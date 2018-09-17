Duchess Meghan organized a cookbook which will fund a community kitchen

Well, well. The Duchess of Sussex has undertaken an excellent project. When she moved to London less than a year ago, she met some of the survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire. She was introduced to their two-day-a-week community kitchen effort, where the women of the Grenfell community could cook their own food to take back to their makeshift homes or hotel rooms. Meghan thought the community kitchen was such a great thing that she wondered why it couldn’t be open seven days a week. She was told there were no financial resources for it, so she decided to put together a cookbook, with all the proceeds going to The Hubb Community Kitchen.

The Duchess of Sussex has launched a cookbook to raise money for a community kitchen for the survivors of Grenfell. The Duchess, who has been making secret visits to the kitchen since January, has written a foreword to the book, hailing the benefits of communities cooking together. Published by Penguin Random House, ‘Together: Our Community Cookbook’ showcases more than 50 recipes from women affected by the Grenfell Tower fire. A spokesman for Kensington Palace said: “The Duchess of Sussex first visited the kitchen in January 2018 and has continued to make regular private visits. United by their passion for cooking as a way of strengthening communities, The Duchess was inspired by how the project empowers women at a grassroots level, and championed the cookbook project as a way of ensuring the kitchen can continue transforming lives and communities through cooking.” The Duchess of Sussex wrote in the foreword: “I immediately felt connected to this community kitchen; it is a place for women to laugh, grieve, cry and cook together. Melding cultural identities under a shared roof, it creates a space to feel a sense of normalcy – in its simplest form, the universal need to connect, nurture, and commune through food, through crisis or joy – something we can all relate to…Through this charitable endeavour, the proceeds will allow the kitchen to thrive and keep the global spirit of community alive.” The proceeds from the book will support the Hubb Community Kitchen, enabling it to stay open for seven days a week.

What an incredible project for Meghan – this is her first big solo endeavor as a royal, and I get the feeling that she spearheaded the effort, from getting the book deal to getting the women to record their recipes to organizing how the community kitchen will be funded. It’s also a reminder that Great Britain is a multi-religious, multi-ethnic country and that Meghan is out there, literally embracing that diversity. Well done, Meg.

The Duchess of Sussex is supporting a new charity cookbook, 'Together: Our Community Cookbook', which celebrates the power of cooking to bring communities together. #CookTogether pic.twitter.com/XEclxgQjR4 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 17, 2018

The Duchess of Sussex first visited the kitchen in January, and has continued to make regular private visits. United by their passion for cooking as a way of strengthening communities, The Duchess was inspired by how the project empowers women at a grassroots level. #CookTogether pic.twitter.com/jY5XIAtw2h — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 17, 2018