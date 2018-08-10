It really feels like America is a rich tapestry of racism, bigotry, hatred & stupidity

Embed from Getty Images

The last thing I’ve wanted from this week was to cover a white supremacist spouting off white supremacist talking points. But it’s all part of the rich fabric of daily racism, hatred, hate speech and intolerance at this point. On Wednesday night, Laura Ingraham – who still, somehow, has a show on Fox News – said a bunch of evil white supremacist crap about immigration. Media Matters spliced her speech with actual neo-Nazis and white supremacists saying the exact same thing. Because shock of shocks, Laura Ingraham has always been a hateful racist.

Laura Ingraham's anti-immigrant rant is ripped from white supremacists https://t.co/peog20Xv0v pic.twitter.com/BeC1oxcwds — Media Matters (@mmfa) August 9, 2018

So there you go, we’ve got that sorted out. Laura Ingraham: still canceled, still awful, still deplorable. She tried to walk it back but I honestly don’t care.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump has some thoughts about how black athletes should be grateful, because you would not even believe how much it bothers white supremacists that there are people of color around the country who – GASP – think we could all do better as Americans.

The NFL players are at it again – taking a knee when they should be standing proudly for the National Anthem. Numerous players, from different teams, wanted to show their “outrage” at something that most of them are unable to define. They make a fortune doing what they love…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2018

…..Be happy, be cool! A football game, that fans are paying soooo much money to watch and enjoy, is no place to protest. Most of that money goes to the players anyway. Find another way to protest. Stand proudly for your National Anthem or be Suspended Without Pay! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2018

I mean, it’s a mixed bag. He’s obviously racist, and he’s obviously trying to get people to talk about anything else besides treason and Russia. He’s also saying that black athletes are too stupid to understand the issues. It’s projection on his part, because he is too stupid to understand. And he’s racist. Did I mention that? He’s racist.

And finally, in this rich tapestry of racist bulls–t, we have this story: Omarosa Manigault claims that Trump uses the n-word a lot and there’s a tape of him saying it. That tape is housed at NBC, because he said it during filming of The Apprentice. We already knew that, incidentally – there were widespread stories about him using all kinds of racist slurs and NBC hid the tapes.

Oh, and neo-Nazis are going to march in Charlottesville, Virginia tonight. Stay safe.

