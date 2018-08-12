Thomas Markle claims he lied to Prince Harry & hung up on him too

You’ll never believe who granted yet another exclusive interview to a British tabloid. That’s right, it’s none other than deranged narcissist Thomas Markle. I felt very strongly last week that we were probably going to get another “interview” from Thomas, and here we go. The Duchess of Sussex has not spoken to her father in three months, and all the Queen’s horses and all the Queen’s men cannot put their father-daughter relationship back together again. If you want, you can read the exclusive here at the Daily Mail. The basic gist is that Thomas spoke to Prince Harry on the phone and Harry “admonished” him for setting up those paparazzi photos and Thomas hung up on him. Because TACKY. This whole thing is just icky.
Thomas Markle last night revealed how he dramatically hung up on Prince Harry during a heated telephone call – after the MoS exposed him for staging paparazzi photos. The Duchess of Sussex’s father said he was ‘upset’ by Harry’s tirade, which came as he recovered in hospital from a heart attack. And though he accepts Harry was ‘absolutely right’ to admonish him, he described the timing of the phone call from the Prince as ‘rude’.
Though they have never met, Harry and Mr Markle had enjoyed a series of ‘warm and chatty’ phone conversations after Meghan told him of her romance with the Royal. Among other things, they discussed what to do when news of the relationship became public – and Harry advised Mr Markle to avoid the paparazzi at all costs. Mr Markle recalled: ‘Harry told me that I should never go to the press. That it would end in tears. He said, “They will eat you alive.” He was right.’
Instead of taking Harry’s advice, Mr Markle made a secret arrangement to pose for a series of pictures – a decision he now bitterly regrets. The photos made £100,000 for the photographer and a smaller amount for Mr Markle. On Friday, May 11, the MoS informed Kensington Palace of the revelations we were to publish two days later after we discovered CCTV footage of Mr Markle collaborating with the photographer. Harry called Mr Markle to ask if he had co-operated for shots which showed him, among other things, supposedly being fitted for a wedding suit. At this point, Mr Markle admits, he lied to the Prince.
After our story appeared, Harry and Meghan called Mr Markle again, though by then he was in hospital recovering from a heart attack. Mr Markle said the Prince told him: ‘If you had listened to me this would never have happened’. Mr Markle said he told Harry: ‘Maybe it would be better for you guys if I was dead… then you could pretend to be sad. Then I hung up.’
In hindsight, he admits Harry was ‘absolutely right’ to criticise him. Yet it was Meghan who dealt perhaps the most painful blow when she told her father he would not be allowed to make a speech at the wedding. ‘That hurt,’ he said. Mr Markle added: ‘I’m not mad at Harry. I’m not mad at Meghan. I love them. I wish them well. But as for the rest of it, f*** it. I’m done.’
So he set up the photo shoot despite Harry’s warnings, lied to Harry, hung up on Harry and he’s still f–king bitter as f–k to the point where he’s trashed Harry and Meghan in a dozen interviews in the past three months? This slob is basically calling up the British tabloids and saying flat-out, “Yes, I’m an abusive jackass who treated my daughter and son-in-law like ten kinds of hell,” and the British papers would still run articles like “Mean Meghan Should Speak To Her Poor Jackhole Father!”
Speaking of, The Sun has a story about how Meghan wants “time apart” from daddy dearest and that palace officials are still trying to figure out how to handle him. Meghan wants a “time out” from his drama and the palace officials are following her lead, and they’re not forcing her to contact him. Which is wise. Keep giving him the silent treatment.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, ITV, WENN.
I… I don’t understand. Did he intend revealing this to make us sympathetic towards him? It just confirms what we already knew – that he’s an A**hole
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It doesn’t matter if it makes him look good or bed. It makes money. He just wanted to make some on any private conversation he had with Harry. Since he doesn’t have anything else to sell as they ignore him, he squeezes whatever he has.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right? He is angry because Harry and Meghan confronted him for LYING and working with the press against them? Is he for real? He calls them “rude” because they dared to hold him accountable? This man is ridiculous. Then he had the nerve to act like Samantha attacking Meghan daily is no big deal and Meghan’s request to ask him to get her to stop was over the top. The worst father ever.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
FFS here we go again. I’m sure PH saw the lie a mile away and just think he is trash. Thomas still going with the whole heart attack BS – despite it been proven he lied and he was photographs going to McDonald.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh he admitted McDs…but “for fish sandwiches”, because of course DEEP FRIED FISH is so healthy for heart patients, dontchaknow!
Another paper, the Mirror I think, (yes, I fell down the rabbit hole) has him claiming how his life has been ruined “for the last TWO years” (only been a few mos, since the hey got married, what else went on??), and how he now wants to “move someplace where no one can find me and disappear….to go back to an anonymous life”. Well, first smart thing out of his mouth yet!
The ONLY “good thing” out of this is that in the comments’ sections, people have recognised him for what he is, and are becoming sympathetic to Meghan.
Good riddance TM, don’t let the door smack ya where the Good Lord cracked ya on the way out….oh, and leave the key….we wouldn’t want you sneaking back in.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jerk. Just keep ignoring him. People like that hate being ignored. Any attention, good or bad, is better than being ignored for them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What’s he’s point? If I was Meghan I couldn’t forget him. He’s not thinking this right.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s the only new thing he has left to say. After this, there’s nothing else to run to the tabloids about.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His point is the rags paying him for every lie he spews. He’s raking in the $$$ so why stop?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Even if he goes away for a while, you know he’ll be at it again as soon as they announce her first pregnancy, when the kid is born, when the kid is christened, etc. It’ll be even worse then because he’ll be whining about being a neglected father AND grandfather. Can’t wait! 🙄
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think the most interesting tidbit from this article is that he has admitted that he was upset about his wedding speech being cut after the photo scandal. And I think his not coming to the wedding was a tantrum based upon that. Add to it, the whole beginning of dramatic thinking “It would be better for you both if I died” thing. It began with the fake heart attack so that they wouldn’t stay mad at him. But it all went downhill from there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, I thought that too…they cut his speech (which, let’s face it, would have been about 3 sentences anyway), and he had a tanty and decided to one-up them and not come. Typical, typical, typical naricissist.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If we even believe there was a speech. I believe he made extravagant demands that he now refers to as his “speech”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He wanted the camera on his fat face with millions of people forced to watch. His conciliation prize was his GMB interview which thankfully didn’t air live where i live.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think he revealed quite a bit of relevant back story to those days just before the wedding. It’s all about him and his feelings, apparently.
I don’t blame them for being upset at the silly staged photos and not wanting him to give a speech. He tried a childish “well I’ll hold my breath” stunt in protest, I think. His so-called health crisis has grown from being stressed (initial story) to (now) a heart attack.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If I read the article correctly, he wanted to give a speech during the ceremony which fathers don’t generally do, they give a speech/toast at the reception. If that’s true I can see why Meghan would say that there’s no room for it but it’s just bizarre that he would expect it and pout about it afterwards.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes he did – another example of wanting to make it all about him, he wanted his 5 mins on the world stage.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Harla is onto something, I suspect he looked at the programme for the ceremony and noticed that Lady Jane Fellowes (Di’s sister) was doing a reading and so he also wanted to do a speech which was totally inappropriate.
TBH I think given the interviews we have seen of him, Meg was aware of how dithery and embarrassing he could be and literally was accommodating him at the Wedding for optics only. It is not hard to see now why she is so embarrassed of him. I think a lot of people can relate to that embarrassing parent but we all love them dearly bc they don’t harm us daily the way TM does.
I don’t think him being embarrassing was the issue when it comes down to it, every one loves a funny parent. I think the real issue is that he is ver un-boundaried.
i so relate to Meghan in all of this that I am being triggered daily watching this story unfold.
He has pretty much destroyed any chances of reconciliation. I think she just needs to live her life and be happy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The wedding was televised, the reception wasn’t. He could have made a lovely father’s speech at the reception, when people are getting a little drunk and things are looser. But the world wouldn’t have seen it. So that says a lot about what he wanted.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugh, just go away.
Hearing about him exhausts me.
We’ll see if he follows up on his promise that this will be his final interview. Probably not..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“I’m done.” Promise?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If he did would you believe him? lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ha! I was being sarcastic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He has claimed this last 5 interviews were his last…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t forget all the times he used TMZ as his mouthpiece.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Two years from now he will still be at it proclaiming that he doesn’t know why Meghan is upset, as he has only given 97 press interviews…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You know you are right about this one😂
I get the impression he is also jealous of Prince Harry and is out to destroy his reputation. Thomas M cannot stand the fact that there is another man in Meghan’s life.
The Sun will publish more in the coming weeks, Thomas talked to them for 2 or 3 days.🙄
Dickie Arbiter, a royal reporter, called Thomas M out and basically told him to shut up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His a peace of trash,my father is now deceased but he had pride and respect this stupid man doesn’t have, he should stop talking to the press if want s a relationship with his daughter,oh lord his so tiresome
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thomas Markle Sr. doesn’t want any relationship with Meghan, he’s already taken sides and he’s staying right by Vonnie’s side regardless. He said so in this latest interview. His only interest in Meghan is for her to call him so he can have more to milk giving interviews to the tabloids with. But as time goes on and both Meghan and Harry continue to ignore him and just be happy, even TM Sr. realizes that at some point there will be nothing left to say except of course “Meghan hasn’t spoken to me in so long blah blah blah…” at some point that statement will cease to make any more headlines.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His chances of ever having a relationship with his daughter have long been destroyed and this thick POS doesn’t even get it. All this trashy, dishonest “family” sees is cash, that’s all. And now the whole world sees them for the lying idiots they are. Don’t they see that people are now finding it just funny? You have to laugh at them just scraping the bottom of the barrel with shite like this. Scammy said in an interview a few days ago that “Trevor is still devastated” over his divorce from Meghan. She doesn’t know a frigging thing about him or any of her relationships. And her half-brother saying that he and Meghan “were thick,” as in close. Um, what, what?! If she’s cut anyone out of her life, and she has, it’s because they went to the press for money, you dumb-assed miscreants!! I won’t click on ANY Daily Fail or Sun pieces ever again; they’re just as bad running this garbage. It sickens me how some people make money and then totally lack the self-awareness and intelligence to know their problems are completely self-inflicted. Yes, insulting your daughter’s husband will surely get Meghan to call you, you pathetic pissant.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trevor is engaged, with a baby on the way (or already here). I don’t think he’s pining over Meghan. Also, for someone to want so out of a relationship that she takes NOTHING but HER blender, and even returned HER rings, well, to me, that says a LOT about that relationship.
Also, that pilot that he was trying to sell to Fox, (don’t remember if it was sold or just making the rounds) about a divorced couple where the ex is marrying into the BRF and will now have to share custody of the kids, just seem to die on the vine. Wonder if the BRF had anything to do with the disappearance? Either way, it shows him for the scum he is as well, trying to make $$$$ off her, too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hopefully this will be the end of Thomas’s interviews.
Nothing new to add besides confirming he is crazy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Maybe it would be better for you guys if I was dead…”? Is this guy working his way through a checklist of every symptom of narcissistic personality disorder?!
This latest outburst makes me so sorry for Meghan, who has to have this all play out on the world stage. Also, respect to PH for trying to deal assertively with the situation. The problem is, that kind of straight-forward approach doesn’t work on people with narcissism, it’s like they take a perverted pleasure in working out a way to screw you over. (Even when the person they are ultimately screwing over is themselves…)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You are spot on about the narcissism. She needs to cut him off 100%, and make him find his emotional oxygen somewhere else. He is a sick man.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s just confirming what Arthur Edwards said the other day – he truly is a nasty piece of work.
It seems that the theories about him making all sorts of demands about the wedding are true – he wanted to make a speech and was told no. Me thinks that the staged pap shots were a: a way to get out of going to the wedding as they were so obvious and he knew he’d be called out for them and b) a way to get back at Meghan for not allowing him to control her wedding and give him what he wanted. He tried to ruin her wedding day as he wasn’t going to be the centre of attention.
He keeps repeating that they will be happy when he dies – yes Thomas that must sting mustn’t it. To know that your own children would be relived when you die and they are finally free from your toxic nasty BS – just shows what an awful father you were. Children are not born nasty or evil, Scammy wasn’t born filled with hate and bitterness – she learned that from you. The fact that they kept themselves and their children away from you says it all – you are a lousy human being.
He may very well go away for a while – he’s not gotten what he wanted. Meghan and the RF are ignoring him and the public loathe him so he’s bored of this game. Typical narc behaviour, they eventually lose interest if they don’t get what they want.
As for the ‘heart attack’ receipts or it still didn’t happen. Also, what about the drugs you admitted to taking in the last interview – what drugs did you abuse to help you get those precious Emmy awards? Hmm…………..
Lastly, I don’t think he will ever have a relationship with her again – not just because it seems they had been estranged for years before she met Harry but the fact that am not sure Harry would encourage it considering he (Evil Papa Smurf) and the unhinged evil stepsister kept dragging his dead mother into it and using her to emotionally abuse them. The British tabs know how sensitive the Princes are to their mothers’ memory being used and abused this way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He does everything to confirm he is as sick minded and as abusive as we imagined. He created this entire drama and now he is acting like the press victimized him! Like he didn’t stage photos or grant paid interviews. HE created this entire farce. If he had behaved like normal people do there would be NO air to clear. Harry and Meghan haven’t said anything to the press so what is this whole HIS side of the story? There has never been ANOTHER story. He is going into hiding from who? Vonnie? Tom Jr? None of what he says makes any sense.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s not that it hurts him that they’d be better off if he was dead. He’s trying to push THEM to say it or at least agree in exasperation, because then he has a real story to sell and can continue painting himself as a victim.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t believe anything he says. And I hate that the DM takes his word and does not question. I don’t think they told him he could not make a speech, I don’t think Harry admonished him, and I don’t think he hung up on them.
The more he talks, the more money and attention he gets. And if he has no communication with them and therefore no real facts of information, he will just continue to make shit up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Fail hate the RF and they can get a bit hysterical over their coverage – esp going overboard if they have a stick to beat them with, in this case Evil Papa Smurf. They may drop him now that most of the trolls in the comments section of the stories are basically calling out Daddy Dearest. They went too far and instead of embarrassing Meghan and the RF have actually made their readers fell sympathy for them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw that too. Even the racist DM trolls are not buying a word. They even called out the DM for downvoting and posting trolls in the section. What they failed to realize was that a lot of people have toxic parents they have cut off, want to cut off or endure in miserable silence. TM is cutting close to a lot of people’s hurt and wounds from having deeply dysfunctional parents, co-workers, friends or family. When I look at him I see the side of the family I no longer talk to. I know beyond a shadow of a doubt they would parade around like TM making up lies and exaggerating our relationship for cash grabs. Even people who don’t like Meghan can’t bring themselves to defend this fool.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m sticking to my story, that the wedding invitation was withdrawn from ‘daddy dearest.’
I believed him about the speech, Meghan knew it would be some self pity speech about he how he made her a Duchess and then all about him.
Yes I can see Prince Harry going Balistic on Tom for lying to him about the press.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Digital Unicorn
I know i should not laugh, but one poster said buy Thomas a McDonald Francise.
They’ve so many suggestions for him, and the names they called him, ouch.
The dailylies did not realized they would turn so many people sympathic to Meghan.
The posters can’t understand what her father wants.
Maybe like trump he wanted a ride in the Golden Carriage.
Prince Harry is beyond dissapointed that the woman he loves, is being hurt by her own father and there is nothing he can do about other than cut him off.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I sure hope you guys are right because after this article came out the comments I saw were very sympathetic towards him. So maddening.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Peg
That is hilarious. I saw one that said something like so that bucket of chicken and those Mcdonald’s hamburgers weren’t real. That never happened?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
More dropping this morning. He didn’t get an invite to frame. He did not get a copy of the queens announcement like Doria. He didn’t receive those because he would have sold them. Or reproduced them so anyone could have their very own signed by Thomas copy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
On the DM again? This man has never seen a bar low enough he won’t slide under. Good grief.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No idea who broke it first. By now it’s all over the place. Some of the headlines make out as if he wasn’t invited at all. I think he was, grudgingly. He probably didn’t get the invite because he would have sold autographed copies out of his ass immediately
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think he was invited, but as you stated he didn’t get a physical invite like Doria bc of all the information contained within it as Meg was aware he was telling Scammy EVERYTHING.
I even remember an interview at the time when Scammy said her father hadn’t received a physical invite.
Scammy thinks she’s smart. In those last 2/3 weeks when he got busted for the pics and was being dis-invited she also did NUMEROUS interviews claiming he had never been invited.
Her purpose all along was to get her father un-invited thereby painting Meg in a poor light as if Snr had never been invited and intact abandoned.
Snr of course facilitated that POV as it made him look like a victim. His whole purpose was to make him the centre of attention so the world could say wow he is responsible for where she is today.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes I saw that and it makes me think Meghan saw this coming and made sure he had nothing physical to use to sell or at the very least give to Scammy to sell.
Wonder what else he was demanding that pissed everyone off? Someone on here said that they think he was disinvited – am beginning to buy into that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I could see that…a disinvite was fully deserved. And a loving gift to all who watched the ceremony. Had his fat face been on my screen I would have put my scone mix away and gone back to bed
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Scammy demanded in one interview that PH get in a private jet and go and pick him up. I believe it may have been an earlier GMB interview with Piers Morgan.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And yet not a peep from her mom. Keep being classy Doria!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Do you think he tried to call Doria to get her on his side? I do, I also think she shut him down cold, which is why he blasted her in his last story. (so many stories)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I still don’t understand what result the Markle side of Meghan’s family have with these continued attacks on her. I can almost understand the siblings being pissed for not being invited to the wedding. But they were never close with Meghan and frankly were nasty to her and Doria before she was engaged so did they really expect an invite ?
As for Thomas, for someone who claims he loves his daughter, he is certainly not acting like a loving father.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her pathetic family has always been pissed that she achieved her goals, ignoring the fact that she worked damned hard to do so and simply went after what she wanted. They just couldn’t make any money off her before she began dating Prince Harry. They can now and they’ve also laid their collective character at the world’s feet. They’re garbage. I thought Thomas Sr. might have actually laid off the “interview circuit” for a bit, no such luck. Personally I love seeing Karma in action so I’m looking forward to some of it
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think he needs to stop talking but I don’t think he will. The media today is full of stories about Doria moving to the UK so I expect we’ll hear more from him for that reason. I don’t necessarily believe everything (or anything) he says at this point but the bit about not being allowed to make a speech at the reception makes no sense to me. IF (big if) the intention really was for him to walk Meghan down the aisle, why wouldn’t he have been expected to give a toast/short speech at the reception? Don’t most dads who walk their daughters down the aisle do that? Of course, receptions are usually hosted by the bride’s family not the groom’s, but it still doesn’t make sense he’d be invited to do one traditional duty and told he could not do the other. It doesn’t even make sense that his speech was given the ax because he offended Harry or because of the posed photos. At that point, H&M still expected him to do chapel duty, at least that was their public stance. I get that they knew he was a loose cannon but they knew that when he was asked to walk her down the aisle too. I don’t get it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My take is that MM, HM, and The Firm had meetings about the best way to include him without allowing him to cause drama. Meghan knows him and I am sure The Firm has a dossier about him. What the haters and trolls fail to realize is how deeply he would have been vetted by the secret service before the engagement. They all knew he was a potential problem. So it leads me to believe they were going to handle him and keep him on a very short tight leash. TM, being the raging Narcissist that he is was never going to let that happen. Vonnie was probably trying to worm her way in somehow too. His demand list was probably ridiculous in the extreme.
I do believe at a point he was disinvited and I think it wasn’t Meghan who told him so. It was probably an official. I don’t even believe Harry called him. I also think Meghan will probably never speak to him again.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So right. Narcissists don’t do leashes of any kind. So he’s out there huge sh!tstorm mess. They need to dump that dossier and let the chips fall where they may. Its risky, especially if Meghan was high spirited when she was younger. But the only way to stomp this guy out.
And I think if her family had any teenage shame to air, the sister would have put it out by now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You may be right @Magnoliarose. But I can imagine that sort of plan—fly him over at the last minute, have him do chapel duty, put him in a few posed photos but tell him he’s not allowed to speak at either private reception, when things go south have an official dis-invite him…. If he was a relatively normal person without issues that plan likely would have caused blowback. But when dealing with a person WITH issues it seems it was doomed to fail from the start. I don’t know if he has a personality disorder but I know a lot of people commenting think he does qualify for NPD. How likely is it that plan could have worked with someone with that disorder?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Lizabeth and hershey
You know after reading your responses I am also beginning to wonder if he had some big money making schemes that are now foiled and that is part of his ongoing abuse of his daughter. Sort of like he had ideas that after Meghan married Harry his life would be smooth sailing on easy street and now he knows that will never happen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There is a huge big difference in properly walking a daughter down the asile
And M and H letting a known narcissist make a self agrandizing speech. And probably some kind of big maudlin scene.
Then once he started making trouble the walking down the asile got too risky.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I continue to think that if allowed to be in that chapel, he would have caused a scene to draw attention to himself. I’m envisioning (fake) fainting, probably since one of the grandest narcissists in my own family does this at every funeral service she attends.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can you imagine him warning Harry not to lay a hand on his daughter during the reception speech? Or picture Charles reaction to that comment?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s not going away. He’s a skilled narcissist doing what they do best. Wrecking those he feels have hurt him with their “cruel” boundaries.
This will keep on keep on until palace PR take their thumbs out of their a.s.s s and deal with this new and different problem aggressively. Ignoring it not gonna work this time.
If they don’t have the goods on him already, than it’s time to put boots on the ground in Mexico and California to get the dirt!
If the dirt is nasty enough, they might be able to just use as a threat, which would be the tidiest option. Or if not then they should dump it along with evidence.
Right now he’s throwing a mix of facts and lies that is a narcissistic wrecking ball that will keep banging up his target until the target fights back with irrefutable dirt on him.
Irrefutable black and white facts and bright sunshine are the only means to get a narcissist to crawl back under the bridge.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They have all the nasty dirt. There is no way Harry was ever going to be allowed to marry someone with a family they knew nothing about. They aren’t dropping dirt, intelligently in my opinion, because they are depriving TM’s drama the oxygen it needs to grow and live. Notice how much crazier he is sounding now. He will implode and have an ultimate victim moment involving his health. A stress” heart attack” and a full hospitalization are probably next. With photos I might add. We will see him on a stretcher or something else dramatic. Now that he has been called out about his fake heart attack he now has to try to prove the doubters wrong and expose them for the cruel bullies (in his mind) that they are.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh they have all the dirt on all the Markles but dropping it will only fuel the narcissism and victimhood that comes with it.
I think he’s been triggered by the story that dropped today/yesterday that has Doria moving to the UK – Doria is getting the access he feels entitled to and it stings. Seems Doria getting what he wants is one of his big triggers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good call. I am just hearing the Doria part.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope hearing Doria is moving to London, (if it’s even true,) drives him up the wall, round the bend, and out of his mind with, with… what does a narcissist feel when thwarted? Rage, humiliation, revenge?
You know, I don’t think I know any narcissists. Listening to the descriptions here, I’m pretty sure there aren’t any in my family or circle of friends, and I have say after reading on this site about narcs and the damage they have done to the people that love them, I’m very grateful I haven’t dealt with any. Relieved and lucky, too. I’m really sorry to those of you who spent years bewildered and hurt trying to do the right thing for someone you were never going to please.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lady D, full blown narcissists account for less than 1% of population. Thankfully. Lots of people have some slight narcisstic tendencies, which is normal and part of being human.
This guy seems like the real deal. He hasn’t said anything that makes me think there is a real human being inside him.
They are usually men and often are successful in their careers. He loves to to tout his Emmys. But they often see careers die early because they lack the interpersonal skills to stay. Each failure makes the narcissism bigger which is why he’s such a piece of work now at 74.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Watching this shitshow unfold has been both triggering and helpful to me, oddly. My heart just aches for Meghan since I have this parent – my mom. Watching Meghan go through this on a world stage, I hope she’s got the support she needs to continue drawing a hard line of no contact. It’s the only way to deal with people this disordered.
Seeing people comment on how appalling, toxic and abusive Thomas’ behavior is has validated my experience. Having people comment on how NOT OKAY this is really helps in my own struggle with deeply disturbed parents and my decision to cut them off.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Having the strength and self esteem to walk away is how to survive a narcissist. Which still hurts but it’s usually the only way forward.
The reason we are all seeing this play out in public is that he has her trapped. Changing her number should be enough but for her it’s not. Her reputation is fair game for him every Sunday when he does a new interview
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“He said, “They will eat you alive.” He was right.’”
SAYS THE MAN WHO KEEPS GOING TO THE MEDIA!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right????? Harry told you they would eat you alive if you didn’t completely avoid them (and even then they would try) and you didn’t listen and now you’re surprised he was right. BUT YOU STILL ARENT LISTENING TO HIM!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Prince Harry and the Duchess are going on with their lives, the public is seeing Thomas for the narissistic A**hole he is.
Why should the Palace get in a tic for tac with this idiot, he is up to the wedding in his rantings. They last spoke to him two days after the wedding, then cut communications, then he turned to pictures of Meghan saying her smile looked sad, who are people going to believe their eyes or lying Thomas?
Many people on here said from their experiences with narcissist,setting boundaries (don’t talk to the press) then cutting them off is the best way to deal with them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m still very surprised that months later, KP has not come up with a foolproof PR strategy to handle this situation. The only lame efforts they have made is to plant all those ‘Meghan’s friends sources’ stories in the media about how Meghan doesn’t trust her father etc. And also the one about TM faking his heart attack. That’s the most I’ve seen from KP. We keep reading stories about how they are considering how to handle the situation but no action.
There are questions that I’ve ruminated on: 1) If the tables were turned and it was William and Kate, the future king and queen who are being embarrassed by Kate’s father, would the RF machinery not immediately nip it in the bud? Or is it because Harry is the spare that’s why it’s not being taken seriously?
2) If the Markles we’re black , would the British media keep giving them coverage and paying them?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If the Markles were black this would be worse on the DM/Sun/TMZ. The other media outlets would ignore them more I think. But maybe not. I just know the angle would be different and people wouldn’t have tried to normalize TM to such a degree.
If it were Kate and William the media would regulate themselves because there is more behind their attacks on Meghan spurring them on and William has always been protected. KP might threaten them because he is the heir but then we have the American angle to consider. The story would probably not be as global if Meghan were a Brit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think they are using the perfect strategy—ignoring him. Again, how can they control a man who lives on another continent? He’s perfectly free to say what he wants. NDAs won’t work. And as far as the “KP is mulling over a strategy” stories, we don’t know those are true. I think the “Meghan’s close friend” stories are completely fabricated (any writer could extrapolate that she’s worried TM will sell info, duh). KP should keep up the silence and let the old windbag peter out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pathetic man. Yes it’s better when you’re dead. Go ahead burning those bridges.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t buy into the stories that the palace is all upset about this…I really don’t. They have dealt with worse and there’s just no way this is seen as little more than an irritant.
Meghan will just keep it moving and I think she has accepted her father will pop up to comment until he kicks it. Him talking only makes her more sympathetic, so why should the palace care?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree Talie, I think the Palace is only upset to the extent that Meghan is upset. I do however, believe that Harry is very upset by all this mess. I was watching the wedding again yesterday (yeah, I know) and afterwards they had various fashion interviews and such but one gentleman mentioned that he knows Harry and Harry does read/know about what’s written about him no matter how obscure the news is and gets very upset about it. Plus, Meghan is his new wife, his love, his best friend and he is probably way more upset about this than she is, my husband gets much more upset than I do when someone treats me badly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Think you are absolutely correct. They live in a palace but they are people with the same feelings and vulnerabilities as the rest of us.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree. I think TM is an annoying fly to them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All very sad this family dysfunction being played out on the world stage.
Doria moving to UK is wonderful for MM and of course, for polo baby probably sometime next year. Thank goodness for Doria.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Here’s how I think it went down:
Thomas kept quiet for so long because he wanted to get in good with the BRF (to cash in, probably). He sought Harry’s advice and played nice. But on the sly, he made the staged photo arrangement. He lied to Harry and Meg about it. Post that reveal, they called him to say they were disappointed but that they still wanted him at the wedding (probably at this point they didn’t, but were willing to keep up appearances cause it was close to the wedding). That final phone call probably involved TM playing woe is me and acting like the victim of the press. He probably did what all narcs do-blamed others for his problems. Harry was likely not rude but responded to this playing martyr with “I’m sorry you’re so embarrassed and that the press hurt you, but I warned you not to talk to them and if you’d listened to me, this wouldn’t have happened.” Then TM was probably all “woe is me, I’m such an embarrassment and you’re better off without me” in order to manipulate them into practically begging him to come. Then, they probably said “come, and if you’re too embarrassed, you don’t have to make a speech” which offended him, and caused him to say the stuff about wishing that he was dead. He then hung up, used TMZ to guilt them more, hoping they’d call back and basically offer him the moon to come at the last minute so he could be the heroic dad braving illness for his daughter, thereby being the star of the wedding, which he could parlay into cash. But the BRF called his bluff and replaced him with Charles. Now he’s scorched earth.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Another take. But sounds plausible to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This sounds about right
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He wants what Melania’s parents have–total royal treatment and perks, and Secret Service escorts if you please.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know it’s Sunday because there’s another Thomas Markle interview!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This guy is a full on narcissist. They are like nasty energy bunnies on steroids. They don’t get tired. They don’t feel guilt or remorse so no regrets to weigh them down. In his mind every interview is a win. Rest of us would be having heart failure if we were in his shoes. Fast food only thing that might put him on a stretcher again.
He’s not like the rest of us. Not a regular jerk that burns up and goes home.
A narcissist that can’t be ignored will almost always win. That’s why ignoring them is usually the best solution. People that don’t or can’t walk away from a narcissist become victims almost 100 percent of the time.
Meghans situation is unique. She can’t get out of range and fully ignore him. Neither can the palace. They can shut out the Daily Mail. But he will still be out there swinging his wrecking ball at reputations.
A narcissist you cannot escape from is a narcissist you need to fight. One place the rest of us encounter this situation is in the workplace. Taking the high road often works with a normal jerk. Not with a narcissist. It’s fight for your job or get a new one elsewhere.
Since Meghan is a public figure changing her phone number isn’t enough. The people in the palace office need to fight back this time. And now before this gets worse.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If one good thing comes out of this, perhaps it is broader awareness that people like this exist in the world. And they are someone’s boss, spouse, parent, etc.
Trying to assign “normal” behavior traits to someone this extreme is a useless, thankless endeavor. You have made some great points about how age does not mellow the person. They thrive on chaos and people are just objects to fuel their need for drama.
Nasty energizer bunny on steroids is a fitting description I’ll file away in my own head to remind me why I steer clear of the two in my extended family (both in their 80s and still living for drama, no matter who gets hurt).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Continue to ignore him, Harry, Meghan & the RF. He’s a loser and eventually even the tabloids will stop taking his calls.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Maybe it would be better for you guys if I was dead!”
and
“F*** it. I’m done.”
Thomas Markle: The Flouncing Flouncer who Flounces.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s a hilarious way to look at it. Tights and a tutu
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thomas Markle won’t be remembered for his Emmy’s and successful HW career but as the pathetic excuse of a man who was hell bent on ruining his youngest daughters life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I didn’t realise he was so successful…. He isn’t a dummy/trailer trash after all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s why I never bought be befuddled old man act. He wasn’t solely Samantha’s mouthpiece, he knew what he was doing. And what is he, 72? These days that’s not ancient.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just read on the DM (i know) that Doria could very well be moving to the UK. Thanks god! I reckon she moving to help support her daughter. xx
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hope Harry is paying with his inheritance/trust funds. The taxpayers don’t need to foot the bill for a Royal adjacent mother in law. Maybe taxpayers money for security because the same happened with the Middletons, which is understandable, but her home should be paid for by Meghan and Harry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Mr Markle said he told Harry: ‘Maybe it would be better for you guys if I was dead… then you could pretend to be sad. Then I hung up.’”
He sounds like a petulant child, I wonder if he’s still all there mentally? He sounds like more than a narcissist, he sounds unwell.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Emotional blackmail is my guess. He wants them to keep playing his game, and illness/reminding them of his age & alleged health issues may accomplish that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse