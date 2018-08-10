Does Queen Elizabeth really deserve credit for modernizing the monarchy?

This current issue of People Magazine is just People’s in-house promotion of their documentary special, The Story of the Royals, which airs on ABC on August 22 and 23rd. I’m not expecting the documentary to break any news, especially since People’s cover story seems to be so friggin’ lame and obvious. The House of Windsor is not in bad shape – Prince Harry and Prince William are pretty popular, and their wives are very popular too. The Cambridge children will grow up in front of the cameras and people will love that. Meghan will get pregnant and people will love that storyline too. That’s all this is, and all it’s ever been: a soap opera. A publicly funded soap opera. Let’s not kid ourselves.
Like all soap operas, there are storylines and “brands” and a “cast of characters.” What’s interesting now is who is getting credit for what. According to People, the Queen should get a lot of credit for “modernizing” and “allowing” William to marry the sainted peasant Kate of the Bucklebury Middletons. And Saint Kate’s entrance led the way for Meghan to marry Harry. So, basically, Queen Liz and Saint Kate are responsible for everything we see now.
There have been times of crisis when the House of Windsor creaked and almost crumbled. The tragic death of Princess Diana 21 years ago this month brought questions about how close the royals were to the feelings of the people they serve. And the gossip-laden ending of the marriages of Prince Charles and Diana and Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, coinciding with the fire at Windsor Castle (all in 1992), made it feel more soap opera than stately. But, after steadying the ship by agreeing to some modernizing changes, and, more significantly, permitting Diana’s sons Prince William and Prince Harry to marry Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, respectively (commoners whom they simply fell in love with), Queen Elizabeth has strengthened the institution she has led for 66 years.
“She’s insuring the future of the monarchy by being open and flexible and adapting,” former palace staffer Colleen Harris says in this week’s issue of PEOPLE. “She’s allowing it to rebrand.” She notes how some people around the palace were “quite shocked” that William was marrying “an ordinary middle-class girl with no background in royalty or aristocracy,” when he wed Princess Kate in 2011. “People then sort of thought, an ordinary person can grow up and marry into the royal family. How exciting, how different! With [Meghan], that takes it even a step further.”
Harris, who was on Charles’ press team from 1998 until 2003 and was the first black member of the royal household, adds, “The Queen is allowing the royal family to modernize. We have come a real long way. They are not stuffy and immovable.”
It was Kate, for example, who was the prime mover behind the royals’ successful adoption of a strategy to tackle mental health challenges. Lorraine Heggessey, CEO of the Royal Foundation, which runs the charitable endeavors of the younger royals, says that the 36-year-old mom of three is “thoughtful, strategic and equally committed to bringing about change. And she often spots the nub of the issue or a critical thing that needs dealing with.”
Saint Kate: Nub Spotter. No, scratch that. Saint Kate: Keen To Spot Nubs. I’m sorry, I can’t even type because I’m laughing at my own dumb joke. NUB SPOTTER. Who knew that Kate really was working this whole time? She was nub-spotting for YEARS. Literally, years.
As for the rest of it… yeah, I love 20th century royal history as much as the next person, so I know that it’s not like the Queen was some brilliant branding expert this whole time. A great deal of the credit for the royal family’s late-’90s rebrand should go to Tony Blair, who saw that the Queen’s bad instincts were going to destroy the institution completely. And it sort of pisses me off to see Charles’ erasure from this narrative too – Charles is far from perfect, but he has much better PR instincts than his mother as well, and he’s good at being patient and playing things out over the course of years.
As for “people were so surprised that William deigned to marry a peasant lass, a lowly nub-spotter of yore” stuff… literally no one was surprised that William married someone who was not an aristocrat or from any kind of “old family.” Kate had waity’d for a decade and people had gotten used to the idea that she was going to get the ring. The only surprise was that Kate seemed to be William’s ONLY option.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid, Avalon Red.
It was TQ grandfather that started this whole ‘modern’ BRF drive and made it what it is today – TQ just carried on with his traditions.
I agree that TQ has bad PR instincts, Chuck is better at playing the game even more so that his ‘PR genius’ eldest son. It will be interesting to see what he does with the institution when he finally becomes King.
And I wish the media would stop with the ‘Kate’s a major mover and shaker behind the scenes’ because she ain’t – Cambridge/Middleton PR we see you.
If she even made the suggestion, it was to create less work by putting everything under one large charity to create less work. But since the royal foundation of prince William and prince harry actually existed for years before he even married Kate, it’s a smoke and mirrors to make it looks like she does something more than shop.
So william said it on camera. Harry said it on camera. And now ceo of their foundation said this. But they are all wrong because you know better. You know her. You know what she is doing behind the scenes. LMAO
I kind of love the whole “mover and shaker” storyline for Kate though bc its so predictable. She’s really working hard guys! Even when you cant see her! She’s working hard!
I can believe that Kate may have helped convince William to take on “mental health” as their main cause, but I don’t buy the rest of it.
Yes, this. I give Harry credit for working behind the scenes because he’s now fifth or sixth in line for the throne; I don’t “expect” the same level of handbag engagement from him or Meghan (though I love that they were doing it before they went on summer hiatus).
From William and Kate I expect visibility. A few times a week. I mean, sure, let her finish her maternity leave, but then she should be out there with William. Who should also be out there.
To William’s credit, since their move to London he has been out a few times a week. Seems like he has taken over a lot of investiture ceremonies from TQ. He was in France this week for a memorial service.
All I can say is that I am totally down for the Queen in that ceremonial outfit which doesn’t look too modern!
It’s beyond offensive that there is still have a monarchy in 2018. How can people even accept that, just because the royals do 4 events/month.
Eh, I’d rather have a monarchy than a Trump.
I’m sad that no one is saying anything about my brilliantly stupid nub-spotting jokes
Sorry because that was funny!
I liked it! Although when I hear the word “nub”, it makes me think of Chandler’s nubbin on that Friends episode.
Nubbin = third nipple
Oh Kaiser, please don’t be sad. Your incomparable levity is always appreciated, albeit quietly, in these sad, dark times. Kate, “the nub spotter”, she will henceforth be. Thank you for all your hard work, and the smiles you engender every day!
Awww, it was funny but nub-spotting had me thinking to those photo’s of ‘Big Willy’ taking a pee in front of paps when he was drunk – she really did have to ‘nub spot’ there. LOL
I don’t even know what it means to spot the nub as a non-joke. Like, what is that person trying to say?
so because of that I did appreciate your jokes Kaiser lol.
Can I also mention that you chose a *brilliant* picture of Kate – she looks like she’s smugly thinking “that’s right…I’m not a lazy layabout filling in time until my reluctant prince puts a ring on it….I’m a NUB-SPOTTER! Take THAT, quibblers and pettifoggers!”
The jokes were EXCELLENT, but closely rivaled with that old photo of the Nub Spotter in Chief. I blew coffee (with CREAM!) out my nose.
If Kate is so great at nub spotting how does she keep letting Will go out in public in those pants?
I am here for Kate’s Grinch face. I have not seen it lately, I wonder if she’s gotten Grinch Face suppression lesson.
Surgery and face shaping.
Sophie was a commoner and came from a family that had less money than Kate. Sarah was a commoner too. There was really nothing special about the Queen granting consent to let Kate in the family. The only story she gave them was the waitying which no other woman had bothered to do for that long.
It wasn’t so much the Waitying but the fact that she was the only one who wanted to marry him even after he kept cheating and generally treating her and her family like crap for years.
Yeah I liked that point from Kaiser – Kate was the only one? Maybe because they got together relatively young, and I know William cheated on her and then you have Jecca Craig, but it certainly never seemed like he had his pick of eligible artistocratic females.
Where is your evidence of cheating….. pictures, video or something…… you don’t have it. You think that he was cheating because of a couple of tabloid stories alluding to it but that’s no evidence of cheating. (and stop with that jecca story line that haters came up with). That’s really irritating. He didn’t have to marry her. She wasn’t his only choice. If you really believe that LOL. They are together for fifteen years with three children and you are still going on about gossip from 12 years ago. Let it go.
No, she doesn’t.
Agreed.
Modernizing the monachy is an oxymoron for the ages.
You can’t modernize an institution that is as archaic as a monarchy.
I agree that the queen is bad at PR. I think she’s getting better at it (taking Meghan on the train with her was a good PR move), but overall she’s not very good at it. Agree that Charles is better, and I think Harry is better too when he’s not pissed at the press and is more willing to play the game. William isn’t but thinks he’s some sort of master at it. Kate may be a commoner but I don’t see what she is doing to modernize the royal family, besides insist on Christmas with her family once or twice.
Exactly. The queen is still stuck firmly in the past, which is understandable for a lady of her age. The only times she has changed anything is when the Royal family’s popularity has been waning.
Charles would likely have instigated changes if he had come to throne before now but he is going to be elderly himself if he ever becomes king. Any changes are likely to come from those hard-working, movers and shakers, the Dolittles. Lol
I think she listens. That’s an important trait. So, yeah, I’d say she deserves credit.
Leaders are given a ton of advice. And then they have to pick out the best of what is given. It seems she’s done that to ensure the survival of the monarchy during her reign in a modern age when people don’t really need a monarchy.
Someone like Donald Trump never listens and also hires really bad advisors (like his daughter and son-in-law). And, er, look at what’s happening now….
So the fact that Queen Elizabeth has been smart enough to listen to the right people makes me think she has been effective, and, thus, deserves credit. Institutions as large as these do rely on advice, and I don’t think there’s anything wrong that she has to go to other people to make the thing function properly (whatever that means in the case of a monarchy) or not destroy it. Has she always been perfect in her decision-making? No. But, given the length of time she has reigned, she could have easily destroyed the institution if she had felt the urge to listen only to herself (as we are now seeing in the case of Donald Trump).. I also think she does genuinely love her country and wants to serve it in duty (whatever the heck that means in the case of monarchy, but I’m sure it’s been explained to her.) I also think she has carried herself off with a certain dignity most people would find difficult to sustain over 66 years (think abut it — she does have the gravitas to make you believe she is THE QUEEN, even though it’s dumb in theory that she even holds this job in the first place).
The only way to modernize a monarchy is to abolish it.
Good idea. I could not believe it when I saw photos of British PM curtsied to William.
Can someone please tell me what that insane and amazing getup is that TQ is wearing with the tricorn and the feather? I feel like I should ‘LW what event that’s for, but I want that.
I think it is the robes worn by members of the Order of the Garter. Another archaic organisation.
The Queen, if she did have a part in modernizing, I think she was forced into it and as a matter of survival. It was not due to WANTING to modernize. Which means she has no instinct about moving forward.
And yes, modernizing the monarchy is a wonderful oxymoron.
The Windsor Castle fire was, ironically enough, the turning point, because after that the Queen and Prince Charles started to pay tax. I agree that Tony Blair should get some of the credit, but John Major should get most of it. He was instrumental in dealing with the Charles-Diana divorce and the difficult 90s period.
Kate was not dating william for a decade. They got engaged after seven years together. First two years were at uni. So five years after uni. They got together when they were 21 years old. That’s not waiting. That’s a normal relationship. If you really believe kate was william’s only option LMAO. Please stop with that stupid narrative.
And yes kate was behind their heads together campaign. William and Harry have said this a couple of times now on camera in interviews. And now their ceo of their foundation said this about kate. Could it be that people who actually work with her know her and what she is doing behind the scenes unlike you.
