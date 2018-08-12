Jack Brooksbank won’t take a title, but Princess Eugenie is keeping hers

Here are some photos of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank at the wedding of Charlie Van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks, the same wedding that Prince Harry and Meghan attended on Meg’s birthday. I just never got around to posting these photos, so enjoy. I’m sad to see that Eugenie’s wedding-guest attire game peaked years ago, at William and Kate’s wedding. She looks like a middle-America secretary!
Anyway, last month the Daily Mail reported that Jack Brooksbank was not going to ask for a title, and one would not be offered to him. He’s fine being Normal Jack, Duke of Nothing, and Eugenie is fine with it too. There were some differing opinions about whether it was even possible that the Queen would have offered him a title. My take? I think the Queen probably would have been more than willing to offer Jack some minor title, like a viscount or a marquess, but only if Jack had wanted one and only if Prince Andrew had really pressed his mom about it. My take is that Eugenie wanted to avoid the drama and that Jack actually is fine without a title. Well, here’s a confirmation of that: People Magazine says there’s no title, and that Eugenie will still be a princess.
Princess Eugenie and fiancé Jack Brooksbank will be getting the royal treatment at their Oct. 12 wedding at Windsor Castle — but will the new member of the family receive a royal title? Queen Elizabeth handed her grandson, Prince Harry, a dukedom on his wedding day to Meghan Markle in May, officially making them the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. However, Jack will not be receiving a royal title — he’ll simply be known as “Mr. Brooksbank.” According to the BBC, Eugenie “will keep her royal title when she marries Mr. Brooksbank,” but she will have the “option” to take his last name.
In 2016, Eugenie’s father Prince Andrew refuted reports that he had demanded titles for “any future husbands” of daughters Eugenie or Beatrice. At the time, Andrew said he simply wanted his children to be considered “modern, working young women who happen to be members of the royal family.”
Despite appearing alongside her family at royal events and supporting charitable causes, Eugenie works as a director at the London art gallery, Hauser & Wirth. The 28-year-old is “is throwing herself into it,” an insider recently told PEOPLE of her job.
Meanwhile, Jack, 31, works with George Clooney’s tequila business, Casamigos. He “is a really lovely, very kind, down-to-earth man,” said a family friend. “He is great fun and has a great sense of humor. He is the first to laugh with you and not at you, and he is a practical joker, in a good way!”
To take a title or to not take a title? I imagine for a lot of men, it’s quite a quandary, especially when your blood-princess wife is still going to go by her de facto maiden name, which involves an HRH. They’ll be known as HRH Princess Eugenie of York and Mr. Brooksbank… and they’ll live in royal accommodations, and they’ll do some royal work while they’re both holding down regular-person jobs. This is either “modern royalty” or it’s a mess. You choose! I find I do have some begrudging respect for Jack though – it must be tempting, the idea that he could suddenly insist that he really does need a title.
Yes, her outfit is very dull, but surely by this age she also realizes the press will be there and doesn’t want to draw attention away from the bride by wearing anything particularly flashy. So it’s appropriate IMO. Also, someone please fit her for a proper support undergarment!
I had the same thought! That looks painful-speaking as someone who carries around double ds.
you are right about the foundation garment (although, I will say, I hate wearing them, too). I was too distracted by the awful sunglasses to notice
The clutch! It’s horrendous, especially with that particular outfit.
they look like steampunk goggles, so bad
tastes are so individual. I loved her sunglasses!!!
If Kate and Meghan get titles for marrying a prince then I would have loved to see Jack get a title for marrying a princess.
It’s going to be a mess.
Why? she is not a working Royal.
Kate and Meghan married sons of the Heir.
They will be living almost rent free in Kensington Palace.
Sigh. Several of us keep pointing out the differences to no avail. They are not working royals and yet will be living for free at KP. Which is weird but whatever.
Those sunglasses…yikes!
Seems rather egotistical to keep the title, when she could be The Lady Eugenie Brooksbank (has a lovely ring!). That being said, though I may not give up my title, I would just keep my head down and not give interviews complaining about how difficult my life is.
After begging the Queen for years to make her a full-time working royal with alle the perks that come with it, did anyone really think she would give up her title?
Must be oh-so bitter for Fergie’s daughters to watch Catherine and Meghan take “their” place in the Palace…
Absolutely. Andrew and Fergie probably seethe when the Duchesses are referred to as princesses or when they grab all the headlines.
I had read her title after marriage would be “HRH Princess Eugenie, Mrs. Brooksbank.” But maybe PEOPLE mag knows better.
No, you’re right. That will be her title. The same as Anne, who is really HRH, Anne, the Princess Royal, Mrs. Tim Laurence.
Long time lurker, but this one got my dander up, so here we go….
1. It’s administrative assistant, not secretary.
2. This is much more “mother of the bride” or “like she bought it at Sears” rather than the double misnomer given here. American style is largely defined by class, not location, with a few exceptions (such as Denver, Savannah, etc…and I’m probably talking about white people style here, since that’s what I know). If someone can afford Walmart, they’ll look similar whether in New Jersey or Iowa. If someone can afford REI, they’ll look similar whether in Seattle or Minneapolis (Seattle reeeeally reminded me of the Twin Cities). If someone can afford Anthropologie, they’ll look similar whether in Milwaukee or Boston.
Disagree. All you have to do is fly to airports in different parts of the country and you can see the differences in clothing/hairstyles. You can see the people who are arriving home and the people who greet them at the baggage claim and then venture out into the city or town and see the differences. Chicagoans don’t look like New Yorkers collectively and they look different from Bostonians who look different from Miami natives who look different from Northwesterners who look different from Texans and so on. I mean when you take them in as a whole.
Yes, there will be similarities if people all shopped from the same stores but even then the stores in Des Moines aren’t going to be same as in Beverly Hills. The Midwest is more visually socially conservative and you won’t see Portland Hipsters in large clusters or people with tattoo sleeves working in doctor’s offices.
It is a stereotype in some ways but it was also just a joke.
@magnoliarose but the Midwest has big cities that AREN’T socially conservative – in fact, since you brought up Portland as a comparison, Minneapolis was the city Portlandia was actually based on, and is constantly in competition with Portland over who has the better city for biking. and Minneapolis usually wins. You can’t just throw out “Midwest is more visually socially conservative” and compare the Midwest (a huge region with contains multiple states and cities) with Portland (one city).
She definitely shouldn’t give up her title, no matter what he does
But she definitely should give up those sun glasses…
Eugenie’s gone steampunk, watch out
I came here to say the same thing!! She just needs a tiny top hat.
Sorry to get all pedantic on folks, but marquess is not a minor title. It’s a really high title, above earl even. I don’t think queen could give it because it’s not a royal title but a hereditary aristocratic one.
The Queen can create Marquesses, but seems to choose not to. The last marquess (Willingdon) was created by Edward VIII in 1936.
Eugenie is a blood princess. She is a granddaughter of the reigning monarch. Why should she give up her title? No one else has. Zara could have had a title, but her father didn’t take one. Louise is already a princess and will take on the moniker when her father becomes Duke of Edinburgh. This reminds me of the argument made on royal forums about Princess Madeleine.
ETA: Regarding Louise…according to BP, she will never be known as Princess Louise. She will always be Lady Louise and her brother will be Viscount Severn (eventually Earl).
They know handing out titles to minor royals’ spouses would not go down well with the public these days.
The York princesses seem like nice girls, but let’s be honest, most people in Britain don’t give a toss about them, and they certainly won’t give a toss about their husbands and children. I’m sure most Brits wouldn’t even recognize Mr. Brooksbank in the street. Eugenie and Beatrice are better off pursuing independent lives and careers as they are firmly in the margins of royal life anyway. Giving their husbands titles would be counter-productive in this respect, it would be seen as a desire to hold on to the royal gravy train rather than being modern, working women.
They’re doing the same thing as Princess Madeleine and… whathisface. Her husband. Chris Something? It seems to work for them. I would assume that in this case though, their kids will probably be “____ Brooksbank” rather than Prince/Princess _____. Which seems fair to me. The BRF doesn’t need dozens of HRHs to function.
