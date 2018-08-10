“Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday party looked fun and also sort of sad” links
  • August 10, 2018

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

t-minus two hours

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday involved wigs, costume changes, liquor, family, Botox, lip injections, photographers and sadness. [Buzzfeed]
I love this viral photo of Kumail Nanjiani at the Crazy Rich Asians premiere. [LaineyGossip]
Justin Bieber’s street tears were about his upcoming marriage. [Dlisted]
Nick Jonas has a cologne now, apparently. [Go Fug Yourself]
Space Force is happening, prepare yourselves. [Pajiba]
Jessica Alba wore that shade of blush that has been everywhere this year. [Wonderwall]
There’s a rumor that James Gunn might get rehired. [Looper]
Jeffree Star reveals his scars, both literal and metaphoric. [Starcasm]
Rob Kardashian is coming back to KUWTK. [Reality Tea]
Russell Simmons files a lawsuit against one of his accusers. UGH. [Jezebel]

It’s our 21st birthday

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

47 Responses to ““Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday party looked fun and also sort of sad” links”

  1. Anna says:
    August 10, 2018 at 12:35 pm

    What a truly weird bunch of people

    Reply
  2. minx says:
    August 10, 2018 at 12:39 pm

    I would be very sad if my daughter looked like that at 21.
    And the picture of all of the K’s flipping off the camera just oozes class.

    Reply
  3. stacey says:
    August 10, 2018 at 12:46 pm

    Khloe is the absolute worst. I hope what she did to Sofia Richie at the party (trolling her with snapchat’s about Scott/Kourtney)— someone does to Khloe about Tristain and his first (and more to come im sure) baby mama.

    Her behavior is especially bad considering she is so uptight when anyone says anything about her trifling cheating baby daddy on social media but she has no problem bullying other women on social media. Hypocrite

    Reply
  4. tealily says:
    August 10, 2018 at 12:53 pm

    WTF is the deal with that Barbie cake?

    Reply
  5. escondista says:
    August 10, 2018 at 12:55 pm

    This is the most disgusting party i have seen in a long time.

    Reply
  6. Tashiro says:
    August 10, 2018 at 1:09 pm

    I’ve never seen such fake looking people in my life. Who poses at their birthday party? Doesn’t look like anyone is having fun. In total it probably took 10hrs. just to get dressed and put on a lot of makeup. Fake, Fake, Fake.

    Reply
  7. Lisa says:
    August 10, 2018 at 1:11 pm

    She looks like a Sim.

    Reply
  8. minx says:
    August 10, 2018 at 1:16 pm

    I was thinking of my own 21st birthday years ago. I know it was a different time, but I just remember going to different bars with FRIENDS and just being goofy and getting drunk. I didn’t get dressed to the nines and sit around with my siblings AND MY MOTHER. There’s nothing youthful about this party. Their lives are so strange and contrived and fake. Just doesn’t seem like much fun either.

    Reply
  9. Leigh-Klein says:
    August 10, 2018 at 1:21 pm

    All I see is more facial surgery for Kylie. Her chin is slowly disappearing. The whole klan needs to grow up, and that includes the mother.

    Reply
  10. Rhys says:
    August 10, 2018 at 1:25 pm

    It’s fine, it’s just a party of people who are have tons of money and work as reality show actors. Appropriate and something to talk about.

    Reply
  11. Sam the Pink says:
    August 10, 2018 at 1:49 pm

    Jeez, times have changed. I was planning my wedding on my 21st birthday (also studying for law school finals). My mom had a 15 month old child (hi, me!) on her 21st and stayed home. My dad had a 2 month old on his (again, hi, me!) and was preparing to be sent to the Everglades to do manual labor. My grandfather spent his 21st birthday on the front in WWII. It’s so weird to me now to see how 21 is still basically considered a child!

    Reply
    • Veronica says:
      August 10, 2018 at 2:11 pm

      These ladies are permanently stuck in adolescence, but that is actually a legitimate psychological phenomenon that occurs in wealthier, well-resourced societies. Adolescence becomes increasingly delayed as our lives move further away from survival needs, allowing us the privilege of more time to be young and mature at a slower pace. You can even study the impact on a class level between the wealthy and impoverished in a society. As it is, our brains aren’t fully matured psychologically until around twenty-five. I thought it was pretty nifty, though it totally makes sense when you think about it. There’s been some really interesting studies about the implications of it.

      You can read about it, here: https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/extended-adolescence-when-25-is-the-new-181/

      Reply
  12. holly hobby says:
    August 10, 2018 at 2:14 pm

    They do not look human. Seriously they look like blow up dolls sitting on a sofa. How sad is this?

    Reply
  13. Beth says:
    August 10, 2018 at 2:31 pm

    Kinda childish party. If me and my friends were flipping of the camera, my mom wouldn’t be grinning and joining in, she’d smack my 40 year old hand. The cake….WTF is the cake?

    Reply
  14. Lara says:
    August 10, 2018 at 3:05 pm

    It takes a lot of money to look this cheap…

    Reply
  15. Elva says:
    August 10, 2018 at 3:08 pm

    Forget the Kardashians, what blush shade are you talking about? It’s hard to tell from the picture.

    Reply
  16. Jayna says:
    August 10, 2018 at 3:39 pm

    I thought it was Kim. She’s now morphing into Kim’s face. She must be using Kim’s plastic surgeon.

    Reply
  17. Nancy says:
    August 10, 2018 at 4:15 pm

    I got carded for buying cigarettes for my dad at 21. She could easily pass for 30. If this is the good life, I will pass. (My dad doesn’t smoke anymore!!)

    Reply
  18. Eleonor says:
    August 10, 2018 at 4:49 pm

    Now I have got the “Barbie girl” tune stuck in my head…astonishing.

    Reply
  19. Yes Doubtful says:
    August 10, 2018 at 5:42 pm

    I’m around the same age as Kim and I couldn’t imagine going to a 21st birthday party like this. Does Kylie have friends her age?

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment