Duchess Meghan organized a cookbook which will fund a community kitchen

Well, well. The Duchess of Sussex has undertaken an excellent project. When she moved to London less than a year ago, she met some of the survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire. She was introduced to their two-day-a-week community kitchen effort, where the women of the Grenfell community could cook their own food to take back to their makeshift homes or hotel rooms. Meghan thought the community kitchen was such a great thing that she wondered why it couldn’t be open seven days a week. She was told there were no financial resources for it, so she decided to put together a cookbook, with all the proceeds going to The Hubb Community Kitchen.
The Duchess of Sussex has launched a cookbook to raise money for a community kitchen for the survivors of Grenfell. The Duchess, who has been making secret visits to the kitchen since January, has written a foreword to the book, hailing the benefits of communities cooking together. Published by Penguin Random House, ‘Together: Our Community Cookbook’ showcases more than 50 recipes from women affected by the Grenfell Tower fire.
A spokesman for Kensington Palace said: “The Duchess of Sussex first visited the kitchen in January 2018 and has continued to make regular private visits. United by their passion for cooking as a way of strengthening communities, The Duchess was inspired by how the project empowers women at a grassroots level, and championed the cookbook project as a way of ensuring the kitchen can continue transforming lives and communities through cooking.”
The Duchess of Sussex wrote in the foreword: “I immediately felt connected to this community kitchen; it is a place for women to laugh, grieve, cry and cook together. Melding cultural identities under a shared roof, it creates a space to feel a sense of normalcy – in its simplest form, the universal need to connect, nurture, and commune through food, through crisis or joy – something we can all relate to…Through this charitable endeavour, the proceeds will allow the kitchen to thrive and keep the global spirit of community alive.”
The proceeds from the book will support the Hubb Community Kitchen, enabling it to stay open for seven days a week.
What an incredible project for Meghan – this is her first big solo endeavor as a royal, and I get the feeling that she spearheaded the effort, from getting the book deal to getting the women to record their recipes to organizing how the community kitchen will be funded. It’s also a reminder that Great Britain is a multi-religious, multi-ethnic country and that Meghan is out there, literally embracing that diversity. Well done, Meg.
The Duchess of Sussex is supporting a new charity cookbook, 'Together: Our Community Cookbook', which celebrates the power of cooking to bring communities together. #CookTogether pic.twitter.com/XEclxgQjR4
— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 17, 2018
The Duchess of Sussex first visited the kitchen in January, and has continued to make regular private visits. United by their passion for cooking as a way of strengthening communities, The Duchess was inspired by how the project empowers women at a grassroots level. #CookTogether pic.twitter.com/jY5XIAtw2h
— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 17, 2018
Photos courtesy of WENN, Avalon Red.
Amazing! What a thinking, modern royal looks like.
Beautiful concept, wonderful woman, and it has the Daily Heil pearlclutchers in a tizzy. What’s not to love?
Yes!! I love, love it! And I love how much the haters are hating
This is beautiful.
Love, love, LOVE this. Such a fantastic initiative for her to get behind and it sounds like she actually made a tangible difference as well as providing publicity to the project. Congratulations to all the ladies involved!
What a beautiful project, I like it so much! Even the video is nice and seeing all these women together is wonderful.
Meghan is really working exceptionally and she has only been married for 4 months. I think she will give us great things in the future. Bravo!
Meghan did not come to play. I love this!
While all that other noise was going on, Meghan was busy working.
I love that she didn’t announce ages ago that Greenfell was going to be her pet project and hype it up. She just got in and did it (before marriage too) and now has something to show for it that’s actually going to benefit the community.
Great start. If she keeps this up she’s going to be fantastic
Yeah,
I guess she hasn’t just been lolling around, spending her in-laws money on clothes, and going to the hairdresser, lol. I think that I might just purchase this book.
It’s a brilliant project, very affordable too.
I LOVE this!!
This is an amazing project from so many viewpoints.
I love that she has all the best qualities of Diana, but in her own way.
Excellent first solo step for Meghan. This is such an important and meaningful project. Well done to all the women involved and hope all the publicity attracts additional funding to ensure it continues to thrive/grow.
Great project in support of a great cause.
I love this not only because it’s a great idea but also because you can tell she really was involved in putting it together, it wasn’t just someone from the palace telling her to do something. Great way to start her work as a royal!
Great job and great project! Well done, Meghan!!
How soon will Duchess Kate come out with a “Photography Book” to support some cause?
This is a lovely project. I will look into this book because those samosas looked amazing!
I just love this! Well done, Meg!
Yes! Such a good idea.
Love this! What a great project for Meghan. The food looks amazing.
How long before Sammy the Slampig tweets some bullsh*t about how she has no humanity?
This is a fabulous idea and a really great project to get involved with. It’s wonderful to see Meghan put work into something that as tangible benefits for the people involved.
No, she supported and championed the cookbook, the cookbook is not her idea. It’s still a great cause to be involved with though.
This is so nice. I mean, I know there are private citizens and volunteers who do great things like this all the time without the praise and coverage, but by royal standards, this is much better than what we’re used to.
I love the fact that Meghan is actually out there showing some real initiative and effort to help in creative ways. Meghan clearly doesn’t have to be forced out in public once a month for some dull, 30 min. engagement prepared by the courtiers, like we have gotten used to from certain other young royals. She is engaged and clearly has a great connection with the people she’s meeting.
