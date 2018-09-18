“The ‘Captain Marvel’ trailer is here, and it is… underwhelming” links

I’m feeling significantly underwhelmed by the first trailer for Captain Marvel. [Jezebel]
This is why “Mario Kart” has been trending on Twitter all day. Barf. [Buzzfeed]
Lisa Vanderpump had a really nice birthday. [Reality Tea]
Stop playing Fortnite, peeps. [The Blemish]
Bill Hader won an Emmy. How do you feel about that? [LaineyGossip]
Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson have a baby pig now. [Dlisted]
Tatiana Maslany’s pre-Emmy looks were disastrous. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Kirsten Dunst sat on the floor at the Emmys for a time. [JustJared]
Look Mom, I’m a superhero. #CaptainMarvel pic.twitter.com/iUv0g1wlxs
— Brie Larson (@brielarson) September 18, 2018
Here's your first look at Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, courtesy of @ew pic.twitter.com/amGwIK92AU
— IGN (@IGN) September 5, 2018
Are we surprised by Captain Marvel though? Brie Larson is so bland…kinda like her signature cheese.
+100000
I agree. I’m…whelmed. It looks like a Marvel movie so it will be fun. But I’ve seen all this before.
Haha, “whelmed.” Count me in. Samuel L Jackson is narrating, something like “a space invasion, a car chase, blah blah, I was ready to call it quits.” Yes, precisely! 🤣
Brie was great in Room but WTF her acting looks all kinda awful in this trailer. Pretty sure I wouldn’t be able to sit through the whole movie, that was painful enough.
Yeah, I felt the same as I watched her in the trailer. Underwhelming. I’ll pass on this one.
@Happy21 – I was so disappointed in her after ROOM when I saw her as Hiddles’ sorta kinda love interest in KONG. Of course, that could have been the bland script; and they looked great together, she’s really tall isn’t she? He looks great with tall girls.
Brie’s a good actress, and I am actually pretty excited for this movie.
Me too. She’s one of my favourite comic characters. Super excited!
Hmmmmm. I think it looks pretty good actually!!
Yeah–looks fine to me. Nice shot of Jude Law, too.
The trailer is so light on Captain Marvel… lots of Samuel L. Jackson. Idk. It feels like they wanted to make sure men weren’t immediately turned off by the story of a female superhero, so they’ve spliced so much action in there. Idk. It feels weird to me.
I think Marvel actually didn’t wanted to give too much of the character in the trailer, it’s still seven months to the movie.
I’ll be there opening night. She’s going to rescue the world from Thanos is Avengers 4
ETA And I needed that trailer this morning to recover from that Mario Kart image.
Did anyone else wish Bill Hader had accepted his Emmy as Stephon?
LOL! I now can’t get that out of my head!
Oh my, YES!!!
I’m excited for captain marvel.
A fully clothed female superhero who is really the girl next door.
I think Brie is a good actress in dramas, but doesn’t quite know what to do with herself in action movies for some reason. I have the unfortunate feeling this will be one of the more underwhelming Marvel movies, but I’ll see it nonetheless. I just have a hard time congratulating Marvel for finally creating a woman-led film when it’s their 21st freaking movie, lol.
Thumping tribal drums while watching Brie looking like she’s ready for a lie down. Odd juxtapositioning.
It’s supposedly a complicated story with lots of aliens and mimicks, so avoiding the main plot, as it’s probably too complicated for a 1min trailer, cuts down on impact. They’re leaning into the 90s nostalgia in the trailer.
Lee Pace and Gemma Chan are also in the film. So thumbs up.
Still on fence about Jude Laws inclusion (I’m assuming head villian/skrull)
Her voice is babyish and whee is captain marvels hot 80s Duran Duran haircut. I like her in other movies but wish they picked a more physically dynamic gal for the role.
i think it looks great! have watched it a few times and legit got chills when (so it seems) she’s going binary at the end of the trailer
also caught a glimpse of the mohawk helmet YESSSSSSSSSS
How could you do Toad wrong like that, Stormy? He’s so cute!
I wish I could be more excited for Captain Marvel than I am, but she’s frankly sort of a boring superhero to me. The movie could have been more provocative had it kept Carol Danvers actual age and cast her appropriately.
I love her but she’s not a natural for thing kind of role. Gal Gadot looks born to be a superhero. Brie looks born to do serious dramas about thirtysomething women overcoming adversity.
Yay Tatiana though! Idc about her dress sense, she’s incredible.
Imo Brie is a great actress but doesn’t fit the part very well. Gail fit but is a terrible actress so I’m not satisfied with either of the female superhero movies so far and that’s very disappointing.
I really wish I hadn’t clicked on thar Mario kart story. Gross!
