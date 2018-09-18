“The ‘Captain Marvel’ trailer is here, and it is… underwhelming” links
  • September 18, 2018

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

I’m feeling significantly underwhelmed by the first trailer for Captain Marvel. [Jezebel]
This is why “Mario Kart” has been trending on Twitter all day. Barf. [Buzzfeed]
Lisa Vanderpump had a really nice birthday. [Reality Tea]
Stop playing Fortnite, peeps. [The Blemish]
Bill Hader won an Emmy. How do you feel about that? [LaineyGossip]
Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson have a baby pig now. [Dlisted]
Tatiana Maslany’s pre-Emmy looks were disastrous. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Kirsten Dunst sat on the floor at the Emmys for a time. [JustJared]

27 Responses to ““The ‘Captain Marvel’ trailer is here, and it is… underwhelming” links”

  1. BendyWindy says:
    September 18, 2018 at 12:03 pm

    Are we surprised by Captain Marvel though? Brie Larson is so bland…kinda like her signature cheese.

    Reply
  2. Mia4s says:
    September 18, 2018 at 12:08 pm

    I agree. I’m…whelmed. It looks like a Marvel movie so it will be fun. But I’ve seen all this before.

    Reply
  3. Happy21 says:
    September 18, 2018 at 12:08 pm

    Brie was great in Room but WTF her acting looks all kinda awful in this trailer. Pretty sure I wouldn’t be able to sit through the whole movie, that was painful enough.

    Reply
  4. Darla says:
    September 18, 2018 at 12:10 pm

    Brie’s a good actress, and I am actually pretty excited for this movie.

    Reply
  5. LB says:
    September 18, 2018 at 12:11 pm

    Hmmmmm. I think it looks pretty good actually!!

    Reply
  6. Savu says:
    September 18, 2018 at 12:11 pm

    The trailer is so light on Captain Marvel… lots of Samuel L. Jackson. Idk. It feels like they wanted to make sure men weren’t immediately turned off by the story of a female superhero, so they’ve spliced so much action in there. Idk. It feels weird to me.

    Reply
  7. Lightpurple says:
    September 18, 2018 at 12:21 pm

    I’ll be there opening night. She’s going to rescue the world from Thanos is Avengers 4

    ETA And I needed that trailer this morning to recover from that Mario Kart image.

    Reply
  8. Lightpurple says:
    September 18, 2018 at 12:25 pm

    Did anyone else wish Bill Hader had accepted his Emmy as Stephon?

    Reply
  9. Moira says:
    September 18, 2018 at 12:51 pm

    I’m excited for captain marvel.

    A fully clothed female superhero who is really the girl next door.

    Reply
  10. Case says:
    September 18, 2018 at 12:52 pm

    I think Brie is a good actress in dramas, but doesn’t quite know what to do with herself in action movies for some reason. I have the unfortunate feeling this will be one of the more underwhelming Marvel movies, but I’ll see it nonetheless. I just have a hard time congratulating Marvel for finally creating a woman-led film when it’s their 21st freaking movie, lol.

    Reply
  11. Mrs. Peel says:
    September 18, 2018 at 1:15 pm

    Thumping tribal drums while watching Brie looking like she’s ready for a lie down. Odd juxtapositioning.

    Reply
  12. Eliza says:
    September 18, 2018 at 1:17 pm

    It’s supposedly a complicated story with lots of aliens and mimicks, so avoiding the main plot, as it’s probably too complicated for a 1min trailer, cuts down on impact. They’re leaning into the 90s nostalgia in the trailer.

    Lee Pace and Gemma Chan are also in the film. So thumbs up.

    Still on fence about Jude Laws inclusion (I’m assuming head villian/skrull)

    Reply
  13. Lautiec says:
    September 18, 2018 at 1:46 pm

    Her voice is babyish and whee is captain marvels hot 80s Duran Duran haircut. I like her in other movies but wish they picked a more physically dynamic gal for the role.

    Reply
  14. oliphant says:
    September 18, 2018 at 1:51 pm

    i think it looks great! have watched it a few times and legit got chills when (so it seems) she’s going binary at the end of the trailer :)

    also caught a glimpse of the mohawk helmet YESSSSSSSSSS

    Reply
  15. Veronica S. says:
    September 18, 2018 at 1:52 pm

    How could you do Toad wrong like that, Stormy? He’s so cute!

    I wish I could be more excited for Captain Marvel than I am, but she’s frankly sort of a boring superhero to me. The movie could have been more provocative had it kept Carol Danvers actual age and cast her appropriately.

    Reply
  16. Heather says:
    September 18, 2018 at 1:57 pm

    I love her but she’s not a natural for thing kind of role. Gal Gadot looks born to be a superhero. Brie looks born to do serious dramas about thirtysomething women overcoming adversity.

    Yay Tatiana though! Idc about her dress sense, she’s incredible.

    Reply
  17. Dulcinea says:
    September 18, 2018 at 2:16 pm

    I really wish I hadn’t clicked on thar Mario kart story. Gross!

    Reply

