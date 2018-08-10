“Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday party looked fun and also sort of sad” links

Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday involved wigs, costume changes, liquor, family, Botox, lip injections, photographers and sadness. [Buzzfeed]
What a truly weird bunch of people
No doubt. Just odd. They’re all so greasy and plastic-y. If there were a flame within an inch of that couch the entire image would disintegrate in a second.
I would be very sad if my daughter looked like that at 21.
And the picture of all of the K’s flipping off the camera just oozes class.
Just showing how they really feel about anyone who’s not as “fabulous” as they are. They really are awful.
3 out of 5 of those woman are in their f*cking thirties. I cannot imagine any of my friends doing something like that. It is literally what dumb teenagers do before they know better.
Kitten—yes, and 62 year old Kris Jenner was flipping off as well.
Honestly, it’s the only photo of Kylie where there is some semblance of life to be detected on her face. No life detected on Kendall’s face and she is the model of the family.
My husband and friends took me out to drink. Now I’m not much of a drinker, so I had bj’s, Baileys and Kahlua. Very good and sweet. We bar hopped until we were in a questionable area and I had Baileys & Milk. LOL. I spent the rest of the evening at home hugging the bowl. Not a fun time!! These girls have been drinking forever and I don’t envy them one second.
minx, the flipping off is so classless. It shows what kind of women they are. There is too many f bombs dropped around here too. When I’m angry, look out, but every single sentence. Exhausting! Happy 40th Kylie, I mean 21 seriously!??
If you think that picture is classy, I take it you missed the “Barbie vomiting into a toilet” cake topper.
Khloe is the absolute worst. I hope what she did to Sofia Richie at the party (trolling her with snapchat’s about Scott/Kourtney)— someone does to Khloe about Tristain and his first (and more to come im sure) baby mama.
Her behavior is especially bad considering she is so uptight when anyone says anything about her trifling cheating baby daddy on social media but she has no problem bullying other women on social media. Hypocrite
I thought that was SO DISRESPECTFUL of HER and KIM!!!!
I agree.
Hey Khloe – where was Tristan?
LOL
What was it???
Tristian was probably inside an insta model.
Basically, Khloe took a video of Scott and Kourtney sitting next to each other and wrote something like “A girl can dream..” implying she wishes they would get back together.
Kim posted a video and referred to Scott and Kourtney as “an old married couple.”
It’s fine feel those emotions privately, but to post them on social media was so obviously a dig at Sofia Richie. Khloe is what like 35 years old and she is trolling her sister’s ex-boyfriend (not even an ex husband) new girlfriend online? Supreme loser behavior on Khloes part.
Scott did not look amused in the videos either.
I was just talking about potty mouths. She is the absolute worst! Every other word…and then she goes into her mommy voice. What a hypocrite!
WTF is the deal with that Barbie cake?
It’s Kylie puking into a toilet.
Classy, amirite?
I mean, the whole party oozes class.
Honestly, the cake was the least obnoxious part to me. That was at least an attempt at humor. It’s the rest that’s just…man, they’re just so vacuous. I am just baffled by the preoccupation with them.
This is the most disgusting party i have seen in a long time.
I particularly liked the added touch of making the peasantry cross the street if they needed to walk past the building. 🤬
Those trump maralago parties are as obnoxious and actually damaging on a global level. Just saying. The clothes and attendees are arguably worse.
I’ve never seen such fake looking people in my life. Who poses at their birthday party? Doesn’t look like anyone is having fun. In total it probably took 10hrs. just to get dressed and put on a lot of makeup. Fake, Fake, Fake.
Of course not, they call that “work”. What I found most shocking is how basically everyone in that family has mutilated themselves and look worse for it.
She looks like a Sim.
Nailed it
I’m 41, and she looks like my Barbie, when I got her this “designer collection” dress, the ones that came in those flat pink packages with shoes and all from our local Sky City (pre-WalMart).
I’d have loved my Barbie in that.
I was thinking of my own 21st birthday years ago. I know it was a different time, but I just remember going to different bars with FRIENDS and just being goofy and getting drunk. I didn’t get dressed to the nines and sit around with my siblings AND MY MOTHER. There’s nothing youthful about this party. Their lives are so strange and contrived and fake. Just doesn’t seem like much fun either.
Right? My 21st kind of sucked, but it was way better than this one looks like.
I can’t imagine living every moment for the camera, image, money, etc. What a waste of a life.
Hahaha..totally, Minx!
21st birthday is for bar-hopping with friends, although I will say that my big brother was with me that night. I would have HATED for my mom to be there. As much as I love her, she has no business bar-hopping with a bunch of twenty-somethings.
Mine was thrown by friends. Bar gathering. Tell people it’s your bday and they buy you a shot. Then to the apartment for more of that. Games, silly. Friends. But I turned 21 in college. I was not worth hundreds of millions. Does that make a difference?
yeah part of the excitement of being 21 was being able to actually go to a bar and get drunk. I guess she has been doing this since high school.
All I see is more facial surgery for Kylie. Her chin is slowly disappearing. The whole klan needs to grow up, and that includes the mother.
It’s fine, it’s just a party of people who are have tons of money and work as reality show actors. Appropriate and something to talk about.
Jeez, times have changed. I was planning my wedding on my 21st birthday (also studying for law school finals). My mom had a 15 month old child (hi, me!) on her 21st and stayed home. My dad had a 2 month old on his (again, hi, me!) and was preparing to be sent to the Everglades to do manual labor. My grandfather spent his 21st birthday on the front in WWII. It’s so weird to me now to see how 21 is still basically considered a child!
These ladies are permanently stuck in adolescence, but that is actually a legitimate psychological phenomenon that occurs in wealthier, well-resourced societies. Adolescence becomes increasingly delayed as our lives move further away from survival needs, allowing us the privilege of more time to be young and mature at a slower pace. You can even study the impact on a class level between the wealthy and impoverished in a society. As it is, our brains aren’t fully matured psychologically until around twenty-five. I thought it was pretty nifty, though it totally makes sense when you think about it. There’s been some really interesting studies about the implications of it.
You can read about it, here: https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/extended-adolescence-when-25-is-the-new-181/
They do not look human. Seriously they look like blow up dolls sitting on a sofa. How sad is this?
Kinda childish party. If me and my friends were flipping of the camera, my mom wouldn’t be grinning and joining in, she’d smack my 40 year old hand. The cake….WTF is the cake?
It takes a lot of money to look this cheap…
Ain’t that the truth? I’ve rarely seen anything so tacky.
Forget the Kardashians, what blush shade are you talking about? It’s hard to tell from the picture.
I thought it was Kim. She’s now morphing into Kim’s face. She must be using Kim’s plastic surgeon.
I got carded for buying cigarettes for my dad at 21. She could easily pass for 30. If this is the good life, I will pass. (My dad doesn’t smoke anymore!!)
Now I have got the “Barbie girl” tune stuck in my head…astonishing.
I’m around the same age as Kim and I couldn’t imagine going to a 21st birthday party like this. Does Kylie have friends her age?
It was probably filmed for their show, which means the party was not only free but they got paid to be there !
