2018 Emmy Awards Open Post: Hosted by our real-life American dystopia

On Your Feet Emilio and Gloria Estefan Premiere

The Emmy Awards come on tonight. It’s the new normal for such a big awards show to air on a Monday, but all of these awards shows are struggling for viewers, and I guess there’s a chance more people will pay attention on a Monday night versus a Sunday night? I truly don’t know. The Emmys start at 8 pm EST on NBC. We’re watching the E! Live on the Red Carpet show too.

It does feel like any moment of escapism is nice these days, especially when we’re actually living in a real-life dystopia that seems to mimic the fictional worlds seen in some TV shows. We’re living in a time when The Handmaid’s Tale is the oddsmaker’s favorite to win the Emmy for Best Drama… AND we’re living in a time when protesters dress up in Handmaid’s Tale robes to protest Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court. Troubled times.

Most people do think The Handmaid’s Tale will be the big winner tonight. Game of Thrones will probably walk away empty-handed. My guess is that The Crown will pick up some major awards, because The Crown is “the new Downton Abbey,” and those old-fart Emmy voters friggin’ loved Downton Abbey. I also think Patrick Melrose and Benedict Cumberbatch are going to pick up some Emmys. We’ll see.

We'll be tweeting about the red carpet and the awards show:

Photos courtesy of Hulu.

2 Responses to “2018 Emmy Awards Open Post: Hosted by our real-life American dystopia”

  1. Jan90067 says:
    September 17, 2018 at 6:11 pm

    If you are in the LA area, the local Ch 5 (CW ch.) has coverage starting the isn’t bad.

    Reply
  2. Jan90067 says:
    September 17, 2018 at 6:13 pm

    Hey… for once Heidi Klum doesn’t have her entire chest hanging out! She looks relatively decent for her!

    Reply

