Kim Kardashian on the claim that she’s homophobic: ‘All my best friends are gay’

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West exit Kylie's 21st birthday dinner

Here are some photos of Kim Kardashian out last night in LA. She and Kanye West went to Craig’s for Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday bash. I think the party had a theme, and that theme was “ladies dress in pink.” I mean… her body looks amazing. I would praise her for it if I genuinely thought she got her body through a combination of careful diet and exercise. But I’m pretty sure she got it through diet, exercise and plastic surgery.

There’s someone else who isn’t a fan of Kim’s figure: Tyson Beckford. Last week, Tyson commented online on a photo of Kim, writing: “Sorry I Dont care for it personally, she is not real, doctor f—ked up on her right hip.” And he added the “vomit” emoji. Kim saw the comment and replied: “Sis we all know why you don’t care for it” with the emojis for coffee, frog and nail-painting. You know what was implied. Kim got called a homophobe, because she insinuated that Tyson is gay and that’s the only reason why he wouldn’t like her or be attracted to her. It was a thing and everybody had a lot to say about it last week. I ignored it because truly, I don’t care. Kim is 37 and Tyson is 47. They both know better than to do this sh-t. Well, Kim won’t stop talking about it and denying that she’s a homophobe.

Doubling down. Kim Kardashian defended her response to Tyson Beckford’s body-shaming after some claimed her comeback was homophobic.

“Really, dude? Like, you’re going to body-shame me? Like, OK. OK. OK, sis. You’re going to body-shame me?” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 37, told Big Boy on Real 92.3 on Thursday, August 9. “People were sending me stuff on his page. He keeps on going and going and going, and I’m just like, ‘Dude, that’s so female lame to me. That’s just lame to me.’ And for anyone to say that I am homophobic with the comment of saying ‘sis’? All my best friends are gay. I support the community. I love the community. They love me. That has nothing to do with this.”

[From Us Weekly]

“Dude, that’s so female lame to me.” Is that a thing now, “female lame”? Is that some kind of new sexist slang, to engender “lame”? It’s not male-lame, it’s FEMALE-lame, the worst kind of lame? As for the “sis” – as I said, I’m already over this sh-t. Of course she was implying that he’s gay. Of course it was homophobic, regardless of all of her “best friends” being gay.

(Now that being said, Tyson is a 47-year-old man who knows better than to talk sh-t about a Kardashian. They’ll feed on his carcass for months.)

4th annual Veuve Clicquot Carnaval

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, WENN.

56 Responses to “Kim Kardashian on the claim that she’s homophobic: ‘All my best friends are gay’”

  1. elisabeth says:
    August 10, 2018 at 9:24 am

    I never thought I’d be defending Kim Kardashian but the last thing in the world I think she is, is homophobic.

    Reply
  2. Loopy says:
    August 10, 2018 at 9:25 am

    They love dragging anyone who says anything about their Klan. It’s ok to dedicate shows on taking anyone down but God forbid anyone has the balls to go after them.

    Reply
  3. JanetDR says:
    August 10, 2018 at 9:27 am

    Haha! I’m laughing at myself because I am not interested in Kardashians and now all I want to see are pictures of her right hip!

    Reply
  4. Judith Butler says:
    August 10, 2018 at 9:30 am

    I don’t think she is homophobic as in “she hates gay people for being gay,” but she is more than willing to use someone’s sexuality against them. Just like she uses her daughter’s race for her own benefit when it’s convenient (Bo Derek bitch). She is just tacky and willing to stoop wherever she needs to when it’s convenient.

    Reply
  5. Lara says:
    August 10, 2018 at 9:32 am

    Yes Kim and because you’re married to a black man means that you don’t culturally appropriate…..

    Reply
  6. Sarah says:
    August 10, 2018 at 9:34 am

    Yes, she can’t be a homophobe because she has gay friends. And slaveowners can’t be racist because they… Wait a minute. Idiot.

    Reply
  7. Clare says:
    August 10, 2018 at 9:34 am

    No, F Kim and her antics, but also enough with trivialising the hateful and inappropriate nature of Beckford’s comment and actions. He has NO business going on a woman’s social media and offering unsolicited comments about her body. Men like Beckford need to learn that their opinions about women’s bodies are NOT needed and NOT appropriate. He is 100% wrong for body shaming any women – be it Kim or Martha or Sandy down the road.

    He shouldn’t have done what he did – not because the K’s will feed on his carcass, but because HE HAS NO RIGHT to shame a woman in that way.

    They can both F off.

    Reply
    • Starkiller says:
      August 10, 2018 at 10:09 am

      Completely agree. If Beckford had made that comment about anyone other than a Kardashian he’d be getting ripped limb from limb, and rightly so.

      Reply
    • Brandy Alexander says:
      August 10, 2018 at 10:11 am

      he shouldn’t have done it, but he didn’t go on Kim’s page. Someone had posted a pic of her as the perfect body and/or outfit (I think) and that’s what he commented on. Kim must monitor her name on google alerts.

      They were both wrong, but I give the edge slightly more to Beckford. Kim sells her body as a commodity daily, she shouldn’t expect to reap the benefits and get mad when someone comments in the negative.

      Reply
    • Naomi11 says:
      August 10, 2018 at 10:22 am

      I disagree. When you’re in the public eye, and you choose to post certain things, I firmly believe everyone has a right to their own opinions. She attacks whenever someone says something she doesn’t like. The whole klan just needs to STFU and go away!

      Reply
      • Nickles says:
        August 10, 2018 at 10:32 am

        So you’re saying we can attack women’s bodies now? Or just women we don’t like?

      • JeanGrey says:
        August 10, 2018 at 10:42 am

        Nickles,
        Her body is not real. It has been enhanced like crazy to get her maximum exposure and attention. And she courts attention left and right. So she got it. If this was a regular, natural woman and Tyson randomly body-shamed her it would be a different story. Also, Tyson was asked about this. Her enhanced figure is just not his preference. And noticing her botched plastic surgery is nothing exclusive to Tyson. Most people I know clown her ant booty and skinny legs. Women with real round and curvaceous butts have thick thighs to match to hold it up. And people have been going in on her face for years. Had she just ignored his comment most of the public wouldn’t have even known or cared that he said it. But now Kimmy feels empowered to clap back at everyone cuz she knows it will raise her SM mentions.

    • Alisha says:
      August 10, 2018 at 10:34 am

      Just a thought and a question: we often comment here about the Kardashians and their awful plastic surgery whenever a picture of them comes up. Particularly Khloé and Kylie, as theirs seem more drastic, but I have seen comments on Kim posts too. And most of those comments are of a not flattering nature. Is that really any different than what Tyson did?

      Now for the question(s): is it body shaming to remark on their plastic surgery? And does it make a difference that they themselves invite this type of commentary by offering their lives and bodies for public consumption? That is their job after all, one that they have deliberately chosen. They are the product, and we are the (often unwilling) consumer.

      For example, often on Khloe or Kylie posts I see people commenting on their lips or their drastic butt enhancements. Many people often remarked how fake it looks or how sad it is that they have done that to themselves or that it does not look good. I have said myself that personally I prefer their “before” look. So is that body shaming? Are we not allowed to comment on them or state our preferences in regards to physical appearance?

      I guess I also differentiate between commenting on a person’s natural body versus a person who has had extensive and obvious surgeries. To me it is not the same as saying that he thought she was fat or ugly, just that it does not look natural and is not preferable.

      Reply
      • Jordan says:
        August 10, 2018 at 10:47 am

        There is no shame to having work done, to me. But it’s shameful to lie about it and pretend as if it’s all the result of hard work. It shames the actual hard work of people busting their asses off to achieve even a fraction of what the can buy. They’ve made an empire off lying with their packaged bodies.

      • minx says:
        August 10, 2018 at 10:52 am

        This crew lies all day long about their bodies and everything else. I won’t lose any sleep worried that I’m body shaming them because there’s not much of their real bodies left.

  8. C-Shell says:
    August 10, 2018 at 9:36 am

    And now all her “best friends” are cringing because either (a) she’s outed them when maybe they weren’t up for that or (b) they are questioning if, in fact, they ARE one of her “best friends.”

    Reply
  9. Callid says:
    August 10, 2018 at 9:36 am

    She’s not homophobic – “having or showing a dislike of or prejudice against homosexual people.” This could definitely not be applied to Kim. Think of a different word because homophobic is not the one.

    Reply
  10. Neelyo says:
    August 10, 2018 at 9:38 am

    ‘All my best friends are gay. I support the community. I love the community. They love me.’

    Because some sycophantic stylists on her payroll feed her ego she thinks the community loves her. Bless her heart.

    Reply
  11. grabbyhands says:
    August 10, 2018 at 9:38 am

    How does she support the community exactly? I mean, we already know how she “supports” the black community- by appropriating their culture and fetishizing black men. Oh, and amongst other things, sucking up to dictator wannabes and trying to trash people who dared criticize her husband for ignoring Donda House.

    Reply
    • Jordan says:
      August 10, 2018 at 10:14 am

      THIS. She was using the gay remark to insult him. She goes on to take all masculinity away to nullify his response to her bought goods- designed to attract men in their minds. We all know any one of those women would kick their current significant others to the curb if Tyson came calling. I was screaming when Cardi was with Kris and Kim. Best not let Offset around one of them, they’ll trade up in a heartbeat.

      I don’t get how a site that ‘calls out’ or rather covers her appropriation wouldn’t care about it. I guess growling dogs and lack of presents are more important to the writers.

      Reply
  12. Chaine says:
    August 10, 2018 at 9:42 am

    The pink looks great on her. She should go back to wearing colors.

    Reply
  13. Michael says:
    August 10, 2018 at 9:50 am

    These people are unbelievable. Do they spend all day and night on social media? I like Kim’s whole “If you are not attracted to me you must be gay” thing. I am a straight male and I don’t think she is hot in any way. But I must admit, her vapidity (? Is that a word) is growing on me lately. From now on I am going to assume that any woman who is not attracted to me is gay

    Reply
  14. Jen says:
    August 10, 2018 at 9:55 am

    She made a homophobic comment despite having gay friends. One does not preclude the other anymore than Kanye’s blackness makes his comments on slavery ok.

    Reply
  15. Adrien says:
    August 10, 2018 at 9:56 am

    She just accidentally outed her friend the FoodgŌd, Jonathan Cheban. The guy claims to be straight as an arrow.

    Reply
  16. Rando says:
    August 10, 2018 at 10:00 am

    The word “lame” is ableist

    Reply
  17. Ohioan says:
    August 10, 2018 at 10:09 am

    Her comment was problematic, full-stop. If she’s outing a man who doesn’t want to be outed (Tyson says he is not gay), then she’s trash. If she’s trying to fit a man with a more fluid sexuality into a neat little box, she’s trash. If she really believes that a black man who doesn’t find her attractive *must* be gay (no other explanation for it), she’s trash. If she’s so offended that a black man doesn’t find her attractive that she has to insult his masculinity, she’s trash.

    She’s problematic trash… but I don’t think she’s homophobic.

    Reply
  18. Mel says:
    August 10, 2018 at 10:10 am

    For all the money that they have they wear the cheapest, tackiest looking clothes. Between the clothes and the surgeries she’s really starting to look like a blow-up doll.

    Reply
  19. NightOwl says:
    August 10, 2018 at 10:10 am

    (is that a bodyguard?) I love to look on the guy behind her to the right.

    Reply
  20. Jordan says:
    August 10, 2018 at 10:17 am

    She’s not homophobic but an entitled self absorbed idiot. She was using the gay slur to insult him. Which asks the question, what’s her views in being gay to weaponize it? Culture Vulture is bad.

    Reply
  21. me says:
    August 10, 2018 at 10:25 am

    So basically any black man that doesn’t drool over her is gay? She’s so full of herself. The funny part is she didn’t deny having “work” done.

    From another site I heard Kim said during her radio interview that North asked her why she was famous and she answered “because we have a TV show”. Oh poor North, one day she’ll find out the truth.

    Reply
  22. Nickles says:
    August 10, 2018 at 10:35 am

    Man publicly goes after a woman’s body = *crickets.*
    Woman responds back = “OmG!! She’s the worst person ever! Lets all drag her but ignore the man that started it all with his body shaming”.

    Reply
    • Jen says:
      August 10, 2018 at 10:54 am

      He made fun of her plastic, fake body. That is problematic.

      She responded by outing his sexuality and using it as a weapon. That goes beyond problematic to trash.

      It’s not defending him to say her behavior was much, much worse.

      Gay men in this country are still terrorized far too often. The president she met with and “doesn’t have anything bad to say about” has stripped some of the protections they did have back. Nowhere in the world is bad plastic surgery a crime. There are still places where homosexuality is.

      Reply
  23. JoJo says:
    August 10, 2018 at 10:59 am

    She is delusional if she thinks EVERY straight man thinks her plastic surgeon created body is attractive.BTW I’ve heard rumors about Kanye’s sexuality,is it OK to refer to him as “Sis”?

    Reply

