Millie Bobby Brown, 14, is friends with Drake, 31: ‘Now we talk all the time’

Millie Bobby Brown is 14 years old and on the cover of the latest issue of W Magazine to promote her starring role in Godzilla: King of the Monsters. I’ve felt for some time now that Millie – who seems like a lovely young girl – is being overworked and overexposed by her stage parents. I hope that’s not the case, and I hope that she’s being given the freedom to just be a kid and make mistakes and all of that. But I get the impression from this interview (and from the past two years) that she’s been forced to grow up very quickly. I just feel bad for her. You can read the full W Mag piece here – she’s more professional during this interview than actors three times her age. Some highlights:
She’s friends with Drake: When she met Drake in Australia last November, where both of them were on tour (she was promoting the series; he was performing), the musician draped an arm around her shoulder for a picture that went viral. “He invited me to his concert,” Brown explained matter-of-factly. “And now we talk all the time. I ask his advice.”
On her activism: “I take my responsibilities seriously. I recognize that I have a voice, and I want to use it wisely.”
She didn’t know what to expect from Stranger Things: “We did the show, and I went back home to England. I thought, Okay, it’s a little show. What’s next? And then we came to America for the premiere. Three days later, my whole life changed. People went crazy! My followers went up to 1 million in one day. Magazines wanted me. One of my goals was to be on the cover of W, and you see? Dreams do come true.”
Acting against a CGI Godzilla: “Godzilla was a tennis ball! I was always looking up. My neck hurt a lot, and I had to get dry needling. They stuck a really big, but thin, needle in my neck. Your muscle then spasms, and, eventually, you’re fine. After the dry needling, I had a great rapport with the tennis ball.
What she loves most about living in America full-time: “I love red Jolly Rancher candy. Cherry. They’re very sour. I’m not allowed to eat them anymore, because they color my tongue. Eleven is odd enough without having a red tongue.
Shaving her head to play Eleven: “The shaved head was a big deal. On the one hand, it was cool. When you’re bald, rain feels like a head massage. I’d walk in the rain, and people would look at me like I was crazy. I’d be smiling—so, so happy to have the water hit my naked head. But on the other hand, people stared at me, wondering whether I was sick. Some would even laugh at me, without knowing whether I was or wasn’t sick. It was hurtful, but their attitude taught me something about compassion. In the end, being bald was the best thing I ever did—being different changed my life. I wanted to embrace my baldness and, hopefully, inspire people. And, now, that’s become my message to the world.”
Um, Millie Bobby Brown, 14, is regularly in contact with Drake, 31? No no no. I understand that their relationship is probably just friendship, or that he’s big-brother vibing. But still, I don’t like it. And the dry needling stuff is horrifying! Whenever I think about MBB, I always feel like screaming “LEAVE MILLIE ALONE!” Just let her be a kid! How hard is that??
Photos courtesy of Getty, cover courtesy of W Magazine.
Just she talk to Drake doesnt mean her parents are controling from behind.i know you are saying she is 14 and he is 31 but she was good parents and she is not like kylie jenner.
What a lovely girl. I hope fame and money does not ruin her life like so many child stars, Lindsey Lohan and Macaulay Culkin for instance.
unpopular opinion: I think that both millie bobbie brown (millie bobby? horrible name, it sounds like a joke) and drake are really overrated and don’t get their popularity. That being said, they both seem nice enough. But people aren’t famous for being nice, and so I just don’t get it
I’ll join you. She seems lovely and grounded in this interview — although I do side eye her talking to Drake “all the time” — but I found her to be one of the weakest members of the Stranger Things cast.
+1 she’s annoying
Agree.
I feel icky calling a child overrated.
I’m around 13-14 year old girls who are beautiful, poised, and have amazing parents. They still don’t act like this. I’m sure this is edited…but she comes across as managed to an extreme degree. I hope it’s just her professional persona and there’s a giggly, happy kid somewhere in there who sneaks Jolly Ranchers when she’s not working.
It’s weird yes, I don’t think Drake is dangerous or anything but her parents should control her more and that’s the thing. She’s the breadwinner of the family so I don’t think things are going to change. Hope this is not another Lindsay in the making.
This is not going to end well for her – her parents have a bad rep in HW and its obvious that they are shaping her image to make her appear older than she is. She’s being ‘managed/controlled’ to the extreme and she is going to rebel against that at some point – she will break and her parents will be to blame.
She does seem like a lovely girl and maybe Drake is just looking out for her but she’s really not all that as an actress – the other children on the show are better actors.
100% agree. In the future she might call her parents out for taking her normal childhood. The worst part of being coached by managers/parents is that she will not be allowed to be herself. She is being groomed to act like a perfect teenage girl who never makes mistakes. We as the public are to blame as well because we expect celebrities to be perfect angels who never do or say anything wrong.
Do you have any sources/links or can tell my why they have a bad rep in HW? I totally believe it but would love to know more. I grew up in area with a lot of girls who were “going to be Stars” and had extremely wealthy lifestyles as kids and all that, and I get such a sinking feeling about MBB. She’s trying so hard to be this poised, adult person when she’s only 13. This is a disaster in the making if someone doesn’t step in and tell her it’s okay to be a kid
A quick google search should throw up some links – the story that springs to mind was that when they were negotiating the 2nd serious of Stranger Things her father was making outrageous demands about money and the cut he was to get (as her ‘manager’ – it didn’t go down well with the producers and studio and he was slapped down. It was said that several big agents refused to deal with them because of his behaviour. The success of the show went to their heads and they think the MBB Is the star of the show and the next JLaw.
maybe the fact that they all moved so she could make it-and she’s supporting her whole family for years with her acting.
maybe the fact that last year she had to cancel an appearance bc of exhaustion-when it turned out that in between sets her parents were dragging her from convention to convention to pay-for-autographs and such conventions-non-stop. the constant striving to dress her and style her as older, older, older…down to a 14year old giving a statement on her break up (I don’t want to start on 14yr old actress commercializing her rs-and it all looks so contrived, so “what would a 40 yr old think a teenager thinks is cool” is…worrying). she is supermicromanaged and I don’t think her parents care about any wellbeing, except financial.
There is no way on earth I would allow my 13 or 14 year child to be friends with an adult that wasn’t a very trusted family member. If he wants to give career advice he can give career advice (if I were her parent) to me. There would be no phone calls or friendships. This has nothing to do with Drake as a person but everything to do with knowing that there is no way any of us or her parents know Drake well enough to encourage a friendship like this. It is probably innocent but why take any chances. If something ever happened there is no going back from it. I am not even talking sexual. I mean hanging out smoking it up or start drinking and getting a taste of escape through substances. Or she meets the wrong people through him. She is in HW and it would be easy enough for her to continue down that road to disaster.
Omg I forgot about the part where her family sold everything to move to the US and she didn’t end up with any big roles at that time. That kind of pressure on a10 year old is NOT okay. And her dad demanding money from people to represent her? Yeesh. I really hope that there is money left by the time she’s 18 so she can get some therapy and be away from her money grubbing family.
Sometimes she’s exhaustive. In some of ther interviews she doesn’t even let her co-stars from stranger things talk. I hope she doesn’t become the next J-law
She looks 35!
Now that you mention it yes she does look a lot older than 13. Ugh.
She reminds me of a young Elizabeth Perkins on that W cover.
In that first picture she looks so much like Judy Garland that it is eerie. JUdy Garland at about 45.
She also just went through a public “breakup.” 🙄 at 14.
Somebody call CPS. I don’t care how much money she makes. She’s a KID.
And as such , should have all the Jolly Ranchers she wants.
PS- I don’t get all the criticism of her acting here. She’s phenomenal.
I like her in Stranger Things. *shrug*
What is this dry needling it make my neck twitched.
At first I did think wtf but then I remembered that Drake was also a child actor on Degrassi and it made a little more sense. It IS weird for sure but I doubt its “all the time”, thats probably just a teen exaggeration and really they text every once in awhile. And I’m sure he gets what she is going through to a degree. If she was talking to James Franco or Jared Leto I’d be more concerned.
That’s true I forgot he grew up on Degrassi
I was side eyeing the hell out of this but the fact he was a child actor too makes a little more sense.
It’s still troubling a 14 year old and a 31 year old are maybe close friends.
I really wish these adult celebrities would stop “hanging out” with teen stars for PR. Maybe Drake’s intentions are pure, but during awards season lots of grown up celebs where obsessing about the Stranger Things kids, wanting to pose for photos with them, etc.
Every time I see Millie Bobby Brown I just feel she’s so exploited by grown ups who all want something from her – her parents wanting money, film makers wanting to take advantage of her fan base and social media presence, celebs wanting a PR opportunity.. I wonder if there’s anyone in her life who just loves and appreciates her for who she is inside. When I was 14, the only expectations put on me was doing the dishes after dinner and trying my best at school. Every kid deserves a normal, private childhood.
Dry needling is quite common amongst athletes I know. Some find it great others get no relief, but I don’t think it’s dangerous.
what will happen to her family when she turns 18? will they still expect her to support them? why don’t they get jobs of their own. this will end badly, i fear.
are we just going to ignore the fact the drake is friends with a convicted human trafficker?! a convicted human trafficker that stills traffics women?! a convicted human trafficker that was caught pimping out girls under 16?!
I wonder if Drake is a little embarrassed about her mentioning that. He probably just offers her advice from time to time as an older brother type, but the first thing I thought when I read this was go “Why would a 31 year old want to talk to a 14 year old for any length of time unless he’s related to her?”
I also don’t get it when people say she resembles Natalie Portman. She looks like Elizabeth Perkins.
I hope things go well for her, she seems like a nice girl with a lot of pressure on her right now.
Her talking to Drake all the time is a bit odd, but hopefully it’s OK.
This is too young to be interviewed so exhaustively.
Also, I’m the only one it seems who doesn’t really like Stranger Things.
I doubt they talk all the time. Probably through social media and the occasional text. But remember Drake was a child actor. A former child actor giving advice to a current one is okay in my book, especially since alot of those kids go though really hard times as they age in Hollyweird. These kids need mentors who’ve been through it & successfully transitioned to an adult not only professionally but personally. I adore her and Stranger Things, so I hope her and the other kids end up alright.
