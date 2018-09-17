“The trailer for ‘Mary Poppins Returns’ is full of whimsy, bad accents” links
  • September 17, 2018

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Are you here for the Mary Poppins Returns trailer? [Pajiba]
Jennifer Aniston is back to doing pre-Emmy events more than a decade after she abandoned her TV-Girl roots! [LaineyGossip]
Gwyneth Paltrow & Chris Martin tried to stage an intervention for Lily Allen. [Dlisted]
What did the Emmys look like a decade ago? [Go Fug Yourself]
Don Trump Jr. continues to be the absolute worst. [Jezebel]
Kim Kardashian put a lot of thought into Chicago’s name. [Buzzfeed]
Lady Gaga answers Vogue’s 73 Questions. [OMG Blog]
Bristol Palin is trying to humble-brag, I think. [Starcasm]
Are LaLa & Carmelo Anthony back together? [Wonderwall]

9 Responses to ““The trailer for ‘Mary Poppins Returns’ is full of whimsy, bad accents” links”

  1. Mia4s says:
    September 17, 2018 at 12:52 pm

    That movie is going to make all the money. All the money!

    It can’t be a good sign that I, as someone who follows Hollywood, completely forgot the Emmys are tonight. Ratings should be interesting. 😬

    Reply
  2. Digital Unicorn says:
    September 17, 2018 at 12:53 pm

    I cannot wait for this – yes Lin-Manuel’s accent ain’t that great but its a homage to Dick Van Dyke. Am really getting Julie Andrew vibes from Emily Blunt and she can carry a tune.

    Reply
  3. L84Tea says:
    September 17, 2018 at 1:04 pm

    This is one of those trailers where I can’t tell if the movie is going to be insanely great or insanely awful.

    Reply
  4. Indiana Joanna says:
    September 17, 2018 at 1:45 pm

    Bedwetting, animal killing Don Jr is a grotesque arrested developmental creep who really needs to shut up. He’s not helping a SCOTUS nominee who is a liar and now accused pre-meditated sexual assaulter. The fact that this morning Kavanaugh visited a self proclaimed sexual assaulter who is Jr’s father and president for advice is pretty horrible in and of itself.

    Reply
    • Enormous Coat says:
      September 17, 2018 at 5:12 pm

      Bedwetting, animal-killing, and grotesque should always precede Don Junior’s name. It galls me that the Republican party seems to be comprised primarily of racists, rapists, Nazis, Klansmen, and child molestors – and with lots of crossover and pride in those labels. I sincerely hope they are having an identity crisis and that this isn’t the party they have thoughtfully built (my husband and I argue back and forth on this point. I believe that they knowingly built a system that would disempower the masses, but that their Frankenstein’s Monster broke free before they were ready for it to do so and now it’s beyond their control).

      Reply
  5. SJhere says:
    September 17, 2018 at 2:54 pm

    I’m ready for this. Ben Winslaw is adorable.
    Let’s face it, sitting thru a kids movie is generally awful. At least this will be actors and not another complete cgi fest.
    Emily Blunt, including a sentimental cameo from Dick VD is a bonus.
    I’ll be taking the kids to see this at the theaters and buying the DVD release also. This is gonna make a huge amount of money, all it needs to do is not completely suck.

    Reply
  6. Reece says:
    September 17, 2018 at 5:57 pm

    I was already here for it but Colin Firth is icing!

    Reply

