tried to kill Madonna by shoving her head in a oven! HE TRIED TO KILL MADONNA. That’s all we need to know.
According to Madonna, who is still friends with him, he never hurt her. Though I still think he is a pretentious a-hole.
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.rollingstone.com/tv/tv-news/madonna-says-sean-penn-did-not-assault-her-in-court-document-50109/amp/
Even if Madonna denied she called the police If I remember well.
I know she was madly in love with and maybe she still wants to protect him.
Charlize Theron ghosted him, and she surely had serious reasons.
@Jesma On her biography is documented that it happened and the police was called at the time.
You get the face you deserve at 50…..Sean is the epitome of that – you can see the nastiness written all over his face.
Sean Penn letting y’all know he’s scared some sh*t is going to come out about him….
Nuance does need to exist. But this need for nuance is usually brought up first by a member of whatever privileged class feels in the line of fire. I would respect the call for Nuance coming from some of the women (and men) whose lives and/ or careers were derailed by the abuse of power the movement had highlighted.
After years of reading Celebitchy but never commenting, I had to sign up just to thank Tootsie McJingle for DEHYDRATED HAM!!!
IKR and welcome Marty!Dehydrated ham is cracking me up !
Unfortunately the ham/Sean Penn comparison makes me feel bad for pigs (the animals)!!!
Thank you, SpiceCake! I had to change my name because I noticed another Marty was already here.
Thought I was crazy when I read this and your name is Desert rat,and I’m thinking where did I come up with Marty…HaHa!
Mmmmmmmm, I wonder if Charlize has any stories to tell about this leather purse impersonating a human male.
I was just thinking the same thing
Jesus Christ. Now that’s an alcoholic if I ever saw one. An drunk, misogynist, dirty wreck.
Someone expected anything else from the guy who beat Madonna and put her head inside an oven?
He just wants to sound smart. He’s dumb as a rock. Not enough nuance to women speaking out about their abuse? How sad for Old Ham Penn. how hard it must be to see women speaking about abuse and have to wring his hands and shake his head and cry “but where is the nuance?! Oh lord in heaven how will I survive without my NUANCE?!”
He can go to h*ll.
Please accept my nuanced go fuck yaself.
What nuance is there to rape?
Yeah, just what woman needs – commentary from another woman beater.
Basically every time this asshat opens his mouth on anything, all that comes out is “PAY ATTENTION TO ME!!!”. After that it’s just a bunch of beeps and clicks and the noxious presence stale cigarette smoke, BO and hot air.
Q- Savannah Gurthrie: have you ever experienced sexual harassment in 30 years of career in showbiz?
A- Robin Wright: Of course I did! Who hasn’t?!
Is that nuanced enough for you Hamface? I wonder what he has to say about it or if he looked the other way when his own wife experienced it? He probably blamed her for what she was wearing and did nothing to defend her. He’s coward that way, like when he that Mexican actress used for sex and connections with El Chapo and then proceed to discard her putting her life in real danger just to get his (terribly bad written) interview.
I think this guy must have a lot of skeletons in his own closet and has spend some hush money over the years and now is scared sh*tless.. Every time a guy trash talks the Metoo I get the feeling he’s putting himself in the shoes of the abuser, not the victim’s.
When I think about that almost every woman has their own story of sexual harassment in any of its myriad of forms and shades, I also wonder if every man has equally a story of being on the other side of said harassment, to some degree and that’s what scares them now, being called for behaviour that it was so normalized and encouraged and tolerated that they’re shocked to know that is not acceptable, starting from let’s say patting a coworker’s butt
to even more criminal stuff.
I watched the multipart documentary Netflix came out with from Kate del Castillo’s perspective. He definitely used her, they don’t overtly say it but they were definitely having some kind of fling and he took advantage of her to get to El Chapo because she tweeted she believed more in El Chapo than the government which is why El Chapo reached out to her in the first place. I do think she was incredibly stupid to think she could go meet El Chapo while he was on the run and there not be repercussions, but Penn basically hung her out to dry.
Someone pointed out that his and Madonna’s very public reunion/friendship seemed to be short-lived, dissipating after the signed letter and photo ops w/ her youngest kids were released in an attempt to soften his rawhide personality for human consumption (his movie or book was coming out?), so his using Castillo (and she using him) wouldn’t be surprising.
Madonna, Wright, Johansson, Theron, Castillo, etc, were “receptacles” of a different kind to him, unfortunate in mistaking his “intensity” for intellect when it’s really plain ol’ idiocy with tinges of talent.
Sean Penn really is that pseudointellectual who thinks he’s the smartest man in every room, but no, he’s just a dumbass.
My eight year old nephew went through a phase where he was constantly trying to sound smart by inserting random words he’d heard on the radio and at museums or whereever. Usually it ended up being gibberish. That’s what I see here. Except when an eight year old does it, it’s adorable. When this trash heap does it, it’s simply pathetic.
The best revenge on Penn is not to support any of his endeavours…ever. It kills him not to be lauded and respected.
I also hate that tendency for people to go against whatever the current belief is and that is proof that they are somehow smarter or more intellectually in tune than all of us. It’s like saying something contrary makes you automatically a deeper thinker than everyone else. It’s a lazy way of signposting how smart you are. There are certain journalists and celebrities that do this all the time. Makes me yack
This is what I thought. It’s word salad with larger words. His clearest idea was about the black and white of metoo, and I somewhat agree. It is far more complicated than it is depicted right now, but what he and a lot of powerful men fail to understand is the movement hasn’t even gotten to the gray areas yet. Too many people have clear cut offenses to share before we get to the nuance.
But his ex wife Robin Wright said she was a victim of sexual harassment. He truly is a despicable human being. I wonder if his daughter was the ever a victim, would he feel the same?
By the sounds of it, he would probably downplay her assault and then explain how it’s just men being men and get over it.
You guys have covered what he said perfectly but I just wanted to add: his Hulu show is AWFUL. I loooove futuristic six-fi/space dramas … his show is basically a family drama and a vaguely political show that kind of deals with space. It’s not good on any of the levels it tries to be on.
Hopefully it will flop.
What the hell does that word salad even mean?
agreed. It would take too much energy for me to even understand what he said.
Exactly. But don’t let him hear you say that as it’ll further cement his supernova-sized ego. He really does sound ignorant af, but you can tell he thinks himself above the human race. Barforama.
I’ve spent an inordinate amount of time trying to make sense of that – is he using $5 words to say #MeToo is somehow a ‘gossip garbagecan’? His butchery of the language fascinates me.
Thank you. I found it incomprehensible, but thought it might just be me. I grew up in the 60′s and 70′s. Prevailing attitudes were so different then. If you had complained about anything short of rape, you would have been summarily dismissed as a liar, or as some kind of whore for thinking up something as bad as the neighbor boy feeling you up. How dare you accuse him of that, you slut! Girls/Women were never believed back then. Maybe if you had gone to the hospital all ripped up they might have believed a guy assaulted you, but then it would always come back to, what did you do, you nasty girl to entice this boy?
I’m astounded at the women who still uphold these meat sacks. Especially women my age who should understand the struggle of women to be heard, to be treated fairly, and to not be treated as up for grabs for any male who comes along.
I support every one of these women who have come forward. I support every woman who has feared for her job, or her reputation. My first experience with this was in 4th or 5th grade, when I was told if I didn’t pull down my pants, everyone in school would be told that I had given up my virginity to the dirt bags. I didn’t, and they did. My reputation suffered from that day forward in my small town back then.
This may just be me, but I even did it to myself-I guess? I remember later on after becoming sexually active, feeling like -when I was in a situation with a guy, that I had to give sex, like I knew somehow there would be consequences if I didn’t? Does that make sense? Was that my own self-hatred, deep desired to be loved, or a true feeling of helplessness about the power men held over me in the moment? I don’t know.
I can tell you that I love seeing every one of these dudes who have abused women taken down, and I don’t give a rats a$$ what side of the political spectrum they come from. These dudes like Penn who try to diminish this freeing period of our lives, where we actually have a voice about sexual assault? EFF you to the max Sean Penn. You have no understanding of women whatsoever.
*100% This right here!* **fist bump**
@Zwella YES! I can totally relate. I wasn’t sure how to put my feelings into words and you hit the nail on the head! I’m so sorry for what you went through. We have all been brainwashed. I’m glad we are waking up now, but I’m full of rage that this nightmare exists in the first place. Hey Sean, I’m a survivor. Please enjoy the nuance among the following terms that I use to describe you: misogynist, rapacious, muttonhead.
I have nothing to say about Penn that hasn’t already been said. He’s trash.
Only thing I have is that Natascha McElhone is gorgeous, underrated and I would love to see her more. ..Unfortunately I can’t bring myself to watch anything with the Ham face anymore.
I was wondering who she is! She looks like a young Meryl Streep.
Yes…she looks just like Streep…circa…1970s to me too!!!!
ooh, man-baby spouting pseudo-intellectual babble…why don’t you try to actually educate your super smart self for once:
https://www.vox.com/2018/9/10/17826168/me-too-louis-ck-men-comeback
@lee – THANK YOU for posting this article! I hadn’t seen it and it’s brilliant.
Alls…I have to say about Sean Penn…is what the life has taught me…
You beat a– in public…
You beat a– in private…
I believe he laid hands on Madonna…and others…period. point. blank.
God, he’s militantly stupid, isn’t he?
Succinct and perfect description!
Of course he’s “suspicious” of #MeToo. He’s scared of a movement that threatens to put him on blast for his perpetual misogyny. I’m glad you’ve said words to women, Sean, that makes your opinion so much more valid. Ugh. Hate this beef jerky-looking mofo.
Exactly. He attacks the movement because he’s vulnerable, not because it doesn’t have merit.
“The spirit of much of what has been the #MeToo movement is to divide men and women.”
This is such crap and so incredibly ignorant. It’s not about division, it is about accountability. He sounds like a propagandist, trying to divide and conquer.
It’s official, he’s a Biffa. (A big red waste bin…google if you’ve never seen them)
Dear Sean Penn,
It’s better to be a receptacle of the salacious than a receptacle of sh*t, like you.
He thinks that he is an intellectual and THAT WHAT HE SAYS IS IMPORTANT! It’s not, and he’s not. I have some yellow duckie duck tape that I would love to press firmly over his mouth.
“Receptacle of the salacious.” Listen to this motherf*cker. He’s every faux high-brow classmate I had in my English classes trying to sound more enlightened than he actually is. Those of us with actual educations can tell the difference, loser.
I love this comment; it’s like the blather of a first year university student – you know the ones who go on and on and on, because their take on everything is ‘just so deep, man.’ Sean Penn is a pseudo-intellectual, ham-faced nincompoop.
Someone sure is proud that he can use a thesaurus.
Is that new series on HULU or HOW LOW?
Oh, thank goodness the asshat who beat up Madonna has weighed in on this. Not sure how we would have coped without his perspective.
The left loved him when he was dining with Chavez.
Whenever I see or hear from Sean Penn all I can think about is his ridiculous pretentious book that all his celebrity pals pretended to like.
Didn’t the court document say he didn’t hurt her but most comments are saying he did? Women are going to shoot themselves in the foot over this. I think SP is correct when he says this is really dividing men and women. When it comes to the workforce you will see less women getting positions they are qualified for because men are too afraid to hire them. All the talk about diversity is really bringing out racism as well. Women do need to speak about this but I’m not sure the #metoo movement is the correct platform.
Yes, clearly, silence and conformity has worked very well for women and minorities in America. While I’m holding out out my bowl asking please, sir, may I have some more, the rich and powerful white men of America has never hesitated to give me heaping bowl of social and financial rewards that have carried me all the way to the top for the small price of the occasional microaggression or groping..
It isn’t about dividing men and women, it is about holding people accountable when they abuse other human beings.
New flash: Men were “too afraid” to hire women before #metoo as well.
Your suggestion that women and minorities should get over this “diversity” thing and just go back to the abuse and discrimination is troubling. I hope you reconsider your comments and realize how disappointing they are.
It’s so telling that he uses the word “receptical” when describing the me too movement. Because really, isn’t that what women are? Fuck off Sean Penn.
Would he say the same thing about the Civil Rights Movement?
My husband and I were listening our usual syndicated radio show in the car this morning,and they played his comments.We both looked at each other and said at the same time WTF did he just say;like,it wasn’t just asinine it was also inaudible.All I can say is duuhhhhh…..okay Sean lecture me some more on how women should react to their situations of sexual assault,abuse,and harassment 😒
“I’m very suspicious of a movement that gets glommed on to in great stridency and rage and without nuance. ”
Jeez, he’s so far up his own ass, it’s a wonder he can see. What part of being attacked by someone lacks nuance–are their subtle ways to force yourself on someone? Maybe tie someone to a chair like Madonna, say? Is that subtle? He literally has no idea what the words mean that are coming out of his mouth. . .
The other thing I have to say is that he turned Robin Wright into a hard looking woman–still beautiful, but there is a real steely-ness about her that must come from the enormous amount of S*** she dealt with being married to him. Kevin Spacey is notoriously difficult to work with but it was probably a cake walk for her after being married to that hatchet-faced lout.
Everyone has covered his comments pretty well, so can we go to the superficial. Seriously what the hell happened to him looks wise. He looks better in the tv show with makeup and lighting, but at his house he looks really ruff, and not in a good or puppy dog way.
His new show is a real cock tease for a scifi nerd like me. I made it through episode 6 and at the beginning of every episode I thought “Ok, this is the episode where they go to Mars, right?!”. No such luck, just more drama and emotions. I didn’t sign up for that!
On topic: I get what he is saying. I can see both sides of the argument: on the one hand we owe it to ourselves and the victims to believe them so we can make changes for the better. On the other hand the court of public opinion is very flawed but the actual court system is as well. I don’t think we’ll find an easy and fullproof answer anytime soon but it is important to give people the opportunity to report abuse and to investigate such reports.
i just got in argument with my friend’s husband the other day. he thinks the me too movement is going too far and that pretty soon men won’t be able to look at women. arguing that if a woman wears a low-cut top (a low cut top down to the navel at work – who does that?), that men should be able to look. and that requiring men to look at women for no longer than 15 seconds is too much. massive eye roll. lost all respect for him. he wouldn’t listen to any reasoning. he said he was worried that his daughter is going to grow up in a world where men couldn’t look at women. sad that my friend married such a misogynist. her father is one too. i really do hope that her daughter doesn’t grow up to marry one.
oh and of course he’s worried about who her future husband will be, but of course hopes that his son will have fun sowing his oats.
Tell him to die mad about it.
right? just another rich, white man who epitomizes the phrase “when you’re accustomed to privilege, equality feels like oppression.”
Reading this, I immediately thought of people who say: “I have a Black friend… Native friend who says” and it goes onto whatever version of alleged conversion, between great pals doncha know, who support whatever the (invariably) White guy opines. I know I’ve said it before, but if they were a true friend, they’d understand the hurt and oppression that is behind their “agreement” with their opinion. If they really do agree, when there’s such an imbalance of power. Well, hamface (thanks Kaiser) you don’t understand what women experience, you don’t speak for us and as an abuser you should stfu and I abhor that you keep getting hired and have any platform from which to speak.
p.s. again this goes speaking on mascots Matthew mcconaughey
