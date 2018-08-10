It really feels like America is a rich tapestry of racism, bigotry, hatred & stupidity

The last thing I’ve wanted from this week was to cover a white supremacist spouting off white supremacist talking points. But it’s all part of the rich fabric of daily racism, hatred, hate speech and intolerance at this point. On Wednesday night, Laura Ingraham – who still, somehow, has a show on Fox News – said a bunch of evil white supremacist crap about immigration. Media Matters spliced her speech with actual neo-Nazis and white supremacists saying the exact same thing. Because shock of shocks, Laura Ingraham has always been a hateful racist.
Laura Ingraham's anti-immigrant rant is ripped from white supremacists https://t.co/peog20Xv0v pic.twitter.com/BeC1oxcwds
— Media Matters (@mmfa) August 9, 2018
So there you go, we’ve got that sorted out. Laura Ingraham: still canceled, still awful, still deplorable. She tried to walk it back but I honestly don’t care.
Meanwhile, Donald Trump has some thoughts about how black athletes should be grateful, because you would not even believe how much it bothers white supremacists that there are people of color around the country who – GASP – think we could all do better as Americans.
The NFL players are at it again – taking a knee when they should be standing proudly for the National Anthem. Numerous players, from different teams, wanted to show their “outrage” at something that most of them are unable to define. They make a fortune doing what they love……
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2018
…..Be happy, be cool! A football game, that fans are paying soooo much money to watch and enjoy, is no place to protest. Most of that money goes to the players anyway. Find another way to protest. Stand proudly for your National Anthem or be Suspended Without Pay!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2018
I mean, it’s a mixed bag. He’s obviously racist, and he’s obviously trying to get people to talk about anything else besides treason and Russia. He’s also saying that black athletes are too stupid to understand the issues. It’s projection on his part, because he is too stupid to understand. And he’s racist. Did I mention that? He’s racist.
And finally, in this rich tapestry of racist bulls–t, we have this story: Omarosa Manigault claims that Trump uses the n-word a lot and there’s a tape of him saying it. That tape is housed at NBC, because he said it during filming of The Apprentice. We already knew that, incidentally – there were widespread stories about him using all kinds of racist slurs and NBC hid the tapes.
Oh, and neo-Nazis are going to march in Charlottesville, Virginia tonight. Stay safe.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Omarosa is a day late and dollar short on the tapes claim. Tom Arnold has been claiming that for a year or more, I think.
This morning is the prosecution’s grand finale for coffee boy Paul M, so no doubt there will be tweeted distractions all day.
Agree. It is pretty clear that this tape would probably only endear his base of deplorables more tightly to trump.
I’m trying to stay positive for the future of my country but sometimes it’s hard. Chris Cuomo had an excellent response to Laura Ingram’s racist bull crap that gave me some hope again.
http://www.newsweek.com/cuomo-ingraham-leave-american-dont -1068046
Watching it really helped me this morning.
As a Canadian, my heart goes out to all the good Americans here who have to put up with this for next two to six years. It’s an unbelievable mess, and I fear it’s going too far to be fixed
Six? Let’s not jump ahead here. Until November I will stick with 2-4 for sanity’s sake. Even that is too much to bear.
drump won’t be re-elected. He may be impeached. But we will have to deal with all the Republicans–Rohrback, Nunes, Paul–who Putin is paying. The GOP is rotten with Russians.
I loathe him. The audacity of this mofo god… I will never forgive the voters who inflicted this poison upon the rest of us.
I’ve been surprised by how little desire I have over time to communicate with the people I know that voted for him. Or, who would have if they were American citizens. It’s simply hard to care anymore.
Saw Black klansman last night and cried because of how far we haven’t come.
Ugh.
When you start getting angry about every little thing being spouted on TV or the radio, it’s time to turn it off and go out and be around people and nature. I’m feeling so much better since turning off the news. I read what i need to read, but I’m not going to obsess about it and let it change me. The country swings right and left all the time…things will be ok.
Yeah, I could do that too. It’s the white skin that gives me that option.
I don’t do it, but I could do it.
I agree with Darla. Being able to say some variation of, “it’s just politics, and it’ll all work out” ignores the immense privilege that you (general you, not you specifically) have.
For some people, this will not all work out. For those children who have been separated from their parents, and they can’t find them now, this may not all work out. For the child who was just tazed in Cincinnati for stealing food from a grocery store, this may not all work out. For a trans kid who gets beaten up or kills themselves because the school does not have affirming policies, this will not work out.
Our complacency got us to this point, and we all need to own that (and I say that as someone who knocked on doors for Obama but only showed up to vote for Clinton). The only way back out of this point, even though there’s no true going back, is refusing to accept this.
Right. And those children? This is not going to be okay for them. They’re being tortured for god sakes.
The trauma these children have experienced will have a life long affect…. even if they are reunited with their families. It is sickening.
Yes. I am no longer outraged by what he says but I’m still fucking furious about what this administration is doing.
Yes, the country swings right and left but these are not normal times. I certainly hope things will be ok but I don’t know that for sure. So much damage has already been done.
Agreed. The only thing that gave me a bit of hope this week were the elections. The pendulum could swing back but it’s going to take a long time to clean up the messes of this despicable administration.
I agree with you for the most part: I believe that it is very important to take breaks from the news and get out and enjoy all the things that truly matter in your life, otherwise it’s too easy to sink into a well of despair.
But I disagree that the country “swings” right and left and that everything will be ok in the end. What many perceive of as “swings” are actually forceful pushes and pulls put into place by the tenacity of strong-minded people. And for most of us living today, no one has ever witnessed such a strong fascist movement coming from the right within the US. So if you want the country to “swing” back towards the left again, it’s best to get out there and fight for your rights, because otherwise it just might not happen……..or at least, not for a very long time.
Was the Holocaust a swing, too? I mean, it ended.
They’re his sentiments but Trump didn’t compose those tweets. Complete sentences, no all caps, correct punctuation.
Stinks like Princess Nagini:
Can you believe the gall of this TRAITOR demanding that football players stand for the national anthem?
I can’t believe the woman who as a college student infiltrated LGBTQ groups on campus to out their members publicly is also a racist.
I just can’t. I can’t with his nonsense.
Again, the NFL is a private organization. Why do the owners of a private organization take orders from the President? Why are the owners not asserting their rights to make rules about their own organization? I mean I don’t see the owner of Dell computers taking marching orders from the President. Is it just when it comes to Black people that this racist piece of crap thinks he owns them?
PS I hope the media doesn’t focus on this though. Let’s focus on the corruption in the GOP House of Reps and getting Nunes out of office. And the rest of Trump’s corrupt confederates.
I know, it’s beyond insane.
This is their mid-term strategy. Trump and his state-run Fox News are working together to scare white people so they’ll vote Republican.
America has always been a rich tapestry of racism, bigotry, hatred and stupidity. Trump just legitimized it and enabled racist bigots to ‘come out the closet’ so to say… Sorry America
Yup. And every time we strip away the positive qualities of the country – the efforts to equalize opportunity, support for the middle and working classes, a climate of innovation, the optimism – all that we have left is this dark underbelly of hatred and greed.
this article lays it bare: people who didn’t vote handed trump the win.
very thorough article explaining what exactly happened in 2016. Add to this a steady diet of meme eating over social media, where the Russians were exploiting identity politics to depress minority turnout and spreading nihilism to the millennial voters (what’s the difference between Trump and Clinton, they’re the same brand of evil) and so many people sat home.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/politics/wp/2018/08/09/new-data-makes-it-clear-nonvoters-handed-trump-the-presidency/
Then the next question (and I will read the piece later!) is whether they why they did not vote: did not care, did not know about the election and know how to vote, or wanted to vote and were blocked by voter ID laws, polling place restrictions (distance/limited hours), wrongfully dropped from voter registration rolls, poor registration procedures, etc etc.
Let no one forget: Laura Ingraham is the polished turd who sieg heiled at the RNC. For real.
And I’m mad that trump is a racist, but I’m more mad that he’s hired mean and smart racists to craft the meanest possible policy. I’m not saying this to let trump shirk his racism, only I don’t think he’s smart enough to craft the cruel bits he has. That’s Miller. That’s that man who looks like a bag of warm death – Bannon, I just remembered. That’s probably a dozen other staffers I don’t know the name of. And it’s a lot harder to fight that than it is one racist moron.
70 something year old man saying ‘be cool, be happy’ and typing ‘sooo’ like a teenager. This is not how adults speak. Let alone a President.
It could be how his daughter thinks young and/or black people speak. Her books are compendia of misapplied ‘quotable quotes.’
I want to see every white supremacist in those videos spend a month doing farm labor. Then they will see how stupid they are to slap the hands that feed them. Don’t even get me started on the human rights abuses that are rampant in the system.
If these people are so worried about non-European immigrants, maybe the white supremacists need to ask themselves why Europeans don’t want to emigrate to the USA. Are they unwilling to give up their healthcare? Are they unwilling to give up paid maternity leave? Are they unwilling to give up paid vacation time?
Good luck growing the US population without immigrants. There was just an article in the NY Times about how there are fewer births than deaths in much of white America. European countries know they need immigrants in order to maintain positive population growth. White Americans aren’t going to start having more babies just because fewer immigrants come to the USA.
And let’s not forget, this woman adopted a daughter from Guatemala. Keep those immigrants out, but let me have my immigrant baby!
(And she adopted 2 boys from Russia. Are we sure she isn’t a Russian operative?)
United States of America is going to hell. This is a country that is built on laws, freedom of speech and religion, protections of civil liberties and rights to live with prosperity but more importantly, this country was built by immigrants. This goes first the whole world as well was built by immigrants. What’s so funny is that these neo Nazis shitheads and white supremacists dumd asses have a lot of brain but no common sense at all. Now, I am not a politician and I am definitely not rich, in addition, I don’t use a lot of my book sense either however I use my common sense a lot more than my book sense for survival. Therefore, I have the sense to realize that America needs help and they need help we right away but most people in the US are such sheep that they don’t realize their values as Americans are tossed aside but these bigots who wants nothing more but to have their agendas out. David Duke, Richard Spencer and this pitiful excuse of a man don’t care about anyone other than themselves. America needs to wake up. Fox News is nothing more propoganda, not reliable and they are ass kissers.
