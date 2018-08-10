DM: Duchess Meghan wishes her dad would ‘stop blathering’ to the press

I tweeted this yesterday, and I’ll say it again now: I feel like Thomas Markle has been suspiciously quiet this week, and I strongly suspect that another interview is coming. Maybe on Sunday, maybe at the Mail or The Sun. It’s just a thought, and maybe I’m wrong. In the meantime, Meghan and Harry are hopefully enjoying their time off, and I truly hope they’re on vacation right now, and that Meghan is currently being knocked up. But someone in Meghan’s camp – who? – went to the Daily Mail to discuss how Meghan is totally over her father’s shenanigans.
Meghan Markle has made it clear that she refuses to be manipulated by her father’s ‘emotional blackmail’ after saying that she has heartlessly cut him off and she would be better off if he were dead.
‘Enough already,’ Meghan told a close friend. ‘For the life of her, she can’t understand why he’s digging such a deep hole for himself and to say things like, ‘It would be easier for her if her dad died.’ She said she just wishes her dad would “stop blathering” to the press. That’s the one birthday gift she wanted from her father.’
According to the source close to the 37-year-old duchess, ‘Meghan has no immediate plans to contact her father. Firstly, she’s deeply hurt and secondly she can’t trust him to keep their conversation private. Meghan is big on being true to herself and taking care of herself, and if this means avoiding toxic relationships so be it. It’s not like she’s never ever going to speak with her dad again, but certainly not now, not in this climate.”
Thomas Markle has said that Meghan might be better off if he were to die: ‘Everyone would be filled with sympathy for her,’ he said. The friend says this is not the first time Meghan has had to deal with her dad’s self-pity.
‘Behavior like his doesn’t happen overnight. Why do you think her parents got divorced in the first place?,’ the source told DailyMail.com. ‘Meghan’s had to deal with a lot of self esteem issues growing up with a narcissist. She has tools to cope with emotional blackmail. She does pray for him. That’s Meghan. She does not have a bad bone in her body, but she’s not falling for her dad’s crocodile tears. She’s been down that road far too many times before.’
I have no idea if Meghan or the palace organized this strategic leak or what, but I believe what this “friend” says. While Thomas Markle’s emotional abuse of his daughter in broad daylight has shocked the media, the royal family and everyone else, I don’t think it was shocking at all to Meghan. Meghan’s seen her father up close, and she’s had to deal with his bulls–t for 37 years. She wasn’t surprised. She was disappointed, and I would imagine she’s probably quite embarrassed too, that the Markle side of her family is so trashy. But she’s dealt with her father’s crap before, just never at this level. And I do hope she’s taking care of herself and putting herself first, regardless of what those toxic narcissists do or say.
While i 100 percent agree with everything this “friend” said, as this IS the Daily Fail, I wonder if its a real leak or just simply, finally, someone on the staff of this paper that is logical and has dealt with these kinds of personalities before and knows what Meghan is probably feeling. While there is lots of disagreement, the consensus has definitely come around that Thomas is narcissitic trash and Meghan should be done w him. Thoughts?
This friend definitely exists in one of the heads of the editors. The backlash on social media has been not what they expected.
They are changing the narrative so they give themselves a get out clause.
People do not like the proxy emotional abuse of the Fail.
They underestimated how many people have difficult people in their lives like the Markles and see through them. It touched a lot of nerves.
I’ve read the comment section on several sites and realized that the majority of people are sick of this story. The media created this narrative about the Markles, and now they are dealing with the backlash. Thomas and Samantha did too much and went too far with all the paid interviews. Even those who don’t like Meghan are becoming uncomfortable with the nitpicking and emotional abuse.
Hopefully Thomas Markle has decided to shut his stupid, emotional abusive mouth.
I could totally see Thomas Markle reading EVERYTHING about him. And I think he knows it looks bad. He will lay low for a month or so. Then spring up around Meghan and Harry’s royal tour. He will point out that he hasn’t spoken to the press in a month or two and try and get sympathy.
Whether someone from Meghan’s camp spoke to DM who knows. It is obvious that Meghan does not like her Father’s conduct, thus he is being ignored, done and done.
Whether the source is a real one or not, what they are saying is completely true IMO (so it could be a totally false source…speaking truth….lol). Meghan is not going to contact her dad right. The more he runs the press, the less likely she is to contact him. Maybe in a year, maybe 2, maybe 5 – but not now. I agree that I don’t think she’s saying “I’m never talking to him again” but she’s not dumb. She knows what would happen if she called him to talk to him.
And besides the fact that he would leak and misrepresent any conversation they had, I imagine she just flat out doesn’t WANT to talk to him now. So I don’t think she’s sitting around KP saying “oh I really want to call dad but I just cant bc he’ll call TMZ.” She’s probably thinking “hell no I have no desire to talk to him.”
I never thought I would have something in common with a Duchess. I too, wish Meghan Markle’s father would stop blathering to the press. Seriously, though, I had a father like hers. I managed to develop a healthy (for me), extremely boundaried relationship with him in the last years of his life, for which I am very grateful. I have no doubt that if I had ever achieved any kind of celebrity, he would have acted very similarly.
Hear, hear! Similar situation for me with my mother. Boundaries are healthy!
While the sentiment is probably true, I don’t know of any Americans (in my orbit) who say “blathering”. That said he does need to stfu, but I doubt he will. He’s a narcissist.
Mia, I was thinking the exact same thing about the word “blathering.” Not a term used by any American I know of. Like ever.
Yeah, he will never stop BLABBING to the press.
I’m American and I use the term. That said I still think the source is made up.
I have heard it before used by Americans. Not many but a few.
I use it, but I’ve read a lot of books by English authors who do use the word.
I say “blathering” all the time and I don’t think she or her friends would give the Daily Mail anything. Perhaps they’re trying to backtrack/ makeup for enabling the shenanigans or they’re trying to start another cycle with the blathering idiotic Markles.
American and I am familiar with the term blathering and I have used it. But then I use a lot of words in my speech a lot of people don’t because I’m a bookworm and I’ve amassed a large vocabulary. I’ll never forget when I used the word “hijinks” my sister had never heard of that word and I was left feeling like I was making words up.
I really hope he goes away because this media storyline is depressing and tiresome. The Fail and others must surely begin to realize folks don’t want to click on stories with his ugly mug and nastiness to boot?
Personally, I’d much prefer her headlines to focus on fashion, babies, and the Prince Hot Ginger in polo gear.
Every time I see his picture, Harvey Weinstein pops into my head.
Meanwhile, Samantha is still talking to the press. She recently gave an interview in which she talked about Meghan’s first husband, saying he’s still ”devastated” by the divorce (five years later????) and is planning to dish all the dirt on Meghan. Samantha didn’t even attend Meghan’s first wedding, so does she really want us to believe she and the ex are buddies?
And isn’t the ex engaged? That’s usually a sign of moving on esp when it’s been long enough not to look like a poor-judgment rebound. I can’t imagine he’d talk about Meghan at this late date.
Yes and expecting a child I believe. I’m sure he moved on.
The IRS should come knocking on her door any time soon now. Oh, I so hope they do. I can’t imagine a nastier way to use someone to make money as this horrible woman has done with Meghan, and then have the nerve to say, “There’s nothing wrong with it.” How incredibly deluded. She deserves to pay all kinds of taxes on this dirty money she’s making. And where were all these ass-clowns before she began dating Prince Harry? Oh that’s right, they were trashy nobodies. When I see pictures of her dad or her half-siblings all I want to do is shower. And I think this Daily Fail piece is a complete fabrication.
It’s obvious that Samantha is saying whatever she can to keep her name in the press. All the tabloids write articles based off her lies. Samantha knows nothing about Meghan’s relationships. It would make Trevor look pathetic and disrespectful to his fiancee if he were trying to cash in on Meghan.
Of course, and then to actually be so stupid/deluded/completely out to lunch to blame the tabloids for their “strained relationship.” There IS no relationship between Scammy and Meghan. The only class in this act are Meghan’s nieces, Meghan herself and Doria. I believe the only family member that speaks to Scammy is her father.
Thomas Markle is probably planning on doing something big and stupid. I wonder what a PI in Mexico costs.
It’s not like he has other children and grandchildren he could be seeing. Oh wait.
Yet she wanted him to walk her down the aisle?
Thomas Markle has been quiet. Unfortunately, Vonnie has not. She gave an interview about Meghan’s first husband. Pardon my French but that woman truly is a famewh*re. She makes the Karadashians look retsrained and dignified.
IMO there are 2 things that are driving the evil stepsister:
1 – Her unbridled hatred of Meghan. She has hated Meghan since she was born that is obvious to anyone
2 – She’s a failed model and actress who see’s the media attention as her 5 mins of fame, 5 mins that’s she’s desperate to stretch. Scammy is LOVING the media attention
As for evil papa smurf, he’s laying low as he ain’t getting the attention and sympathy he thinks he deserves. He’s probably planning another ‘fake’ heart attack and is waiting for Meghan to be in LA to pull it off to try and force her to go to Mexico to visit the poor dying old man.
This is the first thing that I’ve laughed at in this sordid mess, “evil Papa Smurf”. Thanks for that.
I did not know Sam had tried her hand at acting and modeling. That is a VERY interesting detail that explains a lot.
I agree with your two points, although I would also add racism. Let’s not forget she used to call Daria the maid. S emust be seething that her biracial half-sister, the daughter of a black woman, was successful when she, the white woman, was not.
Maybe Papa Markle has been quiet because he is as fascinated/horrified by the Brangelina Drama than we are^^?
Obviously I don’t believe there is any “friend” being quoted. But at least the DM writer who concocted this made some good points about the trashy Markles.
I don’t either. I think they realized they had overdone it.
To say the least.
I’m not sure if the “friend” is real or not, but I believe that the Daily Mail sees the writting on the wall: that people are sick of the abusive, vitriolic, nasty, racist Markles and the DM is getting blow-back.
I’m also not convinced that the DM won’t run more half-cocked Markle Family “exclusives”, but they’ll at least try to pretend to be neutral or even sympathetic to the Duchess before they do.
Around Christmas, Prince Harry said of Meghan, “I think we’ve got one of the biggest families that I know of and every family is complex. She’s done an absolutely amazing job. She’s getting in there. It’s the family, I suppose, she’s never had.”
Aside from Meghan’s mother Doria, who seems to be a lovely, kind, smart, strong person; everything Harry said was true.
Which means that Harry and the BRF knew about those horrid people going into the wedding. I’m guessing that Meghan isn’t being pressured to do anything as a result – they probably haven’t been surprised, and are willing to let the garbage people run their course in the public eye.
