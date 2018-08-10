Bethenny Frankel covers Money: ‘Most people are lazy & wait for things to happen’

Bethenny Frankel covers the new issue of Money, where she talks about the fact that she’s rich and didn’t used to be. She was in credit card debt and was bad with money up until her late 30s, when she got a spot on The Apprentice: Martha Stewart, joined the Real Housewives of New York and created the Skinnygirl brand. She sold Skinnygirl cocktails to a big company but retained the rights to the brand for other tasteless products and is now rolling in it. According to Bethenny it was achieved through hard work, which she emphasizes multiple times in the interview. The underlying message is that people who aren’t wealthy haven’t tried hard enough.
She was 20k in debt until her late 30s
“Until my late thirties, everything was just an anxiety and a struggle. It’s like the way people feel when they eat something and they don’t feel good about it… I used to think the credit card didn’t countThen I consolidated all my credit cards and got a strategic plan to pay more than the minimum each month. That was a concerted effort.
“You can’t put yourself in a position where, if the s–t hit the fan, you couldn’t pay all of your bills at one time, If the world came to an end, I would be able to pay for everything. I might not be left with much, but I can afford what I have.”
Her Housewives of NY costars are living beyond their means
“They can’t afford the lives they’re living. And if the music stops, they’re going to get in some trouble.”
If you work hard “you will soar”
“Most people are moving papers around a desk, pretending they’re working,” she says. “If you are a really hard worker, you know it. And you will soar.”
“You know if you’re that person who’s really going to be Michael Phelps and not look to the left or to the right and just get to that wall before anybody else.”
Most people are lazy
“Most people are lazy, sit back, and wait for things to happen for them, and complain when they don’t get them. So don’t be that person.”
She’s not wrong about people living beyond their means or about the fact that you should work hard and add value to your company. Bethenny is parroting the capitalism talking points, that hard work leads to success and money, but she has a huge blind spot about her privilege. She’s told minority women business owners to hire white men to front their companies, she’s been racist, she’s stanned for Trump, and she’s said clueless things about gender. There are people who work harder and longer than she can ever imagine who lose teeth because they can’t afford to go to the dentist. There are people who work in white collar jobs with health insurance and still go bankrupt from medical bills. Of course this is in Money so she has to talk about how she made it and how other people can too. To be fair she did start a nonprofit through which she has made substantial donations to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria and has continued to give back, she didn’t just throw paper towels at them. We know because there are photos and videos on her Instagram where she’s giving gift cards to people. When you go to the website for her charity you get a popover for Skinnygirl jeans, which she would say is just good business sense.
The cynical part of me (well just me) thinks she started that non-profit helping Puerto Rico to get a tax write off on her private plane.
I’m not her hugest fan, but she begged the use of private jets from other rich people – not her own. I absolutely respect what she’s done in PR, even if I think she needs some therapy.
I actually bought Skinnygirl Pinot Grigio last night bc I figured I would just try it. It may be fewer calories than a typical Pinot but meh. Not worth it lol. too sweet but also lacking in flavor.
And Michael Phelps always looks to the right and left. He’s just usually so far out in front that it doesn’t matter. Or he does it underwater so you cant necessarily tell. But all swimmers do it.
Anyway. I hate the idea that if you work hard, you’ll be rich. Lots and lots and lots of people in this country work hard. Sometimes being rich is about how hard you work and how talented and smart you are. But it’s almost always also about luck – right place right time, right family, etc. We hear the bootstraps stories, and rags to riches – and the reason they are so popular is bc they aren’t that common overall. My parents did better than their parents but its not quite rags to riches, you know?
Says the privilege white daughter of Bobby Frankel.
Seriously, thank you!! We used to see them backside all the time. Her dad was a very good trainer(Ghostzapper, Empire Maker) & a pretty good guy. This chick always lived a nice privileged life. There is a great deal of money at the level of racing the Frankel’s were. She has always annoyed me with her “from the boot straps” schtick.
Those boots had Kentucky Derby Paddock mud & the mud of a great many winner circles on them. Including a Breeder’s Cup Classic
I remember the very 1st season of Housewives and she was introduced and she said her Dad’s first name. I had to think about it a minute and be like, I have heard it. I have seen it.
Yeah, she full of it and some people fell for it.
She just seems like a completely awful person.
I think she is awful. Awful. A selfish, mercenary braggart who cares about nobody. When her little daughter Bryn gets old enough to have her own thoughts, ambitions, and convictions, she will join the Estrangement List with everybody else in Bethenny’s life who has dared to disagree with her or to have her own hopes and dreams.
And her step-father is John Parisella – also a famous trainer and ex friend of her father. She was estranged from her father most of her life, and John raised her as his own. They both reconciled with Bobby before he died from leukemia.
She’s so obnoxious and delusional.
Two things:
1. If the world was coming to an end, f*ck paying your bills.
2. Not everyone wants wants to be a business mogul. Some people just want to go their jobs as a nurse, teacher, cashier and not live paycheck to paycheck while the 1% gets to buy another house and yacht due to Republican tax cuts. Lots of people work really hard, even at multiple jobs, but still can’t get ahead. So F*ck you, Frankel.
👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
As a nurse, working long hours for just okay pay, I thank you. Some things are more important than money. She’s insulting a heck of a lot of people considering she started off on third base.
YES.
Many people who truly work harder, make the least.
‘Most people eat to stay alive.’
Agree Kaiser. “Most people are lazy” is simply not true. Just because she has been successful doesn’t mean that others, who may apply themselves equally or even more than her, will encounter the same level of success. Life isn’t like that. People living beyond their means is somewhat true when it comes the millennial generation. She seems to have all kinds of pat answers.
You must be a baby boomer.
I’m a baby boomer who agrees that it’s unfair to swipe at millennials. These generational divides have to stop. Baby Boomers are rich, poor and everything in between, but many of us benefited from more reasonable costs for higher education, companies that still conducted in-house training, and affordable government loans. Younger adults have been saddled with unreasonable debt that’s nearly impossible to pay off (and getting harder, thanks to private scalpers like Betsy DeVos), all to get degrees that are now the minimum ticket to white-color work. They are postponing relationships, children, houses; they do it with patchier health insurance and far less income stability. That’s why they carry more debt. And Baby Boomers were no slouch in the over-extended, use-your-house-as-a-piggy-bank lifestyle either (yet the biggest reason for bankruptcy filings? medical expenses). It’s easy to generalize until you dig into what’s actually going on.
So millennials have cell phones. Big deal: So do Baby Boomers. It’s how we live now. My parents -Depression babies – got landlines put in every bedroom and that was a big deal then.
What generation is running the country right now? What generation was running the country in 2008 when the economy crashed?
Blaming millennials is a tired cliche.
I find millennials smart, trying to figure out new ways to do stuff. I haven’t met a “lazy millennial” yet.
As I know little of Frankel, I looked up the time line of her success. She was on Apprentice in 2005, Real Housewives starting in 2008 and sold her Skinnygirl line in 2011. I wonder if she would have been able to sell her line and get the deal she had if she wasn’t already famous. While she may worked hard, she still had more than many people have when starting up a business.
This.
The reason she was so lucky and sold her company had more to do with her being a reality tv star than anything.
If Chica was some nobody with her great idea she wouldn’t even have her foot halfway through the door- so please…..
No, she probably would have not been able to sell her crap without Bravo. Or the help of her ex.
Celebrities are laughable when they say hard work. She would throw carbs at hard work if it were a person to scare it away.
Bethenny got lucky! I’m not doubting her work ethic. But if she wasn’t on TV, her skinny girl brand would be nothing.
Being wealthy & being successful are too different things. You can be successful at a white collar job & still be making a difference in the community.
The last episode I saw of RHONY, she was rude, entitled, and having anxiety attacks every time something didn’t go her way. If that’s her version of success, then let me keep my lil office job moving papers around.
I hope she doesn’t think her accountant, etc aren’t working hard just bc they aren’t millionaires.
I work 7-7 lifting patients, preparing people for surgery, getting them after surgery, taking them to the bathroom, managing complex medications so they don’t clot or bleed to death and running down the hallways after bed alarms so that people don’t fall. I’ll never be CEO of anything, but I’m not lazy.
I have watched RHONY and love it but someone was right when they said she can’t deal if it’s not about her. She threw temper tantrums all of Tinsley’s trip and is allergic to fish but can eat shellfish(?) Her pathology was truly on display this season.
EDIT: she’s still bad with money. She impulse buys when shopping routinely and has bought, sold, redone multiple apartments in the past few years. She just has so much money it doesn’t matter, but you can see her habits haven’t changed.
Totally agree. I’m a teacher, I spend 8-12 hours on site and my state has it in our contracts that doing any work at home or on weekends is apart of our compensation. We do not have a true lunch break, we barely have bathroom breaks. I just spent 250 bucks for classroom supplies and that’s the cheapest I’ve spent in 6 years. I work hard, it’s expected but no matter how hard I work it doesn’t matter and right place, right time is the only way to a promotion. I just want to live my life, drive my Rav4 and afford daycare. I love RHWoNY but Bethany has all that money but no happiness. I doesn’t seem worth it.
Great observations, Elena! You really nailed it!
“You can’t put yourself in a position where, if the s–t hit the fan, you couldn’t pay all of your bills at one time” WOW Thank you so much for that amazing advice. I never knew it was bad to have so much debt! And also, I wish I was only 20k in debt. That is child’s play to me.
Truth, my 15month son’s medical bills this past year totaled 13k. I paid like 8k out of pocket, but he gets sick monthly and its constant expenses. That is just for my son. Bethany had a nice cushion in her family’s wealth
Isn’t it wonderful that someone so ultra smart tells us all this! This is such useful info! So grateful someone smart explains these things to me.
I’m sure Goop and Ivanka Trump agree.
They should write a book together, Choose to Be Rich and Thin.
A friend of mine was married to a white guy and they had 2 kids. He was always stressing the importance of how they’ll make money. She was always focused on their happiness and being good people. Suffice it to say, they divorced. She reminded me that for too long, our children were being taken away from our communities and sent to schools to “take the indian out of them.” and all the laughter was gone so now we have to focus on bringing it back and stop adopting outside standards of what living a good life meant.
Sure, if money was your goal, follow bethany’s example. But I doubt she’s all that happy. And as my great-uncle said, “I came into this world with nothing and I’ll leave with nothing”.
In a perfect world, hard work would guarantee success, but as we all know that is not, nor has it ever been, true. She does have b*lls, though, i’ll give her that.
She doesn’t have “balls,” she’s just rude and bulldozing and tone deaf.
A fireman or a children’s cancer doc has “balls,” in my opinion.
She’s one of those people who I wish would keep herself hushed.
She’s right. This is America. You can be endlessly successful if you have enough hustle. Ask the numerous immigrants that come here for a better life and opportunities and work their ass off to make that happen. While Americans sit around and complain if unfairness and don’t put any real work in to change their lives. I know. I came from nothing and homelessness and now live in the top 5-10% of America. It wasn’t easy. There were many tears, food from the food bank, walking five miles each way to work, etc. Sorry you didn’t want it bad enough. Don’t even start with “poor victims” aren’t allowed to be successful in this country.
Every single data point confirms that upward mobility in the United States has declined over the past few decades and that material success now has more to do with inherited wealth than with hustle.
May we ask in what profession you managed to succeed despite all the odds? What education did you need to acquire? How did you pay for it? In what city did you walk 5 miles each way to work? When was this achievement achieved?
My parents were able to rise one level — as part of the great post-war expansion of the American middle class, with benefits from the government’s GI bill for my father, with medical bill worries about their parents removed by the advent of Medicare, with relative inexpensive higher-ed for their kids thanks to government interest in public education, with free city college in New York City (long since changed), with unions fighting for their better pay and benefits and security — and did they work hard? Of course they did. But without those other economic and social factors and forces they would have stayed in the working class no matter what their drive and ability.
All we’re seeing is America’s original Protestant ethic (the rich deserve it/will get salvation), which mutated into Social Darwinism to put a scientific gloss on it, back in all its self-justifying glory, while the middle class gets hollowed out and the rich-poor gap grows wider.
Big money has totally stayed with the richest families since forever. I find families like the Walmart owners so disgusting. Compensate your workers if you make tons of profit, you predators! Johnson & Johnson also advertises itself as a cute caring family company – let me just vomit.
Not a fan of hers *at all* but I think the reason some people get rich is that they take risks. You don’t take a risk in a white collar job sitting behind a desk. You take a risk when you start a new business or invent something new. I’m fine with that – I’m not a risk taker. And most risk takers aren’t going to become multimillionaires..they are the outliers. Frankel is very tone deaf when she makes her statement about people being lazy. I don’t think that’s it at all.
And the funny thing is, from what other comment people who know her background better are saying, she really didn’t have to take too much of a risk. She came from money and she got on TV, which gave her brand a boost (much like Trump). A line of bland low-calorie foods is not a big risky innovation in a society obsessed with diet and becoming thin.
You make a great point about true risk and innovation reaping rewards in the American system. And the few successes mask the many more failures.
Not true. You can vomit out a turd of a pop song and become a millionaire. You can enlarge your butt and sell lipstick and become a billionaire. You can almost by accident buy a house at the right spot and a few years later get a million dollars for it.
Working hard has nearly nothing to do with money. The hardest, most productive workers who benefit the society most are paid the worst salaries (teachers, cleaners, nurses). People like hedge fund managers or whatever vague bankers who should not exists at all are paid the most. Ridiculous.
And, Bethenny Frankel’s personality is so off-putting it will destroy her business.
Ok, I’ll bite. I’m not American but I was talking to my BFF about the American Dream the other day. I was wondering if it was still instilled in people’s minds nowadays. I think we should update it to White American Dream. If people truly believed in the American Dream, they would not automatically assume that a POC in a nice neighborhood or driving a nice car is a thief. White people buy into the « anything’s possible » narrative as long as it doesn’t apply to POC. That would mean saying goodbye to privilege. OMG the horror!!!
Bethenny is so effing blind to her privilege. Even though she was broke in her 30s, she still had far more social capital than the average person. Her brand Skinnygirl never would’ve gone anywhere if Bethenny’s rich, well-connected friends hadn’t introduced her to her business partners, who are the ones who invested the money in the company.
Sorry, I just can’t stand her, she seems entitled, rude and full of herself.
Most people are not lazy, most people work hard, but hard work does not guarantee success and wealth.
And lets be honest here not everybody wants to be in the business world, some people are into arts, some into activism, some into helping the sick in the health care field.
Working is not only about money, I’m an engineer, I will never be a millionaire, but I love what I do.
There is luck involved, right time, right place, how one was raised and so on…
When I immigrated to the USA, I was very shocked by the level of materialism, nothing seems enough here for many people.
I think of shopping as a chore, most Americans think of it as fun.
America is a wealthy country and there are still many opportunities here that don’t exist in other parts of the world that is certainly true.
