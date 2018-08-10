Melania Trump’s parents just became naturalized citizens, but it’s fine, they’re white

Donald Trump hates immigrants. He hates brown people. He hates black people. He hates Muslims. He hates Hindus. He hates Sikhs. He hates anyone and everyone from what he deems a “sh-thole country.” He wants to stop brown and black immigrants from coming to this country. He wants to revoke citizenship from black and brown naturalized citizens. He has ranted and raved and tweeted about the evils of chain migration. All this from a man who has married two immigrant women – Ivana was an immigrant, and Ivanka, Tweedledee and Tweedletreason are all anchor babies. Melania was an immigrant who lived in the US under a shady, questionable visa, and then weirdly became a naturalized citizen shortly after she started dating Trump. It’s taken some-odd 17 to 18 years, but Melania’s parents are now naturalized citizens too. But they’re white, so I guess chain migration is fine when it involves white peeps.

First Lady Melania Trump‘s parents became naturalized United States citizens on Thursday, PEOPLE confirms. Viktor and Amalija Knavs, Slovenian immigrants in their 70s, took the citizenship oath at a private ceremony in New York City, the Associated Press reported. The husband and wife — a former car dealer and a former textile factory worker, respectively — had been living in the United States as permanent residents.

The couples’ lawyer, Michael Wildes, did not specify the length of time the Knavses have been living in the United States, according to the AP. Under United States law, permanent residents must be in the country for at least five years in order to apply for citizenship.

“The dialogue we are having on immigration, this is an example of it going right,” Wildes added. Wildes confirmed to PEOPLE that the Knavses became citizens on Thursday, but declined any further comment. The first lady’s spokesperson did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

[From People]

“This is an example of it going right…” Make no mistake, right = white. It’s a plain as the nose on Melania’s facelift. You can’t tell me that Melania maybe/probably got a “genius” visa, overstayed that questionable visa, worked illegally, somehow got greenlighted for naturalization, and then was able to bring her parents over here where they’ve maintained permanent resident status for years AND EVERYTHING WAS DONE CORRECTLY? No. And no one is really going to press Donald Trump about this either, let’s be clear. We’ve all just accepted the fact that the traitorous president’s immigration conversation is ONLY ABOUT RACE. Which is to say, it’s only about Trump’s racism and stoking fear of brown people, so much so that there are still children in f–king cages on American soil. Don’t give me this horsesh-t about this being one of the times it went “right.”

Photos courtesy of Getty.

36 Responses to “Melania Trump’s parents just became naturalized citizens, but it’s fine, they’re white”

  1. damejudi says:
    August 10, 2018 at 8:02 am

    So, Melania’s husband and father share the same closet?

    Nice.

    Reply
  2. Mel says:
    August 10, 2018 at 8:06 am

    You know what baffles me the most in all this? The shamelessness of it all. It’s so in your face and yet…
    I guess « hidden in plain sight » is an effective approach… (racism, collusion, treason, lies…)

    Reply
  3. Sarah says:
    August 10, 2018 at 8:10 am

    That shameless, good-for-nothing witch that pretends to be the FLOTUS was supposed to hold a press conference regarding her immigration *check notes* two years ago.

    Reply
  4. Beth says:
    August 10, 2018 at 8:14 am

    Enraging how he’s against something like immigration unless it involves someone in his family, and then he has no problem with it. Hypocritical as hell

    Reply
    • B n A fan says:
      August 10, 2018 at 8:34 am

      He said he wants to stop chain migration. Well, I guess now that his in laws are here, (they are here because of chain migration), everyone else is screwed, he will put a stop 🛑 to it now. Oh, btw, if you’re white it doesn’t matter. He did say a few months ago they want white people from Poland? or some predominantly white country, I forget which ones to come, not The Blacks or The Browns.

      Reply
  5. boredblond says:
    August 10, 2018 at 8:15 am

    Not only did the third wife get here by shady means, so did the first..she had a Canadian work permit (where she initially moved to) when she began teaching skiing in the US..w/o a green card. As far as melanie’s story, well, the press just gave her a pass, as they often do..it would be interesting to find out who okayed her papers..

    Reply
  6. Rapunzel says:
    August 10, 2018 at 8:16 am

    Ugh. Those deported (with no due process) asylum seekers whose kids were taken from them (with no due process) were doing things right. The DACA students who trusted the government with their information for a pathway to citizenship only to have that used against them when our government went back on its word were doing things right. The numerous Legal immigrant citizens having their citizenship questioned and investigated did things right.

    This sh*tty ass Slovenian couple using their daughter’s gold digging marriage to a pseudo rich a**hole did not do things right.

    This is clearly not about illegal immigration anymore. It’s about cutting off immigration for people who don’t have the appropriate skin color. It’s sickening.

    Reply
  7. Swackd says:
    August 10, 2018 at 8:24 am

    And it’s spreading. Have you heard the statement Laura Ingraham made on her show:

    Dropped into the national conversation without any other context, the comments made by Fox News host Laura Ingraham on her show Wednesday night are jarring.

    “In some parts of the country, it does seem like the America we know and love don’t exist anymore,” she said, with videos of agricultural work playing over her shoulder. “Massive demographic changes have been foisted upon the American people. And they’re changes that none of us ever voted for and most of us don’t like.”

    “Much of this,” she added, “is related to both illegal and in some cases legal immigration that, of course, progressives love.” (from WaPo)

    This is just SICK!

    Reply
    • Rapunzel says:
      August 10, 2018 at 8:34 am

      Yep. Those Trump supporters that say that they just want people to come here Lthe right way” are fooling themselves because it’s not about the way the immigration happens. It’s about the color of the immigrant’s skin. Ingraham’s comments clearly show. Demographic changes nobody voted on? F*ck you, bi*ch.

      It’s slowly shifting from we just don’T want illegal immigrants to we don’t want immigrants at all. It’s frightening. Because they can easily start going back to people who immigrated the right way and take that back. The government is not keeping it’s word and we need to hold them accountable.

      Reply
    • Christin says:
      August 10, 2018 at 8:39 am

      The woman who looks perpetually constipated needs to think about who will pick her organic prunes, should immigration be limited.

      Reply
    • Elkie says:
      August 10, 2018 at 8:42 am

      If you think that’s sick, Nazi Salute Barbie actually has a daughter she adopted from Guatemala…

      …who will spend the rest of her life knowing that Mommie Dearest is unashamedly a white nationalist s***bag who believes that girls like her should be made to feel unwelcome in their new home country based solely on the colour of their skin.

      Reply
      • Louisa says:
        August 10, 2018 at 9:35 am

        Wow! I had no idea about that. How does she possibly explain this to her daughter? The hypocrisy blows my mind.

      • Kitten says:
        August 10, 2018 at 10:45 am

        WHAT? She has a daughter she adopted from Guatemala?

        OMFG calling that cognitive dissonance is too f*cking generous.

        WATP had some interesting comments recently about foreign children who are adopted by Americans and how Trump’s anti-immigration policy could affect them.

        Holy shit my mind is REELING from this news. Have never heard that about Ingraham before…wowowowowow…

    • Stumpycorgi says:
      August 10, 2018 at 10:43 am

      Ugh, Laura Death Eater Ingraham!! “Massive demographic changes have been foisted upon the American people. And they’re changes that none of us ever voted for and most of us don’t like.” Excuse me c*nt?!! Speak for your own racist, xenophobic, dumbass self. My neighborhood is full of signs in yards that say things like “wherever you are from, you are welcome here!” I understand that there’s a big difference between my blue city and the red countryside, but fuck that noise!! Most of us actually think you’re a Death Eater, and those who “like” you only value you as a blonde hatred-barfing automaton. Just wait until your Republican no-longer-bangable expiration date comes. You’ll never be Princess Complicity. 🤬

      Reply
  8. Original T.C. says:
    August 10, 2018 at 8:36 am

    This is so disgusting. Miller and Trump are about to place executive orders preventing legal immigrants from becoming citizens if they are on Obama care. Then Sessions is reviewing records of US citizens to revoke their citizenships if there is even a slight error in their original documentation. Meanwhile Melanie gets away with her shady “genius” visa and citizenship.

    But of course this family of crooks will get away with it because we have become worse than a so-called Banana Republic. Except in Banana Republics the people still will take to the streets and call out corruption. I can’t wait for the new generation of Democrats and Social Democrats to get into congress and make some noise.

    Reply
  9. Becks1 says:
    August 10, 2018 at 8:37 am

    And now Stephen Miller et al are coming for legal immigrants as well.

    It’s all so enraging and like someone said above, the shamelessness of it all….

    Reply
    • B n A fan says:
      August 10, 2018 at 8:56 am

      I hope the dotard remembers wife #3 is an immigrant, legal or illegal.

      Off topic: anyone noticed his father in law is four years older than him and looks 10 years younger. All his sins are really take a toll on him, IMO he looks like hell. I bet he smells to with his sour looking hair and I’ll fitting and wrinkles suits in that area down there.

      Reply
    • Original T.C. says:
      August 10, 2018 at 8:59 am

      It’s because they can’t will elections fair and Square. They need it kick citizens off the ballots so their small minority of voters can will elections. They are pushing for South African minority rules the majority.

      Reply
  10. Eric says:
    August 10, 2018 at 8:47 am

    As the wardrobe of Melania’s dad points out, EVERYONE in or attached to this administration has long red ties (to Russia).

    Reply
  11. Lolo86lf says:
    August 10, 2018 at 9:07 am

    Republicans are such blatant hypocrites when it comes to immigration. For instance Ann Coulter does not want swarthy immigrants in the country only white European immigrants are okay in her book. Ann Coulter loathes brown and black-skinned people. I remember when she was making fun of Fareed Zakaria’s accent from CNN, and then the next day she was praising Melania’s “cute accent”. Both Zakaria and Melania have a foreign accent which racists like Coulter detest but somehow Melania’s is cute but not Zakaria’s. What makes the difference? Melania is WHITE and Zakaria is NOT. Republicans like Coulter are disgusting racists.

    Reply
  12. PlayItAgain says:
    August 10, 2018 at 9:09 am

    I’m assuming this was added to the deal when Melania renegotiated the marriage contract right after the Orange Asshat was inaugurated. Since they never expected to win, and she never wanted to be First Lady, I believe that the reason she stayed in NYC for so long was because she insisted on changes to the trophy wife contract. If new duties were going to be added to her list, she was going to get paid more. I bet citizenship for her parents was included.

    Reply
  13. Beth says:
    August 10, 2018 at 9:23 am

    Are they too old to join the U.S. Space Force that their stable genius son in law wants to create?

    Reply
  14. Amelie says:
    August 10, 2018 at 10:26 am

    I am so glad my father became a citizen under the Clinton administration. I don’t know if it’s just my perception but I feel like the pathway to citizenship changed dramatically post-9/11 and Bush’s multiple War on Terrors. Had my dad waited a few more years (he became a US citizen in 1998) I think it would have been more difficult (but not too much as he is white and from France).

    Let’s not pretend Melania’s parents weren’t fast tracked and didn’t bribe a few people to get their citizenship.

    Reply
  15. RBC says:
    August 10, 2018 at 10:39 am

    Interesting timing on them being granted citizenship. Parents are still separated from their children and the anniversary of Charlottesville is coming up. It is almost like a big F… You to people
    Melania was certainly making a point with that coat she wore a few weeks ago

    Reply

