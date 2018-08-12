Kanye West: ‘You got a sister-in-law you would smash? I got four of them’

True or false: if Donda West was still alive, would Kanye Kardashian be a thing? Would Donda have shut down Kanye’s whole Kardashian fascination? Would Kanye have “needed” the warm embrace of the Kardashian-Jenner family? I don’t know. We’ll never know. What I do know is that Kanye has always seemed genuinely close to Kim’s family. He seems to adore Khloe in particular, and Kris Jenner is basically his surrogate mother. He loves that his kids are growing up around their cousins too, and I think he’s particularly close to Kourtney’s kids. And all this time, he’s been thinking about how much he wants to sleep with all of his sisters-in-law. Ugh.
Kanye West has surprised fans with a new song — and it contains a surprising lyric about Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian as well as Kendall and Kylie Jenner. Early Saturday morning, the rapper, 41, released “XTCY” with DJ Clark Kent tweeting a link to the track which West retweeted soon after.
“You got sick thoughts? I got more of ’em/ You got a sister-in-law you would smash? I got four of them,” the husband of Kim Kardashian raps in the first verse.
The cover art for West’s latest single, revealed via download, is a photo of his wife with her four sisters at Kylie’s 21st birthday bash, which the father of three also attended at Delilah, a restaurant-lounge in Los Angeles on Thursday night ahead of the Kylie Cosmetics mogul’s birthday at midnight on Friday.
The premiere of “XTCY” follows the June 1 release of West’s album YE, his first full-length project since 2016’s The Life of Pablo.
Gross. I can’t. I don’t want to think about this too hard, okay? Because it will be a downward spiral. I’ll just say that Kanye should know by now that not everything needs to be shared in his music. All this time, I thought Kanye just saw his sisters-in-law as his actual sisters. Not so much.
Sitting in the studio with my man @kanyewest and he said.. "Clark, let that new "XTCY"joint go!!! So.. ENJOY: NEW KANYE WEST.. https://t.co/n2LfhUvMxR
— DJ CLARK KENT (@DJClarkKent) August 11, 2018
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Instagram.
Heaven help us if he makes a video for this song….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If the money finally dries up, cue the next “stolen” tape.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To men like Kayne and Trump and, heck, even women like the Kardashians, finding females desirable sexual objects is the greatest compliment a man can pay to a women, so I’m sure he thinks this is a very nice thing to say, despite how incredibly barf-y it actually is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And you know what else? The Kardashian/Jenner women may also think it’s the greatest compliment a man can give to a woman. Blechhhh!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Was about to say the same thing. He probably thinks it’s a compliment to them and they may also feel the same!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s so sad, but true. Kim, Kylie and now Khloe only think they are of value if they are perceived as sexy and f**kable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ITA… they probably like it, even if they pretend otherwise. For people like them it’s powerful reinforcement of their value and existence as reality TV and social media celebs.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And being who they are, the Kardashians will monetize this. They really are the void staring back at you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ehhh… honestly, this isn’t even in the Top Ten of effed up shit said by Kanye West. Like, they aren’t his sisters. I don think he’s actually hitting that. His friendship with Trump is an actual thing instead of a rap lyric, so I’m going to continue to be primarily grossed out by that.
(Yes, I know people can be awful for more than one reason. I just can’t muster a ton of outrage for a gross rap lyric. I do think Donda West would have helped guide and influence Kanye better.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If Donda was alive he wouldn’t even be with Kim.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Donda might have googled, watched the tape, and said… no child. Or if he was truly in love, tried to act as a balancing force for Kris. 🤷🏻♀️
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel so bad for the little girls of that family, between the misogyny of their fathers and the body dismorphia of their mothers I don’t see a good future for them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I do too, but Kendall and Kourtney have managed to stay relatively natural for that group so I hope there’s a chance one of those girls will grow up not wanting a fake, disportionate body.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kendall has had a ton of work-look back at photos.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would say yuck, except I don’t believe it for a minute because he is not into women.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My thought too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know about that but I did get the feeling that it’s just lyrics…not a real reflection of his thoughts.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Esmom I have the opposite feeling, I believe he meant he would like to smash his sisters in law. Remember this is the man who said he wanted to date KKW because he saw her sex tape with RayJ. Also, his wife has shown everyone her bits over and over, yet he’s not satisfied he still watches porn, and like to watch porn.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, gross. And disturbing. Clearly I’m not up on his personal life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is it possible that Kanye has been psychologically affected by his wife’s family? He seems a bit different compared to 5 years ago.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, I agree with you, he seems a LOT different than he did 5 years ago. And to answer Kaiser’s question, I think that Kanye’s life would’ve taken a whole other trajectory if Donda hadn’t died. I think she would’ve steered him away from the Kardashians. IF he had even ever showed a bit of interest in them at all.–Which he might not have, if she were still around.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve said it before, and I’ll keep saying it…. he’s never been the same since his mother passed away!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well… Pretty sure most straight men would agree with him, since most of them have a sister-in-law or wife’s/ gf:s female relative/ friend they would “smash”.
It’s just a fact of life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
for most men it is not a fact of life. most men have integrity and love their wives. even those that “lust in their hearts” would never act on it or express it in such a crass manner. many men see women as people not just objects for their sexual gratification. you need to associate with better men.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve never heard the term used that way. For me it’s disturbing, and if a guy come up to me and said he wanted to smash me, I’d probably head the other way rapidly while dialing 911. It sounds violent to me, not sexy at all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not sure who’s in your life but ew. No.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know what kind of men you have around yourself, but no, in my community and society, it is not normal way of thinking. your sisters in law should be your close(r) family. and the fact that kanye and these men you’re talking about are viewing their female family members as fu***able/not f****able is very sad and very strong argument that they don’t perceive women as persons, but sexual objects only.
to me, that is abominable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This man is really sick. For him to even voice out this thought, only God knows what is going on behind bthe scenes. Did Kim not listen to this before it’s release? Gosh, I feel like throwing up. The pix of the Kardashians above looks eerie, sick and unreal or is it just my imagination?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That group photo looks bizarre. Beyond the plastic looks and two gallons of oil, they have the depth of a puddle.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All Kim cares about is attention…and those lyrics will help out the whole family ! Also, is PMK jealous he didn’t mention her as “smashable” too?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
People keep focusing on that line but the next lines are worse I think. I believe he implies that he does something inappropriate with a photo of the sisters. I’m not surprised by anything he says anymore but this made me feel icky. I miss old, pre Kardashian Kanye. I can’t say for sure he wouldn’t go off the deep end obviously but I feel like it hasn’t helped being associated with the name
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep. He implies that he masturbates to their photos.
Also disturbing that while he was on Kimmel, he was asked if his attitude/thoughts on women has changed now that he has daughters, and the first thought he has is nope, he’s addicted to p0rn. It was really skeevy for him to segue a question regarding how he sees women, including his little girls, into his love of p0rn. Kanye is sick, on several levels.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugh I didn’t know that about the Kimmel segment. How does someone take a question about raising daughters and immediately start talking about pron? I feel like I need a hot shower after reading that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@HelloSunshine
Because he sees women as nothing more than sexual objects. He admits he was obsessed with Kim’s tape way before they even met. Wasn’t he also obsessed with having a male heir? Like North couldn’t be an heir?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
About as classy as I would expect from anyone in the Kardashian circle.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
++++++++++++++++++++++++1.
They are all trash!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know there have been gay rumours but really he seems more asexual than anything… he gives off zero vibes of being a sexual human
This is all rap talk, posturing, peacocking…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It could have been worse. He could have said “I’ve got a mother in law I’d like to smash.” I think the whole world would have had a collective hurl.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, thank goodness she was left out of that verse. Ugh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
From “Jesus Walks” to “I wanna bang my in-laws” Yesus, how the mighty have fallen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1.
“Jesus Walks” was a great song. I know longer listen to his music, because it’s become as trashy as he has become.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ewwww. . . . not appropriate, Kayne. This whole family disgusts me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ew.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ok, not up to scratch with current slang. Smash as in (abusive) or sexual as in (bang) G-d, feeling very old. Either way, Eeeugh. Next level messed up. So gross.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t like you Kanye and I don’t like your music or your fashion.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think he’s mother is rolling over in her grave seeing what her son has become.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Disgusting and disrespectful…
Wait a minute! What about Kris Jenner? Oh, boy! He forgot about his mother-in-law! She will be offended!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wait for the re-mix lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Clearly Golddigger is about Kim
Report this comment as spam or abuse