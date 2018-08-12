Kanye West: ‘You got a sister-in-law you would smash? I got four of them’

True or false: if Donda West was still alive, would Kanye Kardashian be a thing? Would Donda have shut down Kanye’s whole Kardashian fascination? Would Kanye have “needed” the warm embrace of the Kardashian-Jenner family? I don’t know. We’ll never know. What I do know is that Kanye has always seemed genuinely close to Kim’s family. He seems to adore Khloe in particular, and Kris Jenner is basically his surrogate mother. He loves that his kids are growing up around their cousins too, and I think he’s particularly close to Kourtney’s kids. And all this time, he’s been thinking about how much he wants to sleep with all of his sisters-in-law. Ugh.

Kanye West has surprised fans with a new song — and it contains a surprising lyric about Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian as well as Kendall and Kylie Jenner. Early Saturday morning, the rapper, 41, released “XTCY” with DJ Clark Kent tweeting a link to the track which West retweeted soon after.

“You got sick thoughts? I got more of ’em/ You got a sister-in-law you would smash? I got four of them,” the husband of Kim Kardashian raps in the first verse.

The cover art for West’s latest single, revealed via download, is a photo of his wife with her four sisters at Kylie’s 21st birthday bash, which the father of three also attended at Delilah, a restaurant-lounge in Los Angeles on Thursday night ahead of the Kylie Cosmetics mogul’s birthday at midnight on Friday.

The premiere of “XTCY” follows the June 1 release of West’s album YE, his first full-length project since 2016’s The Life of Pablo.

[From People]

Gross. I can’t. I don’t want to think about this too hard, okay? Because it will be a downward spiral. I’ll just say that Kanye should know by now that not everything needs to be shared in his music. All this time, I thought Kanye just saw his sisters-in-law as his actual sisters. Not so much.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Instagram.

49 Responses to “Kanye West: ‘You got a sister-in-law you would smash? I got four of them’”

  1. Jane says:
    August 12, 2018 at 8:05 am

    Heaven help us if he makes a video for this song….

    Reply
  2. S says:
    August 12, 2018 at 8:08 am

    To men like Kayne and Trump and, heck, even women like the Kardashians, finding females desirable sexual objects is the greatest compliment a man can pay to a women, so I’m sure he thinks this is a very nice thing to say, despite how incredibly barf-y it actually is.

    Reply
  3. TheHufflepuffLizLemon says:
    August 12, 2018 at 8:12 am

    Ehhh… honestly, this isn’t even in the Top Ten of effed up shit said by Kanye West. Like, they aren’t his sisters. I don think he’s actually hitting that. His friendship with Trump is an actual thing instead of a rap lyric, so I’m going to continue to be primarily grossed out by that.
    (Yes, I know people can be awful for more than one reason. I just can’t muster a ton of outrage for a gross rap lyric. I do think Donda West would have helped guide and influence Kanye better.)

    Reply
  4. MCV says:
    August 12, 2018 at 8:15 am

    I feel so bad for the little girls of that family, between the misogyny of their fathers and the body dismorphia of their mothers I don’t see a good future for them.

    Reply
  5. Chaine says:
    August 12, 2018 at 8:17 am

    I would say yuck, except I don’t believe it for a minute because he is not into women.

    Reply
  6. Lolo86lf says:
    August 12, 2018 at 8:22 am

    Is it possible that Kanye has been psychologically affected by his wife’s family? He seems a bit different compared to 5 years ago.

    Reply
  7. Theodora says:
    August 12, 2018 at 8:29 am

    Well… Pretty sure most straight men would agree with him, since most of them have a sister-in-law or wife’s/ gf:s female relative/ friend they would “smash”.

    It’s just a fact of life.

    Reply
  8. Pamm says:
    August 12, 2018 at 8:31 am

    This man is really sick. For him to even voice out this thought, only God knows what is going on behind bthe scenes. Did Kim not listen to this before it’s release? Gosh, I feel like throwing up. The pix of the Kardashians above looks eerie, sick and unreal or is it just my imagination?

    Reply
  9. HelloSunshine says:
    August 12, 2018 at 8:48 am

    People keep focusing on that line but the next lines are worse I think. I believe he implies that he does something inappropriate with a photo of the sisters. I’m not surprised by anything he says anymore but this made me feel icky. I miss old, pre Kardashian Kanye. I can’t say for sure he wouldn’t go off the deep end obviously but I feel like it hasn’t helped being associated with the name

    Reply
    • JeanGrey says:
      August 12, 2018 at 9:11 am

      Yep. He implies that he masturbates to their photos.
      Also disturbing that while he was on Kimmel, he was asked if his attitude/thoughts on women has changed now that he has daughters, and the first thought he has is nope, he’s addicted to p0rn. It was really skeevy for him to segue a question regarding how he sees women, including his little girls, into his love of p0rn. Kanye is sick, on several levels.

      Reply
  10. Cait says:
    August 12, 2018 at 9:05 am

    About as classy as I would expect from anyone in the Kardashian circle.

    Reply
  11. Lex says:
    August 12, 2018 at 9:14 am

    I know there have been gay rumours but really he seems more asexual than anything… he gives off zero vibes of being a sexual human
    This is all rap talk, posturing, peacocking…

    Reply
  12. Other Renee says:
    August 12, 2018 at 9:50 am

    It could have been worse. He could have said “I’ve got a mother in law I’d like to smash.” I think the whole world would have had a collective hurl.

    Reply
  13. Rapunzel says:
    August 12, 2018 at 10:12 am

    From “Jesus Walks” to “I wanna bang my in-laws” Yesus, how the mighty have fallen.

    Reply
  14. crummycake says:
    August 12, 2018 at 10:55 am

    Ewwww. . . . not appropriate, Kayne. This whole family disgusts me.

    Reply
  15. Lucy2 says:
    August 12, 2018 at 10:56 am

    Ew.

    Reply
  16. Chris says:
    August 12, 2018 at 10:59 am

    Ok, not up to scratch with current slang. Smash as in (abusive) or sexual as in (bang) G-d, feeling very old. Either way, Eeeugh. Next level messed up. So gross.

    Reply
  17. Harryg says:
    August 12, 2018 at 11:06 am

    I don’t like you Kanye and I don’t like your music or your fashion.

    Reply
  18. Naomi11 says:
    August 12, 2018 at 11:07 am

    I think he’s mother is rolling over in her grave seeing what her son has become.

    Reply
  19. Paris says:
    August 12, 2018 at 11:23 am

    Disgusting and disrespectful…

    Wait a minute! What about Kris Jenner? Oh, boy! He forgot about his mother-in-law! She will be offended!

    Reply
  20. D says:
    August 12, 2018 at 11:28 am

    Clearly Golddigger is about Kim

    Reply

