Soon-Yi Previn details how Mia Farrow was emotionally & physically abusive

This interview makes me want to go back to bed and hibernate for six months. New York Magazine did an exclusive interview with Soon-Yi Previn, Woody Allen’s wife. Soon-Yi was the adopted daughter of Andre Previn and Mia Farrow, and she was – she claims – in college when her affair with Woody began. Soon-Yi rarely makes public statements or gives interviews, so the piece is notable in that way – because this is the most in-depth piece I’ve ever read about who she really is and her side of the story. I also believe that just like we believe Dylan Farrow, we should believe Soon-Yi Previn. You can believe two people at once: you can believe that Woody Allen abused Dylan, and you can believe – as Soon-Yi Previn and Moses Farrow have claimed – that Mia emotionally and physically abused her children too. You can read the full Soon-Yi interview here. Here’s part of what Soon-Yi says about Mia’s abuse:
How Soon-Yi feels now: “I was never interested in writing a Mommie Dearest, getting even with Mia — none of that,” Soon-Yi tells me quietly but firmly. “But what’s happened to Woody is so upsetting, so unjust. [Mia] has taken advantage of the #MeToo movement and paraded Dylan as a victim. And a whole new generation is hearing about it when they shouldn’t.”
She disliked Mia from the start, when they first met at a Korean orphanage: “There was a big excitement and hoopla around her. And she came to me and she threw her arms around me to give me a big hug. I’m standing there rigidly, thinking, Who is this woman, and can she get her hands off of me? She didn’t ring true or sincere.”
Mia always told people that Soon-Yi was an idiot: “I do have a little learning disability,” Soon-Yi says almost bashfully. “I’ve never spoken about it, because Mia drummed it into me to be ashamed about it. It comes out in spelling, and I had to work much harder in school. But I was driven and interested, and I wish I’d had a tutor the way some kids do for homework… Mia used to write words on my arm, which was humiliating, so I’d always wear long-sleeved shirts. She would also tip me upside down, holding me by my feet, to get the blood to drain to my head. Because she thought — or she read it, God knows where she came up with the notion — that blood going to my head would make me smarter or something.”
Mia was into “arbitrarily showing her power”: slapping Soon-Yi across the face and spanking her with a hairbrush or calling her “stupid” and “moronic.” Sometimes, according to Soon-Yi, Farrow lost it completely, as when she threw a porcelain rabbit that her mother had given her at Soon-Yi (“She never really liked it,” Soon-Yi wryly observes. “That’s probably why she threw it at me”), smashing it to pieces and startling both of them. “I could see from the expression on her face that she felt she had gone too far. Because it could have really hurt me.”
Used as maids/assistants: Soon-Yi also says she and her adopted sisters were used as “domestics,” while Farrow kept busy rearranging the furniture, ordering from catalogues, working on her scrapbooks, and talking to her friends on the phone. “We did the grocery shopping, starting in third grade, for the entire family,” Soon-Yi says. “Lark and I wrote the list of everything that we needed for the house, we paid for it, we unpacked it. When I went to Ethical Culture, I had to pick up my siblings … In Connecticut, Lark cooked, and we cleaned the bathrooms, cleared the dishes, washed up, and did the sweeping. When Woody started coming up to Connecticut, I ironed Mia’s sheets.”
And on and on. The whole piece is an long, interesting read and I found myself somewhat invested in Soon-Yi’s personal story. I believe some of what she cites as abuse from Mia was just… Mia not being a great mom, and Mia being sort of screwed up as a person too. I also believe that Soon-Yi would never have ended up with Woody if Soon-Yi hadn’t been so starved for affection, love and acceptance by any older paternal/maternal figure. What’s said in this piece is the same thing everyone always says: we’ll truly never know. Soon-Yi has her truth, Dylan has hers, Ronan has his, Moses has his, and we’ll never know how all the kids seem to have such wildly different memories. I also feel like… Soon-Yi has a right to tell her story. Speaking of, Ronan released a statement.
Statement on New York magazine, which has done something shameful here: pic.twitter.com/xGeQP341OG
— Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) September 17, 2018
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I want to hear from Isaiah and Quincy Farrow. If Mia treated her non white children badly, I want to hear their experiences of her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can we also note that this piece was written by someone is is friends with soon-yi and an admitted fangirl of woody?
The magazine writing is biased.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Caity – And Ronan Farrow’s wasn’t?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ronan Farrow wrote a letter, not an article, about Woody Allen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree, it’s quite easy to believe both stories. Children can easily have different experiences growing up in the same home, especially where there is an age gap (due respect to Ronan but he was very very young when this all went down. He can speak his truth, but he cannot speak to the experiences of either of his sisters).
Honestly I’m done with any and all stories about this family. There’s no end and no closure and nothing more to be done about it. There are no legal charges and no path to them (on either side). Opinion will remain somewhat divided. I’d rather refocus on rooting out those still in power. This all seems pointless.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Honestly I’m done with any and all stories about this family. There’s no end and no closure and nothing more to be done about it.”
I thoroughly agree with you.
This family has an avalanche of messiness from every angle – coupled with abuse from both parents.
What’s even scarier, is that I’m sure there is worse stuff not disclosed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Children can easily have different experiences growing up in the same home”: yes to that.
I am now involved with a terrible case of negligence and abuse by a mum who only targets the older sister. The siblings are oblivious to what is happening because children do not react in the same way as adults. Moreover, a mother is so important, and a grown-up, that the children do not question her, even the abused one, for a very long time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I do not, and never have, believed in Woody Allen’s alleged guilt. He may not be a pleasant man. He may be twitchy, difficult, insensitive and neurotic. That much has been revealed through his film career from Take the Money and Run to Manhattan to Hannah and her Sisters. But there is *no* conclusive proof that the allegations are any more than that. Two flat contradictions (Moses, Soon Yi; and one secondhand claim of ill treatment by the late Lark Farrow) of the Farrow narrative, along with in depth investigations, now exist. Given Mia Farrow’s behaviour post the breakup – due to the affair with her stepdaughter, not his (and nor had they ever lived under the same roof) leads me to side with Allen. Because for justice to be done, for Me Too to have power and for its victims to be respected, we cannot allow the court of public opinion to be the final arbiter. If his guilt cannot be substantiated in law on numerous occasions, look to another source.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The facts have been in the public record for decades. I really recommend reading this: https://www.scribd.com/document/205403621/Allen-v-Farrow-Custody-Ruling-June-7-1993#from_embed
That said, I do agree that different children in the same family can have very different experiences. We can respect each one. But that doesn’t mean WA isn’t culpable in Dylan’s case.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The allegations are way older than #MeToo.
https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2014/02/woody-allen-sex-abuse-10-facts
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You will never have the proof you need.
You will only ever have the story of Dylan. Either you choose to believe her story or you don’t.
Looking for some solid evidence to satisfy yourself in believing a victim is shameful.
For many cases of abuse and sexual assault you only ever have the victims satement. Looking for some dramatic evidence in order to believe the victim is exactly why movements like #metoo are so important.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Soon Yi was young and easy to manipulate, I think Woody has raised her shaped her and her mind according his way 9f life, his needs. So I don’t know how to take all of this, the simple fact for her even now there is nothing wrong in her relationship with Woody speaks volumes to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, Soon Yi has a right to tell her story. But we also have a right to note that the story was filtered through an admittedly Allen fan.
Also, I dislike that she claims Dylan is being paraded as a victim, as if Dylan has no agency. Dylan is now a grown woman and has told her story – consistently – over and over. This is not Mia Farrow telling the story.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I had trouble reading after the comment “And a whole new generation is hearing about it when they shouldn’t.” I just literally cancelled Soon-Yi.
Girl was groomed by Woody and is brainwashed. Journalist is a Woody stan. Too much is wrong in this piece for me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Their relationship is so creepy. Probably Allen is scared about #metoo.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh boy.
I kinda believe her?? I also agree with Kaiser’s statement that she likely would not have ended up with Woody if she hadn’t wanted to get out of that ducked up household. I think that she can be right about Mia but that doesn’t change the fact that Woody was an inappropriate predator.
Also, Ronan is her biological son. And white. That could have informed how he was treated by their mother as opposed to some of his adopted siblings of color.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Classic textbook grooming. And as I have said before, the fact that the little horrible man has adopted two girls is beyond sad and awful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I find it weird that Ronan dismisses the testimony of his sister like this. If he has the right to talk, if Dylan has te right to talk, so does Soon-Yi. I know he is an ally, but I don’t get good vibes from him.
Neither from Soon-Yi by the way. I just think this is an incredibly screwed up family and that Soon-Yi saw love in Woody Allen’s ways as opposed to her horrible mum.
This is a sad story all around, where there is a real possibility of a child/teen having been in a situation of being better off with a pedophile than her adoptive mother. BERKKK>
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I tried to read this last night and couldn’t finish, it was sordid and even if you believe what Soon-Yi has to say about Mia, which probably is all true, the fact that the interviewer is has a long friendship and admiration for Woody makes this is spin job in my opinion. More than that, the story of how Woody and Soon-Yi got together smacks of Woody taking advantage of this child’s issues for his next relationship. Woody may not have women coming out of the woodwork as some of the others but he is not a good guy. He probably manages his issues by telling his story over and over again in public via his movies. This is just sad all around. I am good with this family after this. And I will continue not supporting anything Woody Allen does. If I was an actress who worked with him, after seeing this story I would feel icky and dirty just by association.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe my thinking is dated but that stuff just sounds like chores to me. I don’t know this family’s ins and outs but where’s her dad and why didn’t he kick Woody’s ass?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i have mixed feeling about dylan’s asserction, BUT
my mum. who is a terribly present person , that always aloud me have people home, who sent me best schools- places- trips ever, even when she couldn’t really afford it, and who is a smart and well educated person, and always hugged me and whatnot, ALWAYS had a bad temper. how bad? bad. she never hit me but she would speak her mind if i gained a pound, or my hair looked like sheet.Plus she never had patience. she would go like: you do that and that’s it. so, reading soon y story, i can see a lot of what my mum would do. of course not holding me backwards, but she would loose her patient too if it took me time to do homework or wouldn’t get something right on the spot. fact is: you must understand if it’s mean to be mean or just bad temper.about favourite kids. well, if she hated so much her mum, she should be totally indifferent to that, or am i missing something?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I also think there is an undertone of racism in the way people immediately revert to “Soon-Yi was groomed”, up until now that she is a mother herself and an adult.
if Dylan’s word is important than Soon Yi’s is too. There is a real possibility of both of them having been manipulated for different reasons which is why this case is so doomed.
Why do we consider Soon-Yi as groomed and therefore not worthy of our belief and not Dylan whose mum was clearly abusive?
Report this comment as spam or abuse